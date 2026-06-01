The 2026 Minnesota high school baseball season continues, and High School On SI will has weekly statewide rankings.

Minnesota High School Baseball Top 25 State Rankings - June 1

No. 1 Farmington (25-2)

Previous ranking: 1

This week’s games: June 2 vs. New Prague (14-10) in Dundas, June 2 (with win) vs. New Prague in Dundas

Ranking rationale: Despite a loss in the Section 1-4A playoffs, Farmington hangs onto the top spot.

The top-seeded Tigers opened with a 4-0 win vs. No. 8 seed Rochester John Marshall (4-21) thanks to a perfect game by Brodie Gibart. He barely allowed any contact, striking out 18 batters. It was 1-0 until Farmington tacked on three runs in the sixth. The Tigers’ bats were rusty in their first game in 11 days, managing just three hits (all singles). Gibart helped his cause with an RBI single for the first run of the game in the third.

In the championship bracket semifinals, Farmington lost a 5-1 shocker vs. No. 5 seed Rochester Mayo (12-16) to end its 18-game win streak. Grady Renwick doubled in a run to open the scoring in the first inning, but the Tigers managed just one hit the rest of the way. Farmington got off the mat with an 8-4 elimination game win vs. No. 7 seed Rochester Century (8-16).

It was a 4-4 game until Farmington retook the lead in the fourth and tacked on three insurance runs in the sixth. Park Hilden led with a 2-for-3 day with a double, triple and three RBI. Ethan Hagman pitched a complete game one-hitter with one earned run allowed, two walks and 10 strikeouts.

A long week of baseball continued with a 4-0 neutral field win vs. previous No. 25 Lakeville North (15-12). Gibart put the team on his back again with a two-hit complete game with three walks and six strikeouts.

He helped his cause with a single and RBI. Hilden went 2-for-3 with an RBI. This was a scoreless game until the Tigers scored three in the fifth. Later that day, Farmington got revenge with an 11-7 win vs. Mayo.

The Spartans staked an early 4-2 lead before the Tigers scored nine straight. All nine Farmington starters recorded a hit, including Ty Beck who hit a two-run homer and Matthew Hennen who had two hits, an RBI and double.

No. 2 Rosemount (20-5)

Previous ranking: 3

This week’s games: June 1 vs. Apple Valley (11-13) in Burnsville, June 2 TBD in Burnsville, June 3 TBD in Burnsville

Ranking rationale: No. 1 seed Rosemount avoided disaster, escaping with a 4-3 victory vs. winless No. 8 seed Eastview (0-23) to open the Section 3-4A playoffs. The Irish built a 4-0 lead after five innings before the Lightning scored three in the sixth. Cal Ronay went 2-for-4 with a home run and got the win in 6 ⅔ innings, allowing four hits, three runs, two walks and striking out eight. Jake Michel went 2-for-3 with two doubles.

Next, the Irish won 7-1 vs. No. 4 seed Hastings (16-9) in the championship bracket semifinals. Charlie Wielinski went 3-for-4 with three RBI and was a triple shy of the cycle. Keagan McDermott allowed one unearned run on seven hits and a walk with six strikeouts in six innings.

No. 3 Edina (19-6)

Previous ranking: 7

This week’s games: June 4 vs. winner of Buffalo (11-12) vs. No. 20 Wayzata (18-9) in Minneapolis, June 4 (if necessary) vs. Buffalo/Wayzata in Minneapolis

Ranking rationale: No. 2 seed Edina had no issue in its Section 6-4A playoff opener, winning 10-3 vs. No. 7 seed Robbinsdale Armstrong (7-16). The Hornets led 8-1 after the second inning. Chase Bjorgaard and Jackson McGrath each had two hits with Bjorgaard doubling and homering for four RBI. McGrath had a double and RBI. Ari Miller started and went four innings, allowing one run on two hits and a walk with three strikeouts.

In the next round, Edina beat No. 5 seed Bloomington Kennedy (13-10) 20-5 in five innings. McGrath went 4-for-4 with two doubles and five RBI. Bode McConnell went 4-for-5 with an RBI. Kaden Kimes and Chase Nevers each had two hits and three RBI. In the championship bracket finals, the bracket continued to fall the Hornets’ way as they downed No. 5 seed Buffalo 6-2 on neutral field to advance to the championship.

