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Braves vs. Phillies Live Updates: Kyle Schwarber Home Run Gives Phillies 2-0 Lead

NL East rivals collide on Sunday Night Baseball, as the Braves go for the sweep vs. the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
Tim Capurso|
A Kyle Schwarber homer gave the Phillies an early lead.
A Kyle Schwarber homer gave the Phillies an early lead. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

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Philadelphia PhilliesAtlanta Braves

The stage is set for an NL East showdown on Sunday Night Baseball, as the red-hot Braves, winners of four in a row, aim for a sweep of the rival Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. In an effort to keep the Braves from bringing out the brooms, the Phillies will turn to rookie phenom Andrew Painter (1–0, 3.77 ERA), who will face off against Atlanta's Grant Holmes (1–1, 3.32 ERA).

First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET on Peacock. Follow along here before and during the game for live updates on the starting lineups, the score and everything else in between.

Braves vs. Phillies live updates

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Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer for Sports Illustrated, primarily covering MLB, college football and college basketball. Before joining SI in November 2023, Capurso worked at RotoBaller and ClutchPoints and is a graduate of Assumption University. When he's not working, he can be found at the gym, reading a book or enjoying a good hike. A resident of New York, Capurso openly wonders if the Giants will ever be a winning football team again.

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