The 2026 Minnesota high school baseball season continues, and High School On SI will have weekly statewide rankings

Minnesota High School Baseball Top 25 State Rankings - May 19

No. 1 Farmington (21-1)

Previous ranking: 1

This week’s games: None

Ranking rationale: The Tigers closed the regular season with a program-record 21 wins. They went 17-1 in the South Suburban Conference en route to their third SSC title since 2022. It’s been a truly dominant season for Farmington in a year where parity is running rampant in all four MSHSL classes.

The Tigers had no trouble dispatching No. 4 Rosemount (16-5) 7-2 at home. They got out to an early 5-0 lead. Matthew Hennen, Brodie Gibart and Gavin Renwick each had two hits while Ty Beck homered.

Beck owns the program RBI record with 27. Ethan Hagman went six innings, allowing five hits and a couple runs. The pitching staff owns a 1.183 ERA. Farmington next breezed by a Lakeville North (12-9) team that was coming off a win over No. 2 Shakopee (16-3). The Tigers won 6-1 on the road. Beck went yard again as part of a 2-for-4 day with four RBI.

Gibart tossed a five-hit complete game with one walk and 14 strikeouts. Farmington closed with its eight win of 10 runs or more in an 11-1 romp in six innings at Apple Valley (9-12). Renwick went 3-for-3 with a double and RBI. Park Hilden went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Lucas Oistad pitched four innings of one-hit, one-run ball and helped his cause with an RBI single.

No. 2 Shakopee (16-3)

Previous ranking: 2

This week’s games: May 20 at Waconia (12-8)

Ranking rationale: Shakopee can no longer boast that its only losses on the season were to No. 1 Farmington (21-1). The Sabers were upset 8-2 at Lakeville North (12-9). This was a scoreless game until the Panthers scored six in the fifth. Ethan Krosch led Shakopee with a 2-for-3 day with a triple and RBI.

The Sabers bounced back with an 11-1 win in six innings at Prior Lake (9-13). Logan Krosch went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Ethan Krosch went 2-for-4 with an RBI and triple. Kaden Olson allowed four hits and a run with no walks and six strikeouts in a complete game. Shako locked up second place in arguably the best conference in the state with a 6-1 win vs. Lakeville South (4-13).

Cooper Lenz went 1-for-2 with a double and RBI. Ryan Doble pitched a three-hit complete game with one walk and five strikeouts. You could make the case for Chaska (16-3) to move up to No. 2, but the Sabers’ body of work is stronger. Those two teams could meet soon in the Section 2-4A playoffs.

No. 3 Chaska (16-3)

Previous ranking: 3

This week’s games: May 18 vs. No. 23 Lakeville North (12-9), May 19 at Waconia (12-8), May 20 vs. Totino-Grace (10-8)

Ranking rationale: Chaska rallied from a 6-3 deficit in the second inning to score four unanswered in a 7-6 win vs. rival and previous No. 23 Chanhassen (11-8). Maxwell Epple went 2-for-3 with two RBI and the Hawks’ lone extra-base hit, a double. Matthew Welter also had two hits and earned the win in four innings. Blake Vriesen earned a three-inning save, allowing no runs, no walks and one hit. Chaska tacked on a 10-5 win at St. Louis Park (7-9). Giovanni Valente went 3-for-4 and Will Holk had two doubles.

Thomas Leeper went six innings on the mound and allowed just one earned run out of five total. A perfect week concluded with a 10-0 win in six innings vs. Bloomington Jefferson (8-8). Kallin Jochum went 2-for-2 with an RBI and Mason Gutowsky went 2-for-3. Jed Keenan tossed a two-hit shutout with no walks and three strikeouts.

No. 4 Rosemount (16-5)

Previous ranking: 4

This week’s games: May 19 vs. Rochester Mayo (9-13), May 20 at Hastings (13-6)

Ranking rationale: The Irish couldn’t dethrone the No. 1 team, falling 7-2 at Farmington (21-1). The loss was no fault of Oliver Anderson, who went 3-for-3. The Irish got the bats back on track in a 14-2 win in five innings at Lakeville South (4-13). Jackson Agee went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI while Charlie Wielinski went 2-for-2 with two RBI and a home run. The Irish totaled 16 hits as a team. Cal Ronay got the win in four innings.

