The 2026 Minnesota high school baseball season is here, and High School On SI will have weekly statewide rankings.

Minnesota High School Baseball Top 25 State Rankings - April 20

No. 1 Mounds View (6-0)

Previous ranking: 4

This week’s games: April 20 vs. East Ridge (6-2), April 22 at Roseville (2-3), April 24 vs. No. 19 Woodbury (6-1)

Ranking rationale: Mounds View notched the win of the season thus far. The Mustangs are the new kings of the hill after a 5-3 upset of previous No. 1 and defending Class 4A state champ Cretin-Derham Hall (3-1) in Arden Hills.

Starter Andrew Gette got the win on the mound with four innings of work and nine strikeouts. Sawyer Shewmake closed it out. Mounds View got up five in the third inning. Jackson Tretter hit a two-run home run. Liam Berlien went 2-for-3.

The Mustangs continued to stymie opposing offenses in a 7-0 win at Irondale (0-4). Jayson Cook threw four scoreless innings and Cooper Caligiuri picked up the save in the final three. Mounds View closed the week with a 10-0 win at Forest Lake (1-4). Caligiuri starred at the plate, reaching base on every plate appearance.

The Mustangs closed the week with an 8-6 win vs. Chisago Lakes (2-5). Mounds View almost came crashing back down to earth against Chisago Lakes, coming back from four down. Henry Braun earned the win with 4 ⅔ innings of no-hit, scoreless work. Caligiuri went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a RBI. Gette hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the fifth.

No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall (3-1)

Previous ranking: 1

This week’s games: April 20 vs. No. 19 Woodbury (6-1), April 21 at Roseville (2-3), April 22 vs. White Bear Lake (0-4), April 24 vs. No. 16 Stillwater (2-2)

Ranking rationale: Cretin-Derham Hall suffered its first loss of the season in a battle of Suburban East Conference heavyweights. The Raiders nearly fought back from a five-run deficit at new No. 1 Mounds View (6-0) but fell 5-3. Isaac Feller had a triple.

C-DH took out its frustration a couple days later by 10-running No. 23 East Ridge (6-2) 13-1 in five innings in St. Paul. Charlie Fenlon went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two stolen bases. The Raiders plated eight runs in the second inning. Davis Fleming and Feller homered back-to-back in the first inning. Ike Crouser held the Raptors to one run in four innings.

No. 3 Wayzata (4-0)

Previous ranking: 9

This week’s games: April 20 vs. No. 7 Edina (3-1), April 22 at No. 25 Minnetonka (3-3), April 24 vs. No. 20 St. Michael-Albertville (2-1), April 25 vs. Champlin Park (3-2)

Ranking rationale: The Trojans dismantled St. Louis Park (2-2) 8-0 on the road. Five runs in the sixth inning broke it open. Luke Boutwell went 3-for-3 with two RBI. Grady Hague allowed four hits and struck out three over six innings. Wayzata next picked up its first ranked win of the season, prevailing 4-2 in eight innings at previous No. 14 Chanhassen (4-2).

No. 4 Chaska (4-0)

Previous ranking: 11

This week’s games: April 21 at No. 24 Chanhassen (4-2), April 23 vs. St. Louis Park (2-2), April 24 vs. Rogers (1-6)

Ranking rationale: Chaska notched a huge non-conference victory. The Hawks dug themselves 5-0 and 7-2 holes before rallying to win 8-7 at home vs. previous No. 3 Minnetonka (3-3). Matthew Welter had two of Chaska’s five hits. The Hawks coaxed seven walks. Welter also pitched three no-hit innings in relief.

No comeback was needed in a 9-2 win vs. New Prague (2-1), though five runs in the fifth inning turned a close game into a rout. Owen Strey and Matthew Williams each had two hits. Kalen Jochum earned the win allowing one run in four innings. A busy week continued with a 5-2 win vs. Eden Prairie (2-3). Thomas Leeper went 6 ⅔ innings, surrendering two hits, a walk and adding five strikeouts. Matthew Welter added a couple hits and Jochum supplied a two-run double.

