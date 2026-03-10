The 2026 New York high school boys basketball state tournament begins this week, and High School On SI has brackets for all six classifications.

Select the bracket to view final scores, matchups and schedules.

New York High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Championship Brackets, Matchups, Schedules

2026 NYSPHSAA Class A Boys Basketball Championship (select to view full bracket details)

First Round

Friends Academy vs. Maine-Endwell - 03/11

Monroe/School Without Walls vs. Grand Island - 03/11

Beacon vs. Tappan Zee - 03/10

Mount Sinai vs. Floral Park Memorial - 03/10

Second Round

Franklin Academy vs. Westhill - 03/15

Peru vs. Hudson - 03/14

First Round

Smithtown West vs. Rockville Centre South Side - 03/11

Goshen Central vs. Rye - 03/10

Second Round

East Syracuse-Minoa vs. Seton Catholic Central - 03/15

Nottingham vs. Amsterdam - 03/14

First Round

Bay Shore vs. Baldwin - 03/11

Kingston vs. Mamaroneck - 03/11

Second Round

Fairport vs. Jamestown - 03/13

William Floyd vs. Corning-Painted Post - 03/15

Bishop Ludden vs. Christian Brothers Academy - 03/14

First Round

Cold Spring Harbor vs. Windsor Central - 03/11

Onteora vs. Woodlands - 03/11

Southampton vs. Carle Place - 03/10

Second Round

Olmsted vs. TBD (Game 1 winner) - 03/11

Potsdam vs. Marcellus - 03/15

Saranac Lake vs. KIPP NYC College Prep - 03/14

First Round

The Mount Academy vs. Berne-Knox-Westerlo - 03/10

Lisbon Central vs. Northern Adirondack - 03/11

Second Round

Notre Dame vs. Cooperstown - 03/15

North Salem vs. Pierson - 03/14

First Round

Chapel Field Christian vs. North Warren Central - 03/10

Second Round

Andover vs. Clymer Central - 03/14

Edmeston Central vs. Sackets Harbor Central - 03/15

Bridgehampton vs. TBD (Game 5 winner) - 03/14

Heuvelton Central vs. Bolton Central - 03/14