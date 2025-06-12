High School

Former Minnesota standouts join Oklahoma Sooners wrestling

Dana Becker

Roger Kish signed two former Minnesota high school state wrestling standouts to compete at Oklahoma.
The University of Oklahoma wrestling program looked towards Minnesota to improve their lineup for the upcoming season.

Among the six incoming transfers the Sooners signed through the portal are two former Minnesota high school state champions in Tyson Charmoli and Tyler Wells.

Charmoli signed with Wyoming after reaching three Minnesota state finals and winning one championship. He did not compete last winter for the Cowboys.

Wells was a four-time Minnesota state champion who most recently competed for the Golden Gophers. He twice before qualified for the NCAA Championships, going 2-2 last season.

At Princeton High School, Wells went 162-1, finishing unbeaten as a freshman, junior and senior.

The remaining members of the transfer class include Jack Gioffre, Peyten Kellar, Rafael Hipolito Jr. and Brian Soldano. Kellar was an Ohio high school state champion, Hipolito won high school wrestling titles in Alabama and Virginia and Soldano three prep titles in New Jersey.

