Michigan High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 12, 2025

The 2025 Michigan boys high school basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Friday's slate of action.
Michigan Boys High School Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 12, 2025
Adrian 75, Ypsilanti Community 46
Adrian Lenawee Christian 72, Britton Deerfield 36
Alanson 72, Kinross Maplewood Baptist 58
Allegan 52, Watervliet 37
Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 51, Walled Lake Northern 32
Alpena 70, Tawas 45
Ann Arbor Huron 82, Saline 48
Baraga 47, Hancock 26
Battle Creek Calhoun Christian 57, Athens Factoryville Christian 27
Battle Creek Central 55, Mattawan 52
Battle Creek Harper Creek 53, Jackson Northwest 46
Battle Creek Pennfield 65, Parma Western 54
Bay City John Glenn 63, Saginaw Swan Valley 62
Bear Lake 75, Mesick 40
Beaverton 54, Midland Bullock Creek 49
Belleville East 77, Cardinal Ritter 66
Benzie Central 63, Onekama 56
Bevier 49, Northwestern (Mendon) with Keytesville 42
Big Rapids 65, Howard City Tri County 51
Birch Run 52, Durand 49
Bishop LeBlond 49, West Nodaway with Nodaway-Holt 27
Blissfield 58, Clinton 42
Bloomfield Hills 78, Warren Woods Tower 56
Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice 91, Warren De La Salle Collegiate 55
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 62, Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 45
Blue Springs South 54, Joplin 42
Boyne City 43, East Jordan 33
Branson 65, Carl Junction 41
Brentwood 61, Bishop DuBourg 54
Brooklyn Columbia Central 82, Addison 38
Burton CenterPoint Christian 61, Caseville 51
Byron Center 48, Brighton 32
Caledonia 82, Lowell 60
Capac 50, Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy 41
Carleton Airport 57, Milan 52
Caro 77, Brown City 42
Carrollton 64, Ithaca 48
Cassopolis 64, Bloomingdale 58
Cedar Springs 66, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 47
Central Montcalm 54, Lakeview 40
Centralia 55, Boonville 36
Centreville 59, Lawrence 38
Cheboygan 82, Kalkaska 73
Clare 67, Farwell 35
Clarkston 69, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 48
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 62, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 46
Clever 57, Diamond 34
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 74, Romeo 52
Clinton Township Faith Christian 45, Ann Arbor Christian School 22
Coleman 65, Ashley 25
Concord 53, Bronson 51
Conway 44, Pleasant Hope 25
Coopersville 54, Jenison 42
Croswell-Lexington 73, Richmond 42
Crystal City 56, Herculaneum 50
Crystal Falls Forest Park 91, Rapid River 34
Dadeville 47, Everton 42
Dearborn 64, Canton 56
Dearborn Divine Child 97, Macomb Lutheran North 67
Dearborn Edsel Ford 55, Wyandotte Roosevelt 52
Detroit Cass Tech 69, Detroit Renaissance 60
Detroit Catholic Central 50, Toledo Central Catholic 42
Detroit Central 78, Romulus 39
Detroit Davis Aerospace 60, Detroit Cody 51
Detroit Denby 81, Detroit Pershing 62
Detroit East English 67, Detroit Northwestern 54
Detroit Edison 67, Redford Union 40
Detroit Loyola 64, Riverview Gabriel Richard 18
Detroit Martin Luther King 75, Detroit Douglass 45
Detroit Osborn 63, Detroit Communication Media Arts 58
Detroit U of D Jesuit 67, Orchard Lake St Mary's 47
Detroit University Prep Art & Design 80, Detroit Lincoln-King 74
Detroit Western 60, Detroit Henry Ford 35
Dexter 59, Temperance Bedford 56
Drexel 53, Midway 29
East Jackson 75, Grass Lake 45
Eastpointe 59, Clinton Township Clintondale 30
Eau Claire 74, Three Oaks River Valley 45
Ecorse 71, St Clair Shores Lake Shore 40
El Dorado Springs 40, Marion C. Early 33
Elk Rapids 61, Kingsley 46
Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker 66, Ubly 48
Escanaba 73, Sault Ste Marie 48
Essexville Garber 62, Alma 59
