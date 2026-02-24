High School

Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Section Tournament Scores - February 24

See final scores from all five 2026 MSHSL boys hockey section tournament games

Jack Butler

St. Thomas Academy takes on Rosemount in the 2025 MSHSL boys hockey Section 2AA championship
St. Thomas Academy takes on Rosemount in the 2025 MSHSL boys hockey Section 2AA championship / Jon Namyst

The 2026 Minnesota high school boys hockey section tournaments conclude this week, and Tuesday night features five games, including the Section 2AA championship between Rosemount and St. Thomas Academy

This page will be updated with final scores.

Section 4A Semifinals

No. 1 Mahtomedi vs. No. 4 Hastings

No. 2 Chisago Lakes vs. No. 6 Tartan

Section 2A Semifinals

No. 1 Delano vs. No. 5 Orono

No. 2 Blake vs. No. 6 Minneapolis

Section 3AA Championship

No. 1 Rosemount vs. No. 2 St. Thomas Academy

Published
