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Minnesota High School Baseball Top 25 State Rankings — May 11

No. 1 Farmington (18-1)

Previous ranking: 1

This week’s games: May 11 vs. No. 4 Rosemount (14-4), May 13 at Lakeville North (10-7), May 14 at Apple Valley (8-10)

Ranking rationale: The Tigers have won 14 straight games and have separated themselves as the top team in the state. Last week began by escaping 2-1 at home vs. Lakeville South (4-10). Two runs in the bottom of the first inning were all Lucas Oistad needed. He pitched a complete game with a shutout going until the sixth with two hits and an unearned run to go with eight strikeouts. Ty Beck went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Farmington had an easier time at previous No. 16 New Prague (7-6), winning 10-0 in five innings. Ethan Hagman allowed a hit and three walks with six strikeouts over five innings. Benny Fenske went 2-for-2 with two home runs and six RBI. Gavin Renwick went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a double.

The Tigers have shut out eight opponents after two consecutive five-inning wins of 11-0 vs. Eastview (0-18) and at Prior Lake (8-10), as well as a 4-0 win at Eagan (9-8). Cooper Fernelius got the win against the Lightning in 4 ⅓ innings with two hits and seven strikeouts. Ben Freir tripled and drove in a run. Against the Lakers, Matthew Hennen, Hagman and Ty Beck all hit home runs. Hennen led with three RBI.

Brodige Gibart held Prior Lake two three hits and struck out 12. This avenged Farmington’s only loss of the season after falling 2-1 April 15 in Farmington. In the win over the Wildcats, Oistad pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts. Renwick, Beck and Park Hilden all had two hits. Ben Keppler homered.

No. 2 Shakopee (14-2)

Previous ranking: 2

This week’s games: May 11 at Lakeville North (10-7), May 13 at Prior Lake (8-10), May 15 vs. Lakeville South (4-10)

Ranking rationale: Shakopee began its week with an 11-1 drubbing at home against Eastview (0-18) in six innings. Logan Krosch and Keegan Hutson each had two hits, while Cooper Lenz and Kolton Krisak each tripled. Jack Stensrud got the win in five innings with a run allowed on four hits with four strikeouts and no walks.

The Sabers kept it going with a 19-1 win in five innings at Burnsville (5-11). They plated 11 in the second. Three had two hits, including Krosch who homered. Colton Jenks doubled twice. The perfect week concluded by slowing down a surging Eagan (9-8) team 3-2 at home despite tallying just one hit. Kaden Olson allowed two runs (one earned) over six innings with six strikeouts. The Sabers drew seven walks. An Ethan Krosch fielder’s choice RBI drove in the winning run in the bottom of the fourth.

No. 3 Chaska (13-3)

Previous ranking: 4

This week’s games: May 11 vs. No. 23 Chanhassen (10-6), May 13 at St. Louis Park (6-8), May 15 vs. Bloomington Jefferson (7-5)

Ranking rationale: Chaska was perfect in non-conference play until tumbling 4-2 at Maple Grove (9-5), which reenters the Power 25 this week at No. 15. The Crimson took the lead with three runs in the fifth. Ethan Williams led the Hawks with a 3-for-3 day with double and RBI.

Chaska still moves up a spot this week thanks to three straight wins, including two against ranked foes. First was an 8-0 win vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (7-8). Thomas Leeper threw a no-hitter with one walk. He faced the minimum 21 batters and struck out 11. Will Holk went 2-for-3.

The Hawks prevailed 6-4 vs. previous No. 11 Orono (11-3). Five had one hit, including Dylan Giese who tripled. Chaska led 6-0 after three innings with Orono scoring single runs in the fourth through seventh. Kallin Jochum allowed three runs on eight hits with six strikeouts in six innings. The Hawks went on the road and blanked previous No. 11 New Prague (7-5).

It was a 2-0 game through four innings. Chaska finished with three hits but all were for extra bases, including a triple by Maxwell Epple. Jed Keenan pitched five shutout innings with three walks and nine strikeouts for the win.