Rosemount sealed up third place in the South Suburban Conference with a 3-1 win in eight innings vs. No. 23 Lakeville North (12-9) on a Jake Michel walk-off home run. Agee and Ronay each had two hits with Ronay doubling twice. Michel got the win in 1 ⅔ innings of scoreless relief. Evan Boll started and allowed a run on six hits in 6 ⅓.

No. 5 Stillwater (17-5)

Previous ranking: 5

This week’s games: May 18 vs. No. Cretin-Derham Hall (15-6), May 19 vs. Two Rivers (13-6)

Ranking rationale: Coming off a pair of 10-run wins against ranked foes the previous week, the Ponies escaped with a 3-2 walk-off win vs. White Bear Lake (7-14). Jack Runk’s RBI single won it. He went 2-for-2 with a double. Sully Conlin started, going four innings with three hits, one run (earned) and seven strikeouts.

Ryan VanGunst got the win in relief with one run (unearned) on one hit, no walks and seven strikeouts. Stillwater kept it rolling in an 8-4 win vs. Forest Lake (8-11). The top five batters in the lineup each had two hits led by Griffin Rowan who doubled and had three RBI. The Ponies broke a 4-4 tie with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Stillwater’s four-game win streak was snapped in a 4-0 loss vs. then-No. 7 Champlin Park (14-6). An 11-7 win at Park of Cottage Grove (4-15) clinched the Suburban East Conference title. It took an incredible comeback trailing 6-1 after six innings. Stillwater plated 10 in the top of the seventh. A loss would’ve meant Stillwater and Cretin-Derham Hall’s game this week would be for a share of the title if the Ponies lost.

Mounds View, Woodbury and East Ridge would have also been in line for a possible share. Instead, Brennan Peterson provided the heroics with a three-run homer and three-run double all in the seventh. Camden Olson got the win in two scoreless innings of relief with six strikeouts.

No. 6 Mounds View (16-5)

Previous ranking: 6

This week’s games: May 18 at No. 7 Woodbury (16-6), May 21 at Blaine (11-9)

Ranking rationale: Mounds View extended its win streak to three with a 4-3 walk-off win vs. Forest Lake (8-11). R.J. Madison’s RBI double staved off an upset. He went 2-for-4 to go with a home run for Jackson Glancey.

Calvin Anderson allowed just three hits and three runs in 5 ⅔ innings. The win streak was snapped in a 3-5 loss at No. 19 East Ridge (14-8). Liam Berlien went 3-for-4 with two doubles, Glancey tripled and the Mustangs tallied nine hits, but it wasn’t enough. The Mustangs recovered with a 7-2 win vs. Roseville (7-15).

A five-run fourth innings flipped a two-run deficit. Cooper Caligiuri went 2-for-3 and Berlien homered. Kasey MacCallum went four innings and struck out eight while allowing two runs. Jayson Cook pitched three innings of scoreless relief with one hit allowed.

No. 7 Woodbury (16-6)

Previous ranking: 8

This week’s games: May 18 vs. No. 6 Mounds View (16-5)

Ranking rationale: Roman Chirhart’s 3-for-4 day with two RBI and a double led the Royals to an 8-3 win at Park of Cottage Grove (4-15). Emmett Snuggerud also went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI to go with 3 ⅓ innings of scoreless relief.

He allowed one hit and struck out three. When Woodbury loses, it often loses big. The Royals were flummoxed 12-5 vs. No. 14 Cretin-Derham Hall (15-6). Hayden Wagner led with a 2-for-4 day with a double and two RBI.

The Royals closed the week with a pair of wins, coming 5-2 vs. previous No. 17 Hastings (13-6) and 8-2 at Irondale (3-17). Wagner doubled again against the Raiders while Luke Burton pitched a complete game five-hitter with seven strikeouts. Against the Knights, Wagner went 3-for-4 with three doubles. Charlie Kodl went the distance allowing two unearned runs on one hit with six strikeouts.

No. 8 Maple Grove (12-6)

Previous ranking: 15

This week’s games: May 19 at Rogers (4-15-1), May 20 vs. No. 17 Minnetonka (14-7), May 21 at No. 20 Wayzata (12-8)

Ranking rationale: Maple Grove has struggled against the top tier teams in its first season in the Lake Conference, so picking up a 2-0 win vs. previous No. 12 St. Michael-Albertville (12-7-1) had to feel good. The Crimson were paced by Evan O’Dwyer’s six innings of two-hit ball with two walks and four strikeouts. Beckett Shimpa went 2-for-3 with two doubles while Damian Seubert went 2-for-3 with a triple.

