Minnesota High School Boys Basketball State Rankings - February 23, 2026
The 2025-26 Minnesota high school boys basketball season is here, and High School On SI has top 25 statewide rankings. Each week, we will rank the top 25 teams in Minnesota regardless of classification.
Minnesota High School Boys Basketball State Rankings - February 23, 2026
No. 1 Tartan (24-0)
Previous ranking: 1
This week’s games: Feb. 27 vs. South St. Paul (15-9)
Ranking rationale: Tartan doubled up Hastings (12-12) 48-24 in the first half en route to an 89-49 road romp. K.J. Wilson led with 23 points, followed by 17 for Duke King. The Titans also cruised 71-43 vs. Robbinsdale Armstrong (13-12). It was only a seven-point game at the break before the home team pulled away. In the game of the day Saturday, Tartan went down to the wire with new No. 22 Alexandria (17-6).
The Titans took advantage of a recently sputtering Cardinals squad by going up 39-24 at the half before the reigning Class 3A champs (and now 4A squad) regained their form to come all the way back to tie it before the home team closed strong. Wilson had 18 points to go with 16 for King and Tyrel Pride.
This was the Tartan’s last big test before the Section 4-4A playoffs which features three other Power 25 squads: No. 8 East Ridge (19-5), No. 9 Cretin-Derham Hall (19-5) and No. 15 St. Paul Central (23-2).
No. 2 Wayzata (22-3)
Previous ranking: 2
This week’s games: Feb. 27 at St. Michael-Albertville (0-24)
Ranking rationale: Wayzata cooled down a previous No. 11 Hopkins (17-7) team that entered the night on a six-game win streak since being nipped 80-76 at Wayzata on Jan. 23. The rematch wasn’t as close. The Trojans rolled 94-79 on the strength of 24 points from Christian Wiggins and 22 from Nolen Anderson.
They pulled away after a tight first half where they were up 46-43. Wayzata added an 88-64 drubbing at home against Minnetonka (9-15). Anderson had 21 and Wiggins 18.
No. 3 Totino-Grace (21-2)
Previous ranking: 3
This week’s games: Feb. 26 at No. 22 Alexandria (17-6)
Ranking rationale: High-flying Totino-Grace hit triple digits for the second time in the last four games and fourth time this season in a 111-95 win at Champlin Park (12-12). DeAngelo Dungey filled it up to the tune of 31 points. Dothan Ijadimbola added 24 and Tian Chatman 22. The Eagles “only” put up 92 in a 26-point blasting of one of the top unranked teams in the state, Blaine (19-6). Chatman put up 26 and Dungey 20.
No. 4 Maple Grove (17-6)
Previous ranking: 4
This week’s games: Feb. 23 vs. St. Michael-Albertville (0-24), Feb. 25 at Spring Lake Park (14-10), Feb. 26 vs. Edina (11-13)
Ranking rationale: Maple Grove wasn’t threatened by winless STMA. The Crimson won 93-59 on the road and nearly outscored the Knights in the first half alone with 56 points. Max Iversen led with 24 points and Baboucarr Ann had 15.
Maple Grove added another nice win to the resume with an 87-75 triumph vs. previous No. 13 Eden Prairie (16-8). The Eagles chipped away at a 19-point halftime deficit but never truly threatened. Iversen led with 26 to go with 17 for Ann.
No. 5 DeLaSalle (22-2)
Previous ranking: 5
This week’s games: Feb. 24 vs. No. 12 Hopkins (17-7), Feb. 26 vs. Park Center (5-17)
Ranking rationale: The Islanders kept their 16-game win streak alive with results of 82-65 at Bloomington Kennedy (11-14), 100-33 vs. Brooklyn Center (3-19) and 81-54 vs. Moorhead (16-9). Class 3A title contender DeLaSalle is seeking its fourth win in five tries over a ranked 4A team when Hopkins comes to town this week.
