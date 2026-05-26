The 2026 Minnesota high school baseball season continues, and High School On SI will has weekly statewide rankings.

Minnesota High School Baseball Top 25 State Rankings — May 26

No. 1 Farmington (20-1)

Previous ranking: 1

This week’s games: May 25 vs. Rochester John Marshall (4-19), May 27 TBD, May 28 TBD, May 30 TBD

Ranking rationale: Farmington was idle last week. There’s nothing anyone could’ve done to catch the Tigers, who are a one-run loss on April 15 away from a perfect record. They beat eight teams who finished in this week’s Power 25. Farmington earned the top seed in the Section 1-4A playoffs where it’s the favorite to win and contend for its second state title in the last six seasons.

No. 2 Shakopee (17-3)

Previous ranking: 2

This week’s games: May 25 vs. Prior Lake (9-13), May 27 TBD, May 29 TBD

Ranking rationale: Better late than never for the bats to get going as the Sabers earned a 2-0 win at Waconia (13-9) in eight innings in the regular season finale. A Cooper Lenz two-RBI single broke the scoreless game.

Ethan Sauer, Ryan Doble, Keegan Hutson and Kaden Olson combined on the three-hitter with just one walk. Hutson was perfect in two innings to earn the win and Olson earned the save with a perfect eighth.

Shakopee earned the No. 1 seed in the Section 2-4A playoffs where all eight teams could conceivably make a run. Its first round opponent, No. 8 seed Prior Lake, was the only team to knock off state No. 1 Farmington (20-1) this season.

No. 3 Rosemount (18-5)

Previous ranking: 4

This week’s games: May 25 vs. Eastview (0-22)

Ranking rationale: The top three this week are all from the South Suburban Conference.

Rosemount won 10-6 vs. Rochester Mayo (10-14) in an odd game. The Irish scored all 10 runs in the first inning and the Spartans staved off a mercy rule loss by scoring all six of theirs in the fifth. Jake Michel went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Four different Rosemount pitchers pitched at least one scoreless inning, including Cal Ronay with two no-hit frames and four strikeouts. The Irish made it four straight wins entering the section playoffs after a 6-5 win at Hastings (14-8).

Jackson Agee and Jack Japel each went 2-for-4. Japel doubled and had an RBI. Keagan McDermott got the win with four shutout middle innings with one hit, no walks and three strikeouts to his name.

Rosemount earned the top seed in a weak Section 3-4A, which features no other Power 25 teams.

No. 4 Chaska (17-5)

Previous ranking: 3

This week’s games: May 25 vs. Eden Prairie (9-13), May 27 TBD, May 29 TBD

Ranking rationale: Chaska won a battle of purple and gold Carver county teams 6-5 at Waconia (13-9). The Hawks scored two in the top of the seventh before the Wildcats nearly came back with three in the home half. Matthew Welter, Will Holk and Mason Gutowsky all had two hits, including a double. Welter also pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts.

Chaska goes into the postseason on a two-game skid, falling 7-1 vs. current No. 24 Totino-Grace (13-8) and 5-0 vs. current No. 25 Lakeville North (13-10). The T-G game was scoreless through three innings until the Eagles separated. North jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first. The Hawks earned the No. 2 seed in Section 2-4A.

No. 5 Stillwater (19-6)

Previous ranking: 5

This week’s games: May 27 vs. White Bear Lake (9-15) at Northwestern College, May 29 TBD at Northwestern

Ranking rationale: Stillwater capped a six-game win streak with an 8-4 win vs. previous No. 14 Cretin-Derham Hall (16-7). Five different ponies had two-hit days led by Griffin Rowan who went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a triple. Ryan VanGunst had just one hit, but it was a three-run homer that gave Stillwater a 5-3 lead in the fifth.

Stillwater was unable to close its regular season in style, falling 3-2 vs. Two Rivers (15-6). The Warriors came back with two runs in the seventh. It spoiled a solid start on the mound for Sully Conlin, who tossed three innings of one-hit, shutout ball with five strikeouts.