No. 4 Rosemount (14-4)

Previous ranking: 5

This week’s games: May 11 at No. 1 Farmington (16-1), May 13 at Lakeville South (4-10), May 14 vs. Lakeville North (10-7)

Ranking rationale: Rosemount has responded to each loss this season with a victory. The Irish bounced back from a 10-run loss to No. 2 Shakopee (14-2) the previous week with a 12-9 win vs. a Prior Lake (8-10) team that’s more capable than its record would indicate.

Rosemount threatened to 10-run the Lakers up 11-3 after five before the visitors nearly came all the way back with six in the seventh. Starter Evan Boll went six innings, allowing three unearned runs on four hits with a walk and seven strikeouts. He and Jack Japel both homered.

The Irish lost 6-3 at home to an Eagan (9-8) team that’s coming on strong. Boll and Jackson Agee each had two hits. Rosemount bounced back with a 21-5 win in five innings at Eastview (0-18). The Irish scored 10 in the third. Jake Michel went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI. Boll and Bennett Simmering each hit a home run and doubled.

Japel pitched two scoreless innings to get the win. The Irish move up this week thanks to winning a game that worked out to be a de facto play-in game for the No. 4 ranking against Stillwater (14-4). The Irish scored five in the bottom of the sixth to add insurance runs in a 9-6 neutral site win.

Cal Ronay went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a home run. Boll continued his monster week with a homer. Rosemount ended the week with an 8-1 neutral site win vs. previous No. 14 Minnetonka (12-6) and a 13-6 win at previous No. 20 Waconia (9-7). Charlie Wielinski led with two hits against the Skippers.

Boll pitched a complete game four-hitter with no walks. Against the Wildcats, Rosemount scored seven in the fourth to run away with it. Agee went 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBI, Mason Henderson went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI and Michel went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI. Keagan McDermott earned the win in five innings with three runs (two earned) on six hits with six strikeouts and a walk.

No. 5 Stillwater (14-4)

Previous ranking: 6

This week’s games: May 11 vs. White Bear Lake (6-9), May 13 vs. Forest Lake (7-8), May 14 vs. No. 7 Champlin Park (12-4), May 15 at Park of Cottage Grove (3-12)

Ranking rationale: Stillwater’s bats have woken up after a slow start to the season. Nine Ponies pounded 10 hits in a 10-6 win at East Ridge (11-8). A seven-run third inning blew it open. Stillwater scored six in the bottom of the sixth to stave off an upset against Roseville (5-11) and win 6-2.

Max Prideaux led with a 2-for-4 day with three RBI and a triple. Camden Olson pitched three innings of scoreless relief to earn the win with three hits and five strikeouts.

The Ponies took it to previous No. 8 Woodbury (13-5) 17-7 in five innings in Woodbury. Griffin Rowan went 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and four RBI. Jack Runk went 3-for-5 with two RBI on a day the Ponies tallied 17 RBI. The Ponies would’ve climbed up to No. 4 if they could have knocked off current No. 4 Rosemount (14-4).

Instead, they fell 9-6 on a neutral field. Rowan went 3-for-3 with two walks. Stillwater got back on track with huge wins coming 14-3 in six innings at previous No. 20 Waconia (9-7) and 18-3 in five innings on neutral field vs. previous No. 14 Minnetonka (12-6). It was 1-1 against the Wildcats until Stillwater scored five in the fifth inning and eight in the sixth. Carter Nelson went 4-for-5 with four RBI and a double.

Brennan Peterson went 2-for-5 with a homer. Leighton Egger pitched four innings and allowed one unearned run with five strikeouts. They got out to a 13-2 lead after two innings vs. the Skippers. Prideaux and Sully Conlin each had three hits as part of the team’s 16. Conlin doubled twice and drove in five while Prideaux tripled and had three RBI.

No. 6 Mounds View (14-4)

Previous ranking: 3

This week’s games: May 11 vs. Forest Lake (7-8), May 13 at East Ridge (11-8), May 14 vs. Roseville (5-11)

Ranking rationale: Things have gone south for Mounds View after a 10-0 start to the season. The Mustangs lost a 16-11 shocker at home to Park of Cottage Grove (3-12). Leading 5-1 entering the top of the fifth, the Wolfpack scored 12 (yes, 12) runs in the frame. R.J. Madison led Mounds View with a 2-for-4 day with two RBI and two doubles.

