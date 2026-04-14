The 2026 Minnesota high school baseball season is here, and High School On SI will have weekly statewide rankings.

Minnesota High School Baseball Top 25 State Rankings - April 14

No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall (2-0)

Previous ranking: 1

This week’s games: April 13 at No. 4 Mounds View (2-0), April 15 vs. No. 23 East Ridge (4-2), April 17 at Roseville (1-1)

Ranking rationale: Cretin-Derham Hall will get everyone’s best shot this season in its Class 4A state title defense. The Raiders hung on 4-3 at home against unranked Forest Lake (0-2) in the season opener after spotting the Rangers three runs in the first inning. Joe Fenlon’s solo homer tied the game in the fifth inning. A passed ball scored what proved to be the game-winning run later in the frame. Davis Fleming also had a RBI double.

The Raiders had an easier time dispatching Irondale (0-2) at home, 11-2. Fleming and Jack Drieman homered. Ryder Tri aptly went 3-for-3 and had four RBI.

No. 2 Farmington (3-0)

Previous ranking: 2

This week’s games: April 13 at Eastview (0-5), April 16 at Lakeville South (2-0), April 17 at New Prague (2-0)

Ranking rationale: The Tigers picked up a win in their season, home and South Suburban Conference opener, prevailing 10-0 in five innings vs. Burnsville (0-3). Brodie Gibart tossed a no-hitter with seven strikeouts. Ben Freier had two of the Tigers’ six hits.

Host Farmington took care of Eagan (1-2) 12-2 in six innings. Benny Fenske went 4-for-4 with two stolen bases. Gavin Renwick went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI. Ethan Hagman earned the win in four innings. The Tigers needed the full seven innings in game three but still looked great in a 5-0 win vs. preseason No. 5 Shakopee (2-1). Renwick tripled. Lucas Oistad allowed four hits and struck out seven in five innings.

No. 3 Minnetonka (2-0)

Previous ranking: 3

This week’s games: April 13 at No. 11 Chaska (1-0), April 15 at St. Michael-Albertville (1-1), April 17 vs. Moorhead (0-1), April 18 vs. No. 25 Rogers (1-1), April 18 vs. No. 14 Chanhassen (2-0)

Ranking rationale: The Skippers prevailed in one of the premier early-season matchups. They won 7-4 at home against preseason No. 6 Edina (1-1). Minnetonka plated five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning in response to three Edina runs in the top half that gave the Hornets a 4-2 lead. Lucas Wrangle led with two hits. Daschle Duwe allowed one unearned run and two hits with six strikeouts over four innings.

The Skippers also won 4-1 at home against Buffalo (0-2) thanks to four runs in the first two innings. Jacob Musgjerd went 2-for-3 with a RBI. Joe Brophy pitched three innings and Jonah Ludens went four.

No. 4 Mounds View (2-0)

Previous ranking: 8

This week’s games: April 13 vs. No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall (2-0), April 15 at Irondale (0-2), April 17 at Forest Lake (0-2), April 18 vs. Chisago Lakes (0-2), April 18 vs. Buffalo (0-2)

Ranking rationale: Mounds View notched one of the best wins in the state through the first couple weeks of the season. The host Mustangs defeated the previous No. 4 Stillwater Ponies (0-2) 4-3 in nine innings in a battle of thoroughbreds. Cooper Caligiuri provided the walk-off single. Andrew Gette had a strong start on the mound, allowing just one run in 4 ⅔ innings.

The Mustangs kept the momentum going with a 5-1 win at Park of Cottage Grove (1-1). Jack Tretter went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles. Sawyer Shewmake struck out 11 in five innings.

No. 5 Shakopee (2-1)

Previous ranking: 5

This week’s games: April 15 at Eagan (1-2), April 16 at Eastview (0-5), April 17 at Burnsville (0-3)

Ranking rationale: Shakopee pulled off some theatrics to get its season off on the right foot. The Sabers erased a 6-1 deficit on the road to stun then-No. 20 Rosemount (2-1) 10-7. The Sabers plated three runs in the sixth inning and six in the seventh. Logan Krosch came up clutch as his two hits on the day were a two-run homer in the sixth and a two-run single in the seventh.

The Sabers continued with an 11-6 win at Apple Valley (0-3) led by a 4-for-5 day from Ethan Krosch. Ryan Doble got the win. Shakopee doesn’t get penalized in the ranking for suffering a 5-0 loss at No. 2 Farmington (3-0). The Sabers were the first team to push the Tigers to play all seven innings thus far. It was a scoreless game through three innings.