Eugene 53, Wheatland 45
Ewen-Trout Creek 66, Ironwood 49
Fairview 42, Au Gres-Sims 25
Farmington 83, Southfield Arts & Technology 47
Fenton 34, Swartz Creek 65
Flint Beecher 55, Genesee 34
Flint New Standard Academy 78, Burton Bendle 70
Flint Powers Catholic 75, Lapeer 33
Flushing 62, Flint Kearsley 46
Fowler 56, Bath 43
Frankenmuth 68, Bridgeport 28
Frankfort 58, Suttons Bay 57
Galesburg-Augusta 75, Holland Black River 43
Gladwin 67, Harrison 47
Gobles 50, Delton Kellogg 36
Goodrich 45, Owosso 42
Grain Valley 51, Blue Springs 36
Grand Blanc 67, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 50
Grand Haven 67, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 53
Grand Ledge 67, Holt 64
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 42, Grandville Calvin Christian 41
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 67, Grand Rapids West Catholic 50
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 70, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 63
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 67, Wyoming Potter's House Christian 37
Grant 61, Newaygo 26
Greenville 69, Belding 48
Grosse Pointe South 58, Grosse Pointe North 18
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 80, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 40
Hamilton 70, Wyoming Godwin Heights 48
Hanover-Horton 85, Homer 72
Harper Woods Chandler Park 88, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 22
Harrisburg 37, Southern Boone 24
Hart 88, Shelby 42
Hastings 56, Hopkins 39
Hemlock 53, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 45
Hermitage 34, Climax Springs 30
Holland 69, Comstock Park 40
Hollister 67, Spokane 58
Hudsonville Unity Christian 65, Grand Rapids South Christian 48
Hudson 38, Hillsdale 37
Ida 47, Dundee 25
Imlay City 71, Armada 51
Ionia 68, Lake Odessa Lakewood 52
Ishpeming Westwood 61, Painesdale Jeffers 43
Jackson 60, Tecumseh 47
Jamestown 55, Northwest (Hughesville) 38
John Burroughs 67, Parkway South 39
Jonesville 87, Vandercook Lake 44
Kalamazoo Central 78, Richland Gull Lake 34
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 69, Portage Central 55
Kickapoo 63, Lutheran St. Charles 55
Lake Fenton 65, Corunna 48
Lakeland 51, Windsor 15
Lansing Eastern 52, Fowlerville 47
Lawton 65, Constantine 18
Lee's Summit West 71, Blue Valley Southwest 41
Leland 52, Brethren 39
Leslie 63, Manchester 49
Lincoln Christian 48, Staley 46
Lincoln Park 48, Taylor 44
Linden 69, Holly 47
Litchfield 48, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 37
Livonia Churchill 48, Gibraltar Carlson 39
Livonia Franklin 59, Plymouth Christian Academy 49
Lockwood 62, Jasper 36
Ludington 73, Fremont 67
Lutheran (Kansas City) 47, Kingsville 38
Mackinaw City 38, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian 75
Madison Heights Lamphere 65, Marine City 41
Malden 83, Campbell 52
Manistee 50, Muskegon Oakridge 20
Maple City Glen Lake 64, Buckley 50
Marceline 70, Polo 19
Marcellus Howardsville Christian 67, New Buffalo 66
Marion 100, Walkerville 24
Mark Twain 59, Paris with Faith Walk 42
Marshall 56, Coldwater 44
Marshall Academy 88, Kalamazoo Path of Life 30
Martin 49, Saugatuck 19
Marysville 61, Port Huron 52
Mason 67, Haslett 46
Mayville 61, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 49
Meadville 43, Brashear 36
Melvindale 64, Detroit Cesar Chavez Academy 55
Memphis 37, Kimball Landmark Academy 18
Mendon 71, Bellevue 36
Michigan Center 72, Napoleon 46
Milan 48, Maysville 45
Moberly 55, Hallsville 12
Montrose 63, Ovid-Elsie 38
Morenci 81, Sand Creek 68
Morley Stanwood 57, White Cloud 34
Mt Morris 62, Otisville LakeVille Memorial 57
Muskegon 71, Marquette 49
Muskegon Catholic Central 48, Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 42
Muskegon Orchard View 55, Montague 49
