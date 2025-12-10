Michigan High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 9, 2025
The 2025 Michigan boys high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the night's slate of action.
Adrian 59, Jackson Northwest 56
Adrian Madison 62, Clinton 30
Allen Park Cabrini 46, Garden City 44
Almont 62, Armada 56
Alpena 90, Rudyard 55
Ann Arbor Skyline 55, Ypsilanti Community 44
Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac 88, Warren Michigan Collegiate 55
Auburn Hills Avondale 72, Detroit University Prep 28
Bangor 57, Lawrence 29
Baraga 67, Chassell 50
Bark River-Harris 74, Rapid River 47
Barry County Christian 64, Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 34
Battle Creek Harper Creek 47, Sturgis 41
Bay City Western 63, Saginaw Swan Valley 46
Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 49, Three Oaks River Valley 39
Blanchard Montabella 64, Ithaca 45
Blissfield 57, Dundee 50
Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice 69, Plymouth 34
Bloomingdale 72, White Pigeon 64
Brighton Livingston Christian 72, Novi Christian Academy 60
Brimley 67, Cedarville 50
Bronson 72, Reading 43
Burton Bentley 50, Morrice 23
Byron Center 66, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 68
Canton 53, Walled Lake Northern 39
Carrollton 71, Bay City Central 59
Cassopolis 61, Marcellus 30
Center Line 60, River Rouge 30
Charlotte 66, Battle Creek Pennfield 60
Cheboygan 67, Sault Ste Marie 43
Chelsea 46, Parma Western 36
Chesaning 74, Otisville LakeVille Memorial 34
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 65, Genesee Christian 54
Clawson 68, Chesterfield Austin Catholic 35
Climax-Scotts 51, Jackson Christian 16
Colon 74, Morenci 70
Comstock 48, Centreville 44
Concord 58, Quincy 47
Coopersville 61, Hamilton 35
Crystal Falls Forest Park 54, Iron Mountain 33
Davison 60, South Lyon East 37
Dearborn 70, Riverview 60
Dearborn Divine Child 65, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 57
Dearborn Edsel Ford 71, Allen Park 46
Dearborn Heights Annapolis 69, Ann Arbor Greenhills 61
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 61, Dearborn Fordson 60
Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 59, Taylor Prep 48
Delton Kellogg 48, Bridgman 44
Detroit Catholic Central 77, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 55
Detroit Country Day 104, Southfield Arts & Technology 63
Detroit Henry Ford 72, Detroit Northwestern 52
Detroit Lincoln-King 70, Detroit Community 47
Detroit Loyola 60, Macomb Lutheran North 39
Detroit Old Redford 63, Dearborn Heights Star International 16
Detroit Osborn 71, Southfield Bradford Academy 53
Detroit University Prep Science & Math 54, Clinton Township Clintondale 45
Detroit Voyageur College Prep 70, Hamtramck 47
Detroit Western 45, Detroit East English 38
DeWitt 66, Grand Ledge 68
Durand 63, New Lothrop 45
East Jordan 48, Mancelona 38
East Lansing 73, Lansing Sexton 58
Edwardsburg 52, Buchanan 39
Essexville Garber 59, Cadillac 56
Fenton 57, Owosso 40
Flint Kearsley 56, Ortonville Brandon 51
Flushing 46, Lake Fenton 44
Fowlerville 47, Eaton Rapids 37
Fremont 65, Muskegon Orchard View 47
Gaylord St Mary 73, Bellaire 47
Goodrich 57, Holly 42
Grand Ledge 68, DeWitt 66
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 63, Lowell 50
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 68, Byron Center 66
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 67, Allendale 52
Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 64, Zeeland West 45
Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 41, Martin 38
Grand Rapids South Christian 60, Wyoming Kelloggsville 39
Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy 66, Howard City Tri County 49
Grandville 69, Jenison 33
Grant 54, Belding 51
Greenville 66, Grand Rapids Northview 62
Grosse Ile 87, Melvindale 45
Hart 59, Mason County Central 41
Hartford 58, Decatur 55
Hartland 56, Waterford Mott 39
