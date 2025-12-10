High School

Michigan High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 9, 2025

See every Michigan high school boys basketball final score from December 9

Robin Erickson

Waverly defeated Holt on Tuesday night with a final score of 81-77.
The 2025 Michigan boys high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the night's slate of action.

Adrian 59, Jackson Northwest 56

Adrian Madison 62, Clinton 30

Allen Park Cabrini 46, Garden City 44

Almont 62, Armada 56

Alpena 90, Rudyard 55

Ann Arbor Skyline 55, Ypsilanti Community 44

Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac 88, Warren Michigan Collegiate 55

Auburn Hills Avondale 72, Detroit University Prep 28

Bangor 57, Lawrence 29

Baraga 67, Chassell 50

Bark River-Harris 74, Rapid River 47

Barry County Christian 64, Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 34

Battle Creek Harper Creek 47, Sturgis 41

Bay City Western 63, Saginaw Swan Valley 46

Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 49, Three Oaks River Valley 39

Blanchard Montabella 64, Ithaca 45

Blissfield 57, Dundee 50

Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice 69, Plymouth 34

Bloomingdale 72, White Pigeon 64

Brighton Livingston Christian 72, Novi Christian Academy 60

Brimley 67, Cedarville 50

Bronson 72, Reading 43

Burton Bentley 50, Morrice 23

Byron Center 66, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 68

Canton 53, Walled Lake Northern 39

Carrollton 71, Bay City Central 59

Cassopolis 61, Marcellus 30

Center Line 60, River Rouge 30

Charlotte 66, Battle Creek Pennfield 60

Cheboygan 67, Sault Ste Marie 43

Chelsea 46, Parma Western 36

Chesaning 74, Otisville LakeVille Memorial 34

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 65, Genesee Christian 54

Clawson 68, Chesterfield Austin Catholic 35

Climax-Scotts 51, Jackson Christian 16

Colon 74, Morenci 70

Comstock 48, Centreville 44

Concord 58, Quincy 47

Coopersville 61, Hamilton 35

Crystal Falls Forest Park 54, Iron Mountain 33

Davison 60, South Lyon East 37

Dearborn 70, Riverview 60

Dearborn Divine Child 65, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 57

Dearborn Edsel Ford 71, Allen Park 46

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 69, Ann Arbor Greenhills 61

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 61, Dearborn Fordson 60

Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 59, Taylor Prep 48

Delton Kellogg 48, Bridgman 44

Detroit Catholic Central 77, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 55

Detroit Country Day 104, Southfield Arts & Technology 63

Detroit Henry Ford 72, Detroit Northwestern 52

Detroit Lincoln-King 70, Detroit Community 47

Detroit Loyola 60, Macomb Lutheran North 39

Detroit Old Redford 63, Dearborn Heights Star International 16

Detroit Osborn 71, Southfield Bradford Academy 53

Detroit University Prep Science & Math 54, Clinton Township Clintondale 45

Detroit Voyageur College Prep 70, Hamtramck 47

Detroit Western 45, Detroit East English 38

DeWitt 66, Grand Ledge 68

Durand 63, New Lothrop 45

East Jordan 48, Mancelona 38

East Lansing 73, Lansing Sexton 58

Edwardsburg 52, Buchanan 39

Essexville Garber 59, Cadillac 56

Fenton 57, Owosso 40

Flint Kearsley 56, Ortonville Brandon 51

Flushing 46, Lake Fenton 44

Fowlerville 47, Eaton Rapids 37

Fremont 65, Muskegon Orchard View 47

Gaylord St Mary 73, Bellaire 47

Goodrich 57, Holly 42

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 63, Lowell 50

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 67, Allendale 52

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 64, Zeeland West 45

Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 41, Martin 38

Grand Rapids South Christian 60, Wyoming Kelloggsville 39

Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy 66, Howard City Tri County 49

