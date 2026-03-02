Minnesota High School Boys Basketball State Rankings - March 2
It's March, so the 2025-26 Minnesota high school boys basketball season is over, and High School On SI has top 25 statewide rankings.
No. 1 Tartan (26-0)
Previous ranking: 1
This week’s games: March 4 vs. Two Rivers (9-17), March 7 TBD
Ranking rationale: The Titans are in rarified air. For the second straight year, they’ve gone undefeated in the regular season. Tartan did it this season against a tougher schedule that resulted in five wins over teams that finished the season in the Power 25 and two in the top five. Not to mention, head coach Todd Klingpsorn’s squad has handled the target on its back with aplomb thus far.
Last week, the Titans won 87-46 at North St. Paul (0-24) and 89-55 vs. South St. Paul (16-10). Duke King led with 20 points against the Polars. K.J. Wilson Jr. was tops with 22 against the Packers. Tartan drew the top seed in the Section 4-4A playoffs.
No. 2 Wayzata (23-3)
Previous ranking: 2
This week’s games: None
Ranking rationale: Wayzata has gone through the gauntlet this season, so playing just one cakewalk game last week and earning a first-round bye in the Section 6-4A playoffs as the top seed will do the Trojans wonders as far as rest goes. Wayzata finished with a state-best 11 wins over Power 25 opponents. Its three losses came by a combined 10 points to Wisconsin powerhouse West Allis Central (22-2) and No. 5 Maple Grove (20-6).
The Trojans wrapped up the Lake Conference title at 12-2 after winning 96-53 at St. Michael-Albertville (0-26). They’re next in action March 10 against the winner of fifth seed St. Louis Park (10-16) at Edina (12-14).
No. 3 Totino-Grace (22-2)
Previous ranking: 3
This week’s games: March 6 vs. winner of Princeton (13-13) at Big Lake (14-12)
Ranking rationale: Totino-Grace took a great shot from new No. 19 Alexandria (18-7) and survived 92-90 on the road. The Eagles trailed by four with less than a minute left before Daniel Zoa went nuclear. He scored six straight points with Alexandria turning it over in the process. T-G led by 12 at halftime. DeAngelo Dungey led with 25 points to go with 22 for Zoa.
The Eagles close the regular season on a 17-game win streak featuring several ranked wins in the process. The win over Alexandria was the only one that did not come by double digits. T-G also finished the season as Northwest Suburban Conference champ and top seed in the Section 5-3A playoffs.
No. 4 Hopkins (19-7)
Previous ranking: 12
This week’s games: March 6 vs. Robbinsdale Armstrong (13-13)
Ranking rationale: Hopkins is one of several top-10 teams who appear to be playing their best ball heading into the section playoffs. The Royals have won 10 of their last 11 with the only blemish coming to defending Class 4A champ No. 2 Wayzata (23-3). Last week, Ken Novak Jr. tied the state boys coaching record with 1,012 wins after his team won 89-79 at previous No. 5 DeLaSalle (23-3) and 86-74 at previous No. 7 Buffalo (21-5).
Anthony Byrd and Jayden Moore led with 23 points each in a tight battle for most of the night against the Islanders. Against the Bison, Hopkins led by 13 at halftime and as much as 18 in the second half before Buffalo made somewhat of a late push. Moore dropped 30.
The Royals earned the second seed in the Section 6-4A playoffs.
No. 5 Maple Grove (20-6)
Previous ranking: 4
This week’s games: March 3 vs. Park Center (5-19), March 6 TBD
Ranking rationale: Maple Grove cruised 81-56 vs. St. Michael-Albertville (0-26). The usual suspects led the way with Baboucarr Ann dropping 24 points and Max Iversen 14. The Crimson also beat up on former Northwest Suburban Conference rival Spring Lake Park (15-11) 84-66 on the road before closing its Lake Conference and regular season slate with a 75-61 win vs. Edina (12-14).
Iversen led with 29 against the Panthers and 21 against the Hornets. After losing three of seven games from January into February, Maple Grove closes the regular season on a six-game win streak.
The Crimson are the top seed and should cruise to the title game with a semifinals matchup coming up this week (assuming a win over Park Center) against either fifth seed Roseville (15-11) or fourth seed Mounds View (15-11).