No. 6 Richfield (22-2)
Previous ranking: 6
This week’s games: Feb. 24 vs. Minneapolis South (16-7), Feb. 26 at Robbinsdale Cooper (7-18)
Ranking rationale: The Spartans tacked on two more to the win column with a 73-62 win to pick up the season sweep of intracity rival Holy Angels (13-11) and 85-54 win vs. St. Anthony (13-10). The Spartans, who trailed by one at the half against the Stars, were led by 26 on the night from GIdeon Horne. Tyrece Hagler erupted for 40 points against the Huskies to go with 25 for Adin Inda.
No. 7 Buffalo (21-4)
Previous ranking: 7
This week’s games: Feb. 26 vs. No. 12 Hopkins (17-7)
Ranking rationale: Buffalo picked up a 69-61 win vs. Minnetonka (9-15). Thomas Jordan led with 28 points in a game the Bison led throughout but could never feel fully comfortable. Buffalo had about as easy of a week schedule-wise that you can get in the Lake Conference as it concluded with a 68-52 victory at St. Michael-Albertville (0-24).
No. 8 East Ridge (19-5)
Previous ranking: 8
This week’s games: Feb. 24 vs. Stillwater (12-12), Feb. 27 at White Bear Lake (8-16)
Ranking rationale: East Ridge was in control on the road, winning 68-49 at Park of Cottage Grove (10-14). The Eagles went back home and won 82-50 vs. Roseville (14-10) on the strength of 27 points by Cedric Tomes and 23 for Aidan Galvin.
No. 9 Cretin-Derham Hall (19-5)
Previous ranking: 9
This week’s games: Feb. 24 vs. Park of Cottage Grove (10-14), Feb. 26 vs. Forest Lake (9-15)
Ranking rationale: It was a night for the record books Tuesday in St. Paul. Head coach Jerry Kline Jr. became the program’s all-time leader in wins (524), setting the record at Joe Mauer Fieldhouse in a 90-38 home win vs. Irondale (8-16).
Jojo Mitchell led with 25 points to surpass 2,000 career points. The Raiders added an 82-58 win at Mounds View (14-10). Dre Frierson-Hollie’s 20 points led five from CD-H in double figures with 20.
No. 10 Chaska (21-4)
Previous ranking: 10
This week’s games: Feb. 24 at Waconia (16-8)
Ranking rationale: Chaska clinched the Metro West Conference title after winning 89-66 at St. Louis Park (9-15). The Hawks stayed unbeaten in MWC play while the rest all have three or more losses. Chase Maetzold led with 19 points to go with 15 for Tyler Forrest.
Chaska had no trouble at home vs. another St. Louis Park-based team, handling Benilde-St. Margaret’s (11-13) 76-57. Maetzold paced four Hawks in double figures with 16.
No. 11 Lakeville South (19-5)
Previous ranking: 14
This week’s games: Feb. 24 vs. Lakeville North (10-14), Feb. 27 at Shakopee (7-17)
Ranking rationale: Lakeville South got back on track after a pair of ranked losses with a 78-65 win vs. Eastview (7-17). The Cougars were up 15 at the break and were led by 18 points from Oliver Haberman. Next was a 61-48 win at previous No. 23 Rosemount (16-8) where South put the clamps down after taking a 30-28 halftime advantage. Collin Johnson was tops with 21 points.
No. 12 Hopkins (17-7)
Previous ranking: 11
This week’s games: Feb. 24 at No. 5 DeLaSalle (22-2), Feb. 26 at No. 7 Buffalo (21-4)
Ranking rationale: Hopkins has won seven of its last nine. The two losses both came against Wayzata with the latest being a 94-79 loss at home. The Royals were led by a game-high 26 points from Xavier Frelix. Wayzata pulled away after leading just 46-43 at the break.
A silver lining was Jayden Moore’s 14 assists to become the state’s all-time leader. Hopkins got back on track 86-65 at an Edina (11-13) squad that had just upset previous No. 13 Eden Prairie (16-8). The Royals dominated throughout, led by Moore’s 23-point night.
