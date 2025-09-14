Minnesota High School Football Top 25 State Rankings — September 14, 2025
The 2025 Minnesota high school football season is here, and each week, High School On SI will have top 25 rankings. Here are the rankings after week two.
1. Maple Grove (3-0)
Last week’s ranking: 1
This week’s game: Sept. 19 at No. 8 Edina (2-1)
Ranking rationale: Maple Grove has yet to be truly tested despite all three of its opponents having spent time in the Power 25. The Crimson’s latest punishment was dealt to Mounds View (1-2) in a 49-14 result in Maple Grove.
The home team led 28-0 in the second quarter and 35-14 at halftime. Kaden Harney ran for two touchdowns and passed for two. James Engle Jr. ran for one touchdown and caught another.
2. Minnetonka (3-0)
Last week’s ranking: 2
This week’s game: Sept. 19 at Prior Lake (1-2)
Ranking rationale: Minnetonka is looking just as much of a No. 1 as Maple Grove this season. The Skippers baked the Spuds 47-21 in Minnetonka, leading 33-7 at halftime in a game many thought could be a nail-biter.
Minnetonka benefitted from Moorhead stud quarterback Jett Feeney being out with a shoulder injury, but the Skippers firepower may have kept it from mattering. Minnetonka signal caller Caden Gutzmer finished 16-for-19 for 263 yards and a touchdown.
3. Shakopee (3-0)
Last week’s ranking: 3
This week’s game: Sept. 19 vs. No. 20 Rosemount (2-1)
Ranking rationale: Shakopee put forth one of its best offensive performances in recent memory, winning 49-28 at previous No. 24 Stillwater (1-2). The game wasn’t as close as the score indicates as the Sabers went up 28-7 after one quarter and 42-7 at the break.
Jake Courts threw for 128 yards, two touchdowns and no picks. Joseph Taye’s 156 rushing yards led a ground game that amassed 382 yards and five touchdowns.
4. Eden Prairie (2-1)
Last week’s ranking: 6
This week’s game: Sept. 19 at St. Michael-Albertville (1-2)
Ranking rationale: Eden Prairie prevailed 40-19 at home against previous No. 4 Edina (2-1) in a game of runs. After the Eagles went up 14-0 through one quarter, the Hornets rallied to pull within 21-19 at the half. Eden Prairie proceeded to shutout Edina in the second half. Five different Eagles found the end zone, including Gavin Walden with two touchdowns. The Eagles’ lone loss this season was to No. 1 Maple Grove (3-0).
5. Forest Lake (3-0)
Last week’s ranking: 7
This week’s game: Sept. 19 vs. Woodbury (2-1)
Ranking rationale: Ten Rangers combined for 48 carries, 321 yards and five touchdowns as host Forest Lake grounded down Park of Cottage Grove (0-3). D.J. Westman led with 88 yards and two touchdowns. Connor Johnson threw for two touchdowns. Forest Lake has looked impressive, though it’s yet to see elite competition. All three of its opponents thus far are currently unranked.
6. Chanhassen (3-0)
Last week’s ranking: 8
This week’s game: Sept. 19 at No. 19 St. Thomas Academy (3-0)
Ranking rationale: Chanhassen rolled 41-16 at a solid Waconia (2-1) team that was in Power 25 consideration entering the week. After falling behind 9-0 early on, it was all Storm. The Wildcats were shut out in the second half. Chanhassen’s ground game piled up 200 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
7. Elk River (3-0)
Last week’s ranking: 9
This week’s game: Sept. 19 at No. 12 Alexandria (2-1)
Ranking rationale: Three games, 160 points for the Elks. They had 24 of them through 12 minutes of action in a 50-14 win vs. St. Francis (2-1). Elk River ran it 35 times for 484 yards and seven touchdowns led by 169 yards on just three carries by Braedon Becker. The defending Class 5A state champs have looked dominant, but they have yet to run into a Power 25 opponent like they will this week.
8. Edina (2-1)
Last week’s ranking: 3
This week’s game: Sept. 19 vs. No. 1 Maple Grove (3-0)
Ranking rationale: As if the Hornets needed any motivation heading into their matchup this week with the defending Class 6A champs, they got it after a demoralizing 40-19 loss at new No. 4 Eden Prairie (2-1) in which Edina’s high-powered offense was shut out in the second half. The finish was a stark contrast to the 19-point second quarter that helped the Hornets pull within 21-19 at the half.
9. Moorhead (2-1)
Last week’s ranking: 5
This week’s game: Sept. 19 vs. Wayzata (0-3)
Ranking rationale: It’s hard to penalize Moorhead too much for suffering a loss to the 2024 Class 6A runner up and No. 2 Minnetonka (3-0) while the Spuds were without star quarterback Jett Feeney due to injury. However, the defense did not look great, either, in a 47-21 road loss.