The Ponies got back on track in the opening round of the Section 4-4A playoffs, winning 11-0 in five innings as the No. 1 seed vs. No. 8 seed St. Paul Central (12-10). Evan Heuer went 3-for-3 with three RBI and a double. VanGunst went 2-for-2 with three RBI and a double while starting on the mound and hurling three scoreless innings with four hits, no walks and six strikeouts.

No. 6 Mounds View (17-6)

Previous ranking: 6

This week’s games: May 26 vs. Osseo (4-19), May 28 TBD, May 30 TBD

Ranking rationale: Mounds View capped Suburban East Conference play with a 4-2 win at current No. 8 Woodbury (18-7). Andrew Gette was dominant in a complete game, allowing two unearned runs on five hits with 12 strikeouts and two walks. The Mustangs piled up 11 hits led by a 2-for-3 day with an RBI and home run for R.J. Madison. Jackson Tretter also went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI.

The bats were quieter in a 5-4 loss at new No. 23 Blaine (14-9). The Mustangs led 4-1 until a four-run sixth for the Bengals. Liam Berlien hit a home run. Calvin Anderson had a solid start, going four innings with a run allowed on three hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

Mounds View earned the top seed in Section 5-4A where it’s expected to roll through its side of the bracket before meeting one of the next top seeds in state No. 10 Champlin Park (16-6) or No. 9 Maple Grove (14-7).

No. 7 Edina (16-6)

Previous ranking: 12

This week’s games: May 26 vs. Robbinsdale Armstrong (7-14), May 27 TBD, May 28 TBD May 30 TBD

Ranking rationale: Edina coasted 7-0 at Buffalo (9-11). Chase Bjorgaard went 3-for-4 with a home run. Kaden Kimes also went yard on a three-run shot. Ari Miller got the win in six innings of three-hit ball with no walks and four strikeouts.

The Hornets ended the regular season on a four-game win streak after a 14-1 win in five innings at St. Louis Park (9-11). Three Hornets had two hits led by a 2-for-4 day with four RBI for Owen Meyer. Four pitchers combined on a three-hitter.

Edina drew the No. 2 seed in Section 6-4A where it’s expected to cruise until a potential meeting with top seed and state No. 19 Wayzata (15-8).

No. 8 Woodbury (18-7)

Previous ranking: 7

This week’s games: May 27 vs. No. 14 Cretin-Derham Hall (16-7) at Northwestern College, May 29 TBD at Northwestern

Ranking rationale: The Royals closed Suburban East Conference play with a 4-2 loss vs. No. 6 Mounds View (17-6). Eli Larsen went 2-for-3 on a day Woodbury managed just five hits. Luke Burton had a solid start, striking out four in three innings with a run allowed on four hits and two walks.

The Royals recovered with a 10-0 win in five innings vs. South St. Paul (4-15) to close the regular season. Four pitchers combined on a one-hitter led by Charlie Zavadsky’s two no-hit innings with four strikeouts. Roman Chirhart went 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI.

Woodbury drew the No. 3 seed in arguably the toughest section in the state, Section 4-4A. It came back to beat pesky No. 6 seed Roseville (7-17) 9-6 on neutral field in the opening round. The Royals dug themselves a 5-0 hole and were in jeopardy of being the second high seed to fall in the opening round of these playoffs.

They tied it with two in the fourth and three in the fifth before adding four in the sixth. Kai Larsen went 4-for-4 and was a home run shy of the cycle. Eli Larsen went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Emmett Snuggerud and Hunter Dolenc each had two hits and two RBI.

No. 9 Maple Grove (14-7)

Previous ranking: 8

This week’s games: May 26 vs. Rogers (4-17-1)

Ranking rationale: Maple Grove snuck past Rogers 6-4 in nine innings on the road. The Crimson scored one in the seventh on an Oliver Taynton home run to send it to extras. He went 3-for-5 with two RBI and had the go-ahead single in the ninth.