No. 13 Prior Lake (18-6)
Previous ranking: 12
This week’s games: Feb. 24 vs. Eastview (7-17), Feb. 27 at Lakeville North (10-14)
Ranking rationale: The Lakers rolled 99-84 vs. previous No. 23 Rosemount (16-8) before a 73-66 setback at Eagan (17-7), which ascended five spots this week to No. 17. Kobby Sam-Brew was top scorer against the Irish with 26 and against the Wildcats with 20.
No. 14 Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (24-0)
Previous ranking: 15
This week’s games: Feb. 23 at Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (17-7), Feb. 27 Section 3-2A playoffs vs. TBD
Ranking rationale: Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta won 62-52 at Annandale (19-4) in a battle of two top-five teams in the Class 2A coaches poll. The Tigers surged in the second half after trailing by one at the break. Riley Asmus led with 19 points and Alex Asmus added 17.
MA/C-A doesn’t get a chance to take on the big boys in Class 3A or 4A, but it just posted a resounding win against one of its top 2A counterparts. After eeking out the first meeting 68-66 on the road, the Tigers demolished previous No. 20 Montevideo (23-2) 59-35.
Riley Asmus had 24 points while he and the defense held the Thunderhawks to a season low. MA/C-A had a bit of a letdown to end the week, escaping 51-45 vs. Sauk Centre (14-10). Riley Asmus led with 19 points and Jack Kehoe added 15.
No. 15 St. Paul Central (23-2)
Previous ranking: 16
This week’s games: Feb. 27 vs. Minneapolis Southwest (11-13)
Ranking rationale: St. Paul Central handled St. Paul Humboldt (14-9) at home, 86-52, and fended off a challenge from St. Paul Como Park (7-17), 76-63 at home. The Minutemen’s win streak swells to 15.
No. 16 Mahtomedi (21-3)
Previous ranking: 18
This week’s games: Feb. 24 vs. Simley (10-11), Feb. 27 at Hastings (12-12)
Ranking rationale: Mahtomedi hung on to win 68-62 vs. Two Rivers (8-16). The Zephyrs held the Warriors to 20 first-half points to stake a nine-point lead. Mark Graff led with 19 points with Willie Roelofs close behind with 17. Mahtomedi put forth a more complete effort in a 75-42 win at Hill-Murray (7-17).
No. 17 Eagan (17-7)
Previous ranking: 22
This week’s games: Feb. 24 at Burnsville (7-17), Feb. 27 at No. 25 Rosemount (16-8)
Ranking rationale: The Wildcats won a tight one in a potential Section 3-4A championship (or semifinals) matchup. They picked up a huge 68-67 win at previous No. 17 Apple Valley (14-9) to salvage a season split with the Eagles. Recent St. Cloud State commit Alex Schroepfer led with 19 points and was a rebound and two assists shy of a triple-double.
Donjae Knox contributed 15 points, eight boards and the game-winning free throw line jumper with three seconds left. With a 73-66 win vs. previous No. 12 and South Suburban Conference leader Prior Lake (18-6), Eagan has now won seven straight after losing six of the previous seven. Schroepfer led with 25.
No. 18 Eden Prairie (16-8)
Previous ranking: 13
This week’s games: Feb. 24 vs. Park Center (5-17), Feb. 27 at Minnetonka (9-15)
Ranking rationale: Eden Prairie’s inconsistency came back to bite it as the Eagles lost 67-60 at an Edina (11-13) team that can jump up and beat ranked teams who don’t bring it on a given night. Hamze Yusuf’s 25 points weren’t quite enough to fend off the upset. EP fought back from a 19-point deficit at No. 4 Maple Grove (17-6) but ultimately fell 87-75. Yusuf led with 29.
No. 19 Henning (24-0)
Previous ranking: 19
This week’s games: Feb. 24 vs. Brandon-Evansville (10-13), Feb. 27 vs. Underwood (18-5)
Ranking rationale: The Hornets won their only game last week 82-41 at Verndale (7-16). They clinched their fourth straight Park Region Conference championship and have won 59 straight in the PRC. Kale Misegades led with 27 points and Todd Bjerke chipped in 16.