The Bison were held scoreless over the final six innings. Miller went six innings, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts. Lincoln Page went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a scoreless inning of relief. Jackson McGrath went 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBI.

No. 4 Champlin Park (19-6)

Previous ranking: 10

This week’s games: June 4 vs. No. 5 Mounds View (19-7), No. 11 Maple Grove (16-8) or Spring Lake Park (14-11), June 4 (with loss) vs. TBD

Ranking rationale: Champlin Park is a win away for advancing to state for the second straight year.

The No. 2 seed began the Section 5-4A playoffs with a 12-2 win in six innings vs. No. 7 seed Irondale (3-21). Seven Rebels recorded a hit led by two for Alex Berg, who had two doubles and three RBI. Josh Henchen allowed two runs (one earned) in four innings with two strikeouts.

Champlin Park kept rolling in a 6-3 wire-to-wire win vs. No. 3 seed Maple Grove. Dillon McNamara led with a 2-for-3 day with two RBI. Evan Norby pitched five innings, allowing six hits, two runs, four walks and striking out six. In the championship bracket finals vs. No. 1 seed Mounds View, the Rebels came out on top of a 1-0, eight-inning pitchers’ duel. Donovan Vendel held the Mustangs to one hit with five walks and seven strikeouts.

Tanner Wylie got the win in two innings, allowing a hit and a walk with one strikeout. Rhys George went 2-for-3 with a triple and McNamara went 2-for-3 with a double. Berg provided the game-winning RBI single. After starting the season 6-4, CP has won 13 of its last 16 games.

No. 5 Mounds View (19-7)

Previous ranking: 6

This week’s games: June 2 vs. winner of No. 11 Maple Grove (16-8) vs. Spring Lake Park (14-11) in Champlin Park, June 4 (with win) at No. 4 Champlin Park (19-6), June 4 (with win) at No. 4 Champlin Park

Ranking rationale: No. 1 seed Mounds View won a 1-0 pitchers’ duel vs. No. 8 seed Osseo (4-20) to get the Section 5-4A playoffs underway. The Mustangs won it on an R.J. Madison walk-off RBI single. Joey Glancey led Mounds View with a 2-for-3 day with a double.

Calvin Anderson went 6 ⅓ innings, allowing two hits, two walks and five strikeouts. Mounds View likely wanted to save ace Andrew Gette for the next round, but he came in and pitched ⅔ of an inning with a strikeout.

Gette picked up where he left off by pitching six scoreless innings in a 6-0 win vs. No. 4 seed Spring Lake Park. He allowed just two hits and no walks while striking out 12. Jackson Tretter went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI. R.J. Madison added a triple and RBI.

Next, in the championship bracket finals, the Mustangs fell 1-0 in eight innings vs. No. 2 seed Champlin Park. It spoiled a stellar start from Sawyer Shewmake, who allowed three hits, three walks and no runs in six innings with three strikeouts.

No. 6 Cretin-Derham Hall (18-7)

Previous ranking: 14

This week’s games: June 3 vs. No. 14 Woodbury (19-8), White Bear Lake (10-16) or No. 5 Stillwater (20-7) at Northwestern College, June 3 (if necessary) vs. TBD at Northwestern

Ranking rationale: No. 2 seed Cretin-Derham Hall led wire-to-wire and broke it open with six runs in their final two trips to the plate in an 11-3 win vs. No. 3 seed Woodbury in the Section 4-4A championship bracket semifinals at Northwestern College.

Isaac Feller led the Raiders’ 13-hit day, going 3-for-5 with an RBI. Jack Drieman and Joe Fenlon each had two hits, including a double. Ike Crouser pitched five innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

In the winners’ bracket final vs. top seed Stillwater, C-DH won 5-3 on neutral field to advance to the championship. The Raiders scored three in the fifth to take their first lead at 5-1. Harrison Falk went 3-for-4 with a double.