Mounds View righted the ship with a 7-4 win at previous No. 24 Cretin-Derham Hall (12-6). Sawyer Shewmake shook off a four-run second inning to last five innings for the win. He struck out six and allowed just three hits. Cooper Caligirui led the offense going 2-for-4 with an RBI and home run. Jackson Glancey also went yard.

The Mustangs took another puzzling loss, 2-1 vs. Irondale (3-14). It spoiled strong pitching from Kasey MacCallum who allowed two unearned runs on one hit in four innings and Jayson Cook who allowed two hits in three shutout innings. Mounds View ended the week strong with a 14-0 neutral field win in five innings vs. Osseo (3-14) and a 7-1 win at previous No. 12 Centennial (13-4).

Carter Byers led with a 2-for-2 day with three RBI and a double against the Orioles. Kaleb Henke hit a grand slam as part of a six-run second innings against the Cougars. Andrew Gette pitched five innings of one-hit, shutout baseball with nine strikeouts.

No. 7 Champlin Park (12-4)

Previous ranking: 18

This week’s games: May 11 vs. Minneapolis Southwest (9-7), May 12 vs. Anoka (9-6), May 14 at No. 5 Stillwater (14-4), May 16 at No. 15 Maple Grove (9-5)

Ranking rationale: Six straight wins have the Rebels making big moves. Champlin Park demolished previous No. 22 Spring Lake Park (10-7) 15-0 in five innings. This was the Rebels’ third shutout of the season and fifth time holding teams to one run or fewer. Champlin Park tallied 17 hits led by a 3-for-4 day with three RBI and a double for Cal Ockuly. Alex Berg hit a two-run homer.

Josh Henchen pitched four shutout innings and allowed two hits to go with six strikeouts. The Rebels earned a wild 22-12 win in six innings at Rogers (3-14). They led 9-1 after three innings and 12-1 heading to the bottom of the fifth before the Royals scored nine in the frame.

CP responded with 10 in the sixth. C.T. Georgopoulos went 4-for-5 with four RBI and a home run as part of the team’s 18 hits. Luke Carlson, Caleb Greer and Jaden Oligmueller each had three hits. Donovan Vendel allowed two hits and a run with a walk and four strikeouts in four innings.

The Rebels added a 7-1 win vs. previous No. 7 St. Michael-Albertville (10-5). Georgopoulos went 3-for-3 with a double and RBI while Ockuly and Vendel homered. Evan Nordby pitched a complete game four-hitter and took a shutout into the sixth.

CP went up north to Moorhead on Saturday where they captured a 14-7 win in 11 innings at previous No. 10 Moorhead (8-5) and an 11-1 win in five innings vs. Brainerd (3-10).

The win against the Spuds was a wild one as the Rebels led 7-1 until the home team scored three in the fifth and three in the sixth. The teams went scoreless until the visitors erupted for seven in the top of the 11th. Rhys George had four of CP’s 19 hits and drove in three runs.

Berg had two hits, three RBI and a home run. Henchen and Christian Dull combined for 5 ⅓ innings of shutout relief. Carlson went 2-for-3 with two RBI against the Warriors. Owen Schornstein got the win in four innings with three hits and a run (unearned).

No. 8 Woodbury (13-5)

Previous ranking: 8

This week’s games: May 11 at Park of Cottage Grove (3-12), May 13 vs. No. 22 Cretin-Derham Hall (12-6), May 14 vs. No. 17 Hastings (12-4), May 15 at Irondale (3-14)

Ranking rationale: Woodbury did all its damage in the first two innings in a 7-4 win vs. Forest Lake (7-8). The Royals were led by a 2-for-3 day with a double, triple and three RBI from Eli Larsen. Charlie Zavadsky got the win in five innings with four runs, walks and strikeouts.

Nic Lunemann spun a no-hitter in a 6-0 win at White Bear Lake (6-9). He allowed just one walk and faced two over the minimum. Eli Larsen went 2-for-2 with a double and RBI.

The Royals were 10-runned for the second time in four games after falling 17-7 vs. new No. 5 Stillwater (14-4). Ethan and Kai Larsen each went 3-for-3. Ethan doubled twice and drove in four.