No. 6 Andover (3-0)

Previous ranking: 11

This week’s games: April 14 vs. Coon Rapids (0-3), April 16 at Blaine (2-3), April 17 vs. Marshall (4-0)

Ranking rationale: Andover opened its 2026 campaign with a 9-5 win vs. Centennial (2-1), outscoring the Cougars 6-0 after trailing 5-3 in the second inning. Cale Rowe led the way going 2-for-2 with three RBI and a triple. The Huskies next tallied a 5-3 win at new No. 25 Rogers (1-1), which was fresh off an upset of then-No. 21 Blaine.

A successful week concluded with a 3-1 win vs. Duluth East (2-3). Starter Garrett Hostetler pitched four shutout innings and Price Caron went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI.

No. 7 Edina (1-1)

Previous ranking: 6

This week’s games: April 13 vs. Bloomington Jefferson (2-0), April 15 vs. Hopkins (0-4)

Ranking rationale: Edina lost against one of its fellow Lake Conference title contenders, 7-4 at No. 3 Minnetonka (2-0). The Hornets were in good shape up 4-2 heading to the bottom of the fifth inning before surrendering five runs in the home half.

Lincoln Page had two of Edina’s five hits and recorded two RBI. Edina recovered with a 4-2 win vs. St. Michael-Albertville (1-1) led by homers from Lincoln Page and Chase Nevers.

No. 8 Mankato East (1-0)

Previous ranking: 10

This week’s games: April 14 vs. Rochester Mayo (3-2), April 16 at Rochester Century (2-4), April 18 doubleheader at Owatonna (1-1)

Ranking rationale: Mankato East opened with an 8-6 win at Winona (0-3). Carson Hart went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI and steals. Avery Stubbs went 5 ⅓ innings for the win with nine strikeouts and two hits allowed. A four-run sixth inning helped avoid a bad loss.

No. 9 Wayzata (2-0)

Previous ranking: 12

This week’s games: April 13 at St. Louis Park (1-0), April 14 at No. 14 Chanhassen (2-0)

Ranking rationale: Wayzata opened 2026 with a 6-0 win at Buffalo (0-2), a team in consideration for a preseason Power 25 ranking. Grady Hague and Nick Krautkremer combined on the shutout. The Trojans also won 8-1 at home vs. Hopkins (0-4). Cole Hunsley led with three hits and four RBI.

No. 10 Maple Grove (2-0)

Previous ranking: 13

This week’s games: April 14 at Roseville (1-1), April 15 at Buffalo (0-2)

Ranking rationale: Maple Grove impressed in an 8-2 win at Hopkins (0-4). A five-run third inning lifted the Crimson to their first win as a Lake Conference member. Vince Lenmark and Oliver Traynton each had two hits and a double.

Lenmark recorded three RBI. Maple Grove won by the same score vs. Eden Prairie (0-2) thanks to a four-run second inning. Ian Farley each had three hits as the Crimson had 14 total. Preston Berg doubled twice. Damian Subert allowed one earned run in five innings to earn the win.

No. 11 Chaska (1-0)

Previous ranking: 14

This week’s games: April 13 vs. No. 3 Minnetonka (2-0), April 16 vs. New Prague (2-0), April 17 vs. Eden Prairie (0-2), April 18 vs. No. 22 Prior Lake (2-0) at Lakeville South, April 18 at Lakeville South (2-0)

Ranking rationale: Chaska looked like a team that was dying to play baseball. The Hawks were one of the last teams in the state to open its season when they traveled to Hopkins (0-4) on April 11. It was worth the wait as the home team clobbered the Royals 18-2 in five innings. Owen Strey hit a grand slam and finished with two hits and five RBI.

No. 12 Totino-Grace (2-0)

Previous ranking: 15

This week’s games: April 13 at No. 24 Anoka (3-0), April 18 at Duluth East (2-3), April 18 at Duluth Denfeld (0-1)

Ranking rationale: Jack Goldsberry tossed a 12-strikeout no-hitter in Totino-Grace’s 10-0 six-inning win at Osseo (0-2). The Eagles next picked up a 6-2 win vs. Spring Lake Park (1-2). T-G’s most impressive performance came in a game that did not complete. The Eagles were up 5-0 in the third inning at preseason No. 25 St. Thomas Academy (2-0).

No. 13 Delano (2-0)

Previous ranking: 17

This week’s games: April 14 vs. Holy Family (1-1), April 16 at Westonka (0-2), April 17 at Watertown-Mayer (0-2)

Ranking rationale: Host Delano blanked Minneapolis Edison (0-1) 6-0 to open the season. The Tigers spread the wealth around on the mound with Vinny Lucarelli, Sam Kodesh, Rowan Voight and Brayden Gross combining on the shutout. Delano also rolled 11-3 vs. DeLaSalle (1-2). Grant Bruett went 3-for-3 with a double.