Mason Lewandoski went 2-for-4 with three RBI and Feller went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Three pictures combined on a five-hitter, including Jack Manion who started an allowed one run on two hits and a walk with a strikeout in three innings.

C-DH struggled at times this season and even fell out of the Power 25. Now, it clearly looks like a squad capable of repeating as state champion.

No. 7 Stillwater (20-7)

Previous ranking: 5

This week’s games: June 1 vs. winner of No. 14 Woodbury (19-8) and White Bear Lake (10-16), June 3 (with win) TBD vs. No. 6 Cretin-Derham Hall (18-7), June 3 (with win) vs. Cretin-Derham Hall

Ranking rationale: The No. 1 seed Ponies kept No. 5 seed White Bear Lake from pulling off a second straight upset, winning 8-3 in the Section 4-4A championship bracket semifinals. Caleb Lovaas-Simon went 3-for-4 with two RBI to lead the team’s 12-hit performance.

Next vs. No. 2 seed and current state No. 6 Cretin-Derham Hall, the Ponies succumbed 5-3. Stillwater led 1-0 after two and was tied 1-1 through four before C-DH pulled away. Lovaas-Simon led with a double and two RBI. Stillwater needs to win three straight if it wants to make it back to state for the first time since 2022.

No. 8 Chaska (19-6)

Previous ranking: 4

This week’s games: June 1 vs. Waconia (15-11) in Chaska, June 2 (with win) vs. Bloomington Jefferson (14-9), June 3 TBD in Prior Lake, June 4 TBD in Prior Lake

Ranking rationale: No. 2 seed Chaska opened the Section 2-4A playoffs with a 2-0 win vs. No. 7 seed Eden Prairie (10-15). Matthew Welter pitched a complete game two-hitter with two walks and seven strikeouts. At the plate, he drew two walks. The Hawks got it done despite just three hits (all singles). It was scoreless until the home team scored a lone run in the fifth and sixth.

In the championship semifinals against No. 6 seed Bloomington Jefferson, Chaska was upset 4-2. The Hawks never led and were held to three hits. In an elimination game vs. No. 1 seed and previous state No. 2 Shakopee (18-5), Chaska broke a tie with three runs in the top of the seventh to win 7-4. Ethan Williams had the go-ahead RBI single.

He was one of four Hawks with two hits, including Kalin Jochum, who had two doubles and an RBI. Three Chaska pitchers combined on a one-hitter led by Jed Keenan, who went four innings allowing one hit, two runs, four walks and striking out four. The Hawks still need four more elimination game wins to win a section title.

No. 9 Shakopee (18-5)

Previous ranking: 2

This week’s games: None

Ranking rationale: I noted in last week’s Power 25 that Shakopee did not have your typical No. 8 seed awaiting it in the Section 2-4A playoff opener. Its opponent, Prior Lake (12-13), struggled to close the regular season strong but was plenty capable to pull off an upset as it was the only team to beat No. 1 Farmington (25-2) in the regular season. The Lakers did more than upset the Sabers, they stomped them 10-0 in seven innings.

In a game expected to be a championship bracket semifinal, Shakopee prevailed 5-3 against No. 4 seed Minnetonka (15-11) in an elimination game. The Skippers scored two in the seventh to make it interesting. Logan Krosch went 1-for-2 with a double and RBI. Kaden Olson pitched a complete game with one earned run on eight hits, two walks and with three strikeouts.

In the next elimination game, the Sabers’ season came to a close in a 7-4 loss vs. No. 2 seed and previous state No. 4 Chaska (19-6). Shako scored two to tie it 4-4 after six, only for the Hawks to score three in the seventh.

No. 10 Mahtomedi (20-4)

Previous ranking: 12

This week’s games: June 4 vs. Hill-Murray (18-6), St. Anthony Village (15-9) or Minneapolis South (7-15) at University of Northwestern, June 4 (if necessary) vs. TBD at Northwestern

Ranking rationale: After receiving a first-round bye in the Section 4-3A playoffs, top seed Mahtomedi stomped No. 4 seed Minneapolis South 17-0 in five innings in St. Paul. Three Zephyrs combined on a no-hitter led by starter Tino Foster going three innings with two walks and six strikeouts. Cody Loida went 2-for-2 with a double, triple and five RBI. Isaac Iten went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI.