Maple Grove picked up a couple wins against its former Northwest Suburban Conference brethren, winning 10-1 at Spring Lake Park (11-10) and 6-3 vs. previous No. 7 Champlin Park (14-6). Shimpa went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI. against SLP and Jonny Bulthuis struck out 10 in 5 ⅓ innings. Damian Seubert got the win in five innings against the Rebels. He struck out seven, allowed four hits and helped his cause with a 2-for-3 day with a home run. Shimpa went 2-for-4 with a homer and double and two RBI.

Sandwiched in between the non-con tilts was a 5-4 loss at previousNo. 11 Edina (14-6). Maple Grove threatened with two runs in the seventh with the tying run on third base and the go-ahead run on second.

No. 9 Orono (16-3)

Previous ranking: 10

This week’s games: May 18 at Holy Family (8-11), May 19 vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (10-9), May 21 at New Prague (10-9)

Ranking rationale: A 5-0 week ending with a ranked victory moves the Spartans up a notch. Orono recorded a 3-1 win vs. Bloomington Jefferson (8-8). Chaz Brookins led three Spartans with two hits, going 2-for-4 with a double and RBI. Ian Adams tossed a complete game with no earned runs on three hits with a walk and eight strikeouts.

Orono kept it going with a 4-3 win in eight innings at New Ulm (12-6). Jack Munsch went 2-for-3 and Rory Kvern homered. Michael Walker pitched four scoreless innings of relief for the win with two hits, no walks and four strikeouts

The close games continued with a 6-3 win at Providence Academy (13-6). The Spartans took the lead with a four-run fifth. Kvern and Keegan Flansburg each went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Munsch got the win with two no-hit, scoreless innings of relief. In a Saturday doubleheader in Delano, Orono won 5-3 vs. Westonka (3-14) and 5-3 vs. previous No. 21 Delano (14-5). The Spartans scored three in the bottom of the sixth to erase a 3-2 deficit against the Whitehawks.

Brookins went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Ian Adams started and threw three innings of one-hit, shutout ball. Again trailing 3-1 through two against the Tigers, Orono scored four in the third. Brookins homered and Hudson Olson got the win in four innings.

No. 10 Champlin Park (14-6)

Previous ranking: 7

This week’s games: May 18 at Eden Prairie (9-11), May 19 vs. Hopkins (7-14), May 20 vs. White Bear Lake (7-14)

Ranking rationale: Champlin Park’s win streak stretched to seven after an 11-0 win in five innings vs. Minneapolis Southwest (11-8). The Rebels were led by Luke Carlson’s 3-for-4 day with two home runs and four RBI. Donovan Vendel pitched four perfect innings with seven strikeouts.

Champlin Park outscored 91-22 during the streak, which was snapped in an 8-2 loss vs. No. 18 Anoka (14-7). It was a 2-2 game through three innings before the Tornadoes scored four in the fourth.

A roller coaster week was on the upswing when the Rebels knocked off No. 5 Stillwater (17-5) 4-0 on the road. Vendel pitched two innings of one-hit ball with three strikeouts and Nordby went five innings in relief, allowing three hits and striking out four.

Jaden Oligmueller went 1-for-2 with a double. The week concluded with a 6-3 loss at new No. 8 Maple Grove (12-6). Oligmueller’s solo home run helped the Rebels to a 3-0 lead before the Crimson went ahead with four in the fourth.

No. 11 Centennial (18-4)

Previous ranking: 13

This week’s games: May 18 at Chanhassen (11-8), May 20 at Forest Lake (8-11)

Ranking rationale: The Cougars move up after a perfect week. They defeated Blaine (11-9) 3-2 at home, scoring three runs in the final two innings to erase an early deficit. Tommy Meyer pitched a complete game four-hitter with eight strikeouts. Calvin Coppersmith went 2-for-3. A perfect 5-0 week continued with a 4-0 win vs. St. Thomas Academy (12-8).

