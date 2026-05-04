New Mexico (NMAA) High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules - May 6-8, 2026

The 2026 New Mexico high school baseball playoffs begin with round of 16 action for the classes 1A-4A on May 8.

Class 1A action begins on May 6.

High School on SI has brackets and matchups for all classifications before the first pitch is thrown.

The 2026 NMAA state championship games begin on May 16th at the Lobo Field at the University of New Mexico.

Full brackets for each classification are linked below.

2026 New Mexico (NMAA) High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores

Round of 16 — Best of 3

Rio Rancho vs. Atrisco Heritage Academy — 05/08, 4:00 PM

Mayfield vs. Los Lunas — 05/08, 6:00 PM

Centennial vs. Las Cruces — 05/08, 6:00 PM

Piedra Vista vs. Clovis — 05/08, 4:00 PM

La Cueva vs. Hobbs — 05/08, 4:00 PM

Carlsbad vs. Organ Mountain — 05/08, 5:00 PM

Eldorado vs. Rio Grande — 05/08, 4:00 PM

Cleveland vs. Sandia — 05/08, 4:00 PM

Round of 16 — Best of 3

Artesia vs. Lovington — 05/08, 6:00 PM

Grants vs. St. Pius X — 05/08, 6:00 PM

Albuquerque Academy vs. Los Alamos — 05/08, 4:00 PM

Deming vs. Moriarty — 05/08, 6:00 PM

Santa Teresa vs. Valley — 05/08, 6:00 PM

Hope Christian vs. Belen — 05/08, 3:00 PM

Aztec vs. Bloomfield — 05/08, 6:00 PM

Goddard vs. Bernalillo — 05/08, 6:00 PM

Round of 16 — Best of 3

East Mountain — BYE

New Mexico Military Institute vs. Tohatchi — 05/08, 6:00 PM

Sandia Prep vs. Hot Springs — 05/08, 4:00 PM

West Las Vegas — BYE

St. Michael's — BYE

Cobre vs. Navajo Prep — 05/08, 6:00 PM

Tularosa vs. Ruidoso — 05/08, 7:00 PM

Santa Fe Indian — BYE

Round of 12 — Best of 3

Eunice — BYE

Texico vs. Laguna Acoma — 05/08, 4:30 PM

Rehoboth Christian vs. McCurdy — 05/08, 5:00 PM

Mesilla Valley Christian School — BYE

Hozho Charter Academy — BYE

Estancia vs. Oak Grove Classical — 05/08, 3:00 PM

Loving vs. Raton — 05/08, 5:00 PM

Santa Rosa — BYE

Quarterfinals — Best of 3

Magdalena — BYE

Grady vs. Cimarron — 05/06, 4:00 PM

Logan vs. Dora — 05/06, 4:00 PM

Gateway Christian — BYE

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