No. 5 Farmington (5-1)

Previous ranking: 2

This week’s games: April 20 vs. Lakeville North (4-1), April 22 vs. Apple Valley (2-4), April 23 at No. 9 Rosemount (5-1)

Ranking rationale: Farmington has already shut out three opponents this season. The third came in a 7-0 win at Eastview (0-8). A four-run fifth inning blew the game open. Gavin Renwick led with a 3-for-4 day with an RBI. Benny Fenske and Ben Freir added two hits. Brodie Gibart got the win, allowing just two hits in five innings with eight punchouts.

The undefeated start to the season came to a close with a 2-1 loss vs. Prior Lake (3-1), which jumps 12 spots to No. 10 this week. Ethan Hagman and Freir combined to allow just one unearned run on one hit but the Tigers’ offense was held to just two hits of their own. Farmington got back on track quickly with an 8-2 win at Lakeville South (2-2). The Tigers scored the final eight runs of the game in the final four innings. Lucas Oistad went six innings on the mound allowing two hits. Renwick had two hits.

No. 6 Shakopee (5-1)

Previous ranking: 5

This week’s games: April 20 vs. No. 10 Prior Lake (3-1), April 22 at Lakeville South (2-2), April 23 vs. Lakeville North (4-1)

Ranking rationale: Shakopee bounced back from its lone loss of the season to then-No. 2 Farmington (5-1) with a 4-0 win at Eagan (2-4). Ethan Sauer pitched a complete game one-hitter. Ethan Krosch led with two hits. The Sabers continued to feast on the South Suburban Conference basement with a 7-4 win at Eastview (0-8) led by a Krosch grand slam and a 2-1 win at Burnsville (0-6). Brodie Sullivan came up with the go-ahead single in the sixth. Kaden Olson went 6 ⅓ innings.

No. 7 Edina (3-1)

Previous ranking: 7

This week’s games: April 20 at No. 3 Wayzata (4-0), April 22 at No. 17 Maple Grove (3-1), April 24 at No. 22 Buffalo (2-2), April 25 doubleheader at Moorhead (0-1)

Ranking rationale: Edina rolled at home against Bloomington Jefferson (3-2) in an 8-0 win. The Hornets blew it open with five runs in the sixth inning. William Granberg allowed just one hit in four innings. Bode McConnell went 3-for-4 with four RBI and two stolen bases. Edina kept it rolling with a 6-1 win vs. Hopkins (0-5). Owen Meyer led with a two-hit day with a double. Ari Miller allowed one run on three hits with five strikeouts in four innings.

No. 8 Delano (4-0)

Previous ranking: 13

This week’s games: April 20 at No. 15 Totino-Grace (3-1), April 21 vs. Jordan (1-3), April 24 vs. Hutchinson (3-4)

Ranking rationale: Delano won 10-0 in five innings vs. Holy Family (2-2) on the strength of a three-hit day with a homer for Brody Geislinger. The Tigers also added a 6-1 win at Westonka (0-4). Grant Bruett went 3-for-4 with a triple. They’ve yet to face a ranked opponent but have won every game by five or more and their wins are by a 33-4 margin.

No. 9 Rosemount (5-1)

Previous ranking: 21

This week’s games: April 20 vs. Lakeville South (2-2), April 22 at Lakeville North (4-1), April 23 vs. No. 5 Farmington (5-1)

Ranking rationale: Rosemount’s four-run third inning was all it needed in a 4-1 win at Eagan (2-4). Solid pitching continued in an 8-1 win vs. Eastview (0-8). Oliver Anderson collected three hits against the Lightning. Cal Ronay had three hits in an 8-3 win at current No. 10 Prior Lake (3-1) right after the Lakers held previous No. 2 Farmington to one hit the day prior.

That’s a reason for the Irish’s big jump in the ranking. Rosemount held a big lead in its only loss of the season vs. current No. 6 Shakopee (5-1).

No. 10 Prior Lake (3-1)

Previous ranking: 22

This week’s games: April 20 at No. 6 Shakopee (5-1), April 21 at Lakeville South (2-2), April 22 vs. Burnsville (0-6), April 23 at Eagan (2-4), April 24 vs. No. 24 Chanhassen (4-2)

Ranking rationale: Prior Lake is a big mover in this week’s ranking. Holding red-hot and previous No. 2-ranked Farmington (5-1) to two hits in a 2-1 road win will do the trick. Mason Golberg limited the Tigers to one unearned run on two hits with nine strikeouts in five innings while Colten Gunderson pitched two hitless innings with four punchouts.