No. 14 Chanhassen (2-0)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s games: April 13 at New Prague (2-0), April 14 vs. No. 9 Wayzata (2-0), April 16 at Benilde-St. Margaret’s (1-0), April 17 vs. No. 25 Rogers (1-1) at Minnetonka, April 18 vs. Moorhead (0-1) at Minnetonka, April 18 at No. 3 Minnetonka (2-0)

Ranking rationale: Chanhassen made a big splash with a pair of big road wins in week one under new head coach Nate Hanson. The Storm 10-runned Hopkins (0-4) 19-5 and upended preseason No. 7 Champlin Park (2-1) 7-5. Charlie Johnson homered and drove in four runs against the Royals. Adam Mueller went 3-for-4 with a double against the Rebels.

No. 15 Champlin Park (2-1)

Previous ranking: 7

This week’s games: April 14 at Blaine (2-3), April 16 vs. Robbinsdale Armstrong (0-2), April 17 vs. Blaine, April 18 at White Bear Lake (0-2)

Ranking rationale: Champlin Park was untested in its first game. The Rebels steamrolled host Coon Rapids (0-3) 19-0 in five innings. Caleb Greer led with two hits and four RBI. They stayed perfect in Northwest Suburban Conference play with a 3-0 win vs. Elk River (2-2), a team that combined for 22 runs in wins over preseason No. 21 Blaine (2-3) and preseason No. 16 East Ridge (4-2).

Evan Nordby and Owen Schornstein combined on the three-hit shutout. Champlin Park ended the week with a 7-5 non-conference loss to Chanhassen (2-0), which vaulted to No. 14 this week. Donovan Vendel homered.

No. 16 Stillwater (0-2)

Previous ranking: 4

This week’s games: April 13 at Roseville (1-1), April 15 vs. No. 20 Woodbury (4-0), April 17 at White Bear Lake (0-2), April 18 vs. Blaine (2-3) at White Bear Lake, April 18 vs. No. 15 Champlin Park (2-1) at White Bear Lake

Ranking rationale: Stillwater did not get cupcakes to open its schedule. The Ponies lost 4-3 in nine innings at No. 8 Mounds View (2-0), which is up to No. 4 this week. The Mustangs tied it in the seventh. Griffin Rowan led with two hits. Next was a 16-5 loss vs. preseason No. 16 East Ridge (4-2). Caleb Lovaas-Simon and Max Prideaux co-led with two hits.

No. 17 Perham (0-0)

Previous ranking: 18

This week’s games: April 16 doubleheader vs. Hawley (0-0), April 17 at Brainerd (0-0)

Ranking rationale: Perham rises up a spot without playing a game. The Yellowjackets’ first games of the season on April 9 were postponed.

No. 18 Grand Rapids (0-0)

Previous ranking: 19

This week’s games: April 15 vs. Rock Ridge (1-3), April 17 at Coon Rapids (0-3), April 18 doubleheader at No. 24 Anoka (3-0)

Ranking rationale: Like Perham, Grand Rapids also climbs a spot in the ranking this week while being idle. Such is life for northern Minnesota teams who don’t always get their season underway as early as some of their southern counterparts.

No. 19 Mankato West (2-0)

Previous ranking: 22

This week’s games: April 14 vs. Rochester Century (2-4), April 16 vs. Rochester John Marshall (1-3), April 18 at Rochester Mayo (3-2)

Ranking rationale: Mankato West rolled 8-1 at Faribault (0-2). Mason Schreiber held the Falcons hitless in four innings, recording seven strikeouts. Gavin Torvick led with three hits, including a double and RBI. The Scarlets blanked visiting Northfield (0-2) 6-0. Torvick pitched a five-run, three-hit gem with six strikeouts. Schreiber doubled.

No. 20 Woodbury (4-0)

Previous ranking: 24

This week’s games: April 13 vs. White Bear Lake (0-2), April 15 at No. 18 Stillwater (0-2), April 17 vs. Park of Cottage Grove (1-1)

Ranking rationale: Almost every game in Minnesota on April 3 was canceled or postponed due to rainy and snowy weather across the state. Eastview (0-5) and host Woodbury were undeterred. The Royals’ grass field held up to see the home team beat the Lightning 3-0.

A three-run fourth inning was the difference. Luke Burton got the win with five innings of one-hit ball. Brayden Schmitz had two of Woodbury’s five hits. Eli Larsen had two RBI.

Next, a 14-run third inning (yes, you read that right) propelled Woodbury to a 17-1 win vs. North St. Paul (0-4) in five innings. Hayden Wagner, Larsen and Matthew Markfort each had two hits. Nic Lunemann got the win in two shutout innings. More strong pitching continued in a 12-0 win in five innings at Roseville (1-1).