Jake Williamson pitched a two-hit complete game with no walks and four strikeouts. Centennial next hung on 10-8 at White Bear Lake (7-14) after leading 7-0 early. The Bears scored four in the seventh. Cooper Sanders went 3-for-5 with two RBI and was a triple shy of the cycle.

The Cougars stayed out of conference to sweep a Saturday doubleheader in White Bear Lake 17-2 in five innings vs. North St. Paul (2-19) and 4-3 vs. Mankato East (11-8). Tanner Dittrich went 3-for-5 with an RBI and triple vs. the Polars. Casey Morris went 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBI. Morris was the hero against the Cougars, providing the walk-off single in the seventh. He also went five innings on the mound, allowing one run (none earned) on four hits. Logan Mielke went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

No. 12 Edina (14-6)

Previous ranking: 11

This week’s games: May 20 vs. Buffalo (8-9), May 22 at St. Louis Park (7-9)

Ranking rationale: The Hornets went 3-1 last week with a split against ranked foes.

Edina breezed past possible Section 6-4A quarterfinals opponent Robbinsdale Armstrong (5-13) 14-4 in six innings. Bode McConnell went 3-for-5 with three RBI and was a triple shy of the cycle. Ari Miller got the win in five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits with a walk and six strikeouts. The Hornets fell 9-4 vs. No. 20 Wayzata (12-8). Chase Bjorgaard was a bright spot going 2-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBI.

After getting swept by Wayzata, Edina picked up a season sweep of new No. 8 Maple Grove (12-6) with a 5-4 home win. Lincoln Page went 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles and two RBI. McConnell went 2-for-3 with a home run, triple and RBI. Three pitchers combined on a five-hitter with Miller going the longest, lasting three innings and buckling down to finish the game after allowing two runs in the seventh that pulled the Crimson within one.

Edina closed the week with another win over a team it could meet to open the season, winning 6-5 vs. Minneapolis Washburn (7-10). Jackson McGrath won it with a walk-off single. McConnell and Kaden Kimes each had three hits and an RBI. Kimes went 3-for-3 with a double.

No. 13 Mahtomedi (17-4)

Previous ranking: 16

This week’s games: May 19 at Austin (8-12)

Ranking rationale: Coming off a top-10 win over Delano (14-5) the previous week, Mahtomedi was cooled off 7-0 vs. St. Thomas Academy (12-8). The Zephyrs got back on track with a 29-0 win in five innings at Tartan (3-13). The ridiculous performance at the plate featured 17 hits, five coming off the bat of Isaac Iten who went 5-for-6 with two home runs and nine RBI. Luke Torgrude went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBI. Connor Finn tossed a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts and one walk.

Mahtomedi kept it rolling with shutout wins coming 8-0 vs. South St. Paul (4-13) and 5-0 in five innings at Stewartville (6-12). Finn went 3-for-3 with two RBI against the Packers, while Tino Foster allowed two hits over five innings with seven strikeouts and no walks. Against the Tigers, Cody Loida went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. Alex Kurpis allowed three hits and struck out nine in five innings.

The Zephyr picked up a Rochester sweep on Saturday, winning 5-1 at Rochester John Marshall (4-18) and 12-2 in seven innings at Rochester Century (7-14). It was 1-1 against RJM until a four-run sixth. Finn hit a three-run home run and Zach Harrod held the Rockets to one run on two hits and a walk in five innings.

Against the Panthers, Jacob Reubish went 4-for-4 with a triple and RBI. Peyton Erickson tossed a complete game three-hitter with no earned runs and nine strikeouts.

No. 14 Cretin-Derham Hall (14-6)

Previous ranking: 24

This week’s games: May 18 at No. 5 Stillwater (17-5)

Ranking rationale: Cretin-Derham Hall appears to be playing its best baseball after a late April/early May swoon. The Raiders are on a six-game win streak entering their regular season finale.

Last week, C-DH avenged an early-season loss to Roseville (7-15) by thumping their fellow Raiders 15-0 in five innings in St. Paul. C-DH tallied 15 hits led by a 4-for-4 day with two doubles and two RBI for Joe Fenlon. Davis Fleming went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Jack Drieman went 2-for-4 with a home run. Griffin Peterson got the win in three innings with one hit and no walks.

