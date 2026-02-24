Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Section Tournament Scores - February 24
See final scores from all five 2026 MSHSL boys hockey section tournament games
The 2026 Minnesota high school boys hockey section tournaments conclude this week, and Tuesday night features five games, including the Section 2AA championship between Rosemount and St. Thomas Academy
This page will be updated with final scores.
Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Section Tournament Scores - February 24
Section 4A Semifinals
No. 1 Mahtomedi vs. No. 4 Hastings
No. 2 Chisago Lakes vs. No. 6 Tartan
Section 2A Semifinals
No. 1 Delano vs. No. 5 Orono
No. 2 Blake vs. No. 6 Minneapolis
Section 3AA Championship
No. 1 Rosemount vs. No. 2 St. Thomas Academy
More from High School On SI
Published