Kai Larsen went 4-for-4 with three doubles and five RBI. Burton got the win, striking out seven and allowing three hits over four innings. Lastly, Woodbury won 7-2 at Forest Lake (0-2). Kai Larsen went 3-for-3 with a double.

No. 21 Rosemount (2-1)

Previous ranking: 20

This week’s games: April 13 at Eagan (1-2), April 15 vs. Eastview (0-5), April 16 at No. 22 Prior Lake (2-0)

Ranking rationale: Rosemount got its season underway with a 7-3 win at Apple Valley (0-3). Jake Michel struck out 11 Eagles en route to the win over 5 ⅔ innings. The Irish’s hot start to 2026 looked like it was going to continue when they scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to go up 6-1 against preseason No. 5 Shakopee (2-1).

The Sabers responded with three runs in the sixth and six in the seventh to pull off a 10-7 stunner. It spoiled a three-hit day for Charlie Wielinski.

Rosemount got back in the win column with a 6-5 win vs. Burnsville (0-3). Ben Lillemoen provided the game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh.

No. 22 Prior Lake (2-0)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s games: April 15 at No. 2 Farmington (3-0), April 16 vs. No. 21 Rosemount (2-1), April 17 vs. Lakeville South (2-0) in St. Patrick, April 18 vs. No. 11 Chaska (1-0) in St. Patrick, April 18 vs. Eden Prairie (0-2) in St. Patrick

Ranking rationale: Prior Lake was one of the first teams left out of the preseason Power 25. The Lakers make their way in thanks to a fast start. They opened with a 10-6 win vs. Apple Valley (0-3). Tyler Carlson had two hits, including a three-RBI double. Miles Olson also had two hits. Prior Lake tacked on a 7-4 win vs. Eastview (0-5) led by a home run by Cole Brinkman. Drew Brinkman and Ethan Totten each had two hits.

No. 23 East Ridge (4-2)

Previous ranking: 16

This week’s games: April 13 vs. Park of Cottage Grove (1-1), April 15 at No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall (2-0), April 17 vs. Irondale (0-2)

Ranking rationale: East Ridge prevailed in an easterly battle in the season opener, winning 8-2 at Eastview (0-5) the week before Easter. Sam Biegert got the win with four innings of two-hit, shutout ball with seven strikeouts. Bennett Skinner, Adrian Thompson and Cam Wieczorek each had two hits. The Raptors kept it going with a 7-3 win vs. White Bear Lake (0-2). Thompson homered and went 2-for-4 with three RBI. Biegert allowed three runs over six innings with five hits and six strikeouts.

East Ridge opened 4-0 with two more wins coming 16-5 at preseason No. 4 Stillwater (0-2) and 6-2 at River Falls, Wisconsin (1-1). Skinner had three hits and four RBI against the Ponies. Jake Arlich went five innings and Wieczorek went two in a combined no-hitter against the Wildcats.

The Raptors came back down to earth with a 6-4 neutral field loss to preseason No. 21 Blaine (2-3) and a 7-1 neutral field loss to Elk River (2-2).

No. 24 Anoka (3-0)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s games: April 13 vs. No. 12 Totino-Grace (2-0), April 15 at Centennial (2-1), April 17 at St. Cloud (0-1), April 18 doubleheader vs. No. 18 Grand Rapids (0-0)

Ranking rationale: A trio of wins highlighted by an impressive 10-0 win in six innings at Elk River (2-2) moves the Tornadoes into the ranking. The Elks went on to beat two ranked foes after that loss. Jake Nedved and Ethan Reeder each had three hits against Elk River with Reeder driving in four runs. Carson Nedland allowed just one hit in five innings. Anoka also won 6-5 vs. Robbinsdale Armstrong (0-2) and 15-7 vs. Minneapolis Washburn (0-2)

No. 25 Rogers (1-1)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s games: April 13 vs. Eden Prairie (0-2), April 14 at Osseo (0-2), April 16 vs. Spring Lake Park (1-2), April 17 vs. No. 14 Chanhassen (2-0) at Minnetonka, April 18 at No. 3 Minnetonka (2-0), April 18 vs. Moorhead (0-1) at Minnetonka

Ranking rationale: Rogers enters the Power 25 thanks in part to a 1-0 season-opening win at previous No. 21 Blaine (2-3). Nolan O’Brien earned the win, allowing just two hits and striking out five in 4 ⅓ innings, while Jackson Dooley got the save with one hit allowed in 2 ⅔. combined on the shutout.

Brody Rauser’s sacrifice fly in his first varsity at-bat in the first inning provided the lone run. The Royals couldn’t quite go 2-for-2 in ranked matchups, falling 5-3 at home to Andover (3-0), which climbed rife spots to No. 6 this week.