New Boston Huron 48, Monroe Jefferson 43
New Franklin 65, Madison 21
New Haven 78, Clawson 27
New Lothrop 42, Chesaning 38
Niles 60, Sturgis 46
Niles Brandywine 74, St Joseph Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 35
North Farmington 60, Birmingham Groves 33
North Muskegon 67, Mason County Central 47
Norway 48, Iron Mountain 45
Onsted 45, Adrian Madison 38
Ortonville Brandon 49, Clio 44
Ottawa Lake Whiteford 61, Petersburg Summerfield 50
Parchment 54, Kalamazoo Christian 48
Peck 46, Deckerville 24
Pentwater 75, Hesperia 72
Perry 60, Saranac 54
Pewamo-Westphalia 67, Lansing Christian 23
Pickford 54, Munising 29
Pilot Grove 36, Smithton 28
Plainwell 38, Paw Paw 33
Plymouth Ivywood Classical Academy 55, Saline Washtenaw Christian 51
Pontiac Academy for Excellence 49, Hamtramck Oakland International Academy 40
Port Huron Northern 63, St Clair 47
Portland St Patrick 59, Laingsburg 42
Posen 40, Mio 39
Potterville 57, Dansville 45
Principia 65, Logan-Rogersville 54
Quincy 69, Reading 57
Ravenna 64, Holton 28
Reese 61, Bay City All Saints 38
Remus Chippewa Hills 53, Reed City 44
Riverview 53, Grosse Ile 51
Rochester 47, Troy Athens 38
Rochester Adams 57, Royal Oak 49
Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 69, Ann Arbor Greenhills 31
Saginaw Heritage 95, Midland Dow 57
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 47, Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central 45
Saginaw United 77, Davison 58
Salem 78, South Lyon 54
Sandusky 58, Bad Axe 47
Sanford Meridian 56, Ogemaw Heights 51
Santa Fe 44, Concordia 34
Schoolcraft 62, Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep 61
Shepherd 61, Pinconning 57
South Harrison 64, Brookfield 32
South Haven 65, Coloma 41
South Lyon East 47, Birmingham Seaholm 39
South Pemiscot 52, Caruthersville 19
Southfield Christian 68, Livonia Clarenceville 32
Southwest (Washburn) 56, Seneca 54
Spring Lake 67, Fruitport 60
Springfield Catholic 53, Summit Christian Academy 28
St Clair Shores Lakeview 53, Fraser 46
St Clair Shores South Lake 59, Madison Heights Madison 57
St Helen Charlton Heston Academy 52, Kinde North Huron 38
St James 32, New Haven 28
St Joseph 80, Battle Creek Lakeview 68
St Joseph Christian 33, North Harrison 30
St Joseph Michigan Lutheran 63, Waco Nebraska Lutheran 43
St Pius X (Kansas City) 51, Central (St. Joseph) 31
Standish-Sterling 66, St Louis 26
Stanberry 59, North Andrew 21
Stephenson 50, Bark River-Harris 45
Sterling Heights 69, Warren Mott 44
Stevensville Lakeshore 52, Portage Northern 41
Stockbridge 48, Springport 34
Strafford 70, Lee's Summit North 14
Sweet Springs 57, Orrick 28
Thomas Jefferson Independent Day 23, Bronaugh 18
Traverse City Christian 55, Lake Leelanau St Mary 36
Trenton 66, Flat Rock 48
Tri-County 47, Braymer 40
Utica Eisenhower 49, Oxford 48
Union City 68, Vermontville Maple Valley 35
Vicksburg 67, Three Rivers 51
Waldron 67, Tekonsha 6
Walled Lake Central 50, Novi 33
Walled Lake Western 66, Hartland 50
Warren Cousino 68, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 45
Waterford Mott 78, Waterford Kettering 33
Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes 67, Chesterfield Austin Catholic 25
Watervliet Grace Christian 74, Covert 37
Webberville 71, Dryden 62
West Platte 46, Plattsburg 39
White Lake Lakeland 54, Howell 44
White Pigeon 63, Decatur 51
Whitehall 64, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 52
Williamston 69, St Johns 49
Wyoming 56, East Grand Rapids 45
Wyoming Lee 77, Muskegon Heights Academy 23
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 66, Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy 52
Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 81, Coldwater Pansophia Academy 61
Yale 53, Almont 16
Ypsilanti Lincoln 70, Pinckney 48
Zeeland West 56, Allendale 55
