Minneapolis Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-20, 2025
There are 148 games scheduled across the Minneapolis metro area from Thursday, September 18 and Saturday, September 20, including 15 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Minneapolis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend both come Friday night as No. 1 Maple Grove goes to No. 8 Edina and No. 7 Elk River goes to No. 12 Alexandria.
Minneapolis High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025
Cotter/Hope Lutheran (2-0) vs Pine Island (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Durand (4-0) vs Regis (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Minneapolis High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 140 games scheduled across the Minneapolis metro area on Friday, September 19, with 19 ranked games in play. You can follow each game live on our Minneapolis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Two Rivers (2-1) vs Burnsville (0-3) at 5:00 PM
Polk County West (1-2) vs Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (2-1) at 6:00 PM
South St. Paul (3-0) vs Simley (1-2) at 6:00 PM
Roosevelt (0-2) vs Camden/FAIR Downtown (1-2) at 6:00 PM
Twin Cities Academy (0-0) vs Minneapolis South (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Minneapolis North (3-0) vs Washburn (2-1) at 6:00 PM
Park Center (0-3) vs Robbinsdale Cooper (0-3) at 6:00 PM
St. Paul Central (0-2) vs Minneapolis Southwest (0-2) at 6:00 PM
St. Paul Central (0-2) vs Johnson (1-2) at 6:00 PM
Hill-Murray (1-1) vs North (1-2) at 6:00 PM
Fridley (1-2) vs Irondale (1-2) at 6:00 PM
Highland Park (1-2) vs Johnson (1-2) at 6:00 PM
Pequot Lakes (3-0) vs Denfeld (0-3) at 6:00 PM
St. Anthony Village (2-1) vs Chisago Lakes Area (0-3) at 6:00 PM
Big Lake (2-1) vs Delano (2-1) at 6:00 PM
Chanhassen (3-0) vs St. Thomas Academy (3-0) at 6:00 PM
Champlin Park (2-1) vs Rogers (1-2) at 6:00 PM
Academy of Holy Angels (2-1) vs De La Salle (0-2) at 6:00 PM
Blaine (2-1) vs Coon Rapids (0-3) at 6:00 PM
Concordia Academy (3-0) vs St Croix Lutheran/Unity/Josephs-Tobias HomeSchool (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Plainview-Elgin-Millville (1-2) vs Zumbrota-Mazeppa (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Pine City (0-3) vs Two Harbors (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Spectrum (2-1) vs PACT Charter (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Milaca (0-3) vs Apollo (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Minnewaska Area (1-2) vs Melrose (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Litchfield (2-1) vs Montevideo (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Red Wing (0-3) vs La Crescent-Hokah (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Rockford (1-2) vs Jordan (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (2-1) vs Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Glencoe-Silver Lake (1-2) vs Holy Family Catholic (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Mora (0-3) vs Esko (2-1) at 7:00 PM
New London-Spicer (1-2) vs Dassel-Cokato (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Breck (3-0) vs St. Agnes (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Watertown-Mayer (2-1) vs Annandale (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Albert Lea (3-0) vs Worthington (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Pierz (3-0) vs Albany (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Perham (2-1) vs Staples-Motley (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Royalton (2-1) vs Sauk Centre (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Randolph (1-2) vs Rushford-Peterson (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (3-0) vs Pillager (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Park Rapids (0-3) vs Pelican Rapids (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Medford (0-3) vs St. Clair (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Le Sueur-Henderson (2-0) vs Luverne (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (1-2) vs Sibley East (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Kimball (1-2) vs St. Cloud Cathedral (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (3-0) vs Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Jackson County Central (3-0) vs Pipestone (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Osakis (3-0) vs Holdingford (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Greenway (2-1) vs Rush City (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Lake City (2-1) vs Goodhue (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Spring Grove (2-1) vs Wabasha-Kellogg (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Wabasso (3-0) vs New Ulm Cathedral (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Sleepy Eye (1-2) vs Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Red Lake (0-3) vs Pine River-Backus (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Menahga (0-3) vs Parkers Prairie (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Upsala (2-1) vs Long Prairie-Grey Eagle (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Norwood-Young America (2-1) vs Waseca (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Eden Valley-Watkins (1-2) vs Redwood Valley (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Moose Lake/Willow River (3-0) vs Hinckley-Finlayson (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Crosby-Ironton (1-2) vs Mesabi East (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Kenyon-Wanamingo (0-3) vs Cannon Falls (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Maple River (2-1) vs Blooming Prairie (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (0-3) vs Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Aitkin (2-1) vs International Falls (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Tri-City United [Montgomery-Lonsdale/Le Center] (0-3) vs St. Peter (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Hayfield (1-2) vs Blue Earth Area (1-2) at 7:00 PM
