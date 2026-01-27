Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - January 27, 2025
There are 251 games scheduled across Michigan on Tuesday, January 27. You can follow every game live on our Michigan high school boys basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Michigan's top teams as the Riverview Pirates travel to take on Grosse Ile at 7:00 p.m. Meanwhile, Waverly takes on Holt in a Division 1 matchup.
Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games to Watch - Tuesday, January 27
With games featuring some of the top teams in Michigan, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Michigan high school boys season rolls on.
MHSAA Division 1 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 27
There are 83 games scheduled in Division 1 MHSAA action on Tuesday, January 27, highlighted by Cass Tech taking on Detroit Central. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 1 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 2 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 27
There are 106 games scheduled in Division 2 MHSAA action on Tuesday, January 27, highlighted by Pennfield taking on Marshall. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 2 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 3 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 27
There are 97 games scheduled in Division 3 MHSAA action on Tuesday, January 27, highlighted by Divine Child taking on Lumen Christi Catholic. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 3 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 4 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 27
There are 82 games scheduled in Division 4 MHSAA action on Tuesday, January 27, highlighted by Bridgman taking on Michigan Lutheran. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 4 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