The Raiders also avenged a loss vs. No. 7 Woodbury (16-6), winning the rematch 12-5 on the road. C-DH got out to a 6-0 lead and pounded 16 hits. Isaac Feller was a double shy of the cycle with a 3-for-4 day producing three RBI. Mason Lewandoski went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a triple. Fenlon went 3-for-5 with a triple and RBI.

The Raiders shut out their fifth opponent in a 6-0 win at White Bear Lake (7-14). Jack Manion got the win in five innings of three-hit ball with four strikeouts. Griffin Peterson ended with two hitless innings with three punchouts.

No. 15 St. Michael-Albertville (12-7-1)

Previous ranking: 12

This week’s games: May 18 at Buffalo (8-9), May 19 vs. St. Cloud (9-9), May 20 vs. No. 20 Wayzata (12-8), May 21 at No. 17 Minnetonka (14-7)

Ranking rationale: A loss vs. Rogers (4-15-1) would’ve been bad, but a tie doesn’t look great, either. So does a loss vs. Bemidji (7-7), as the Knights drop three spots this week. Things got off on a high note with an 8-3 win vs. previous No. 24 Elk River (11-6)

St. Michael-Albertville led 5-0 early. Taylan Siens went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI. Braden George got the win in four innings. The Knights hadn’t been shut out all season until a 2-0 loss at new No. 8 Maple Grove (12-6). Joe Scully pitched six innings and kept his team in it by holding the Crimson scoreless after the second inning. He allowed no walks.

STMA overcame a two-run deficit with a run in the fifth and an error leading to a run to tie it in the seventh. Ryan Kurth led with a 2-for-4 day with an RBI. Ethan Funk held the Royals scoreless over 3 ⅔ innings with one hit and one walk.

The Knights lost 8-6 to Bemidji after digging a 6-0 hole through 3.5. STMA had four players with two hits led by Grady Thompson’s two doubles. STMA staved off potentially falling out of the Power 25 with a 6-2 win vs. Hopkins (7-14). Tyler Haring went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI. George pitched a complete game with six hits and a walk.

No. 16 Monticello (15-3)

Previous ranking: 19

This week’s games: May 19 vs. St. Cloud (9-9), May 20 at No. 25 Elk River (11-6), May 21 at Brainerd (4-12)

Ranking rationale: A 4-0 week equals a three-spot jump. The Magic let loose at home against Cambridge-Isanti (5-10), winning 18-0 in five innings. Dom Marschel went 3-for-4 with four RBI and a triple. Cale Holthaus went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a double.

Three pitchers combined on the four-hit shutout. Monticello wrapped up the Mississippi 8 Conference title with a 7-4 win vs. St. Francis (8-8). Adam Brenny went 2-for-3 and Jeron Schlangen 2-for-4 with an RBI. Gavin Gardner got the win in six innings with six strikeouts.

The Magic stepped out of conference for a 6-5 win vs. previous No. 18 Moorhead (10-9). Monti went up 6-0 before the Spuds nearly came back with five runs in the final two innings. Marschel hit a three-run home run and pitched 1 ⅓ innings of scoreless relief.

The Magic routed Buffalo (8-9) 12-4 at home. Marschel went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and five RBI. Holthaus went 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and got the win in five innings, allowing three runs on five hits with seven strikeouts.

No. 17 Minnetonka (14-7)

Previous ranking: 20

This week’s games: May 18 vs. Osseo (3-16), May 20 at No. 8 Maple Grove (12-6), May 21 vs. No. 15 St. Michael-Albertville (12-7-1)

Ranking rationale: Minnetonka caught Eden Prairie (9-11) at the wrong time. The Eagles knocked off three Power 25 foes last week and five in the last two weeks, including the Skippers.

Last week began with a 17-2 obliteration of rival Hopkins (7-14) on the road. It did take all seven innings as the Skippers scored between one and three runs in the first six before piling on seven in the seventh. Jacob Musgjerd’s 3-for-4 day led a 15-hit effort. He was a triple shy of the cycle and had three RBI. Joe Brophy got the win in four innings with two runs (unearned) allowed on three hits. Tonka’s bats dried up in the 10-3 loss vs. EP after Tonka won the first meeting 16-1.

