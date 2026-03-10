New York High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Championship Brackets, Matchups, Schedules
The 2026 New York high school boys basketball state tournament begins this week, and High School On SI has brackets for all six classifications.
Select the bracket to view final scores, matchups and schedules.
New York High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Championship Brackets, Matchups, Schedules
2026 NYSPHSAA Class A Boys Basketball Championship (select to view full bracket details)
First Round
Friends Academy vs. Maine-Endwell - 03/11
Monroe/School Without Walls vs. Grand Island - 03/11
Beacon vs. Tappan Zee - 03/10
Mount Sinai vs. Floral Park Memorial - 03/10
Second Round
Franklin Academy vs. Westhill - 03/15
Peru vs. Hudson - 03/14
2026 NYSPHSAA Class AA Boys Basketball Championship
First Round
Smithtown West vs. Rockville Centre South Side - 03/11
Goshen Central vs. Rye - 03/10
Second Round
East Syracuse-Minoa vs. Seton Catholic Central - 03/15
Nottingham vs. Amsterdam - 03/14
2026 NYSPHSAA Class AAA Boys Basketball Championship
First Round
Bay Shore vs. Baldwin - 03/11
Kingston vs. Mamaroneck - 03/11
Second Round
Fairport vs. Jamestown - 03/13
William Floyd vs. Corning-Painted Post - 03/15
Bishop Ludden vs. Christian Brothers Academy - 03/14
2026 NYSPHSAA Class B Boys Basketball Championship
First Round
Cold Spring Harbor vs. Windsor Central - 03/11
Onteora vs. Woodlands - 03/11
Southampton vs. Carle Place - 03/10
Second Round
Olmsted vs. TBD (Game 1 winner) - 03/11
Potsdam vs. Marcellus - 03/15
Saranac Lake vs. KIPP NYC College Prep - 03/14
2026 NYSPHSAA Class C Boys Basketball Championship
First Round
The Mount Academy vs. Berne-Knox-Westerlo - 03/10
Lisbon Central vs. Northern Adirondack - 03/11
Second Round
Notre Dame vs. Cooperstown - 03/15
North Salem vs. Pierson - 03/14
2026 NYSPHSAA Class D Boys Basketball Championship
First Round
Chapel Field Christian vs. North Warren Central - 03/10
Second Round
Andover vs. Clymer Central - 03/14
Edmeston Central vs. Sackets Harbor Central - 03/15
Bridgehampton vs. TBD (Game 5 winner) - 03/14
Heuvelton Central vs. Bolton Central - 03/14
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917