Ian Farley went 3-for-3 with an RBI. Bennett Shimpa went 2-for-5 with a home run. Vince Lenmark pitched six innings of relief for the win, allowing no runs on three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. Maple Grove will hope its first round matchup in the No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed matchup against this same opponent in the Section 5-4A playoffs opener goes smoother.

The Crimson pulled off another high wire act in an 8-7 win vs. then-No. 18 Minnetonka (14-9). They needed a four-run bottom of the seventh to flip a three-run deficit.

Lenmark and Shimpa each homered, while Farley walked it off with a three-run double. Brogan Stowe earned the win with 3 ⅔ innings of relief, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and no walks. Maple Grove closed the regular season with a 4-0 loss at current No. 19 Wayzata (15-8).

No. 10 Champlin Park (16-6)

Previous ranking: 10

This week’s games: May 26 vs. Irondale (3-19), May 28 TBD, May 30 TBD

Ranking rationale: The Rebels went 2-0 last week against Lake Conference opponents, cooling off a red-hot Eden Prairie (9-13) team 5-0 on the road and winning 6-3 at home vs. Hopkins (8-15). Against the Eagles, six players had one hit, including Adam Phenow who drove in a run.

Donovan Vendel went 4 ⅓ innings, allowing two hits, four walks and striking out seven. Against the Royals, the Rebels scored on in the fifth to tie it and scored four in the sixth to go in front. The rally included a two-RBI single by Alex Berg. Evan Nordby started on the mound and allowed two runs on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Champlin Park is the No. 3 seed in Section 5-4A.

No. 11 Orono (17-5)

Previous ranking: 9

This week’s games: May 26 vs. Minneapolis Camden (5-13), May 28 TBD, May 30 TBD

Ranking rationale: The Spartans rolled at Holy Family (9-12) 13-0 in seven innings. Keegan Flansberg went 3-for-4 with five RBI and a triple. Henrik Munsch tossed a complete game, scattering eight hits and three walks with two strikeouts.

Orono’s six-game win streak was halted in a 9-6 loss vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (12-9). The Spartans scored four in the fourth to lead 4-2. It was tied heading to the seventh before the Red Knights tacked on five. Flansberg led with a 2-for-4 day with two doubles and an RBI.

Orono plummets down the ranking after a 10-0 loss in six innings at New Prague (11-10) to close the regular season. Its win over Mahtomedi (18-4) secured it landing at 11 over the Zephyrs despite a worse record.

The Spartans still secured the top seed in Section 6-3A where it could get revenge on second seed B-SM in the championship.

No. 12 Mahtomedi (18-4)

Previous ranking: 13

This week’s games: May 28 vs. winner of St. Paul Como Park (6-11) vs. Minneapolis South (5-13) at Northwestern College

Ranking rationale: Mahtomedi blanked Austin (9-14) on the road 7-0 featuring one of the best pitching performances you’ll see all season. Connor Finn tossed a no-hitter with one walk and 19 strikeouts. He also had one of the Zephyrs’ 13 hits. Peyton Whitbeck went 2-for-2 with a triple and Cody Loida went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a triple.

The Zephyrs are the top seed in Section 4-3A as they look to repeat as section and state champs.

No. 13 Centennial (19-5)

Previous ranking: 11

This week’s games: May 27 vs. Coon Rapids (6-16), May 28 TBD, May 30 TBD

Ranking rationale: After winning the Northwest Suburban Conference title with a 9-2 mark, the Cougars split a pair of non-conference matchups last week. Centennial fell 2-0 at Chanhassen (12-10) to end a five-game win streak. Tommy Meyer kept his team in it, pitching a shutout until the Storm scored two in the sixth. He allowed five hits, no walks, one earned run and struck out four. Logan Mielke went 2-for-3.