Grandville 69, Jenison 33

Grant 54, Belding 51

Greenville 66, Grand Rapids Northview 62

Grosse Ile 87, Melvindale 45

Hart 59, Mason County Central 41

Hartford 58, Decatur 55

Hartland 56, Waterford Mott 39

Haslett 63, Grand Rapids West Catholic 58

Hesperia 57, Ravenna 43

Hillsdale 54, Ida 46

Hillsdale Academy 68, Adrian Lenawee Christian 65

Holland Calvary 56, Saugatuck 41

Holland Christian 60, Grandville Calvin Christian 39

Holland West Ottawa 66, Zeeland East 35

Hopkins 51, Three Rivers 45

Howell 65, Williamston 51

Hudsonville 68, Grand Rapids Christian 60

Hudsonville Unity Christian 57, Paw Paw 43

Imlay City 73, Algonac 39

Indian River Inland Lakes 69, Fife Lake Forest Area 28

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep 59, Coloma 52

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 75, Battle Creek Central 59

Kent City 54, Remus Chippewa Hills 51

Kentwood Grand River Prep 65, Muskegon Catholic Central 38

Kinross Maplewood Baptist 81, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 63

Lake Orion 60, Novi 37

Lincoln Park 60, Southgate Anderson 43

Linden 66, Corunna 44

Livonia Franklin 70, Livonia Clarenceville 24

Ludington 71, Manistee 50

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 55, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 47

Marcellus Howardsville Christian 78, Covert 28

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 60, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 39

Marshall Academy 75, Battle Creek Calhoun Christian 56

Midland Calvary Baptist 66, Merrill 27

Monroe 57, New Boston Huron 38

Monroe Jefferson 57, Erie Mason 38

Montrose 60, Byron 54

Morley Stanwood 66, Newaygo 43

Mount Clemens 67, Detroit Cristo Rey 17

Mount Pleasant 65, Alma 49

Muskegon Mona Shores 53, Fruitport 46

Muskegon Oakridge 57, Whitehall 43

Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 63, Wyoming Potter's House Christian 41

Negaunee 56, Marquette 52

Newberry 75, Engadine 41

North Adams-Jerome 64, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 54

North Branch 51, Croswell-Lexington 46

Okemos 65, Lansing Everett 62

Onsted 53, Hudson 46

Ottawa Lake Whiteford 38, Milan 30

Oxford 49, Troy Athens 47

Pellston 51, Johannesburg-Lewiston 46

Petersburg Summerfield 59, Whitmore Lake 53

Petoskey 80, Boyne City 45

Pickford 65, St Ignace 38

Pinckney 66, Plymouth Christian Academy 58

Pittsford 54, Athens 28

Plainwell 37, Hastings 25

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 66, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 60

Portage Central 60, Stevensville Lakeshore 52

Portage Northern 55, Mattawan 53

Redford Union 52, Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 49

Rochester 65, Lapeer 16

Rochester Adams 73, Birmingham Seaholm 40

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 41, Kingston 36

Rockford 84, Caledonia 59

Romulus Summit Academy North 65, Detroit Edison 59

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 69, St Charles 24

Saginaw United 84, Flint Hamady 55

Salem 61, Walled Lake Central 34

Shelby 57, Holton 43

South Bend Adams 78, Berrien Springs 37

South Haven 74, Lawton 58

Springport 58, Union City 41

St Johns 68, Ionia 44

St Joseph Michigan Lutheran 70, New Buffalo 65

St Joseph Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 75, Watervliet Grace Christian 58

Stockbridge 59, Vermontville Maple Valley 50

Swartz Creek 59, Clio 40

Taylor 53, Wyandotte Roosevelt 36

Taylor Trillium Academy 66, Warren Michigan Math & Science 44

Tecumseh 57, Coldwater 47

Temperance Bedford 60, Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 43

Traverse City Christian 65, Manton 58

Traverse City St Francis 52, Charlevoix 29

Trenton 60, Brownstown Woodhaven 39

Vicksburg 66, Schoolcraft 56

Walled Lake Western 67, Royal Oak 64

Warren Lincoln 59, Detroit U of D Jesuit 45

Wayland 60, Sparta 43

Webberville 77, Bellevue 39

Westland Universal Learning Academy 43, Dearborn Riverside Academy West 31

White Cloud 57, Reed City 43

Wyoming 63, Cedar Springs 55

Wyoming Lee 75, Grand Rapids Union 60

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 85, Grand Rapids Wellspring Prep 30

Yale 69, Richmond 46

Ypsilanti Lincoln 55, Dexter 44