No. 9 St. Cloud Cathedral (13-0)

Previous ranking: 17

This week’s games: May 12 vs. Milaca (3-12), May 13 vs. Southwest Christian (9-7), May 15 vs. Minneapolis South (4-7) in Delano, May 16 vs. TBD in Delano

Ranking rationale: St. Cloud Cathedral scored a season high in a 15-1 win in five innings at Foley (8-8). Nick Plante and Ryan Liebrenz each went 3-for-4. Plante drove in two runs and homered. Liebrenz was a homer shy of the cycle with three RBI while also pitching two shutout innings of relief. Joey Hamak got the win in four innings with five strikeouts.

The Crusaders added a 12-0 win at Melrose (6-7) thanks to a six-run second inning. Liebrenz went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a double. Jake Murphy struck out 12 in a three-hit complete game with no walks. Cathedral hasn’t allowed more than a run in a game since April 24. It stayed unbeaten with a 17-0 win in five innings at Albany (5-9).

Henry Schloe went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI while pitching four innings of two-hit ball with a walk and seven strikeouts. Murphy homered. It’s unfortunate the Class 2A Crusaders haven’t had the chance to test themselves against a Power 25 opponent yet, though that could change this weekend at a tournament in Delano featuring No. 10 Orono (11-3).

No. 10 Orono (11-3)

Previous ranking: 11

This week’s games: May 11 vs. Bloomington Jefferson (7-5), May 14 at New Ulm (11-4), May 15 vs. Providence Academy (10-4) in Delano, May 16 vs. TBD at Delano tournament

Ranking rationale: Orono picked up a solid 4-1 win at Totino-Grace (7-8), coming back from a 1-0 deficit after four innings. Easton Ahrens went 3-for-4 from the leadoff spot with two doubles and an RBI. Gavin McGuirk homered. Chaz Brookins pitched four innings with one hit and one run allowed. Ethan Grove earned the win with three innings of no-hit, shutout relief.

Orono’s comeback fell shy in a 6-4 loss at new No. 3 Chaska (13-3). The Spartans scored lone runs in the fourth through seventh after falling behind 6-0. Rory Kvern went 3-for-4 with an RBI and double. Orono also fell 8-2 vs. new No. 23 Chanhassen (10-6). Ahrens went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles. Plenty of losses by teams nearby in the rankings keep the Spartans ranked highly.

No. 11 Edina (11-5)

Previous ranking: 15

This week’s games: May 11 vs. Robbinsdale Armstrong (3-12), May 12 vs. No. 14 Wayzata (11-5), May 15 vs. No. 15 Maple Grove (9-5), May 16 vs. Minneapolis Washburn (7-6)

Ranking rationale: Edina would’ve been knocking on the door of the top five had a successful week not concluded with a surprising 9-8 loss vs. Eden Prairie (6-10). The Hornets nearly came back from a 6-0 deficit, scoring five in the bottom of the fifth, only for the Eagles to tack on three more in the sixth. Bode McConnell was a bright spot with three hits at the top of the lineup.

The week began with a 5-0 win at previous No. 7 St. Michael-Albertville (10-5). Ari Miller pitched six innings of three-hit ball with a walk and seven strikeouts. Lincoln Page went 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Edina extended its win streak at the time to six with a 5-3 win at Hopkins (7-11). Page went 2-for-4 with a homer and McConnell tripled. Ari Farsht earned the win with two hits and three runs (one earned) over four innings.

No. 12 St. Michael-Albertville (10-5)

Previous ranking: 7

This week’s games: May 1

Ranking rationale: The Knights picked up a 6-2 win at previous No. 23 Andover (10-6). Ryan Kurth went 2-for-4 with a triple. Quincy Standal went five innings allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits with a pair of walks and a strikeout. In a week against plenty of ranked competition, St. Michael-Albertville fell 5-0 vs. new No. 11 Edina (11-5). A.J. Hanson pitched two innings of perfect relief. The Knights also dropped 7-1 at new No. 7 Champlin Park (12-4).

STMA closed the weekend with a pair of wins in Moorhead Saturday, 14-1 in five innings vs. Brainerd (3-10) and 7-5 vs. previous No. 10 Moorhead (8-5). Thomas Lahr went 2-for-3 and Standal went 2-for-2 with two triples and three RBI vs. the Warriors.