The Cougars righted the ship with an 11-1 win in six innings at Forest Lake (9-12). Jaden Anderson went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI. Logan Mielke also went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles. Casey Morris went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Anderson pitched three shutout innings with a hit, no walks and three strikeouts.

Centennial is the No. 1 seed in Section 7-4A where its one of just two ranked teams in the bracket.

No. 14 Cretin-Derham Hall (16-7)

Previous ranking: 14

This week’s games: March 27 vs. No. 8 Woodbury (18-7) at Northwestern College, May 29 TBD

Ranking rationale: A common theme in this week’s Power 25 is teams seeing six-game win streaks snapped. Such was the case for the Raiders, who dropped their regular season finale 8-4 at No. 5 Stillwater (19-6). Cretin-Derham Hall led 3-2 after scoring two in the fifth, only for the Ponies to counter with three in the home half and three more in the sixth. Mason Lewandoski homered and Harrison Falk went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

C-DH earned the No. 2 seed in a stacked Section 4-4A and beat No. 7 seed Tartan (4-17) 10-0 in five innings in the opener at Northwestern College. Griffin Peterson tossed a one-hit complete game with one walk and five strikeouts. Isaac Feller went 4-for-4 with four RBI and a double. Torin Tompkins went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

No. 15 St. Michael-Albertville (15-8-1)

Previous ranking: 15

This week’s games: May 26 vs. Brainerd (5-13), May 28 TBD

Ranking rationale: A 3-for-4 day with two RBI for Ryan Kurth helped St. Michael-Albertville to a 5-3 win vs. St. Cloud (9-12). The Knights got out to a 4-0 lead after two innings. Wyatt Lawrence went 2-for-3 with a double.

Blake Klinkhammer pumped strikes, allowing 10 hits but striking out nine in six innings. Resuming Lake Conference play, STMA fell 3-2 vs. new No. 19 Wayzata (15-8). Taylan Siens went 2-for-3 with a triple and Lawrence doubled.

The Knights closed the regular season in style with an 8-0 beatdown at then-No. 17 Minnetonka (14-9) to earn a season sweep. Khael Johnson went 3-for-4 with a double. Three pitchers combined on a two-hitter led by Will Underthun’s five innings of no-hit ball with three strikeouts and six strikeouts.

STMA is the top seed in a Section 8-4A that boasts a lot of teams that could make a deep run.

No. 16 Monticello (18-3)

Previous ranking: 16

This week’s games: May 26 vs. St. Cloud (9-12), May 28 TBD

Ranking rationale: Monticello won 6-1 vs. St. Cloud on the strength of a 3-for-4 day with three RBI for Carter Anderson, who also pitched 6 ⅓ innings. On the mound, he struck out 10 and allowed one unearned run on five hits and two walks. Carson Deibele went 2-for-4 and Dom Marschel homered.

The Magic pounded previous No. 25 Elk River (12-7) 14-3 in seven innings on the road. Cale Holthaus went 3-for-4 with an RBI and was a triple shy of the cycle. Deibele went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBI while Adam Brenny also went yard.

Deibele also threw six innings, allowing three runs on four hits with four strikeouts. Monti enters the postseason on a nine-game win streak after a 6-0 win at Brainerd (5-13). Six different Magic players singled. Three pitchers combined on a two-hitter led by Gavin Gardner who allowed one hit, no walks and struck out three. STMA is the top seed in the section.

Monti is the No. 2 seed in Section 8-4A.

No. 17 Anoka (17-7)

Previous ranking: 18

This week’s games: May 27 vs. Cambridge-Isanti (7-11), May 28 TBD, May 30 TBD

Ranking rationale: Anoka is riding a five-game win streak heading into the postseason. Last week, the Tornadoes hung on for a 6-5 win vs. Park Center/Columbia Heights/Maranatha Christian (13-7), rolled 9-2 vs. Big Lake (13-6) and 10-runned Cambridge-Isanti at home 16-6 in five innings.