No. 6 DeLaSalle (23-3)
Previous ranking: 5
This week’s games: March 4 vs. winner of North St. Paul (0-24) at Minneapolis Edison (8-17), March 7 TBD
Ranking rationale: DeLaSalle came up shy in an entertaining postseason tune-up. The Islanders fell 89-79 at home to new No. 4 Hopkins (19-7) in a 3A vs. 4A battle. Hopkins led throughout but it was a tight one for most of the night. Kamar Thomas led DLS with 27 points. The Islanders turned it around with an 85-52 victory at Park Center (5-19). Deon Wallace-Johnson led with 17. These were both non-conference tilts. DLS earned a share of the Tri-Metro Conference championship at 15-1 alongside Richfield, which it split with.
The Islanders are the top seed in Section 4-3A.
No. 7 Richfield (24-2)
Previous ranking: 6
This week’s games: March 4 vs. winner of Westonka (2-24) at Robbinsdale Cooper (7-19), March 7 TBD
Ranking rationale: The Spartans never let their attention slip all season against teams they were supposed to beat. Richfield’s only losses came to teams that finished No. 3 and 6, Totino-Grace (22-2) and DeLaSalle (23-3).
The Spartans won last week 100-67 vs. non-conference foe Minneapolis South (19-8) and 91-54 at Robbinsdale Cooper to seal up a share of the Tri-Metro Conference title with DLS at 15-1. Waleed Muhammad led with 26 points against the Tigers. Muhammad and Adin Inda had 25 each against the Hawks to go with 22 for Dre Collins.
Richfield earned the top seed in Section 6-3A.
No. 8 East Ridge (21-5)
Previous ranking: 8
This week’s games: March 4 vs. White Bear Lake (9-17), March 7 TBD
Ranking rationale: The Raptors locked up a co-Suburban East Conference championship with No. 9 Cretin-Derham Hall with each recording a 17-1 mark. They won last week 78-63 vs. Stillwater (13-13) and 78-55 at White Bear Lake. Cedric Tomes posted 28 points and Aidan Galvin 22 against the Ponies. Tomes posted 30 against the Bears.
East Ridge drew the No. 2 seed in the Section 4-4A playoffs with a likely matchup with No. 3 seed C-DH in the semifinals.
No 9 Cretin-Derham Hall (21-5)
Previous ranking: 9
This week’s games: March 4 vs. Woodbury (9-17)
Ranking rationale: The Raiders finished Suburban East Conference play with a pair of wins to seal up a co-championship at 17-1 along with No. 8 East Ridge (21-5). Cretin-Derham Hall rolled 85-63 vs. Park of Cottage Grove (11-15) and 102-37 vs. Forest Lake (9-17).
Jojo Mitchell led with 23 points and Ty Schlagel added 21 against the Wolfpack. The win against the Rangers was their largest margin of victory of the season. Mitchell and Schlagel each had 17 to lead 14 Raiders on the score sheet.
C-DH drew the No. 3 seed in the Section 4-4A playoffs with a likely matchup with No. 2 East Ridge in the semifinals.
No. 10 Buffalo (21-5)
Previous ranking: 7
This week’s games: March 6 vs. Minneapolis Washburn (15-11)
Ranking rationale: Buffalo was unable to complete the season sweep of new No. 4 Hopkins (19-7), falling 86-74 in the home and regular season finale. The Bison looked like they might get blown out down 13 at the half and nearing 20 in the second half, but they briefly cut it to single digits down the stretch. Buffalo ran the table against a relatively weak non-conference schedule, but it validated itself as a top-10 team by going 9-5 in the rugged Lake Conference. The Bison picked up splits against Hopkins, No. 5 Maple Grove (20-6) and No. 23 Eden Prairie (17-9) as well as an overtime loss against No. 2 Wayzata (23-3).
Buffalo is the third seed in Section 6-4A and will likely get another crack at second seed Hopkins in the semifinals.
No. 11 Prior Lake (20-6)
Previous ranking: 13
This week’s games: March 7 vs. winner of Chanhassen (15-11) at Waconia (17-9)
Ranking rationale: The Lakers winded up winning the South Suburban Conference title by a resounding four games. They capped a 16-2 mark in SSC play with wins last week coming 94-76 vs. Eastview (7-19) and 79-74 at an improving Lakeville North (11-15) team. Woeser Jenpa posted 21 points and Kolby Thompson 15 against the Lightning. Thompson had 30 against the Panthers
No. 12 Chaska (22-4)
Previous ranking: 10
This week’s games: March 4 vs. Shakopee (7-19), March 7 TBD
Ranking rationale: The Hawks drop a couple spots by no fault of their own. Hopkins (19-7) vaulted them thanks to two top-10 wins. So did Prior Lake (20-6), which it lost to early in the season.
