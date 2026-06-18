New York City was covered in both ticker tape and celebrities on Thursday morning, all of whom presented themselves publicly on the streets of Manhattan to celebrate the 2026 New York Knicks and their championship parade.

So, as we did during the five thrilling match-ups of the NBA Finals, we’ve taken the liberty of itemizing each and every big name who was present either on a float or lining the route on Thursday (and not only so you can make a note of which actors and stars accidentally reveal themselves as bandwagoners next year).

Also, we'll save you the scroll: Timothée Chalamet was, of course, present.

Let's get going.

Timothée Chalamet

After celebrating with the team in the locker room, actor Timothée Chalamet was on the ground in his native New York to walk in the victory parade.

Timothée Chalamet celebrates at the Knicks parade in New York City. pic.twitter.com/6iIj6O6HZi — timothée chalamet nation (@timotheenation) June 18, 2026

Timothée Chalamet at today’s New York Knicks Championship parade. pic.twitter.com/aFvMyUUyrS — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 18, 2026

Spike Lee

Spike Lee has been a Knicks season-ticket holder since 1985. There was no way he was going to miss this.

Lee is one of the Knicks' most high-profile fans. | MSG Network / Screenshot

Ben Stiller

The actor, director and producer completes the trifecta of the Knicks' most famous, or at least most passionate, three fans (Spike and Timmy being the other two). On Wednesday, Stiller also confirmed that he is, in fact, making a Knicks documentary with the courtside footage he filmed throughout the playoffs and beyond.

Ben Stiller is on a float at the Knicks' parade! pic.twitter.com/U6Ds15IgRK — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 18, 2026

Tracy Morgan

Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan was also a constant presence during the Knicks' playoff run. It was no shock to see him at the parade on Thursday.

Tracy Morgan was met with cheers as he arrived at the Knicks championship parade, joining the celebration in Lower Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/4C6IBmhPvm — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) June 18, 2026

Patrick Ewing, Clyde Frazier

Two of the most famous and iconic Knicks of all time were in attendance on Thursday: Patrick Ewing and Walt “Clyde” Frazier. This celebration was as much for them as it was for the 2026 team.

Just look how happy Patrick Ewing looks



Via @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/14M9UzyhF9 — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) June 18, 2026

Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony, the former Syracuse star and another of the most famous Knicks of teams past, was riding on the alumni float on Thursday and was interviewed as part of the celebration.

"For New York to have a championship, man, I like to say we all won. The whole city won. Every player who ever came through here. This was the build-up for this moment."

“New York is – as they would say – lit, right now!” 🗽🏆



Knicks icon Carmelo Anthony talks about the energy at the parade before a ride through the Canyon of Heroes! 🗽



Watch LIVE on NBA TV and the NBA App ⤵️https://t.co/keyu4sF4As pic.twitter.com/4F4POTFVkQ — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 18, 2026

Bernard King

Another Knicks legend, former NBA forward Bernard King.

Fat Joe

No shock to see this guy there; the Bronx native and rapper attended every game of the NBA Finals. Of course, he also got a float on Thursday.

I'M FROM NEW YORRRRRRRRKKKKKKKKKKK



Fat Joe at the Knicks' parade! pic.twitter.com/kJog7ON0Id — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 18, 2026

Martha Stewart

Did you know Martha Stewart is a big Knicks fan? So much so that OG Anunoby sent her a signed pair of sneakers during the team's playoff run. The iconic chef and homemaker has also appeared on Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart's podcast, and once suffered a “Brunson fracture” because the point guard fell onto her while she sat courtside.

Martha Stewart on IG: “Complicated journey to the Knicks parade! Leave Bedford 6am, arrive MSG greeted by the big man himself owner James Dolan, board huge bus with Knicks "family" members travel to downtown with police escort for breakfast with the Knicks!!! More to come” pic.twitter.com/FTw0MVklOg — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 18, 2026

Matthew Modine

Matthew Modine, the American actor, producer and director known for turns in Full Metal Jacket, The Dark Knight Rises and Oppenheimer, made an appearance on MSG Network on Thursday morning.

Matthew Modine on the Knicks Championship bringing people together all over the world. @Kia | @alanhahn | #AlwaysKnicks pic.twitter.com/kQ0JU20uRM — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) June 18, 2026

Josh Safdie

Director Josh Safdie, who notably directed the Nike ad released after the championship win, was walking in the parade on Thursday, and with a massive camera in tow. Might he be working on the documentary with Stiller ... ?

Safdie also attended at least Game 3 of the Finals, which ended with a San Antonio win.

Jon Stewart

Comedian Jon Stewart has been an openly long-suffering Knicks fan for years. Not anymore. And he was walking through the parade relatively peacefully on Thursday.

Jon Stewart walking by unnoticed at the Knicks parade 😂 pic.twitter.com/QgfykU6FIu — Josh (Not Joshy) (@jbh2175) June 18, 2026

Mariska Hargitay

Actress Mariska Hargitay, who happens to be Jalen Brunson's bestie, was on the float with No. 11 and his family.

Happiest girl in the world 💃🔥 pic.twitter.com/NA8kMvkcyN — olivia benson daily (@livbensondaily) June 18, 2026

Mariska Hargitay's son reps his mom at the Knicks parade with a "Marknickska" shirt 😆🏀 📸: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock pic.twitter.com/qusWIntDEG — Page Six (@PageSix) June 18, 2026

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