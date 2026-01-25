Minnesota Girls High School Career Scoring Record Falls
There is a new No. 1 scorer in Minnesota girls high school basketball.
Crosby-Ironton High School star Tori Oehrlein placed her name at the top of the state’s career scoring list, surpassing the previous mark set by Rebekah Dahlman of Braham Area High School in 2013.
Huge Scoring Night Leads To Minnesota Girls High School Basketball Scoring Record Falling
Oehrlein broke the mark in a 124-37 win over Mille Lacs with 57 points. She is also the Minnesota girls high school basketball career leader in rebounds while ranking second all-time in steals.
“It meant a lot,” Oehrlein said (thanks to Lakeland PBS for the quotes). “It means a lot to ear Crosby across my chest, and I think this town is a basketball town and I’m just glad that girls basketball is on the map again for Crosby and not just boys.
“And I think we can keep it going, and I’m just grateful that I get to do it with Crosby-Ironton.”
New Minnesota Girls High School Basketball Scoring Leader 'Grateful'
Oehrlein has played varsity basketball since her seventh-grade year. She entered the game against Mille Lacs needing just 32 points to break Dahlman’s record.
“It’s a little bit hard for me to believe (I broke the record) because I don’t know, I feel like for me, it wasn’t like scoring was a big thing for me,” she said. “And it’s just like, passing, rebounding, doing all the little things in the game, and then just like, knowing that the team needed me to score more was like how it happened.
“I just am grateful. I wouldn’t be able to do it without my teammates.”
Dahlman, the previous recordholder who was in attendance, went on to play at Vanderbilt and DePaul. She was the first Minnesota girls high school basketball player to reach 5,000 points, twice earning Gatorade Player of the Year honors along with being a McDonald’s All-American.
Tori Oehrlein Has Signed With In-State Minnesota Golden Gophers
Crosby-Ironton and Oehrlein will be among the contenders to claim a Class 2A Minnesota girls state basketball championship later this year. After that, she will head to Minnesota.
The 5-foot-11 Oehrlein signed with the Golden Gophers this past November and is ranked as the No. 2 player in Minnesota by 247Sports. She is the fifth-ranked point guard in her class and the No. 37 player overall.