The Skippers were able to hang onto first place in the Lake Conference with a 10-5 win at then- No. 14 Wayzata (12-8) to earn a season sweep. It was Garrett Wheeler’s to be one hit shy (a double) of the cycle. He went 3-for-5 with three RBI. Henry Cheatham got the win in 2 ⅔ innings of scoreless relief.

No. 18 Anoka (14-7)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s games: May 19 vs. Park Center/Columbia Heights/Maranatha Christian Academy (12-6), May 19 vs. Big Lake (13-3), May 20 vs. Cambridge-Isanti (5-10)

Ranking rationale: A 5-1 week with a split against ranked teams gets Anoka back in the Power 25. The Tornadoes’ week was highlighted by an 8-2 win at then-No. 7 Champlin Park (14-6). A four-run fourth inning broke open a tied game. Jake Nedved went 2-for-4 with a triple. Levi Jaeger and Lincoln Reeder each had two hits and a double.

Carson Nedland allowed one earned run on one walk and seven hits with nine strikeouts in a complete game. The week began with a 4-2 win at Coon Rapids (5-14) led by Reeder’s 3-for-3 day with two RBI and a double. Ryan Tatkenhorst got the win in six innings.

Anoka won 5-3 at Duluth East (10-10) with two runs in the seventh. Reeder and Griffin Johnson each had two hits. The loss came 9-4 vs. previous No. 25 Sartell (16-5). Nedved and Tatkenhorst had two hits each. The Tornadoes rallied with a pair of wins the next day 6-0 vs. Two Rivers (13-6) and 18-2 in five innings vs. Roseville (7-15).

Nedved went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI vs. the Warriors while Nedland struck out 10 and allowed three hits and a walk in six innings. Against the Raiders, Nedved went 3-for-3 with three RBI and a triple. Jaeger went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a double.

No. 19 East Ridge (14-8)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s games: May 18 at Roseville (7-15)

Ranking rationale: A 14-8 record against one of the toughest schedules in the state is nothing to sneeze at. The Raptors have been inconsistent this season, but they don’t have many bad losses and can claim season splits against Suburban East Conference foes like No. 5 Stillwater (17-5), No. 6 Mounds View (16-5) and No. 7 Woodbury (16-6).

East Ridge rejoins the Power 25 after a 3-0 week highlighted by that Mounds View win. The Raptors won 5-3 at home led by a 2-for-4 day with two RBI and a double for Adrian Thompson. Jackson Bahr held Mounds View to two runs in four innings with no walks and eight strikeouts.

Thompson homered in a 7-0 win at Forest Lake (8-11) while Brayden Baldock pitched six innings of two-hit ball with a walk and three strikeouts. The week began with an 11-1 win in five innings at Irondale (3-17). Thompson went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and RBI. Sam Biegert allowed one unearned run on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

No. 20 Wayzata (12-8)

Previous ranking: 14

This week’s games: May 18 at Rogers (4-15-1), May 20 at No. 15 St. Michael-Albertville (12-7-1), May 21 vs. No. 8 Maple Grove (12-6)

Ranking rationale: A hot and cold Wayzata team hit a downturn as the Trojans lost 9-6 at Blaine (11-9). They scored three in the top of the first and led 6-3 heading to the bottom of the fourth when the Bengals plated six. Grady Hague was a bright spot with a 2-for-4 day with a triple and two RBI. Wayzata got back on track with a 9-4 win at then-No. 11 Edina (14-6) to earn the season sweep.

The Trojans pulled away with four in the seventh. Five players had two hits, including Grady Hague who went 2-for-2 with two RBI while pitching 5 ⅓ innings, allowing three hits two runs (earned) and striking out four.

The Trojans closed the week with a 10-5 loss vs. new No. 17 Minnetonka (14-7) and a 6-4 loss at a red-hot Eden Prairie (9-11) team that beat three ranked foes last week. The Tonka game was 4-4 through four innings but Wayzata managed just three hits. Cruz Sturm had two of them, including a double with two RBI. Matthew Berkland went 2-for-3 with three RBI against the Eagles.

No. 21 Andover (12-7)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s games: May 18 vs. Alexandria (12-7), May 19 at Osseo (3-16), May 20 at Eastview (0-21)

Ranking rationale: Andover is back in the Power 25 thanks to a doubleheader sweep of previous No. 18 Moorhead (10-9). The host Huskies won 3-2 and 16-2 in five innings. In game one, Blake Baumann pitched 3 ⅔ innings of shutout relief with one hit and two walks allowed. Danny Scheller and Teague Lewnau each had two hits in a game where all five runs were scored in the first two innings.

