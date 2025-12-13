High School

Michigan High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 12, 2025

See every Michigan high school boys basketball final score from December 12

Kalamazoo Central defeated Richland Gull Lake on Friday night with a final score of 78-34.
The 2025 Michigan boys high school basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Friday's slate of action.

Adrian 75, Ypsilanti Community 46

Adrian Lenawee Christian 72, Britton Deerfield 36

Alanson 72, Kinross Maplewood Baptist 58

Allegan 52, Watervliet 37

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 51, Walled Lake Northern 32

Alpena 70, Tawas 45

Ann Arbor Huron 82, Saline 48

Baraga 47, Hancock 26

Battle Creek Calhoun Christian 57, Athens Factoryville Christian 27

Battle Creek Central 55, Mattawan 52

Battle Creek Harper Creek 53, Jackson Northwest 46

Battle Creek Pennfield 65, Parma Western 54

Bay City John Glenn 63, Saginaw Swan Valley 62

Bear Lake 75, Mesick 40

Beaverton 54, Midland Bullock Creek 49

Belleville East 77, Cardinal Ritter 66

Benzie Central 63, Onekama 56

Bevier 49, Northwestern (Mendon) with Keytesville 42

Big Rapids 65, Howard City Tri County 51

Birch Run 52, Durand 49

Bishop LeBlond 49, West Nodaway with Nodaway-Holt 27

Blissfield 58, Clinton 42

Bloomfield Hills 78, Warren Woods Tower 56

Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice 91, Warren De La Salle Collegiate 55

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 62, Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 45

Blue Springs South 54, Joplin 42

Boyne City 43, East Jordan 33

Branson 65, Carl Junction 41

Brentwood 61, Bishop DuBourg 54

Brooklyn Columbia Central 82, Addison 38

Burton CenterPoint Christian 61, Caseville 51

Byron Center 48, Brighton 32

Caledonia 82, Lowell 60

Capac 50, Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy 41

Carleton Airport 57, Milan 52

Caro 77, Brown City 42

Carrollton 64, Ithaca 48

Cassopolis 64, Bloomingdale 58

Cedar Springs 66, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 47

Central Montcalm 54, Lakeview 40

Centralia 55, Boonville 36

Centreville 59, Lawrence 38

Cheboygan 82, Kalkaska 73

Clare 67, Farwell 35

Clarkston 69, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 48

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 62, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 46