Against PC/CH/MC, pinch hitter Jackson Justus’ two-run homer walked it off in the bottom of the seventh. Ryan Tatkenhorst also homered as part of a 3-for-4 day with two RBI. The Tornadoes scored five in the second to run away from the Hornets.

Cam Jensen led with a 2-for-3 day with two RBI. Ethan Dufner struck out nine in six innings while allowing four hits, two runs and three walks. Against the Bluejackets, Anoka scored seven in the first. Lincoln Reeder went 4-for-4 with an RBI. Griffin Johnson went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI. Carson Nedland started and went three scoreless innings, allowing two hits, no walks and striking out seven.

The Tornadoes drew the No. 2 seed in Section 7-4A and have a solid chance to make it to state for the second time in the last 11 years with no top-10 teams in the bracket.

No. 18 Minnetonka (14-9)

Previous ranking: 17

This week’s games: May 25 vs. Waconia (13-9), May 27 TBD, May 29 TBD

Ranking rationale: The Skippers opened up their final week of the regular season with a 3-0 win vs. Osseo (4-19). Joe Brophy tossed a complete game three-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks.

Garrett Wheeler, Jacob Musgjerd and Max Watson each had two hits. Minnetonka led nearly wire to wire before surrendering four runs in the seventh in an 8-7 loss at then-No. 8 Maple Grove (14-7). Wheeler went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI. Nolan Carr went 3-for-4 with a double.

Minnetonka would be a top-three seed in most sections but not in Section 2-4A where it’s the No. 4.

No. 19 Wayzata (15-8)

Previous ranking: 20

This week’s games: May 26 vs. Minneapolis Washburn (8-12), May 27 TBD, May 28 TBD, May 30 TBD

Ranking rationale: Wayzata escaped with a 9-8 win at Rogers (4-17-1). It was a wild one with the Royals scoring three in the first, the Trojans with three in the seventh and the Royals retaking an 8-7 lead with five in the fourth.

Wayzata tied it in the sixth on a Matthew Berkland solo shot and won it on a Cruz Sturm RBI double. Four Trojans had two hits. The Trojans won another close one 3-2 at No. 15 St. Michael-Albertville (15-8-1). Grady Hague had a shutout going into the sixth as part of an outing of 5 ⅔ innings with six hits, two runs (both unearned), no walks and eight strikeouts.

The Trojans’ sweep of current No. 7 Edina (16-6) came in handy as it helped them earn the top seed in Section 6-4A despite a worse record.

No. 20 Andover (15-7)

Previous ranking: 21

This week’s games: May 27 vs. Forest Lake (9-12), May 28 TBD, May 30 TBD

Ranking rationale: Andover never trailed in a 5-4 non-conference win vs. Alexandria (11-9). Cale Rowe with a 2-for-3 day with a double and three RBI. Jack Simpson got the win in five innings, allowing three runs (one earned) with two walks and four strikeouts. The Huskies clinched a 7-5 record in Northwest Suburban Conference play with a 9-1 win at Osseo (4-19). Price Caron and Blake Baumann each doubled.

Andover earned another tight non-con win, breaking a tie in the seventh on a Keaton Coe RBI triple. He went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. Caron hit a three-run shot and Carter Daluge went 3-for-4. Austin Kerns got the win, pitching three shutout innings to close the game. He struck out three, allowed three hits and one walk.

The Huskies drew the No. 4 seed in a balanced Section 7-4A.

No. 21 Hill-Murray (16-5)

Previous ranking: 22

This week’s games: May 26 vs. St. Paul Harding (3-10) at Northwestern College, May 28 TBD, May 30 TBD

Ranking rationale: Providence Academy (16-7) scored two in the top of the seventh to put a scare into host Hill-Murray, but the Pioneers hung on for a 3-2 win. They earned a nice non-conference victory despite just one hit all game, a single off the bat of Jackson Israel. Silas Deziel pitched four scoreless innings, allowing three hits, a walk and striking out two.