Chaska went undefeated in conference play for the first time in 32 years. While the Metro West is down from previous seasons, it’s still a huge accomplishment. The Hawks needed double overtime to get it done, surviving 91-88 at Waconia (16-9).
Kalin Jochum led with 20 points to go with 19 for Tyler Forrest and 17 for Chase Maetzold. Chaska heads to the playoffs on a 21-game win streak after a 3-4 start. It earned the No. 2 seed in Section 2-4A where it could meet the last team it lost to back on Dec. 29, Prior Lake, in the championship.
No. 13 Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (26-0)
Previous ranking: 14
This week’s games: March 3 vs. New London-Spicer (13-14) at Willmar, March 7 TBD
Ranking rationale: Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta capped off an undefeated regular season with a 65-40 win at Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (17-10) and an 89-29 win as the top seed in the Section 3-2A North subsection playoff quarterfinals vs. eighth seed Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (5-22). Alex Asmus led all scorers with 15 points and Gavin Mulder added 13 against the Fighting Saints. Asmus posted 19 and Tyson Grove 17 against the Falcons.
No. 14 Mahtomedi (23-3)
Previous ranking: 16
This week’s games: March 4 vs. Minneapolis Camden (9-17), March 7 TBD
Ranking rationale: The Zephyrs finished three games back of No. 1 Tartan (26-0) in the Metro East Conference standings but four games ahead of third place. Outside of a surprising loss last month to St. Thomas Academy (12-14), Mahtomedi has taken care of business against weaker competition.
The Zephyrs closed the regular season with a 74-59 win vs. Simley (10-13) and 71-65 win at Hastings (13-13). Mark Graff and Willie Roelofs each scored 20 against the Spartans. That one was only a one-point game at halftime. Roelofs had 23 to help Mahtomedi come back from a one-point deficit against the Raiders.
Mahtomedi drew the No. 2 seed in Section 4-3A.
No. 15 Lakeville South (20-6)
Previous ranking: 11
This week’s games: March 4 vs. Rochester John Marshall (4-22), March 7 TBD
Ranking rationale: Lakeville South has had an incredible season, but the Cougars will be stewing over getting swept by rival Lakeville North (11-15) that’s in the midst of a rebuild. The Panthers won both games by a combined 12 points, including 67-63 last week at South.
The Cougars were unable to hang on to a 32-26 halftime point lead. Collin Johnson led with 15 points. South got back on track in the regular season finale with a 68-57 win at Shakopee (7-19). Ryker Sanders had 23 against the Sabers.
South drew the top seed in Section 1-4A where it projects to host a rematch with fourth seed North.
No. 16 Henning (26-0)
Previous ranking: 19
This week’s games: March 5 vs. winner of Ortonville (12-14) at Border West (11-13), March 7 TBD
Ranking rationale: The Hornets capped off a historic undefeated season. Last week, Henning took down Brandon-Evansville 82-55 and Underwood (18-8) 75-57, both at home. While the Hornets unfortunately have not had a chance to play a Power 25 opponent, this Class 1A program deserves a ton of credit for not only running the table, but winning 25 games by double digits. Kale Misegades led with 34 points against the Chargers and 23 against the Rockets.
Henning received the top seed in the Section 6-1A playoffs.
No. 17 Eagan (18-8)
Previous ranking: 17
This week’s games: March 3 vs. Bloomington Jefferson (3-23), March 6 TBD
Ranking rationale: Last week, Eagan won 83-60 at Burnsville (7-19) before falling 73-71 at previous No. 25 Rosemount (18-8) to snap an eight-game win streak. Kyle Peterson led with 19 points against the Blaze. Alex Schroepfer had 16 against the Irish. Despite the loss, Eagan still earned the top seed in Section 3-4A over Rosemount thanks to a season split and higher QRF ranking.
No. 18 Farmington (17-9)
Previous ranking: 21
This week’s games: March 4 vs. New Prague (8-18), March 7 TBD
Ranking rationale: The Tigers are on a four-game win streak heading into the postseason. While all four came against South Suburban Conference bottomfeeders, Farmington won convincingly each time.
Last week, the Tigers rolled 89-49 vs. Shakopee (7-19) and 92-78 at Burnsville (7-19). Benny Fenske and Briggs Sheridan each had 13 points as six Tigers scored in double figures against the Sabers.
Farmington got the No. 2 seed in Section 1-4A.