In the championship bracket finals, Mahtomedi rolled 11-3 vs. No. 2 seed and previous state No. 21 Hill-Murray in St. Paul. Connor Finn struck out 10 and allowed two runs on one hit in 4 ⅔ innings. He also had a double and two RBI. Peyton Whitbeck went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI and Loida went 2-for-4. The Zephyrs now have two chances to win one game to return to state.

No. 11 Maple Grove (16-8)

Previous ranking: 9

This week’s games: June 2 vs. Spring Lake Park (14-11) at Champlin Park, June 2 (with win) vs. No. 5 Mounds View (19-7) at Champlin Park, June 4 (with win) at No. 4 Champlin Park (19-7), June 4 (with win) at Champlin Park

Ranking rationale: The No. 3 seed Crimson opened the Section 5-4A playoffs with an 8-3 win vs. No. 6 seed Rogers (5-19-1). Maple Grove got out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning. The Royals pulled within one in the third, where it stayed until a four-run fifth blew it open.

Damian Seubert went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Oliver Taynton added a double and RBI. Brogan Stowe got the win in 5 1/3 , allowing six hits, three runs (two earned), two walks and six strikeouts.

The Crimson fell 6-3 in the next round at No. 2 seed Champlin Park. Preston Berg led with a 2-for-4 day with two doubles. Maple Grove was able to keep its season alive with a 10-3 neutral field win vs. No. 5 seed Park Center/Columbia Heights/Maranatha Christian Academy (14-9).

Taynton went 3-for-4 with two RBI and Joe Limric went 3-for-5. Jonny Bulthuis pitched five scoreless innings with a hit and two walks allowed to go with seven strikeouts. Maple Grove still needs to win four straight games to win the section.

No. 12 Andover (18-7)

Previous ranking: 20

This week’s games: June 3 vs. No. 18 Blaine (16-10), No. 19 Anoka (19-8) or No. 15 Centennial (21-6) in Forest Lake, June 3 (with loss) vs. TBD in Forest Lake

Ranking rationale: The No. 4 seed Huskies got past No. 5 seed Forest Lake (9-14) 4-2 to open the Section 7-4A playoffs. Carter Daluge and Keaton Coe each had two hits, including a triple. Jack Simpson pitched a complete game two-hitter with one walk and six strikeouts.

Next, the Huskies upset top seed Centennial 10-4 on the road. Cale Rowe went 3-for-4 with a double. Coe went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Jordan Holt and Logan Nistler each had two hits, including a double. Austin Kerns pitched a complete game with six hits and two walks allowed with four strikeouts.

In the championship bracket finals vs. No. 3 seed and state No. 18 Blaine (16-10) in Forest Lake, Andover scored five in the top of the seventh to force extra innings where it scored three more in the eighth. Coe homered. Daluge drove in the tying run and also doubled. Mason Fenwick went 2-for-4 with three RBI.

No. 13 Monticello (20-3)

Previous ranking: 16

This week’s games: June 2 vs. Moorhead (14-10), June 3 (with loss) in Cold Spring vs. TBD, June 4 (with win) vs. TBD in Cold Spring

Ranking rationale: No. 2 seed Monticello did just enough to defeat University of Minnesota lefty pitcher commit Gerad Hanle and No. 7 seed St. Cloud (9-14) 2-1 to open the Section 7-4A playoffs. Dom Marschel’s RBI single broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth. Marschel and Carter Anderson led the Magic with two hits each. Cale Holthaus pitched a complete game with four hits and two walks allowed with 10 strikeouts.

Monti had an easier time dispatching No. 3 seed Elk River (14-8) 6-2. Holthaus went 3-for-4 with three RBI. Anderson went 2-for-2 with two RBI. Gavin Gardner struck out 10 in 6 ⅓ innings.