The Knights rallied with three in the top of the seventh to knock off the Spuds 7-5. Lahr went 2-for-4 and Grady Johnson went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI. Connor Tangen singled in the tying run and pitched 1 ⅓ innings of no-hit, scoreless relief to earn the win.

No. 13 Centennial (13-4)

Previous ranking: 12

This week’s games: May 12 vs. Blaine (8-8), May 14 vs. St. Thomas Academy (10-7), May 15 at White Bear Lake (6-9), May 16 vs. North St. Paul (2-13) in Collegeville, May 16 vs. Mankato East (8-7) in Collegeville

Ranking rationale: Centennial losing 11-1 (albeit in seven innings) at home to Eden Prairie (6-10) was a shocker. The Cougars were held to four hits, two coming from Nolan Border. The Eagles did go on to also upset current No. 11 Edina (11-5) later in the week, if that’s any consolation.

Centennial recovered with four straight wins coming 4-3 vs. Rogers (3-14), 9-1 at Coon Rapids (4-11), 11-1 in five innings vs. Osseo (3-14) and 23-1 in five innings vs. Irondale (3-14). Steele Johnson drew a walk-off walk to win it against the Royals.

Tommy Meyer got the win going six innings and striking out eight. Calvin Coppersmith went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a double, while Jaden Anderson overcame 10 hits and a pair of walks to allow just one run in a complete game with four strikeouts against the Cardinals. Against the Orioles, Logan Mielke went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a double. Coppersmith went 2-for-3 with a home run.

Jake Williamson allowed three hits and one unearned run in five innings. Against the Knights, Coppersmith’s double led four Cougars with two hits. Casey Morris earned the win in three innings with a run and four strikeouts.

The streak ended with a 7-1 home loss to previous No. 3 Mounds View (14-4) due to a six-run second. Coppersmith doubled.

No. 14 Wayzata (11-5)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s games: May 11 at Blaine (8-8), May 12 at No. 11 Edina (11-5), May 15 vs. No. 20 Minnetonka (12-6), May 16 at Eden Prairie (6-10)

Ranking rationale: Wayzata doesn’t have a truly bad loss on its resume with all of them coming by one run and four to ranked teams. The Trojans went 3-0 last week, winning 14-3 vs. Robbinsdale Armstrong (3-12), 13-2 in six innings at Hopkins (7-11) and 6-3 vs. an Eden Prairie team that beat two ranked foes last week. Hunsley Cole went 3-for-3 with an RBI against the Falcons. Grady Hague went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two doubles against the Royals.

Alex Kakach struck out eight and allowed two unearned runs in five innings. Against the Eagles, Wayzata jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first and were paced by Hague who went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI. Nick Krautkremer went six innings, striking out eight and allowing three runs and no walks on nine hits.

No. 15 Maple Grove (9-5)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s games: May 13 vs. No. 12 St. Michael-Albertville (10-5), May 14 at Spring Lake Park (10-7), May 15 at No. 11 Edina (11-5), May 16 at No. 7 Champlin Park (12-4)

Ranking rationale: Strong pitching has the Crimson back in the Power 25 after a two-week hiatus. The Crimson are on a four-game win streak and are winners of six of the last seven. Most notable in that span is a 4-2 win vs. current No. 3 Chaska (13-3). Maple Grove also earned two shutouts in an 8-0 win vs. Hopkins (7-11) and a 9-0 win at an Eden Prairie (6-10) team that 10-runned then-No. 12 Centennial (13-4) earlier in the week. Evan O’Dwyer held Chaska to a pair of runs on six hits with a couple walks and eight strikeouts in six innings.

Vince Lenmark went 2-for-3 with a triple and RBI. Beckett Shimpa broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run single. A 3-0 week was capped with an 11-1 win in six innings vs. Buffalo (6-8) to avenge a 5-0 loss earlier in the season. Joe Limric went 3-for-5 with four RBI while Shimpa went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBI.

No. 16 Mahtomedi (12-3)

Previous ranking: 13

This week’s games: May 11 vs. St. Thomas Academy (10-7)

Ranking rationale: Mahtomedi’s only loss until last week was to No. 10 Orono (11-3). The Zephyrs’ resume took a hit with a 4-2 loss at home to Hastings (12-4), which enters the Power 25 this week at No. 17. The Raiders broke a tie with two runs in the seventh. Connor Finn went 2-for-3 with a double for Mahtomedi.

