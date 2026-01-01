SI

Michigan Continues Utah-Flavored Makeover By Luring BYU Defensive Coordinator

The Wolverines continue to raid the Beehive State for talent.

Jay Hill, seen here in 2014 with Weber State, will be Michigan's next defensive coordinator.
Michigan—now led by BYU product and ex-Utah coach Kyle Whittingham—made headlines Thursday by luring Utes offensive coordinator Jason Beck. Now, it appears the Wolverines have tallied a Beehive State hat trick.

Cougars defensive coordinator Jay Hill will be Michigan's next defensive coordinator, according to a Thursday afternoon report from Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Hill, 50, has worked in his current role for three years. BYU's scoring defense has improved each year of his tenure, and the Cougars allowed 19.1 points per game this season.

A former Mountain West interceptions leader as a Utah cornerback, Hill worked for the Utes for over a decade before accepting Weber State's coaching job before the 2014 season. He transformed the Wildcats into an FCS power, winning six playoff games in nine seasons before moving south to BYU.

Whittingham's reported hires of Beck and Hill come as the Wolverines attempt a total overhaul following the exit of coach Sherrone Moore, who the university determined engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staffer. Moore is accused of felony home invasion, misdemeanor breaking and entering, and misdemeanor stalking in a domestic relationship after being arrested in the hours following his firing.

Michigan is scheduled to open its season on Sept. 5 against Western Michigan.

