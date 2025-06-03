High School

Michigan (MHSAA) high school baseball state playoff brackets, scores, matchups (6/3/2025)

See the brackets for all four 2025 Michigan high school baseball state tournament divisions

Jack Butler

Okemos' Keagan Noble pitches to a Portland batter in the third inning on Monday, June 2, 2025, during the Diamond Classic semifinal at McLane Stadium in East Lansing.
Okemos' Keagan Noble pitches to a Portland batter in the third inning on Monday, June 2, 2025, during the Diamond Classic semifinal at McLane Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Michigan (MHSAA) high school baseball playoffs continue with the regionals on Wednesday, June 4. High School On SI has brackets for all four divisions.

The quarterfinals are on June 7, the semifinals are on June 12 and 13, and the state championships are on June 14.

Select each bracket to view it in full. Bookmark to follow throughout the playoffs.

DIVISION 4 BRACKET (select to view full bracket)

Regional Semifinal

Glen Lake vs. Marion

Bear Lake vs. Muskegon Catholic Central 

St. Patrick vs. Dansville 

Sacred Heart Academy vs. Merrill 

Jeffers vs. Norway

Pickford vs. Harbor Light Christian

St. Mary Cathedral vs. Alcona

Inland Lakes vs. East Jordan

Unionville-Sebewaing vs. All Saints Central 

Brown City vs. Cardinal Mooney Catholic 

Plymouth Chrsitian vs. Cabrini

Our Lady of the Lakes vs. Shrine Catholic 

Zion Christian vs. Decatur

Michigan Lutheran vs. White Pigeon

Reading vs. Summerfield 

Maple Valley vs. Concord

DIVISION 3 BRACKET

Regional Semifinal

Negaunee vs. Gladstone

Elk Rapids vs. St. Francis 

Evart vs. Hart

Roscommon vs. Pinconning 

Leslie vs. Lumen Christi Catholic 

Grass Lake vs. Onsted

Ecorse vs. University Liggett

Marine City vs. Lutheran Northwest 

Cass City vs. Millington

Ovid-Elsie vs. Lansing Catholic 

Valley Lutheran vs. Mt. Morris

Western Michigan Christian vs. Central Montcalm

Calvin Christian vs. Watervliet

Olivet vs. Centreville

Bridgman vs. Kalamazoo Christian 

DIVISION 2 BRACKET

Regional Semifinal

Western vs. Mason

Portland vs. Williamston

Trenton vs. Riverview

Chelsea vs. Adrian 

Kingsford vs. Petoskey

Ludington vs. Standish-Sterling

Sparta vs. Fruitport

Frenkenmuth vs. Swan Valley

Coopersville vs. Forest Hills Eastern

Christian vs. Unity Christian

Niles vs. Three Rivers

Hopkins vs. Gull Lake

Divine Child vs. St. Mary’s prep

Lake Shore vs. Harper Woods

Clio vs. Linden

Lutheran North vs. Yale

DIVISION 1 BRACKET

Regional Semifinal

Okemos vs. Lakeview

Hartland vs. Saline

Northville vs. Plymouth 

Lakeland vs. West Bloomfield

Monroe vs. Woodhaven

Edsel Ford vs. Franklin

University of Detroit Jesuit vs. Groves

Western International vs. Grosse Pointe South 

Brother Rice vs. Stevenson

De La Salle Collegiate vs. Dakota 

Fenton vs. Davison

Traverse City West vs. Bay City Western 

Kenowa Hills vs. Northview

Lowell vs. Mattawan

Hudsonville vs. Grandville 

