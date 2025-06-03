Michigan (MHSAA) high school softball playoff brackets, scores, matchups (6/3/2025)
The 2025 Michigan (MHSAA) high school softball playoffs continue with the regionals on June 7, and High School On SI has brackets and scores for all four divisions.
The quarterfinals are on June 10, the semifinals are June 12 and 13, and the championships are on June 14.
DIVISION 4 BRACKET (select to view full bracket)
Regional Semifinal
Buckley vs. Glen Lake
Holton vs. Bellaire
Beal City vs. Fowler
Michigan Lutheran Seminary vs. Mio-Au Sable
Shrine Catholic vs. Plymouth Christian
Memphis vs. Dansville
Kingston vs. Ubly
Union-Sebewaing vs. Brown City
Gobles vs. Mendon
St. Patrick vs. Decatur
Manchester vs. Morenci
Summerfield vs. Reading
Lake Linden-Hubbell vs. Superior Central
Norway vs. Bessemer
Harbor Springs vs. Onaway
Hillman vs. Rudyard
DIVISION 3 BRACKET
Regional Semifinal
Hanover-Horton vs. Lumen Christi Catholic
Laingsburg vs. Bronson
Columbia Central vs. Hudson
St. Mary Catholic Central vs. Grass Lake
Detroit Cristo Rey vs. Clawson
Algonac vs. St. Catherin of Siena Academy
New Lothrop vs. Millington
Cass City vs. St. Louis
Gladstone vs. Grayling
Kingsley vs. Negaunee
Clare vs. Standish-Sterling
Bullock Creek vs. Pine River Area
Ravenna vs. Central Montcalm
Calvin Christian vs. Hart
Kalamazoo Christian vs. Coloma
Buchanan vs. Bangor
DIVISION 2 BRACKET
Regional Semifinal
Tecumseh vs. Airport
Trenton vs. Chelsea
Hazel Park vs. Fitzgerald
Harper Woods vs. Divine Child
Edwardsburg vs. Paw Paw
Wayland vs. South Haven
Portland vs. Williamston
Eaton Rapids vs. Coldwater
Gaylord vs. Oakridge
Shepherd vs. Escanaba
Hamilton vs. Sparta
Forest Hills Eastern vs. Unity Christian
St. Mary’s Prep vs. Richmond
Marysville vs. Lake Shore
Lake Fenton vs. Clio
Frankenmuth vs. Goodrich
DIVISION 1 BRACKET
Regional Semifinal
Grosse Pointe South vs. Regina
Fraser vs. Renaissance
Utica Eisenhower vs. Port Huron Northern
Utica Ford vs. Royal Oak
North Farmington vs. Northville
South Lyon vs. Bloomfield Hills
Walled Lake Northern vs. Lake Orion
Grand Blanc vs. Howell
MIdland vs. Heritage
Grand Ledge vs. Traverse City Central
Hudsonville vs. Cedar Springs
Byron Center vs. Grand Haven
Dexter vs. Saline
Bedford vs. Kalamazoo Central
Allen Park vs. Woodhaven
Cass Tech vs. Churchill