No. 14 Woodbury (19-8)

Previous ranking: 8

This week’s games: June 1 vs. White Bear Lake (10-16) at Northwestern College, June 1 (with win) vs. No. 7 Stillwater (20-7) at Northwestern, June 3 TBD at Northwestern, June 3 TBD at Northwestern

Ranking rationale: The No. 3 seed Royals were blasted by No. 2 seed and current state No. 6 Cretin-Derham Hall (18-7) 11-3 on neutral field. Kai Larsen had both of the team’s hits, including a home run. In an elimination game vs. No. 4 seed and then-No. 22 East Ridge (17-10), Woodbury won 4-3 on neutral field on a Roman Chirhart walk-off RBI single.

This came after the Raptors scored one to tie it in the top of the seventh. Hayden Wagner led the Royals going 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. Luke Burton went five innings, allowing four hits, two runs (one earned), two walks and striking out eight.

No. 15 Centennial (21-6)

Previous ranking: 13

This week’s games: June 2 vs. No. 19 Anoka (19-8) in Forest Lake, June 2 (with win) vs. No. 18 Blaine (16-10), June 3 (with win) vs. No. 12 Andover (18-7) in Forest Lake, June 3 (with win) vs. Andover in Forest Lake

Ranking rationale: The No. 1 seed Cougars opened the Section 7-4A playoffs with a 7-0 win vs. No. 8 seed Coon Rapids (7-18). Jake Williamson tossed a four-hit complete game with two walks and eight strikeouts. Logan Mielke went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Matthew Siegler went 2-for-4.

Centennial was upset 10-4 vs. No. 4 seed Andover. The Cougars got out to a 3-1 lead after the first inning before the Huskies plated six in the third. Calvin Coppersmith went 2-for-4 with a double. Centennial bounced back with an 11-2 neutral field win vs. No. 6 seed Duluth East (11-14). Coppersmith again went 2-for-4, adding a triple and four RBI. Casey Morris went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI.

No. 16 St. Michael-Albertville (16-9-1)

Previous ranking: 15

This week’s games: June 2 vs. Alexandria (13-10), June 3 TBD in Cold Spring, June 3 TBD in Cold Spring, June 4 TBD in Cold Spring

Ranking rationale: The No. 1 seed Knights rolled 13-5 vs. No. 8 seed Brainerd (5-17) in round one of the Section 8-4A playoffs. Ryan Kurth led with a 2-for-3 day with four RBI, a home run and double. Ashton Crank went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a triple. Thomas Lahr went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

St. Michael-Albertville was upset 6-3 in eight innings vs. No. 4 seed and new state No. 23 Moorhead (14-10). STMA led 3-0 after three. Kurth went 2-for-3 and Ashton Crank had a double and RBI. Will Underthun had a quality start, allowing three runs over six innings with 12 strikeouts.

No. 17 Orono (19-6)

Previous ranking: 11

This week’s games: June 2 vs. winner of Benilde-St. Margaret’s (14-10) and DeLaSalle (11-12) in Waconia, June 3 (with win) vs. Delano (17-7) in Waconia, June 3 (with win) vs. Delano in Waconia

Ranking rationale: No. 1 seed Orono coasted in its Section 6-3A playoff opener 19-0 in five innings vs. No. 8 seed Minneapolis Camden (5-15). The Spartans scored 11 in the first inning. Henrik Munsch threw a no-hitter with one walk and 13 strikeouts. Rory Kvern, Hudson Olson and Keegan Flansburg led the offense with two hits each. Kvern and Olson doubled.

Orono won 9-6 vs. No. 4 seed DeLaSalle in a back-and-forth game through the first five innings. Jack Munsch and Flansburg led with two hits each. In the championship bracket finals in Waconia vs. No. 3 seed Delano, the Spartans fell 4-3 after leading 3-2 after three. Kvern, Flansburg and Blake Tichy each had two hits.

No. 18 Blaine (16-10)

Previous ranking: 23

This week’s games: June 2 vs. winner of No. 19 Anoka (19-8) vs. No. 15 Centennial (21-6) in Forest Lake, June 3 (with win) vs. No. 12 Andover (18-7)

Ranking rationale: No. 3 seed Blaine downed No. 6 seed Duluth East (11-14) 10-0 in six innings in the Section 7-4A playoff opener. Henry Semans went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run. Wilson Guse went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Holden Semans went 2-for-2 with three runs scored. Matthew Smith pitched six innings of two-hit ball with a walk and six strikeouts.