Backup QB Austin Dryburgh was solid in some aspects with a 14-for-22 night for 205 yards and three touchdowns, but two picks proved costly. David Mack led with 69 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
10. Lakeville South (2-1)
Last week’s ranking: 10
This week’s game: Sept. 19 at No. 13 Farmington (3-0)
Ranking rationale: With a narrow loss at current No. 3 Shakopee (3-0) and a pair of decisive wins over preseason Power 25 teams, Lakeville South is looking like it could make a deep run into November. The Cougars are coming off of a 28-12 win at home over rival Lakeville North (0-3).
They led wire to wire and scored two unopposed touchdowns in the fourth quarter to seal the deal. The defense was stingy, holding North to 42 yards passing on 17 attempts. The ground game amassed nearly 200 yards, led by 89 for Nic Swanson.
11. Mankato East (3-0)
Last week’s ranking: 12
This week’s game: Sept. 19 at No. 25 Chaska (3-0)
Ranking rationale: The Kato Jug is back in Mankato East’s clutches for the first time in any current player’s lifetime. The Cougars won the regular season trophy game vs. rival Mankato West for the first time since 2005.
East did it by a 28-7 score on neutral field at Minnesota State University-Mankato for its second straight win over West counting last year’s section playoffs. The Cougars used balance (158 pass yards, 144 rush) to methodically get the job done with a touchdown in each quarter. Blake Kamphoff ran 20 times for 139 yards and caught two passes for 33 yards and a touchdown.
12. Alexandria (2-1)
Last week’s ranking: 13
This week’s game: Sept. 19 vs. No. 7 Elk River (3-0)
Ranking rationale: Alexandria ran it up 42-12 at Sartell (1-2) last week. Since its 24-22 Week 1 loss at current No. 6 Chanhassen (3-0), Alexandria allowed just one touchdown over its next two games before Sartell scored a couple in the second half after the result was already in hand.
The Cardinals got out to a 21-0 lead after one quarter. Talan Witt completed 16 of 21 passes for 261 yards, two touchdowns and a pick. Mason Witt caught eight balls for 176 yards and a touchdown and also threw a 48-yard touchdown.
13. Farmington (3-0)
Last week’s ranking: 14
This week’s game: Sept. 19 vs. No. 10 Lakeville South (2-1)
Ranking rationale: A spot in the top 10 is likely on the line in this week’s upcoming matchup for the Tigers. They’ve steadily ascended from their No. 21 preseason position with gritty wins over Eastview (0-3), Lakeville North (0-3) and White Bear Lake (2-1).
The stakes raise this week. After winning by one score in each of the first two contests, the Tigers won the fourth quarter 10-0 to pull away for a 22-6 win at WBL. Up 12-6 in the fourth quarter, Farmington used a 99-yard pick-six by Danny Sather to hush the crowd.
14. Byron (3-0)
Last week’s ranking: 16
This week’s game: Sept. 19 vs. Faribault (0-3)
Ranking rationale: Byron is taking no prisoners this season. The Bears have outscored their first three opponents 117-31. These are no slouches they’re facing, either. They won by 19 against a then-ranked Orono (2-1) squad and just won 42-6 last week at previously unbeaten Hill-Murray (2-1). B
yron is looking like the favorite in Class 4A. Carson Heimer kept up his torrid start to the season with 22 carries for 288 yards and two touchdowns against the Pioneers.
15. Mahtomedi (3-0)
Last week’s ranking: 18
This week’s game: Sept. 19 vs. Bloomington Kennedy (1-2)
Ranking rationale: Mahtomedi had little issue with previously unbeaten St. Louis Park (2-1), winning 38-13 on the road. After trailing 7-0 through a quarter, the Zephyrs answered with 17 straight in the second quarter. Jacob Reubish compiled 32 carries for 216 yards and three touchdowns. The Orioles were held to eight rushing yards on 13 carries.
16. Centennial (3-0)
Last week’s ranking: 20
This week’s game: Sept. 19 vs. No. 17 Andover (2-1)
Ranking rationale: Centennial wasn’t interested in Champlin Park’s feel-good story. The Cougars rolled 31-10 on the road against the upstart Rebels (2-1), who were ranked No. 15 at game time. Centennial went up 17-3 at halftime. It ran 48 times for 290 yards and three touchdowns led by 21 carries for 139 yards and three scores by Isaac Belinske-Strauss. Belinske-Strauss also went 1-for-1 passing for a 28-yard touchdown.
The Cougar defense was stingy against Champlin Park’s comeback effort, limiting the Rebels to 6-for-16 passing for 110 yards and no touchdowns. Centennial is a team I might have too low. Another ranked win this week could rightfully vault it toward the top 10.
17. Andover (2-1)
Last week’s ranking: 21
This week’s game: Sept. 19 at No. 16 Centennial (3-0)
Ranking rationale: The Huskies had a respite from their tough schedule as Class 6A newcomers. They rolled 55-14 at home against Coon Rapids (0-3) thanks to three rushing touchdowns and another through the air by Joseph Mapson. He finished with a crisp 6-for-8 passing line for 95 yards and no interceptions. The Huskies are a squandered late lead against current No. 22 Champlin Park (2-1) from a perfect record.
