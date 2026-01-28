Official Michigan Boys High School Wrestling Divisional Rankings Revealed
The MHSAA has unveiled the official team wrestling rankings for all four divisions. The rankings are compiled from a mix of sources, including the Michigan Wrestling Association and Michigan Grappler.
The Michigan team championships are just a month away, set for February 27–28 at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo. Michigan’s top programs will compete for the most coveted prize of all, the state championship.
Here are the latest MHSAA wrestling rankings.
Division 1 Rankings
1. Detroit Catholic Central
2. Hartland
3. Brighton
4. Clarkston
5. Oxford
6. Grand Ledge
7. Westland John Glenn
8. Temperance Bedford
9. Rockford
10. Davison
It's no surprise that Mitch Hancock's Detroit Catholic Central tops the Division 1 rankings. They have secured seven state championships since 2017. The 2025 state runner-up, Davidson, has fallen to 10 this week. Westland John Glenn has moved up, while Rockford has dropped in the latest update.
Division 2 Rankings
1. Lowell
2. Three Rivers
3. Algonac
4. Linden
5. New Boston Huron
6. Eaton Rapids
7. Freeland
8. Portland
9. Mason
10. Fowlerville
There was no movement in the Division 2 rankings this week, as Lowell and Three Rivers once again sit at the top right where they’ve been all season. Both programs have been a consistent force in Michigan high school wrestling. Lowell, in particular, has dominated the state, winning 12 straight championships and looking to add yet another title to an already stacked trophy case.
Division 3 Rankings
1. Dundee
2. Yale
3. Lake Odessa Lakewood
4. Whitehall
5. Ogemaw Heights
6. Hart
7. Otisville LakeVille Memorial
8. Montrose
9. Allegan
10. Kent City
Nate Hall and Garrett Stevens have kept the train rolling at Dundee. They have been at the top of Division 3 all year long. They have a potential rematch with Yale in the state finals if things go as planned.
Division 4 Rankings
1. Hudson
2. St. Louis
3. Clinton
4. Martin
5. Decatur
6. LeRoy Pine River
7. Springport
8. Union City
9. Manchester
10. Riverview Gabriel Richard
Hudson has claimed the last four Division 4 state championships under head coach Scott Marry. The Tigers have put together another impressive 2025–26 season and will be aiming to add the program's fifth straight state title.