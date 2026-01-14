Detroit Catholic Central Standout Named a Top Performer at Polynesian Bowl Practices
The Polynesian Bowl practices are underway in Hawaii, and a familiar name to Michigan high school football fans is separating himself among his peers. Samson Gash from Detroit Catholic Central High School was named one of the top performers by Rivals on day two.
What Kind of Player is Samson Gash?
Gash is an electric playmaker at wide receiver who also has the athleticism to line up at defensive back in college. His elite speed and instincts allow him to affect the game at all three levels. He runs smooth routes and can make catches through contact.
Gash ran a 10.41 100-meter dash at the MHSAA LP Division 1 Finals last May.
Gash Led Catholic Central to an Unbelievable Season
For those who have seen Gash play, this doesn't come as any surprise. The standout wide receiver led Catholic Central to an astonishing 13-1 season that captured wins over powerhouses Detroit Martin Luther King, Warren De La Salle, Chippewa Valley, and plenty more.
Catholic Central did end up losing to Detroit Cass Tech in the MHSAA Division 1 title game, 42-19. Gash had 82 all-purpose yards in the finals, but it wasn't enough to take down one of the state's best programs year in and year out.
Gash finished 2025 with 58 catches for 997 yards and 14 touchdowns. On the ground, he added 11 carries for 63 yards and a score. He proved himself as one of the top athletes in the state with his performance last fall.
Samson is Committed to Michigan State but Things Could Change
Samson is rated a 4-star prospect by Rivals and the No. 3 player in Michigan. He is currently committed to Michigan State, but the class of 2026 product didn't sign in the early window.
This has allowed other schools to strengthen their relationship with Gash. He is a Penn State legacy, and new Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell has tried very hard to get the wideout to make his way to Happy Valley.
A Family of Great Athletes
Samson isn't the only spectacular athlete in his family. His father, Sam Gash, played in the NFL for 12 years as a fullback, mainly for the New England Patriots, and has coached in various roles for the New York Jets, Detroit Lions, and the Green Bay Packers.
Caleb Gash, older brother of Samson, is currently a redshirt sophomore defensive back for Michigan State. His younger brother, Gideon, is a junior at Catholic Central and is rated a 4-star by Rivals with offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana, and plenty more.
Samson's mother played college volleyball at New Mexico, and his brother Elijah plays in the Professional Lacrosse League.