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (1-2) vs Lewiston-Altura (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Dawson-Boyd (3-0) vs Springfield (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (3-0) vs Murray County Central (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Rocori (2-1) vs Willmar (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Cleveland (3-0) vs Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Minneota (3-0) vs Lakeview (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Canby (1-2) vs Yellow Medicine East (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Martin County West (1-2) vs Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Breckenridge (3-0) vs Wadena-Deer Creek (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Rock Ridge (1-2) vs North Branch (3-0) at 7:00 PM
New Ulm (1-2) vs Belle Plaine (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Braham (2-1) vs Chisholm (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Mound-Westonka (1-2) vs Orono (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Benson (1-2) vs Maple Lake (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Madelia (0-4) vs Mayer Lutheran (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Browerville (2-1) vs Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Lac qui Parle Valley (0-3) vs MACCRAY (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Barnum (2-1) vs Deer River (3-0) at 7:00 PM
B O L D (3-1) vs Paynesville (1-2) at 7:00 PM
New Prague (0-3) vs Owatonna (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Monticello (2-1) vs St. Francis (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Foley (2-1) vs Little Falls (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Rosemount (2-1) vs Shakopee (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Northfield (2-1) vs Mayo (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Waconia (2-1) vs Mankato West (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Stillwater (1-2) vs Mounds View (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Wayzata (0-3) vs Moorhead (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Hutchinson (1-2) vs Marshall (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Minnetonka (3-0) vs Prior Lake (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Kennedy (1-2) vs Mahtomedi (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Zimmerman (3-0) vs Fergus Falls (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Park (0-3) vs Hopkins (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Woodbury (2-1) vs Forest Lake (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Lakeville South (2-1) vs Farmington (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Columbia Heights (0-3) vs Totino-Grace (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Faribault (0-4) vs Byron (3-0) at 7:00 PM
St. Louis Park (3-0) vs Cretin-Derham Hall (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Maple Grove (3-0) vs Edina (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Mankato East (3-0) vs Chaska (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Eden Prairie (2-1) vs St. Michael-Albertville (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Roseville (0-3) vs Eastview (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Benilde-St. Margaret's (1-2) vs St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake (2-0) at 7:00 PM
White Bear Lake (2-1) vs East Ridge (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Spring Lake Park (3-0) vs Cambridge-Isanti (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Princeton (0-3) vs Becker (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Eagan (1-2) vs Lakeville North (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Buffalo (2-1) vs Robbinsdale Armstrong (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Sartell-St. Stephen (1-2) vs Brainerd (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Bemidji (1-2) vs Sauk Rapids-Rice (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Centennial (3-0) vs Rogers (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Hastings (2-1) vs Apple Valley (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Elk River (3-0) vs Alexandria (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Osseo (2-1) vs Anoka (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Andover (2-1) vs Centennial (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (4-0) vs Webster (1-3) at 7:00 PM
River Falls (4-0) vs New Richmond (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Rice Lake (4-0) vs Chippewa Falls (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Cameron (1-3) vs Grantsburg (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Colfax (0-4) vs Glenwood City (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Turtle Lake (2-2) vs Elmwood/Plum City (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Osseo-Fairchild (1-3) vs Elk Mound (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Hudson (4-0) vs Stevens Point (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Mondovi (4-0) vs Stanley-Boyd (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Boyceville (4-0) vs Clear Lake (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Cadott (3-1) vs Spring Valley (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Spooner (1-2) vs St. Croix Falls (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Prescott (1-3) vs Osceola (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Eau Claire North (1-3) vs Eau Claire Memorial (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Somerset (1-3) vs Baldwin-Woodville (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Ladysmith (2-2) vs Unity (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Ashland (2-2) vs Barron (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Northwestern (4-0) vs Cumberland (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Amery (2-2) vs Ellsworth (2-2) at 7:00 PM
St. Croix Central (2-2) vs Altoona (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Minneapolis High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 20, 2025
Windom (1-2) vs Minnesota Valley Lutheran (0-3) at 11:00 AM
Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep (1-1) vs Richfield (1-2) at 12:00 PM
Brooklyn Center (0-0) vs Richfield (1-2) at 12:00 PM
Como Park (0-3) vs Harding (0-3) at 1:00 PM
Jefferson (0-3) vs Tartan (3-0) at 2:00 PM
Fillmore Central (3-0) vs United South Central (2-1) at 7:00 PM
