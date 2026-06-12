ST. PAUL, Minn. — ‘Win or go home’ meant something different for Champlin Park senior catcher Cal Ockuly in the Class 4A semifinal win against Edina.

The Rebels advanced to the championship on Monday, a game Ockuly might not be able to play in because he is scheduled to report to his new home on Monday: a Marine Corps base in San Diego.

Ockuly will try to “see if he can make a few calls” to begin Marine Corps training the following week instead, but if it was his last game for Champlin Park on Friday at CHS Field, he helped the Rebels defeat the Hornets 8-7 with three RBIs and an assist.

“This is the biggest win of my career,” Ockuly said.

If Ockuly can defer his training one week, he will play. If not, he will have to do his best to follow the game while he is 1,500 miles away.

“I love this country with all my heart,” Ockuly said.

His grandfather, Jim, served in the Army in the Vietnam War, and he is Ockuly's inspiration to join the Marines.

“He’s taught me everything I know about my country,” Ockuly said. “He fought for us. He said serving your country is the best thing that you can do for yourself.”

Ockuly hit an RBI double in the fourth inning to cut into Edina’s lead, 5-3, and then he hit a 2-RBI double to left center to tie the game in the sixth inning.

Edina scored five runs in the fourth inning, but Ockuly was able to settle his pitchers down. Senior Joshua Henchen entered the game and held the Hornets to two runs over the final five innings.

“For all four of our senior pitchers, Cal has been our catcher,” Henchen said. “So Cal knows us inside and out. He knows our mental game. He knows how we throw the ball and what we want to throw.”

The Rebels hope he is there to lead them to their first state championship win on Monday at Target Field. If he is, he won’t have an issue being ready.

“Live in the moment,” Ockuly said. “Take it one step at a time, one pitch at a time.”