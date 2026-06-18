Every Celebrity We Spotted at Knicks 2026 Championship Parade (Live Updates)
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New York City was covered in both ticker tape and celebrities on Thursday morning, all of whom presented themselves publicly on the streets of Manhattan to celebrate the 2026 New York Knicks and their championship parade.
So, as we did during the five thrilling match-ups of the NBA Finals, we’ve taken the liberty of itemizing each and every big name who was present either on a float or lining the route on Thursday (and not only so you can make a note of which actors and stars accidentally reveal themselves as bandwagoners next year).
Also, we'll save you the scroll: Timothée Chalamet was, of course, present.
Let's get going.
Timothée Chalamet
After celebrating with the team in the locker room, actor Timothée Chalamet was on the ground in his native New York to walk in the victory parade.
Spike Lee
Spike Lee has been a Knicks season-ticket holder since 1985. There was no way he was going to miss this.
Ben Stiller
The actor, director and producer completes the trifecta of the Knicks' most famous, or at least most passionate, three fans (Spike and Timmy being the other two). On Wednesday, Stiller also confirmed that he is, in fact, making a Knicks documentary with the courtside footage he filmed throughout the playoffs and beyond.
Tracy Morgan
Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan was also a constant presence during the Knicks' playoff run. It was no shock to see him at the parade on Thursday.
Patrick Ewing, Clyde Frazier
Two of the most famous and iconic Knicks of all time were in attendance on Thursday: Patrick Ewing and Walt “Clyde” Frazier. This celebration was as much for them as it was for the 2026 team.
Carmelo Anthony
Carmelo Anthony, the former Syracuse star and another of the most famous Knicks of teams past, was riding on the alumni float on Thursday and was interviewed as part of the celebration.
"For New York to have a championship, man, I like to say we all won. The whole city won. Every player who ever came through here. This was the build-up for this moment."
Bernard King
Another Knicks legend, former NBA forward Bernard King.
Fat Joe
No shock to see this guy there; the Bronx native and rapper attended every game of the NBA Finals. Of course, he also got a float on Thursday.
Martha Stewart
Did you know Martha Stewart is a big Knicks fan? So much so that OG Anunoby sent her a signed pair of sneakers during the team's playoff run. The iconic chef and homemaker has also appeared on Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart's podcast, and once suffered a “Brunson fracture” because the point guard fell onto her while she sat courtside.
Matthew Modine
Matthew Modine, the American actor, producer and director known for turns in Full Metal Jacket, The Dark Knight Rises and Oppenheimer, made an appearance on MSG Network on Thursday morning.
Josh Safdie
Director Josh Safdie, who notably directed the Nike ad released after the championship win, was walking in the parade on Thursday, and with a massive camera in tow. Might he be working on the documentary with Stiller ... ?
Safdie also attended at least Game 3 of the Finals, which ended with a San Antonio win.
Jon Stewart
Comedian Jon Stewart has been an openly long-suffering Knicks fan for years. Not anymore. And he was walking through the parade relatively peacefully on Thursday.
Mariska Hargitay
Actress Mariska Hargitay, who happens to be Jalen Brunson's bestie, was on the float with No. 11 and his family.
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Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.