Vineel Kandi’s RBI single was the Lakers’ only hit. The Lakers were unable to pull off two ranked wins in a row, falling 8-3 vs. current No. 9 Rosemount (5-1).

No. 11 Perham (3-0)

Previous ranking: 16

This week’s games: April 21 doubleheader at Staples-Motley (7-0), April 24 at St. Anthony Village (4-1), April 25 at Coon Rapids (0-5), April 25 vs. Minnehaha Academy (3-3) at Coon Rapids

Ranking rationale: The Yellowjackets finally got their season underway on April 14. It didn’t look like there was any rust as they won 14-0 in five innings and 13-4 in six innings in a home doubleheader vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (1-3).

Ty Rooney and Carson Zeise each had two hits and Drew Ellingson pitched four innings with five strikeouts and two hits allowed in game one. In game two, Zeise, Bradyn Anderson and Brody Blume all had three hits. Anderson, Blume and Gavin Griffin all doubled. Micah Lung pitched four shutout innings with two hits and eight strikeouts. D-G-F was scoreless until the fifth inning.

The offense stayed humming in a doubleheader vs. Hawley (0-1). The Yellowjackets beat the Nuggets 17-1 in five innings and led 9-0 when the game was suspended in the fifth inning. Teagan Schmelz went 3-for-3 with a double in the first game.

No. 12 Mankato West (4-0)

Previous ranking: 19

This week’s games: April 21 vs. Mankato East (3-2), April 23 at Albert Lea (2-1), April 23 at No. 13 Marshall (6-0), April 23 vs. Willmar (2-0) at Marshall

Ranking rationale: Mankato West won 8-5 at home vs. Rochester Century (2-6) on the strength of a five-run first inning. Emiitt Rentas had half of the Scarlets’ six hits and drove in half their runs. West added a 5-4 win vs. Rochester John Marshall (1-5). Evan Senske got the win in 5 ⅓ innings, allowing four runs but none earned. Rentas and Ben O’Neil each had two hits.

No. 13 Marshall (6-0)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s games: April 20 vs. Hutchinson (3-4), April 21 at New Ulm (5-1), April 24 vs. No. 12 Mankato West (4-0)

Ranking rationale: Marshall has opened the season 6-0, outsourcing opponents 50-8. The Tigers picked up a monster win in their most recent game, winning 6-1 at previous No. 6 Andover (5-1), which was destined for a spot in the top five had it won. Eli Alcorn struck out six in 4 1/3 with Noah Pieper adding four more punch-out's in relief. Trae Bailey and Levi Maeyaert added two hits apiece. Marshall is a team to watch in Class 3A and looks like the favorite in the Big South Conference.

No. 14 Andover (5-1)

Previous ranking: 6

This week’s games: April 21 vs. Champlin Park (3-2), April 23 vs. Osseo (2-2), April 24 vs. Rochester Mayo (4-3), April 25 doubleheader at Rochester Mayo

Ranking rationale: Andover hasn’t always won pretty, but it’s found ways to get the job done. The Huskies edged Coon Rapids (0-5) 5-3 at home after leading 5-0 in the fifth inning. Carter Daluge went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. The black and gold picked up an unorthodox extra-innings win at Blaine (3-3), scoring six runs in the top of the eighth to win 11-5.

Keaton Coc hit a two-run homer. The magic wore out at home against new No. 13 Marshall (6-0) as the Huskies fell 6-1 at home. Cale Rowe still had a nice game going 2-for-4 with a triple. Logan Nistler allowed no hits or runs in four innings of work.

No. 15 Totino-Grace (3-1)

Previous ranking: 12

This week’s games: April 20 vs. No. 8 Delano (4-0), April 21 at Robbinsdale Armstrong (0-4), April 23 vs. Champlin Park (3-2), April 25 resumption of game at St. Thomas Academy (3-1)

Ranking rationale: The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season, falling 2-0 at previous No. 24 Anoka (5-2). It was scoreless until the Tornadoes plated two runs in the sixth. Joe McGeary kept Totino-Grace in the game, going 5 1/3 innings. T-G bounced back with a 4-1 win vs. Duluth East (3-4). Joey Terhaar spun five scoreless innings.

The Eagles have a big week with a chance to end Delano’s unbeaten season, as well as games against two of the top teams just outside the Power 25 in Champlin Park and St. Thomas Academy. The Eagles will resume with STA leading 5-0 in the top of the third inning when their game was postponed due to rain on April 11.