Next, the Bengals upset No. 2 seed Anoka 4-2 in eight innings on the road. Blaine never led until plating three runs in the top of the eighth, starting with a Holden Semans two-RBI double. Beau Cazin went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI. Evan Charest pitched all eight innings and could’ve gone longer, if needed, with just 89 pitches.

He held the Tornadoes to three hits and a walk with two strikeouts. Blaine fell to the elimination bracket with an 11-9 loss in eight innings on neutral field to No. 4 seed Andover. It was a tough one to swallow as the Huskies sent it to extras with five runs in the top of the seventh. Henry Semans had a triple and Cazin homered.

No. 19 Anoka (19-8)

Previous ranking: 17

This week’s games: June 2 vs. No. 15 Centennial (21-6) in Forest Lake, June 2 (with win) vs. No. 18 Blaine (16-10) in Forest Lake, June 3 (with win) vs. No. 12 Andover (18-7) in Forest Lake

Ranking rationale: No. 2 seed Anoka beat No. 7 seed Cambridge-Isanti (7-13) 8-7 after trailing 5-1 through two innings and 7-6 headed to the bottom of the seventh. An error by the Bluejackets allowed the Tornadoes to walk it off. Lincoln Reeder went 4-for-4 with two RBI. Cam Jensen went 2-for-4 with two RBI.

The magic wore out as Anoka fell 4-2 in eight innings vs. No. 3 seed Blaine. Cam Nedland went 7 ⅓ innings, striking out 12 and allowing three runs on five hits and three walks. Anoka managed just three hits, led by an RBI double by Griffin Johnson.

The Tornadoes kept their season alive with a 7-5 win vs. No. 8 seed Coon Rapids (7-18). They came back from 5-2 down after two. Ryan Tatkenhorst led three on Anoka with two hits, going 2-for-3 with a double and RBI.

No. 20 Wayzata (18-9)

Previous ranking: 19

This week’s games: June 3 vs. Buffalo (11-12) in Minneapolis, June 4 (with win) vs. No. 3 Edina (19-6) in Minneapolis, June 4 (with win) vs. Edina in Minneapolis

Ranking rationale: The No. 1 seed Trojans picked up a 10-1 win vs. No. 8 seed Minneapolis Washburn to open the Section 6-4A playoffs. Kieran Leatherman went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Sam Mohs went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Grady Hague got the win in five innings, allowing one run on seven hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Wayzata was edged 13-11 vs. No. 5 seed Buffalo in a wild one. The Bison opened the game with two runs in the top of the first, followed by seven straight from the Trojans to take a 7-3 lead after four innings. It swelled to 10-4 through five before Buffalo scored eight in the sixth. Five Trojans had two hits, including Brayden Colvin, who went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Kieran Leatherman hit a three-run home run.

In a polar opposite type of game, Wayzata bounced back with a 3-0 win vs. No. 3 seed St. Louis Park (10-13) at Parade Stadium. Michael Bradford pitched a complete game four-hitter with two walks and six strikeouts. Mohs went 2-for-3 with a triple and RBI in a game that was 1-0 after five. Next, the Trojans won 4-0 vs. No. 4 seed Hopkins (10-17) back at Parade. Hague pitched a two-hit shutout with a walk and 10 strikeouts. Hunsley Cole went 3-for-3 with an RBI.

No. 21 Totino-Grace (16-8)

Previous ranking: 24

This week’s games: June 3 vs. TBD in Princeton, June 3 (if necessary) in Princeton

Ranking rationale: The No. 1 seed Eagles rolled in their Section 5-3A playoff opener 12-1 in five innings vs. No. 8 seed Zimmerman (5-16). Brady Keane went 3-for-3 with an RBI. Will Franczak went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBI. Vinny McMonagle went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI. Matthew Quinn hit a two-run home run. Joe McGeary pitched five innings, allowing three hits, two walks and striking out four.