In the second game, Andover jumped out to eight runs in the first inning. Scheller went 3-for-3 with five RBI. Keaton Coe went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Price Caron went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Jake Sletten went 2-for-2 with two doubles and an RBI.

It wasn’t a perfect week, though, as Andover began it with a 2-1 loss at Totino-Grace (10-8). Caron went 1-for-3 with a double.

No. 22 Hill-Murray (15-4)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s games: May 18 vs. Providence Academy (13-6)

Ranking rationale: It’s been a successful season for Hill-Murray. The Pioneers earned a share of the Metro East Conference title with defending Class 3A state champion and current No. 13 Mahtomedi (17-4). The two teams split their season series.

H-M also split with defending champion Two Rivers (13-6). The Pioneers clinched the title last week with a 4-1 win vs. the Warriors. Colton Ricker went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Cam Grubridge and Noah Gabriel each doubled for the team’s four hits. Sean Lethert was lethal on the mound allowing a run on five hits with no walks and five strikeouts in five innings. H-M also split its season series with Hastings (13-6), which was in the top 20 last week.

No. 23 Lakeville North (12-9)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s games: May 18 at No. 3 Chaska (16-3)

Ranking rationale: The Panthers debut in the Power 25 thanks to a resurgent May. Lakeville North started the season 5-6 and were in the midst of five losses in six games. Since then, they’ve gone 7-3 with three shutouts, two of the losses coming to top-four teams and a signature 8-2 win vs. No. 2 Shakopee (16-3).

In the win over the Sabers, Adam Druppel and Riley Forar each went 2-for-4. C.J. Schmidt struck out 12 in six innings with one run allowed on four hits and a walk.

No. 24 Delano (14-5)

Previous ranking: 21

This week’s games: May 18 vs. Southwest Christian (12-7) in Cologne, May 20 vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (10-9), May 21 vs. St. Anthony Village (12-7)

Ranking rationale: Delano proved it was the superior Tiger team in a 12-3 win at Hutchinson (11-10) to move to 9-0 in the Wright County Conference. Owen Borsman went 2-for-3 with four RBI. Brody Geislinger went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and RBI. Rowan Voight got the win in three innings with three strikeouts and a run allowed to go with a 1-for-1 day at the dish.

The Tigers next added an 11-0 win in five innings vs. Kasson-Mantorville (11-8). Grant Bruett went 2-for-4 with five RBI, a double and home run. Andrew Bruett went 2-for-2 with a double. Vinny Lucarelli got the win, allowing three hits and a walk with five strikeouts in five innings.

The week concluded with a 5-3 loss vs. new No. 9 Orono (16-3). Andrew Bruett went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI and Grant Bruett went 2-for-4, but the rest of the lineup didn’t produce much else after getting out to a 3-1 lead after two innings.

No. 25 Elk River (11-6)

Previous ranking: 24

This week’s games: May 19 at Duluth East (10-10), May 19 at Duluth Denfeld (4-13), May 20 vs. No. 16 Monticello (15-3)

Ranking rationale: There are about a dozen or so teams who could make the case to round out the last handful of spots in this week’s Power 25. Elk River hangs onto a spot after a 2-2 week against a tough schedule. The Elks opened with an 8-3 loss at then-No. 12 St. Michael-Albertville (12-7-1). Joey Robeck led with a 2-for-4 day.

Elk River got back on track with a 20-0 rout at Spring Lake Park (11-10). The Elks put up 14 runs in the fifth inning. Lincoln Trushenski went 3-for-4 with an RBI and triple. Cooper Hanson and Bennett Masey each had two hits, including a home run. Logan O’Brien got the win in four innings with four hits and five strikeouts.

The Elks fell 3-1 vs. Totino-Grace (10-8) despite a strong outing from Charlie Dahle. He went seven innings allowing three hits, two walks and striking out seven. The week ended on a high note with a 4-2 win vs. Bemidji (7-7), which had just upset STMA and previous No. 18 Moorhead (10-9). Hanson went 3-for-3 with a double and Aidan Ekey pitched six innings with four hits, one earned run out of two, a walk and four strikeouts.