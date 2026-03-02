High School

Texas High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (UIL) - March 3, 2026

Get every bracket and matchup in the 2026 Texas high school basketball playoffs

Ben Dagg

Texas high school basketball
Texas high school basketball / Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Texas high school girls basketball playoffs begin on Tuesday, March 3rd with Semifinal games for all divisions.

High School On SI has brackets for every division in the UIL high school girls basketball playoffs. The state semifinals begin March 2nd.

Texas High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (UIL) - March 3-4, 2026

CLASS 1A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Semifinals

Spur vs. Eula - 03/03

Dodd City vs. Broaddus - 03/03

CLASS 1A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Semifinals

Nazareth vs. Gordon - 03/03

Saltillo vs. Nueces Canyon - 03/03

CLASS 2A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Semifinals

Panhandle vs. Cisco - 03/03

San Augustine vs. Mason - 03/03

CLASS 2A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Semifinals

Gruver vs. Lipan - 03/03

Martin's Mill vs. Goldthwaite - 03/03

CLASS 3A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Semifinals

Shallowater vs. Rains - 03/04

Hitchcock vs. Bishop - 03/03

CLASS 3A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Semifinals

Wall vs. Paradise - 03/03

Central Heights vs. Jourdanton - 03/03

CLASS 4A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Semifinals

Decatur vs. Richland - 03/03

La Vega vs. Davenport - 03/04

CLASS 4A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Semifinals

Brock vs. Lincoln - 03/03

Bridge City vs. Fredericksburg - 03/03

CLASS 5A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Semifinals

Ryan vs. Walnut Grove - 03/03

La Porte vs. Glenn - 03/03

CLASS 5A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Semifinals

Argyle vs. Memorial - 03/03

Barbers Hill vs. Cedar Park - 03/03

CLASS 6A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Semifinals

Flower Mound vs. Cedar Hill - 03/03

Summer Creek vs. Brennan - 03/03

CLASS 6A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Semifinals

Braswell vs. Lancaster - 03/03

Shadow Creek vs. Westlake - 03/03