18. Marshall (3-0)
Last week’s ranking: 22
This week’s game: Sept. 19 vs. Hutchinson (1-2)
Ranking rationale: The shutout streak is over. That’s about the only thing that’s gone wrong for the Tigers, who remain unbeaten after a 41-7 win vs. Willmar (1-2). They’re outscoring foes 116-7 with a signature 28-0 victory at then-ranked ROCORI (2-1).
Willmar didn’t score until Marshall built a 27-0 lead. The Tigers racked up 386 yards of offense led by a 10-for-14 passing night for 142 yards for Levi Maeyaert and 91 yards rushing for Sam Meier.
19. St. Thomas Academy (3-0)
Last week’s ranking: 25
This week’s game: Sept. 19 vs. No. 6 Chanhassen (3-0)
Ranking rationale: The Cadets have done their part to set up one of the top Class 5A matchups of the season here in Week 4. They beat 2024 5A state tournament team and rival Cretin-Derham Hall (2-1), as well as teams that just dropped down from 6A in Rochester Mayo (1-2) and Burnsville (0-3). St. Thomas Academy ran 29 times for 234 yards against the Blaze, led by 15 carries for 111 yards and three touchdowns for Dominic Baez. That type of ground game will be essential to control the clock this week in hopes of an upset.
20. Rosemount (2-1)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s game: Sept. 19 at No. 3 Shakopee (3-0)
Ranking rationale: Rosemount has been in the doldrums in recent years. One of the state’s best head coaches,Jeff Erdmann, wasn’t going to let the Irish stay down for long. He guided his team to a 21-17 win vs. previous No. 11 Prior Lake (1-2) thanks to a game-winning touchdown with 1:28 remaining.
Rosemount’s lone loss was by a touchdown vs. current No. 16 Centennial (3-0). It also went on the road and won 41-0 against an Eastview (0-3) team that played current No. 13 Farmington (3-0) within a touchdown.
21. Kasson-Mantorville (3-0)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s game: Sept. 19 at Providence Academy (0-3)
Ranking rationale: The KoMets put a halt to Stewartville’s 30-game win streak dating back to 2022. Despite committing three turnovers to zero for Stewartville, Kasson-Mantorville gutted out a 21-18 road victory that came down to the end.
The Tigers were on the 1-yard line in the closing seconds before a false start penalty derailed a potential go-ahead drive. Jeremiah Peterson led the KoMets with 18 carries for 105 yards. Grady Babcock completed all three of his pass attempts for 36 yards and a touchdown while rushing five times for 29 yards and a score.
K-M, a Class 4A squad, also owns a pair of wins this season against 5A foes: 37-0 at St. Paul Central (0-3) and 35-14 vs. Minneapolis Washburn (2-1).
22. Champlin Park (2-1)
Last week’s ranking: 15
This week’s game: Sept. 19 at Rogers (1-2)
Ranking rationale: The Rebels’ dream start to a season hit a snag. They look to regroup after a 31-10 loss vs. Centennial (3-0), which jumps four spots to No. 16 this week. It was a scoreless game through one quarter before the game began to slip away.
Preston Nelson was a bright spot with 27 rushes for 166 yards and a touchdown. Champlin Park hangs in the Power 25 thanks to a signature victory at current No. 17 Andover (2-1).
23. Osseo (2-1)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s game: Sept. 19 at Anoka (0-3)
Ranking rationale: The return of head coach Derrin Lamker is paying dividends. He led Osseo to the 2015 Class 6A championship before setting off to Edina and then Augsburg University. Lamker is back in the saddle this year for the Orioles and already has them matching last year’s win total.
Osseo got off the mat from a 49-14 loss at current No. 16 Centennial (3-0) in Week 2 to upset previous No. 19 Rogers (1-2) 24-14 at home. The Orioles leapt out to a 17-0 halftime lead and were up three scores before the Royals added a fourth-quarter touchdown. Osseo’s other win came 36-0 at home against Coon Rapids (0-3).
24. Robbinsdale Armstrong (3-0)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s game: Sept. 19 vs. Buffalo (2-1)
Ranking rationale: The Falcons went undefeated in the regular season in 2024 and are doing it again this year through three weeks. Robbinsdale Armstrong’s won 41-21 at Burnsville (0-3), 34-13 vs. Park Center (0-3) and 28-0 at Irondale (1-2). Not exactly a murder’s row, but Armstrong deserves some credit for handling these teams without much stress.
25. Chaska (3-0)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s game: Sept. 19 vs. No. 11 Mankato East (3-0)
Ranking rationale: The Hawks are rolling. They’re off to a perfect start with a 19-16 win vs. Class 5A newcomer Rochester Mayo (1-2), 31-12 win vs. Rochester Century (1-2) and 35-14 win at Hastings (2-1). Chaska had a shutout going until the fourth quarter in its most recent win.
The Hawks can prove they belong in the Power 25 with a strong showing this week against one of the favorites in Class 5A.