No. 19 Alexandria (18-7)
Previous ranking: 22
This week’s games: March 3 vs. St. Michael-Albertville (0-26), March 6 TBD
Ranking rationale: In pure wins and losses, Alexandria is ranked right about where it belongs. However, the Cardinals continue to show how high their ceiling truly is. They’ve pushed a top-three team to the brink each of the last two weeks but with two losses to show for it. Five days after falling 77-71 at No. 1 Tartan (26-0), Alex lost 92-90 in heartbreaking fashion at home to No. 3 Totino-Grace (22-2).
The Cards overcame a 49-37 halftime deficit to take a late lead. They were up four with under a minute left but were plagued by turnovers trying to get the game into the house. Talan Witt came to play with 27 points alongside co-stars Mason Witt (24) and Gavin Roderick (23).
Alexandria drew the top seed in its first season moving up to Class 4A, Section 8. It’s the favorite to get to state as the only Power 25 team in the section.
No. 20 Rosemount (18-8)
Previous ranking: 25
This week’s games: March 3 vs. Burnsville (7-19), March 6 TBD
Ranking rationale: Rosemount opened last week with a win over perhaps the top unranked team in the state, Apple Valley (16-10). The Irish survived 78-76 on the road. Next, they halted No. 17 Eagan’s (18-8) eight-game win streak with a 73-71 home victory. Brady Molenaar paced five from Rosemount in double figures against the Wildcats with 16 points.
Despite the win vs. Eagan, Eagan drew the top seed in Section 3-4A due to a higher QRF ranking and a season split.
No. 21 Rochester Mayo (22-4)
Previous ranking: 20
This week’s games: March 4 vs. Rochester Century (11-15), March 7 TBD
Ranking rationale: Rochester Mayo made it through a deep (albeit slightly underwhelming) Big 9 Conference schedule with just one loss en route to a title. Last week, the Spartans dominated 99-45 at Albert Lea (8-17) and 84-45 vs. Austin (14-11). Isaac Peterson contributed 23 points and Elliot Myszkowski 20 against the Tigers. Isaac Peterson was the top man with 24 against the Packers.
Mayo is the No. 3 seed in Section 1-4A.
No. 22 Osseo (20-6)
Previous ranking: 23
This week’s games: March 3 vs. Irondale (9-17), March 6 TBD
Ranking rationale: Osseo has picked up eight straight wins and 12 of its last 13 to close the regular season. The Orioles won last week 81-77 vs. Centennial (4-22) and 90-66 at Andover (17-9).
Osseo is the No. 2 seed in Section 5-4A where it faces off against the seventh-seeded team it shockingly lost to in the season opener.
No. 23 Eden Prairie (17-9)
Previous ranking: 18
This week’s games: March 4 vs. Minnetonka (11-5), March 7 TBD
Ranking rationale: Eden Prairie punished Park Center (5-19) 87-61 in a non-conference bout. It closed the Lake Conference slate with a dud, falling 82-71 at Minnetonka. Cooper Fahning and Hamze Yusuf each led with 17 against the Pirates. Fahning’s 30 weren’t enough against the Skippers.
Interestingly enough, the third seed Eagles will host sixth seed Minnetonka to open the Section 2-4A playoffs.
No. 24 Montevideo (25-2)
Previous ranking: 24
This week’s games: March 3 vs. Luverne (21-5) at Windom, March 7 TBD
Ranking rationale: The Thunderhawks won the battle of purple, thumping the visiting Melrose Dutchmen (15-11) 70-41. Griffen Ipema was a pair of rebounds and assists shy of a triple-double. He led with 17 points. Top seed Montevideo got the Section 3-2A South subsection playoffs underway with a 72-43 win vs. eighth seed Redwood Valley (4-23). Jackson Koenen had 20 and Epema 15.
No. 25 St. Paul Central (24-3)
Previous ranking: 15
This week’s games: March 4 vs. Stillwater (13-13), March 7 TBD
Ranking rationale: Losing to a team likely headed to state in Class 3A isn’t the worst result in the world, but it takes some of the wind out of the sails heading to the postseason. St. Paul Central’s 16-game win streak was snapped in the regular season finale in an 80-77 loss vs. Minneapolis South (19-8), a team it had previously beaten by 17. Eli Moseman had 27 points. The previous day, the Minutemen dispatched Minneapolis Southwest (11-15) 86-59.
Central drew the No. 4 seed in a deep Section 4-4A and will likely have to travel to state No. 1 and top seed Tartan (26-0) in the semifinals.
