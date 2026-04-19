Braves vs. Phillies Live Updates: Kyle Schwarber Home Run Gives Phillies 2-0 Lead

The stage is set for an NL East showdown on Sunday Night Baseball, as the red-hot Braves, winners of four in a row, aim for a sweep of the rival Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. In an effort to keep the Braves from bringing out the brooms, the Phillies will turn to rookie phenom Andrew Painter (1–0, 3.77 ERA), who will face off against Atlanta's Grant Holmes (1–1, 3.32 ERA).

First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET on Peacock. Follow along here before and during the game for live updates on the starting lineups, the score and everything else in between.

Braves vs. Phillies live updates

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