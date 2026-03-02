Texas High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (UIL) - March 3, 2026
The 2026 Texas high school girls basketball playoffs begin on Tuesday, March 3rd with Semifinal games for all divisions.
High School On SI has brackets for every division in the UIL high school girls basketball playoffs. The state semifinals begin March 2nd.
CLASS 1A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Semifinals
Spur vs. Eula - 03/03
Dodd City vs. Broaddus - 03/03
CLASS 1A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Semifinals
Nazareth vs. Gordon - 03/03
Saltillo vs. Nueces Canyon - 03/03
CLASS 2A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Semifinals
Panhandle vs. Cisco - 03/03
San Augustine vs. Mason - 03/03
CLASS 2A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Semifinals
Gruver vs. Lipan - 03/03
Martin's Mill vs. Goldthwaite - 03/03
CLASS 3A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Semifinals
Shallowater vs. Rains - 03/04
Hitchcock vs. Bishop - 03/03
CLASS 3A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Semifinals
Wall vs. Paradise - 03/03
Central Heights vs. Jourdanton - 03/03
CLASS 4A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Semifinals
Decatur vs. Richland - 03/03
La Vega vs. Davenport - 03/04
CLASS 4A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Semifinals
Brock vs. Lincoln - 03/03
Bridge City vs. Fredericksburg - 03/03
CLASS 5A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Semifinals
Ryan vs. Walnut Grove - 03/03
La Porte vs. Glenn - 03/03
CLASS 5A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Semifinals
Argyle vs. Memorial - 03/03
Barbers Hill vs. Cedar Park - 03/03
CLASS 6A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Semifinals
Flower Mound vs. Cedar Hill - 03/03
Summer Creek vs. Brennan - 03/03
CLASS 6A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Semifinals
Braswell vs. Lancaster - 03/03
Shadow Creek vs. Westlake - 03/03