Clever 57, Diamond 34

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 74, Romeo 52

Clinton Township Faith Christian 45, Ann Arbor Christian School 22

Coleman 65, Ashley 25

Concord 53, Bronson 51

Conway 44, Pleasant Hope 25

Coopersville 54, Jenison 42

Croswell-Lexington 73, Richmond 42

Crystal City 56, Herculaneum 50

Crystal Falls Forest Park 91, Rapid River 34

Dadeville 47, Everton 42

Dearborn 64, Canton 56

Dearborn Divine Child 97, Macomb Lutheran North 67

Dearborn Edsel Ford 55, Wyandotte Roosevelt 52

Detroit Cass Tech 69, Detroit Renaissance 60

Detroit Catholic Central 50, Toledo Central Catholic 42

Detroit Central 78, Romulus 39

Detroit Davis Aerospace 60, Detroit Cody 51

Detroit Denby 81, Detroit Pershing 62

Detroit East English 67, Detroit Northwestern 54

Detroit Edison 67, Redford Union 40

Detroit Loyola 64, Riverview Gabriel Richard 18

Detroit Martin Luther King 75, Detroit Douglass 45

Detroit Osborn 63, Detroit Communication Media Arts 58

Detroit U of D Jesuit 67, Orchard Lake St Mary's 47

Detroit University Prep Art & Design 80, Detroit Lincoln-King 74

Detroit Western 60, Detroit Henry Ford 35

Dexter 59, Temperance Bedford 56

Drexel 53, Midway 29

East Jackson 75, Grass Lake 45

Eastpointe 59, Clinton Township Clintondale 30

Eau Claire 74, Three Oaks River Valley 45

Ecorse 71, St Clair Shores Lake Shore 40

El Dorado Springs 40, Marion C. Early 33

Elk Rapids 61, Kingsley 46

Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker 66, Ubly 48

Escanaba 73, Sault Ste Marie 48

Essexville Garber 62, Alma 59

Eugene 53, Wheatland 45

Ewen-Trout Creek 66, Ironwood 49

Fairview 42, Au Gres-Sims 25

Farmington 83, Southfield Arts & Technology 47

Fenton 34, Swartz Creek 65

Flint Beecher 55, Genesee 34

Flint New Standard Academy 78, Burton Bendle 70

Flint Powers Catholic 75, Lapeer 33

Flushing 62, Flint Kearsley 46

Fowler 56, Bath 43

Frankenmuth 68, Bridgeport 28

Frankfort 58, Suttons Bay 57

Galesburg-Augusta 75, Holland Black River 43

Gladwin 67, Harrison 47

Gobles 50, Delton Kellogg 36

Goodrich 45, Owosso 42

Grain Valley 51, Blue Springs 36

Grand Blanc 67, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 50

Grand Haven 67, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 53

Grand Ledge 67, Holt 64

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 42, Grandville Calvin Christian 41

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 67, Grand Rapids West Catholic 50

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 70, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 63

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 67, Wyoming Potter's House Christian 37

Grant 61, Newaygo 26

Greenville 69, Belding 48

Grosse Pointe South 58, Grosse Pointe North 18

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 80, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 40

Hamilton 70, Wyoming Godwin Heights 48

Hanover-Horton 85, Homer 72

Harper Woods Chandler Park 88, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 22

Harrisburg 37, Southern Boone 24

Hart 88, Shelby 42

Hastings 56, Hopkins 39

Hemlock 53, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 45

Hermitage 34, Climax Springs 30

Holland 69, Comstock Park 40

Hollister 67, Spokane 58

Hudsonville Unity Christian 65, Grand Rapids South Christian 48

Hudson 38, Hillsdale 37

Ida 47, Dundee 25

Imlay City 71, Armada 51

Ionia 68, Lake Odessa Lakewood 52

Ishpeming Westwood 61, Painesdale Jeffers 43

Jackson 60, Tecumseh 47

Jamestown 55, Northwest (Hughesville) 38

John Burroughs 67, Parkway South 39

Jonesville 87, Vandercook Lake 44

Kalamazoo Central 78, Richland Gull Lake 34

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 69, Portage Central 55

Kickapoo 63, Lutheran St. Charles 55

Lake Fenton 65, Corunna 48

Lakeland 51, Windsor 15

Lansing Eastern 52, Fowlerville 47

Lawton 65, Constantine 18

Lee's Summit West 71, Blue Valley Southwest 41

Leland 52, Brethren 39

Leslie 63, Manchester 49

Lincoln Christian 48, Staley 46

Lincoln Park 48, Taylor 44

Linden 69, Holly 47

Litchfield 48, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 37

Livonia Churchill 48, Gibraltar Carlson 39

Livonia Franklin 59, Plymouth Christian Academy 49

Lockwood 62, Jasper 36

Ludington 73, Fremont 67

Lutheran (Kansas City) 47, Kingsville 38

Mackinaw City 38, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian 75

Madison Heights Lamphere 65, Marine City 41

Malden 83, Campbell 52

Manistee 50, Muskegon Oakridge 20

Maple City Glen Lake 64, Buckley 50

Marceline 70, Polo 19

Marcellus Howardsville Christian 67, New Buffalo 66

Marion 100, Walkerville 24

Mark Twain 59, Paris with Faith Walk 42

Marshall 56, Coldwater 44

Marshall Academy 88, Kalamazoo Path of Life 30

Martin 49, Saugatuck 19

Marysville 61, Port Huron 52

Mason 67, Haslett 46

Mattawan 52, Battle Creek Central 55

Mayville 61, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 49

Meadville 43, Brashear 36

Melvindale 64, Detroit Cesar Chavez Academy 55

Memphis 37, Kimball Landmark Academy 18

Mendon 71, Bellevue 36

Michigan Center 72, Napoleon 46

Milan 48, Maysville 45

Moberly 55, Hallsville 12

Montrose 63, Ovid-Elsie 38

Morenci 81, Sand Creek 68

Morley Stanwood 57, White Cloud 34

Mt Morris 62, Otisville LakeVille Memorial 57

Muskegon 71, Marquette 49

Muskegon Catholic Central 48, Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 42

Muskegon Orchard View 55, Montague 49

New Boston Huron 48, Monroe Jefferson 43

New Franklin 65, Madison 21

New Haven 78, Clawson 27

New Lothrop 42, Chesaning 38

Niles 60, Sturgis 46

Niles Brandywine 74, St Joseph Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 35