H-M drew the No. 2 seed in Section 4-3A where it’ll have to get by defending state champ and state No. 12 Mahtomedi (18-4) to win the section.

No. 22 East Ridge (16-9)

Previous ranking: 19

This week’s games: May 27 vs. St. Paul Central (12-10) at Northwestern College, May 29 TBD

Ranking rationale: East Ridge won its final five games of the regular season. Before sections, the Raptors won 8-1 at Roseville (7-17) and 9-1 at one of the top unranked teams in the state and top Class 3A teams, Marshall (19-5). Against the Raiders, Cade Hamilton went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI. Bennett Skinner went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI.

Four pitchers combined to hold Roseville to one run despite seven hits and six walks. Against the Tigers, a seven-run fifth inning turned it into a rout. Adrian Thompson went 2-for-5 with a triple and RBI. Joey Gonzaga and Ryan Preimesberger also had two hits each. Starter Jackson Bahr pitched four shutout innings with three hits, three walks and six strikeouts.

East Ridge earned the No. 4 seed in a talented Section 4-4A and fell 7-6 to No. 5 seed White Bear Lake (9-15) on neutral field. The Raptors took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third before surrendering three in the top of the fourth to fall out of the lead for good.

Skinner went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI. East Ridge will now have to win six straight elimination games if it’s to avoid missing the state tournament for the second straight year after winning titles in 2023 and 2024.

No. 23 Blaine (14-9)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s games: May 27 vs. Duluth East (10-11), May 28 TBD, May 30 TBD

Ranking rationale: Five straight wins to end the regular season, including a 5-4 result vs. No. 6 Mounds View (17-6) in the finale, have Blaine back in the Power 25 for the first time since opening the season at No. 21. The win over the Mustangs was a team effort led by a 2-for-3 day with a double and RBI for Holden Semans.

Tanner Ferdig also went 2-for-3. Evan Charest was great in relief, pitching three shutout innings, allowing one hit and one run with no walks and three strikeouts. Blaine plated four in the bottom of the sixth to stun its top-10 foe.

The Bengals own three one-run losses and have played a tough schedule. They’ve knocked off five teams in this week’s Power 25.

No. 24 Totino-Grace (13-8)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s games: May 26 vs. Zimmerman (5-14), May 28 TBD, May 30 TBD

Ranking rationale: Totino-Grace is back in the Power 25 for the first time since April 20. The Eagles responded to a four-game losing streak with six straight wins to close the regular season. Half those wins came against current or previously ranked opponents, including a 7-1 romp in their last time out at then-No. 3 Chaska (17-5).

Matthew Quinn, Theo Jacob and Brady Keane all had two hits with Keane driving in two runs. Joey Terhaar pitched a gem, allowing three hits, three walks, one run and striking out four in a complete game.

T-G has played one of the hardest schedules in the state, and perhaps the hardest among Class 3A teams. The Eagles earned the top seed in Section 5-3A where it’s a heavy favorite to get back to state for the third time in a row.

No. 25 Lakeville North (13-10)

Previous ranking: 23

This week’s games: May 25 vs. Rochester Century (7-14), May 27 TBD, May 28 TBD, May 30 TBD

Ranking rationale: Lakeville North had some low lows and some high highs last week. It started off shakily as the Panthers fell 4-3 against rival Lakeville South (5-14) at Target Field. Despite outhitting the Cougars 10-4, the home team broke a 3-3 tie with a run in the sixth. Eight of nine starters got a hit, led by two for Ethan Mrnak.

Needing an upset to stay in the Power 25, North pulled it off with a 5-0 win at previous No. 3 Chaska (17-5). Adam Druppel went 3-for-4 and Mrnak had another two-hit day with a double and RBI. Collin Herzig also went 2-for-3. C.J. Schmidt was lights out on the mound, allowing four hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts to shut out Chaska for the first time all season.

The Panthers drew the No. 2 seed in Section 1-4A where it has a strong chance of meeting top seed and state No. 1 Farmington (20-1) in the championship.