Totino-Grace next downed No. 4 seed St. Francis (11-12) 9-4. The Eagles scored eight straight after trailing 4-1 heading to the bottom of the third. Joey Terhaar went 2-for-3 with a double and pitched a complete game, allowing six hits, no walks and striking out 11. Dimarco Cognetta and Drew Zehr also had two hits.

The Eagles stomped their way to the championship round with a 14-1 win in five innings vs. No. 3 seed Becker (12-11). Terhaar went 2-for-2 with four RBI and a triple. Cognetta also tripled and Theo Jacob homered. Jack Goldsberry surrendered three hits, no walks and one unearned run in five innings with two strikeouts.

No. 22 Minnetonka (15-11)

Previous ranking: 18

This week’s games: None

Ranking rationale: No. 4 seed Minnetonka was upset 1-0 by No. 5 seed Waconia (15-11) in the Section 2-4A playoff opener. It was the second straight time the Skippers were shut out after going all season without one. It was too bad for Joe Brophy, who pitched a complete game two-hitter with one walk and three strikeouts.

Minnetonka likely didn’t expect to see No. 1 seed and then-state No. 2 Shakopee (18-5) in an early elimination game. The Skippers fell at the Sabers 5-3. Jacob Musgjerd went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI and Garrett Wheeler hit a solo shot.

No. 23 Moorhead (14-10)

Previous week’s ranking: N/R

This week’s games: June 2 vs. No. 13 Monticello (20-3), June 3 (with loss) vs. TBD in Cold Spring, June 4 (with win) vs. TBD in Cold Spring

Ranking rationale: Moorhead finds its way back into the Power 25 thanks to a run to the winners’ bracket championship in Section 8-4A. The No. 4 seed Spuds opened the playoffs with an 11-8 walk-off win vs. No. 5 seed Bemidji (12-9).

Brennan Vannet’s three-run home run provided the heroics. He went 3-for-4 with four RBI. Taye Reich also hit a three-run home run. Next, Moorhead won 6-3 in eight innings vs. top seed and then-state No. 15 St. Michael-Albertville (16-9-1). Riley Dickhaus led with a 2-for-5 day with a double and two RBI. Jonah Meyer went all eight innings, allowing five hits, four walks and striking out five.

No. 24 East Ridge (17-10)

Previous ranking: 22

This week’s games: None

Ranking rationale: No. 4 seed East Ridge downed No. 8 seed St. Paul Central (12-11) 17-0 in five innings on a neutral field in a Section 4-4A elimination game. The Raptors were led by two-hit days for Bennett Skinner, Cade Hamilton and Ian Zeilinger-Johnson.

All three had extra-base hits with Skinner tripling and Hamilton driving in three runs. Three pitchers combined on a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts led by two perfect innings with five strikeouts to finish by Jackson Bahr.

In another elimination game vs. No. 3 seed and state No.14 Woodbury (19-8), East Ridge fell 4-3 in a walk-off heartbreaker. East Ridge tied it up in the seventh on a Joey Gonzaga RBI single, only to give up that run in the bottom of the seventh. Hayden Wagner went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI.

No. 25 Marshall (20-5)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s games: June 2 vs. Mankato West (15-5) in New Ulm, June 2 (with loss) vs. winner of Mankato East (15-9) vs. New Ulm (14-9), June 4 (with win) vs. TBD in New Ulm, June 4 TBD in New Ulm

Ranking rationale: Marshall is back in the Power 25 as it’s set to compete in the Section 2-3A winners’ bracket final. The No. 1 seed Tigers opened the playoffs with a 6-4 win vs. Worthington (3-14). Marshall scored six straight after spotting the Trojans four in the top of the first.

Andrew Stelter and Andrew Lee each had two hits, including a double. Noah Pieper pitched 3 ⅔ innings of no-hit relief with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Marshall next squeaked by No. 4 seed New Ulm 5-4 on the road. The Tigers again trailed 4-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth before scoring three in that frame and the walk-off run in the seventh on an Eli Weedman RBI single. Jackson Sirovy also went 2-for-3 with a double. Pieper went 2-for-3 and earned the win thanks to a scoreless seventh.