Haslett 63, Grand Rapids West Catholic 58
Hesperia 57, Ravenna 43
Hillsdale 54, Ida 46
Hillsdale Academy 68, Adrian Lenawee Christian 65
Holland Calvary 56, Saugatuck 41
Holland Christian 60, Grandville Calvin Christian 39
Holland West Ottawa 66, Zeeland East 35
Holt 77, Lansing Waverly 81
Hopkins 51, Three Rivers 45
Howell 65, Williamston 51
Hudsonville 68, Grand Rapids Christian 60
Hudsonville Unity Christian 57, Paw Paw 43
Imlay City 73, Algonac 39
Indian River Inland Lakes 69, Fife Lake Forest Area 28
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep 59, Coloma 52
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 75, Battle Creek Central 59
Kent City 54, Remus Chippewa Hills 51
Kentwood Grand River Prep 65, Muskegon Catholic Central 38
Kinross Maplewood Baptist 81, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 63
Lake Orion 60, Novi 37
Lansing Waverly 81, Holt 77
Lincoln Park 60, Southgate Anderson 43
Linden 66, Corunna 44
Livonia Franklin 70, Livonia Clarenceville 24
Ludington 71, Manistee 50
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 55, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 47
Marcellus Howardsville Christian 78, Covert 28
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 60, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 39
Marshall Academy 75, Battle Creek Calhoun Christian 56
Midland Calvary Baptist 66, Merrill 27
Monroe 57, New Boston Huron 38
Monroe Jefferson 57, Erie Mason 38
Montrose 60, Byron 54
Morley Stanwood 66, Newaygo 43
Mount Clemens 67, Detroit Cristo Rey 17
Mount Pleasant 65, Alma 49
Muskegon Mona Shores 53, Fruitport 46
Muskegon Oakridge 57, Whitehall 43
Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 63, Wyoming Potter's House Christian 41
Negaunee 56, Marquette 52
Newberry 75, Engadine 41
North Adams-Jerome 64, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 54
North Branch 51, Croswell-Lexington 46
Okemos 65, Lansing Everett 62
Onsted 53, Hudson 46
Ottawa Lake Whiteford 38, Milan 30
Oxford 49, Troy Athens 47
Pellston 51, Johannesburg-Lewiston 46
Petersburg Summerfield 59, Whitmore Lake 53
Petoskey 80, Boyne City 45
Pickford 65, St Ignace 38
Pinckney 66, Plymouth Christian Academy 58
Pittsford 54, Athens 28
Plainwell 37, Hastings 25
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 66, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 60
Portage Central 60, Stevensville Lakeshore 52
Portage Northern 55, Mattawan 53
Redford Union 52, Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 49
Rochester 65, Lapeer 16
Rochester Adams 73, Birmingham Seaholm 40
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 41, Kingston 36
Rockford 84, Caledonia 59
Romulus Summit Academy North 65, Detroit Edison 59
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 69, St Charles 24
Saginaw United 84, Flint Hamady 55
Salem 61, Walled Lake Central 34
Shelby 57, Holton 43
South Bend Adams 78, Berrien Springs 37
South Haven 74, Lawton 58
Springport 58, Union City 41
St Johns 68, Ionia 44
St Joseph Michigan Lutheran 70, New Buffalo 65
St Joseph Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 75, Watervliet Grace Christian 58
Stockbridge 59, Vermontville Maple Valley 50
Swartz Creek 59, Clio 40
Taylor 53, Wyandotte Roosevelt 36
Taylor Trillium Academy 66, Warren Michigan Math & Science 44
Tecumseh 57, Coldwater 47
Temperance Bedford 60, Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 43
Traverse City Christian 65, Manton 58
Traverse City St Francis 52, Charlevoix 29
Trenton 60, Brownstown Woodhaven 39
Vicksburg 66, Schoolcraft 56
Walled Lake Western 67, Royal Oak 64
Warren Lincoln 59, Detroit U of D Jesuit 45
Wayland 60, Sparta 43
Webberville 77, Bellevue 39
Westland Universal Learning Academy 43, Dearborn Riverside Academy West 31
White Cloud 57, Reed City 43
Wyoming 63, Cedar Springs 55
Wyoming Lee 75, Grand Rapids Union 60
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 85, Grand Rapids Wellspring Prep 30
Yale 69, Richmond 46
Ypsilanti Lincoln 55, Dexter 44