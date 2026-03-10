High School

New York High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Championship Brackets, Matchups, Schedules

See each bracket and matchup for the New York high school boys basketball 2026 state championships
Monroe players celebrate with the championship brick after their 49-47 win over Wayne during their Section V Class A boys basketball sectional finals Saturday, March 7, 2026 at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 New York high school boys basketball state tournament begins this week, and High School On SI has brackets for all six classifications.

Select the bracket to view final scores, matchups and schedules.

2026 NYSPHSAA Class A Boys Basketball Championship (select to view full bracket details)

First Round

Friends Academy vs. Maine-Endwell - 03/11

Monroe/School Without Walls vs. Grand Island - 03/11

Beacon vs. Tappan Zee - 03/10

Mount Sinai vs. Floral Park Memorial - 03/10

Second Round

Franklin Academy vs. Westhill - 03/15

Peru vs. Hudson - 03/14

2026 NYSPHSAA Class AA Boys Basketball Championship

First Round

Smithtown West vs. Rockville Centre South Side - 03/11

Goshen Central vs. Rye - 03/10

Second Round

East Syracuse-Minoa vs. Seton Catholic Central - 03/15

Nottingham vs. Amsterdam - 03/14

2026 NYSPHSAA Class AAA Boys Basketball Championship

First Round

Bay Shore vs. Baldwin - 03/11

Kingston vs. Mamaroneck - 03/11

Second Round

Fairport vs. Jamestown - 03/13

William Floyd vs. Corning-Painted Post - 03/15

Bishop Ludden vs. Christian Brothers Academy - 03/14

2026 NYSPHSAA Class B Boys Basketball Championship

First Round

Cold Spring Harbor vs. Windsor Central - 03/11

Onteora vs. Woodlands - 03/11

Southampton vs. Carle Place - 03/10

Second Round

Olmsted vs. TBD (Game 1 winner) - 03/11

Potsdam vs. Marcellus - 03/15

Saranac Lake vs. KIPP NYC College Prep - 03/14

2026 NYSPHSAA Class C Boys Basketball Championship

First Round

The Mount Academy vs. Berne-Knox-Westerlo - 03/10

Lisbon Central vs. Northern Adirondack - 03/11

Second Round

Notre Dame vs. Cooperstown - 03/15

North Salem vs. Pierson - 03/14

2026 NYSPHSAA Class D Boys Basketball Championship

First Round

Chapel Field Christian vs. North Warren Central - 03/10

Second Round

Andover vs. Clymer Central - 03/14

Edmeston Central vs. Sackets Harbor Central - 03/15

Bridgehampton vs. TBD (Game 5 winner) - 03/14

Heuvelton Central vs. Bolton Central - 03/14