The Zephyrs shut out their fifth opponent of the season in a 3-0 win vs. Simley (8-9). Finn pitched a complete game with a whopping 17 strikeouts, two hits and three walks. He helped his cause with a solo shot. Isaac Iten went 2-for-2 with a double. Cody Loida added a two-run homer. An up and down week continued with a 9-6 loss vs. Hill-Murray (13-3). The Pioneers led scored five in the third to go up 5-0 before the Zephyrs tied it with five between the third and fourth innings. Isaac Iten went 4-for-4 with two RBI.

Frank Schwieters homered. The week ended on a high note with a 10-3 win at previous No. 19 Delano (11-4). It was knotted 3-3 until seven Mahtomedi runs in the sixth. Loida went 2-for-5 with four RBI and a double. Peyton Erickson got the win in 2 ⅓ innings of shutout relief with one hit and seven strikeouts.

No. 17 Hastings (12-4)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s games: May 12 at South St. Paul (2-11), May 14 at No. 8 Woodbury (13-5), May 15 vs. Simley (8-9)

Ranking rationale: Hastings enters the Power 25 thanks in part to a 4-2 win last week at previous No. 13 Mahtomedi (12-3), as well as a 12-2 win in six innings four days later at a Two Rivers (10-4) team that’s been on the cusp of being ranked for most of the season. The Raiders have come a long way since their 3-3 start to the season with every loss coming in a shutout. In the revenge win against the Zephyrs, Luke Neiderkorm went 2-for-4 and Cole Werner hit a two-run homer.

Carter Lundstrom went five innings with five strikeouts for the win. In the revenge win over the Warriors, Payton Perseke went 2-for-2 with two RBI. Werner had a triple and three RBI. Mahtomedi gets the nod above Hastings to a win by a larger margin earlier in the year, as well as a stronger overall resume.

No. 18 Moorhead (8-5)

Previous ranking: 10

This week’s games: May 13 doubleheader at Bemidji (5-4), May 14 vs. Horace, North Dakota (22-3-1), May 15 at No. 19 Monticello (11-3), May 16 doubleheader at Andover (10-6)

Ranking rationale: After making a big jump into the top 10, Moorhead takes a big drop. The Spuds lost 4-3 at previous No. 14 Minnetonka (12-6) and 17-10 at new No. 24 Elk River (8-4) in a Monday doubleheader. Riley Dickhaus led against the Skippers, going 3-for-4. The Spuds let a 9-4 lead slip away against the Elks as they allowed 11 runs between the fifth and sixth innings. Brayden Kvamme had three of Moorhead’s 14 hits and Mason Groce homered.

The Spuds earned their third ranked win of the season in a 7-5 result at previous No. 21 Anoka (9-6). They allowed the Tornadoes to comeback from a 5-0 deficit before going ahead for good with two in the sixth. Four from Moorhead had two hits led by Jonah Schauman’s two doubles. Carson Heinsch hit a two-run home run. Connor Zimmerman pitched three innings of shutout ball with two hits allowed.

The Spuds played three down-to-the-wire games over the weekend. They picked up a 3-2 win in eight innings vs. Brainerd (3-10). Adam Kunza went 2-for-4 with a double, triple and RBI. Moorhead fell 14-7 vs. new No. 7 Champlin Park (12-4). The Spuds rallied from 7-1 to send it to extras, only to spot the Rebels seven runs in the 11th.

Dickhaus led with a 3-for-6 day with two RBI and a double. More heartbreak continued with a 7-5 loss vs. previous No. 7 St. Michael-Albertville (10-5). The home team got out to quick 4-0 and 5-1 leads and was hanging on up 5-4 before surrendering three in the seventh. Brady Steffen led with a 2-for-4 day with an RBI.

No. 19 Monticello (11-3)

Previous ranking: 9

This week’s games: May 12 vs. Cambridge-Isanti (4-7), May 14 vs. St. Francis (7-5), May 15 vs. No. 18 Moorhead (8-5), May 16 vs. Buffalo (6-8)

Ranking rationale: Monticello fell 6-2 at home to Bemidji (5-4). The Magic were led by two hits for Cale Holthaus and Gavin Gardner. After an 8-0 start to the season, Monti looked on the verge of falling out of the Power 25 with its third loss in four games coming 6-3 at Becker (8-6).