North Farmington 60, Birmingham Groves 33

North Muskegon 67, Mason County Central 47

Norway 48, Iron Mountain 45

Onsted 45, Adrian Madison 38

Ortonville Brandon 49, Clio 44

Ottawa Lake Whiteford 61, Petersburg Summerfield 50

Parchment 54, Kalamazoo Christian 48

Peck 46, Deckerville 24

Pentwater 75, Hesperia 72

Perry 60, Saranac 54

Pewamo-Westphalia 67, Lansing Christian 23

Pickford 54, Munising 29

Pilot Grove 36, Smithton 28

Plainwell 38, Paw Paw 33

Plymouth Ivywood Classical Academy 55, Saline Washtenaw Christian 51

Pontiac Academy for Excellence 49, Hamtramck Oakland International Academy 40

Port Huron Northern 63, St Clair 47

Portland St Patrick 59, Laingsburg 42

Posen 40, Mio 39

Potterville 57, Dansville 45

Principia 65, Logan-Rogersville 54

Quincy 69, Reading 57

Ravenna 64, Holton 28

Reese 61, Bay City All Saints 38

Remus Chippewa Hills 53, Reed City 44

Riverview 53, Grosse Ile 51

Rochester 47, Troy Athens 38

Rochester Adams 57, Royal Oak 49

Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 69, Ann Arbor Greenhills 31

Saginaw Heritage 95, Midland Dow 57

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 47, Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central 45

Saginaw United 77, Davison 58

Salem 78, South Lyon 54

Sand Creek 68, Morenci 81

Sandusky 58, Bad Axe 47

Sanford Meridian 56, Ogemaw Heights 51

Santa Fe 44, Concordia 34

Schoolcraft 62, Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep 61

Shepherd 61, Pinconning 57

South Harrison 64, Brookfield 32

South Haven 65, Coloma 41

South Lyon East 47, Birmingham Seaholm 39

South Pemiscot 52, Caruthersville 19

Southfield Christian 68, Livonia Clarenceville 32

Southwest (Washburn) 56, Seneca 54

Spring Lake 67, Fruitport 60

Springfield Catholic 53, Summit Christian Academy 28

St Clair Shores Lakeview 53, Fraser 46

St Clair Shores South Lake 59, Madison Heights Madison 57

St Helen Charlton Heston Academy 52, Kinde North Huron 38

St James 32, New Haven 28

St Joseph 80, Battle Creek Lakeview 68

St Joseph Christian 33, North Harrison 30

St Joseph Michigan Lutheran 63, Waco Nebraska Lutheran 43

St Pius X (Kansas City) 51, Central (St. Joseph) 31

Standish-Sterling 66, St Louis 26

Stanberry 59, North Andrew 21

Stephenson 50, Bark River-Harris 45

Sterling Heights 69, Warren Mott 44

Stevensville Lakeshore 52, Portage Northern 41

Stockbridge 48, Springport 34

Strafford 70, Lee's Summit North 14

Swartz Creek 65, Fenton 34

Sweet Springs 57, Orrick 28

Thomas Jefferson Independent Day 23, Bronaugh 18

Traverse City Christian 55, Lake Leelanau St Mary 36

Trenton 66, Flat Rock 48

Tri-County 47, Braymer 40

Utica Eisenhower 49, Oxford 48

Union City 68, Vermontville Maple Valley 35

Vicksburg 67, Three Rivers 51

Waldron 67, Tekonsha 6

Walled Lake Central 50, Novi 33

Walled Lake Western 66, Hartland 50

Warren Cousino 68, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 45

Waterford Mott 78, Waterford Kettering 33

Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes 67, Chesterfield Austin Catholic 25

Watervliet Grace Christian 74, Covert 37

Webberville 71, Dryden 62

West Platte 46, Plattsburg 39

White Lake Lakeland 54, Howell 44

White Pigeon 63, Decatur 51

Whitehall 64, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 52

Williamston 69, St Johns 49

Wyoming 56, East Grand Rapids 45

Wyoming Lee 77, Muskegon Heights Academy 23

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 66, Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy 52

Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 81, Coldwater Pansophia Academy 61

Yale 53, Almont 16

Ypsilanti Lincoln 70, Pinckney 48

Zeeland West 56, Allendale 55

