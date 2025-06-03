Michigan (MHSAA) high school baseball state playoff brackets, scores, matchups (6/3/2025)
The 2025 Michigan (MHSAA) high school baseball playoffs continue with the regionals on Wednesday, June 4. High School On SI has brackets for all four divisions.
The quarterfinals are on June 7, the semifinals are on June 12 and 13, and the state championships are on June 14.
Select each bracket to view it in full. Bookmark to follow throughout the playoffs.
DIVISION 4 BRACKET (select to view full bracket)
Regional Semifinal
Glen Lake vs. Marion
Bear Lake vs. Muskegon Catholic Central
St. Patrick vs. Dansville
Sacred Heart Academy vs. Merrill
Jeffers vs. Norway
Pickford vs. Harbor Light Christian
St. Mary Cathedral vs. Alcona
Inland Lakes vs. East Jordan
Unionville-Sebewaing vs. All Saints Central
Brown City vs. Cardinal Mooney Catholic
Plymouth Chrsitian vs. Cabrini
Our Lady of the Lakes vs. Shrine Catholic
Zion Christian vs. Decatur
Michigan Lutheran vs. White Pigeon
Reading vs. Summerfield
Maple Valley vs. Concord
DIVISION 3 BRACKET
Regional Semifinal
Negaunee vs. Gladstone
Elk Rapids vs. St. Francis
Evart vs. Hart
Roscommon vs. Pinconning
Leslie vs. Lumen Christi Catholic
Grass Lake vs. Onsted
Ecorse vs. University Liggett
Marine City vs. Lutheran Northwest
Cass City vs. Millington
Ovid-Elsie vs. Lansing Catholic
Valley Lutheran vs. Mt. Morris
Western Michigan Christian vs. Central Montcalm
Calvin Christian vs. Watervliet
Olivet vs. Centreville
Bridgman vs. Kalamazoo Christian
DIVISION 2 BRACKET
Regional Semifinal
Western vs. Mason
Portland vs. Williamston
Trenton vs. Riverview
Chelsea vs. Adrian
Kingsford vs. Petoskey
Ludington vs. Standish-Sterling
Sparta vs. Fruitport
Frenkenmuth vs. Swan Valley
Coopersville vs. Forest Hills Eastern
Christian vs. Unity Christian
Niles vs. Three Rivers
Hopkins vs. Gull Lake
Divine Child vs. St. Mary’s prep
Lake Shore vs. Harper Woods
Clio vs. Linden
Lutheran North vs. Yale
DIVISION 1 BRACKET
Regional Semifinal
Okemos vs. Lakeview
Hartland vs. Saline
Northville vs. Plymouth
Lakeland vs. West Bloomfield
Monroe vs. Woodhaven
Edsel Ford vs. Franklin
University of Detroit Jesuit vs. Groves
Western International vs. Grosse Pointe South
Brother Rice vs. Stevenson
De La Salle Collegiate vs. Dakota
Fenton vs. Davison
Traverse City West vs. Bay City Western
Kenowa Hills vs. Northview
Lowell vs. Mattawan
Hudsonville vs. Grandville