The Magic recovered with two straight impressive wins coming 9-5 at previous No. 22 Spring Lake Park (10-7) and 4-3 on neutral field vs. a Big Lake (11-2) squad that would’ve been ranked had it won and whose only losses have come to Monti. Gardner went 3-for-5 to lead the way against the Panthers, who the Magic led 6-0 through two innings.

Monti all but sealed the Mississippi 8 Conference crown with the win over the Hornets. They held on after leading 4-0 through three innings. Carson Deibele struck out 14 over six innings. Holthaus went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and two RBI.

No. 20 Minnetonka (12-6)

Previous ranking: 14

This week’s games: May 11 at Hopkins (7-11), May 13 vs. Eden Prairie (6-10), May 15 at No. 14 Wayzata (11-5)

Ranking rationale: The Skippers picked up a pair of ranked wins last week, starting with a 4-3 result at home against previous No. 10 Moorhead (8-5). Minnetonka led 4-0 after three innings before Moorhead pulled within one in the fourth. Five Skippers recorded a hit led by a triple for Garrett Wheeler. Joe Brophy pitched six innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Minnetonka added a 6-2 win at Buffalo (6-8).

It jumped on the Bison with four runs in the top of the first. Jacob Musgjerd went 1-for-3 with a solo home run. Jonah Ludens got the win in four innings with two runs allowed on five hits and six strikeouts. Next was a 7-4 win at previous No. 20 Waconia (9-7). Tonka came back from a 4-2 hole with a run in the sixth and four in the seventh. Wheeler went 3-for-3 while earning the save, Musgjerd went 3-for-4 with an RBI to go with 1 ⅓ innings of scoreless relief to earn the win and Cruz Winegarden went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a double.

Saturday in Waconia was a far cry from the play the Skippers showed earlier in the week. They fell 18-3 in five innings vs. new No. 5 Stillwater (14-4) and 8-1 vs. new No. 4 Rosemount (14-4). Musgjerd went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI vs. the Ponies. Daschle Duwe struck out 10 Irish in four innings to keep his team in it down 2-1 before the bullpen allowed six runs in the seventh.

No. 21 Delano (11-4)

Previous ranking: 19

This week’s games: May 12 at Hutchinson (10-8), May 15 vs. Kasson-Mantorville (10-6), May 16 vs. TBD at Delano tournament

Ranking rationale: Delano shook off a three-game losing streak with what was likely a cathartic 11-1 win in five innings vs. Westonka (2-11). Carter Van Beusekom went 2-for-2 with a double, triple and four RBI. Tate Olson got the win, allowing one run on four hits. The Tigers added a 12-0 win in seven innings at Jordan (2-12). Van Beusekom, Isaac Vervais and Owen Borman each had two hits. Rowan Voight allowed six hits and a walk to go with two strikeouts in six innings.

The week concluded with a 10-3 loss vs. previous No. 13 Mahtomedi (11-3). Delano fought back from a 3-0 deficit after three innings, only for the Zephyrs to plate seven in the sixth. Brody Geislinger doubled and struck out nine in five innings with three runs (two earned) allowed.

No. 22 Cretin-Derham Hall (12-6)

Previous ranking: 24

This week’s games: May 11 vs. Roseville (5-11), May 13 at No. 8 Woodbury (13-5), May 14 vs. White Bear Lake (6-9) at Target Field

Ranking rationale: Cretin-Derham Hall got back to the play its capable of in a 6-0 win at Irondale (3-14) and an 18-2 win in five innings at Park of Cottage Grove (3-12) team that had scored 17 runs the day before against previous No. 3 Mounds View (14-4). Irondale also beat Mounds View last week. Five Raiders recorded two hits against the Knights, led by Jack Drieman who tripled.

Drieman was one of three pitchers to combine on the shutout, earning the win with three one-hit innings to start. Against the Wolfpack, C-DH plated 11 in the second inning. Again, five Raiders had two hits. Torin Tompkins went 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBI. Mason Lewandoski had just one hit, but it was a home run. Rowan Deming got the win in four innings, allowing two unearned runs with two hits and six strikeouts.