No. 20 Rochester Mayo (20-4)
Previous ranking: 21
This week’s games: Feb. 24 at Albert Lea (8-16), Feb. 27 vs. Austin (12-10)
Ranking rationale: The Spartans have had a light February with just four games. They’ve had just one game each of the last two weeks, giving them some valuable rest heading into the postseason. Last week, they picked up a 77-59 win vs. Owatonna (15-9). Isaac Peterson paced with 26 points while Elliot Myszkowski added 18.
No. 21 Farmington (15-9)
Previous ranking: 25
This week’s games: Feb. 24 vs. Shakopee (7-17), Feb. 27 at Burnsville (7-17)
Ranking rationale: The Tigers had a get-right week, winning 75-43 vs. Lakeville North (10-14) and 79-49 at Eastview (7-17). Kale Flees posted 17 points and Briggs Sheridan 15 against the Panthers.
No. 22 Alexandria (17-6)
Previous ranking: 24
This week’s games: Feb. 24 at Sauk Rapids-Rice (7-17), Feb. 26 vs. No. 3 Totino-Grace (21-2)
Ranking rationale: Alexandria hasn’t looked its best of late, but the Cardinals were firing on all cylinders in an 88-49 win vs. Fergus Falls (9-15) and a 115-54 beatdown at Brainerd (8-16). Gavin Roderick contributed 25 points against the Otters followed by 24 for Mason Wit. Against the Warriors, Roderick had 30, Mason Witt 22, Talan Witt 21 and Grady Starzl 20.
As impressive as those wins were, the Cards’ best showing of the week, and perhaps the season, came in a loss. They made the 150-mile drive to Oakdale to take on the top team in the state, Tartan (24-0). After falling behind 39-24 at the half, Alexandria clawed back to tie it at 58 before falling 77-71. Roderick had 18 and Blake Scholl 16.
No. 23 Osseo (18-6)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Feb. 25 vs. Centennial (4-21), Feb. 26 at Andover (16-7)
Ranking rationale: The Orioles are back in the Power 25 for the first time since Jan. 12 thanks to a six-game win streak and 10 wins in the last 11. Three of the six came against teams with winning records and four were by double digits. Osseo’s last outing was an 80-51 drubbing vs. Elk River (9-14). Owen Counce led with 20 points. The Orioles’ resume is highlighted by a December win vs. current No. 8 East Ridge (19-5).
No. 24 Montevideo (23-2)
Previous ranking: 20
This week’s games: Feb. 23 vs. Melrose Area (14-10), Section 3-2A playoffs vs. TBD
Ranking rationale: Montevideo narrowly avoided a catastrophic loss, squeaking by West Central Area (9-14) 67-61 at home. Griffin Epema led with 26 points. That type of outing portended the clunker the Thunderhawks posted against current No. 14 Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (24-0).
They nearly won the first meeting against their conference and section rival, falling 68-66 at home. They did not come close in a 59-35 loss in Morris. Epema had 15. Montevideo got back on track with a 70-62 win vs. defending Class 1A champ Dawson-Boyd (20-5) and 72-40 win at West Central Area. Epema led with 17 points to go with 16 each for Caleb Koenen and Jackson Koenen against the Blackjacks. Jackson Koenen had 19 and Epema 16 in the second game against the Knights.
No. 25 Rosemount (16-8)
Previous ranking: 23
This week’s games: Feb. 24 at Apple Valley (14-9), Feb. 27 vs. No. 17 Eagan (17-7)
Ranking rationale: The Irish’s three-game win streak was snapped with a pair of losses last week. Rosemount dropped a 99-84 shootout at then-No. 12 Prior Lake (18-6) and a 61-48 grinder vs. new No. 11 Lakeville South (19-5).
Peyton Gholson posted 23 points followed by 18 for Brady Molenaar and Jacob Phillips against the Lakers. Gholson had 18 against the Cougars in a game the Irish trailed by just two at halftime. Rosemount will look to regroup for a pair of games this week that will be crucial toward Section 3-4A playoff seeding.
More from High School On SI