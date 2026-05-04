New Mexico (NMAA) High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules - May 6-8, 2026
The 2026 New Mexico high school baseball playoffs begin with round of 16 action for the classes 1A-4A on May 8.
Class 1A action begins on May 6.
High School on SI has brackets and matchups for all classifications before the first pitch is thrown.
The 2026 NMAA state championship games begin on May 16th at the Lobo Field at the University of New Mexico.
Full brackets for each classification are linked below.
2026 New Mexico (NMAA) High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores
NMAA (New Mexico) Class 5A Baseball Championships
Round of 16 — Best of 3
Rio Rancho vs. Atrisco Heritage Academy — 05/08, 4:00 PM
Mayfield vs. Los Lunas — 05/08, 6:00 PM
Centennial vs. Las Cruces — 05/08, 6:00 PM
Piedra Vista vs. Clovis — 05/08, 4:00 PM
La Cueva vs. Hobbs — 05/08, 4:00 PM
Carlsbad vs. Organ Mountain — 05/08, 5:00 PM
Eldorado vs. Rio Grande — 05/08, 4:00 PM
Cleveland vs. Sandia — 05/08, 4:00 PM
NMAA (New Mexico) Class 4A Baseball Championships
Round of 16 — Best of 3
Artesia vs. Lovington — 05/08, 6:00 PM
Grants vs. St. Pius X — 05/08, 6:00 PM
Albuquerque Academy vs. Los Alamos — 05/08, 4:00 PM
Deming vs. Moriarty — 05/08, 6:00 PM
Santa Teresa vs. Valley — 05/08, 6:00 PM
Hope Christian vs. Belen — 05/08, 3:00 PM
Aztec vs. Bloomfield — 05/08, 6:00 PM
Goddard vs. Bernalillo — 05/08, 6:00 PM
NMAA (New Mexico) Class 3A Baseball Championships
Round of 16 — Best of 3
East Mountain — BYE
New Mexico Military Institute vs. Tohatchi — 05/08, 6:00 PM
Sandia Prep vs. Hot Springs — 05/08, 4:00 PM
West Las Vegas — BYE
St. Michael's — BYE
Cobre vs. Navajo Prep — 05/08, 6:00 PM
Tularosa vs. Ruidoso — 05/08, 7:00 PM
Santa Fe Indian — BYE
NMAA (New Mexico) Class 2A Baseball Championships
Round of 12 — Best of 3
Eunice — BYE
Texico vs. Laguna Acoma — 05/08, 4:30 PM
Rehoboth Christian vs. McCurdy — 05/08, 5:00 PM
Mesilla Valley Christian School — BYE
Hozho Charter Academy — BYE
Estancia vs. Oak Grove Classical — 05/08, 3:00 PM
Loving vs. Raton — 05/08, 5:00 PM
Santa Rosa — BYE
NMAA (New Mexico) Class 1A Baseball Championships
Quarterfinals — Best of 3
Magdalena — BYE
Grady vs. Cimarron — 05/06, 4:00 PM
Logan vs. Dora — 05/06, 4:00 PM
Gateway Christian — BYE
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Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.