No. 16 Stillwater (2-2)

Previous ranking: 18

This week’s games: April 20 at Forest Lake (1-4), April 22 vs. Park of Cottage Grove (1-4), April 24 at No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall (3-1)

Ranking rationale: Stillwater got its first win of the season in a 5-3 affair at Roseville (2-3). Sullivan Conlin went five innings, allowing just two hits and three runs to go with 11 strikeouts. Caleb Lovaas-Simon was one of five Stillwater players with one hit. He had two RBI.

The Ponies added a ranked win to their resume, defeating current No. 19 Woodbury (6-1) 5-3 at home. Carter Nelson and Evan Milby each went 2-for-3 with Nelson driving in a pair of runs.

No. 17 Maple Grove (3-1)

Previous ranking: 10

This week’s games: April 20 at No. 20 St. Michael-Albertville (2-1), April 22 at No. 7 Edina (3-1), April 24 at No. 25 Minnetonka (3-3), April 25 vs. Duluth East (3-4) at Waconia, April 25 at Waconia (2-1)

Ranking rationale: Maple Grove cruised 12-0 in six innings at Roseville (2-3). Evan O’Dwyer tossed a two-hit complete game with 10 strikeouts. Vince Lenmark went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI. The Crimson were on the other end of a shutout in a 5-0 loss at Buffalo (2-2), which debuts in the Power 25 this week at No. 22.

No. 18 Grand Rapids (2-1)

Previous ranking: 17

This week’s games: April 20 vs. Superior, Wisconsin (1-4), April 23 at Duluth East (3-4), April 24 doubleheader vs. Bemidji (2-0)

Ranking rationale: Grand Rapids opened its season at long last on April 15. The Thunderhawks won 8-7 in eight innings in a wild finish at Rock Ridge (1-5). Grand Rapids led 7-2 heading to the bottom of the seventh. After the Wolverines scored five to tie it in the home half, Alex Wegwerth’s two-out single proved to be the game-winner in the top of the eighth. He went 5-for-5 to go with three hits for Ari Lamppa.

Grand Rapids played a couple more tight ones in a doubleheader at previous No. 25 Anoka (5-2). It took the first half of the twin bill 11-9 and dropped the second half 1-0. It looked like the Thunderhawks were on their way to a mercy rule win up 11-2 in the fifth inning before the Tornadoes nearly came all the way back with five runs in the bottom of the sixth. Game two was scoreless until the sixth inning.

No. 19 Woodbury (6-1)

Previous ranking: 20

This week’s games: April 20 at No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall (3-1), April 22 vs. Irondale (0-4), April 24 at No. 1 Mounds View (6-0)

Ranking rationale: Another day, another shutout. The host Royals blanked White Bear Lake (0-4) 8-0. A four-run fifth inning put the game away. Lead-off man Joey Gerlach went 3-for-3 with a RBI and stolen base. Luke Burton tossed six innings of two-hit ball with one walk and five strikeouts. Woodbury sustained its first loss by a 5-3 score at a hungry Stillwater (2-2) squad that bumped up two spots this week to No. 16.

The Royals got back on the horse with a 16-6 win in six innings vs. Park of Cottage Grove (1-4). Woodbury scored nine in the bottom of the second after trailing 3-2. Kai Larsen and Matthew Markfort each had three hits. Larsen had three RBI.

No. 20 St. Michael-Albertville (2-1)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s games: April 20 vs. No. 17 Maple Grove (3-1), April 22 at Hopkins (0-5), April 24 at No. 3 Wayzata (4-0)

Ranking rationale: St. Michael-Albertville has had some explosive offensive performances to earn its way into the Power 25. Most notably, the Knights pounded a usually vaunted Minnetonka defense/pitching staff in a 12-11 win vs. the previous No. 3 Skippers (3-3).

STMA held on after going up by six. Every starter recorded a hit. Ashton Crank had two hits and five RBI. The Knights’ lone loss came 4-2 at current No. 7 Edina (3-1).

