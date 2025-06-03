High School

Michigan (MHSAA) high school softball playoff brackets, scores, matchups (6/3/2025)

See brackets for the 2025 Michigan high school softball state tournament

Jack Butler

Northville's Mary Gugala pitches during the Division 1 softball district championship on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Salem High School.
Northville's Mary Gugala pitches during the Division 1 softball district championship on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Salem High School. / Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Michigan (MHSAA) high school softball playoffs continue with the regionals on June 7, and High School On SI has brackets and scores for all four divisions.

The quarterfinals are on June 10, the semifinals are June 12 and 13, and the championships are on June 14.

Michigan (MHSAA) high school softball playoff brackets, scores, matchups (6/3/2025)

DIVISION 4 BRACKET (select to view full bracket)

Regional Semifinal

Buckley vs. Glen Lake

Holton vs. Bellaire

Beal City vs. Fowler

Michigan Lutheran Seminary vs. Mio-Au Sable

Shrine Catholic vs. Plymouth Christian

Memphis vs. Dansville 

Kingston vs. Ubly

Union-Sebewaing vs. Brown City 

Gobles vs. Mendon 

St. Patrick vs. Decatur

Manchester vs. Morenci

Summerfield vs. Reading

Lake Linden-Hubbell vs. Superior Central

Norway vs. Bessemer

Harbor Springs vs. Onaway

Hillman vs. Rudyard

DIVISION 3 BRACKET

Regional Semifinal

Hanover-Horton vs. Lumen Christi Catholic

Laingsburg vs. Bronson

Columbia Central vs. Hudson

St. Mary Catholic Central vs. Grass Lake

Detroit Cristo Rey vs. Clawson

Algonac vs. St. Catherin of Siena Academy

New Lothrop vs. Millington

Cass City vs. St. Louis 

Gladstone vs. Grayling 

Kingsley vs. Negaunee

Clare vs. Standish-Sterling

Bullock Creek vs. Pine River Area

Ravenna vs. Central Montcalm

Calvin Christian vs. Hart

Kalamazoo Christian vs. Coloma

Buchanan vs. Bangor

DIVISION 2 BRACKET

Regional Semifinal

Tecumseh vs. Airport

Trenton vs. Chelsea

Hazel Park vs. Fitzgerald

Harper Woods vs. Divine Child 

Edwardsburg vs. Paw Paw

Wayland vs. South Haven

Portland vs. Williamston

Eaton Rapids vs. Coldwater 

Gaylord vs. Oakridge

Shepherd vs. Escanaba

Hamilton vs. Sparta

Forest Hills Eastern vs. Unity Christian

St. Mary’s Prep vs. Richmond

Marysville vs. Lake Shore

Lake Fenton vs. Clio

Frankenmuth vs. Goodrich 

DIVISION 1 BRACKET

Regional Semifinal

Grosse Pointe South vs. Regina

Fraser vs. Renaissance

Utica Eisenhower vs. Port Huron Northern

Utica Ford vs. Royal Oak

North Farmington vs. Northville 

South Lyon vs. Bloomfield Hills

Walled Lake Northern vs. Lake Orion

Grand Blanc vs. Howell

MIdland vs. Heritage 

Grand Ledge vs. Traverse City Central

Hudsonville vs. Cedar Springs

Byron Center vs. Grand Haven

Dexter vs. Saline

Bedford vs. Kalamazoo Central 

Allen Park vs. Woodhaven

Cass Tech vs. Churchill

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Michigan