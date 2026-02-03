Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - February 3, 2026
There are 240 games scheduled across Michigan on Tuesday, February 3. You can follow every game live on our Michigan high school boys basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Michigan's top teams as Grand Haven takes on the Hudsonville Eagles at 5:30 p.m. Meanwhile, Rockford takes on the East Kentwood Falcons.
Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games to Watch - Tuesday, February 3
With games featuring some of the top teams in Michigan, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Michigan high school boys season rolls on.
MHSAA Division 1 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3
There are 86 games scheduled in Division 1 MHSAA action on Tuesday, February 3, highlighted by Lincoln taking on Chelsea. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 1 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 2 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3
There are 106 games scheduled in Division 2 MHSAA action on Tuesday, February 3, highlighted by South Haven taking on Hackett Catholic Prep. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 2 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 3 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3
There are 86 games scheduled in Division 3 MHSAA action on Tuesday, February 3, highlighted by Manchester taking on Michigan Center. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 3 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 4 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3
There are 60 games scheduled in Division 4 MHSAA action on Tuesday, February 3, highlighted by St. Patrick taking on Fowler. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 4 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