No. 21 Centennial (5-1)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s games: April 20 vs. Spring Lake Park (3-3) in Minneapolis, April 21 at Elk River (1-2), April 23 vs. Robbinsdale Armstrong (0-4)

Ranking rationale: After a respectable 9-5 loss at current No. 14 Andover (5-1) to open the season, Centennial has gone on a tear. The Cougars have since won five straight. Four of them came by multiple runs until their best win to date, a 5-4 victory vs. previous No. 25 Anoka (5-2).

Tripp Stensrud led against the Tornadoes with a 3-for-4 day with a walk-off single and three RBI. Cooper Sanders added two hits. Logan Mielke pitched four hitless, scoreless innings to earn the win.

No. 22 Buffalo (2-2)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s games: April 20 at Hopkins (0-5), April 22 at Eden Prairie (2-3), April 24 vs. No. 7 Edina (3-1)

Ranking rationale: Buffalo debuts in the Power 25 thanks largely to its 5-0 win vs. then-No. 10 Maple Grove (3-1). Aiden Marconett tossed a three-hit shutout. The Bison’s losses both came to ranked foes, vs. No. 3 Wayzata (4-0) and at No. 25 Minnetonka (3-3).

No. 23 East Ridge (6-2)

Previous ranking: 23

This week’s games: April 20 at No. 1 Mounds View (6-0), April 22 vs. Forest Lake (1-4), April 24 vs. Roseville (2-3)

Ranking rationale: East Ridge went 2-1 last week. A loss also comes off its record from last week’s ranking (at least for now) as its suspended game from April 11 in which it trailed 7-1 in the third inning vs. Elk River (1-2) was mistakenly counted as a loss.

The Raptors opened the week with a 5-0 win vs. Park of Cottage Grove (1-4). Ryan Ivory went four innings, allowing two hits and striking out five to earn the win. Ivan Schmitz and Drew Lodermeier completed the shutout. Cam Wieczorek went 3-for-3. Both of East Ridge’s defeats this season are to ranked foes.

It lost 13-1 in five innings at then-No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall (3-1). Bennett Skinner was a bright spot going 2-for-2 with a RBI. The Raptors recovered with a 5-1 win vs. Irondale (0-4). Sam Biegert allowed four hits and one run in six innings with eight strikeouts. Wieczorek had a hit and two RBI.

No. 24 Chanhassen (4-2)

Previous ranking: 14

This week’s games: April 21 vs. No. 4 Chaska (4-0), April 22 at New Prague (2-1), April 24 at No. 10 Prior Lake (3-1)

Ranking rationale: Chanhassen’s hot start to the season was cooled off in a 4-2 home loss in eight innings vs. new No. 3 Wayzata (4-0). After falling behind 2-0 in the first, the Storm scored the tying run in the bottom of the seventh. The skid continued with an 8-1 loss at Benilde-St. Margaret’s (4-1).

Chanhassen got back on track with an 11-6 neutral field win vs. Rogers (1-6), coming back from four down. Owen Cameron had a monster day, hitting a grand slam as part of a three-hit, five-RBI day. The Storm also won 6-5 at previous No. 3 Minnetonka (3-3) after nearly surrendering a four-run cushion.

No. 25 Minnetonka (3-3)

Previous ranking: 3

This week’s games: April 20 at Eden Prairie (2-3), April 22 vs. No. 3 Wayzata (4-0), April 24 vs. No. 17 Maple Grove (3-1)

Ranking rationale: Minnetonka suffered its first loss of the season, falling 8-7 at new No. 4 Chaska (4-0). The Skippers scored five runs in the top of the first inning and led 5-2 after two before the Hawks rallied with three runs in the third, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Jacob Musgjerd led Minnetonka with a 3-for-4 day with a double and two RBI. Tonka lost another heartbreaker, nearly erasing a six-run deficit in a 12-11 loss at new No. 20 St. Michael-Albertville (2-1). Musgjerd led again going 2-for-3 with a double, homer and four RBI.

The Skippers got back in the win column with a 4-0 result vs. down-on-its-luck Rogers (1-6) team that’s lost six straight since a nice season-opening win against Blaine (3-3). Jonah Ludens rolled to a one-hit shutout and struck out 10. Garrett Wheeler went 3-for-4 with a double and Carter Storts homered.

Minnetonka nearly came back from four runs down in a Saturday doubleheader, falling 6-5 vs. then-No. 14 Chanhassen (4-2) for its third one-run loss to a currently ranked opponent. Cruz Winegarden went 2-for-4.