Speaking of Mounds View, the Raiders fell 7-4 at home against the Mustangs. Joey Fenlon was a bright spot with a three-run homer. He helped C-DH out to a 4-3 lead through two before Mounds View added three runs in the fourth and another in the seventh. C-DH closed the week with a 10-5 win at East Ridge (11-8), a 9-3 neutral site win in eight innings vs. Rogers (3-14) and a 10-0 win in five innings at St. Thomas Academy (10-7).

Davis Fleming went 3-for-3 with an RBI, Fenlon went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a triple and Lewandoski homered against the Raptors. Against the Royals, the Raiders overcame a 3-1 deficit with two in the top of the seventh and six in the eighth. Fleming homered and Fenlon went 3-for-5 with an RBI and triple. Lewandoski got the win in 3 ⅔ innings of one-hit, shutout relief. Drieman pitched a complete game against the Cadets with one walk and seven hits scattered.

No. 23 Chanhassen (10-6)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s games: May 11 at No. 3 Chaska (13-3), May 12 at Eden Prairie (6-10), May 15 at Waconia (9-7)

Ranking rationale: Chanhassen has been a tough team to get a read on. The Storm have some tough blowout losses to Benilde-St. Margaret’s (7-8) and St. Louis Park (6-8). They also own quality wins over current No. 7 Champlin Park (12-4), No. 20 Minnetonka (12-6) and most recently in their last outing at No. 10 Orono (11-3).

The 8-2 win over the Spartans was Chan’s third in a row and fourth in the last five games. Will Maschka went 3-for-4 with three RBI and was a triple shy of the cycle. Cole Kambeitz also went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.

Bennet Musolf added to the power surge with a three-run shot. Zach Daly was an out away from a complete game with six strikeouts, a walk and seven hits. The Storm also knocked off previous No. 16 New Prague (7-6) 3-1 at home. Charlie Johnson tossed a complete game one-hitter with two walks and eight strikeouts.

No. 24 Elk River (9-4)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s games: May 11 at No. 12 St. Michael-Albertville (10-5), May 12 at Spring Lake Park (10-7), May 13 vs. Totino-Grace (7-8) in St. Martin, May 15 vs. Bemidji (5-4)

Ranking rationale: The Elks are in the Power 25 after a 4-0 week featuring two ranked victories. It scored more runs than anyone has against previous No. 10 Moorhead (8-5) this season in a 17-10 home win. Elk River came back from a 9-4 deficit after three innings. All nine starters tallied a hit, including David Mulcahy and Joey Robeck who each had two. Lincoln Trushenski had a hit and three RBI.

Jack Reilly got the win in four innings of relief, allowing one run on four hits. The Elks also knocked off previous No. 23 Andover (10-6) 2-1 at home. Trushenski provided the game-winning RBI single in the sixth. Logan O’Brien pitched a complete game with three hits, three walks and four strikeouts.

The week concluded with a 5-4 win at Rogers (3-14) and 3-0 win at Osseo (3-14). Mulcahy went 3-for-4 with an RBI vs. the Elks and Charlie Dahle earned the win with two hits, two runs, four strikeouts and a walk in five innings.

Against the Orioles, the Elks scored all three runs in the seventh. Cooper Hanson put Elk River in front with an RBI triple. Aidan Ekey won a pitchers’ duel with three hits, one walk and five strikeouts in seven innings.

No. 25 Sartell (13-3)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s games: May 11 vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice (7-7), May 12 at St. Cloud (7-6), May 15 at Anoka (9-6), May 16 vs. Two Rivers (10-4) at Anoka, May 16 vs. Roseville (5-11) at Anoka

Ranking rationale: Sartell makes its Power 25 debut thanks to a 10-game win streak. The Sabres are in command of the Central Lakes Conference title race and project as the top seed in Section 8-3A in their first year moving down a class to 3A. Sartell’s led by St. John’s, Minnesota, commit Brady Thompson. He tossed his third straight complete game shutout in the team’s most recent outing, a 4-0 win vs. Alexandria (10-7).

Knocks against the Sabres’ resume are some ugly early-season losses, including to Albany (5-9), as well as the lack of games vs. Power 25 teams. They won’t face any ranked competition this week in Anoka, though Anoka has spent time with a number in front of its name before it fell out this week.