Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - January 26, 2026
The 2025-26 Minnesota high school boys basketball season is here, and High School On SI has top 25 statewide rankings. Each week, we will rank the top 25 teams in Minnesota regardless of classification.
Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - January 26, 2026
No. 1 Tartan (13-0)
Previous ranking: 1
This week’s games: Jan. 27 at South St. Paul (11-4), Jan. 29 at St. Thomas Academy (9-7)
Ranking rationale: Tartan remains in the top spot, as well as the lone unbeaten in Class 4A. The Titans won last week 79-65 vs. Minneapolis Southwest (5-8) and 79-46 vs. North St. Paul (0-14). Tartan showed it's not without flaws, though, as it had to storm back from seven down at halftime against the Lakers.
No. 2 Wayzata (15-2)
Previous ranking: 3
This week’s games: Jan. 27 at Minnetonka (6-10), Jan. 30 at No. 4 Buffalo (14-1)
Ranking rationale: A loss by previous No. 2 Richfield (15-1) and a pair of wins over Power 25 foes move the Trojans up a spot. They defended home court by routing previous No. 12 Eden Prairie (12-3) 97-68 and edging No. 18 Hopkins (10-6) 80-76.
Nolen Anderson led with 28 points and Christian Wiggins added 20 against the Eagles. Wiggins had 34 and Anderson 20 against the Royals. Wayzata overcame a seven-point halftime deficit in that one, which was a one-possession game until Wiggins iced it with a tough three in the closing seconds.
No. 3 Totino-Grace (12-2)
Previous ranking: 4
This week’s games: Jan. 27 at Robbinsdale Armstrong (8-8), Jan. 29 vs. No. 15 Farmington (12-3)
Ranking rationale: Totino-Grace notched perhaps its best win of the season, ending previous No. 2 Richfield’s (15-1) undefeated season. The Eagles raced out to a 15-point halftime lead en route to an 80-66 neutral court, non-conference win. It was all the more impressive given T-G was without its talented point guard, Malachi Hill.
The Eagles were led by Dothan Ijadimbola with 23 points to go with 18 for Tian Chatman. T-G got back to Northwest Suburban Conference play and improved to 5-0 with a 99-53 win at Coon Rapids (4-11). DeAngelo Dungey led with 21.
No. 4 Buffalo (14-1)
Previous ranking: 8
This week’s games: Jan. 27 vs. St. Michael-Albertville (0-14), Jan. 30 vs. No. 2 Wayzata (15-2)
Ranking rationale: Buffalo didn’t play the most grueling nonconference schedule, but it’s certainly proving itself in the rough and tumble Lake Conference. The Bison are tied for first place with a pivotal game against the only team it’s lost to, Wayzata, this week.
Buffalo went 2-0 last week with a huge 83-75 upset at previous No. 5 Maple Grove (10-4) and a 76-60 win at Minnetonka (6-10). Thomas Jordan led with 29 points and Eli Hegle added 26 against the Crimson, who weren’t far removed from a win over Wayzata. Another 26-point night by Hegle helped the Bison avoid an upset to the Skippers after leading by just one at the half.
No. 5 Richfield (15-1)
Previous ranking: 2
This week’s games: Jan. 27 at Mound Wesonka (2-14), Jan. 30 vs. Fridley (3-7)
Ranking rationale: The Spartans suffered their first defeat of the season, dropping a game with Class 3A supremacy on the line. They fell 80-66 on neutral floor to Totino-Grace (12-2), which moved up one spot to No. 3 this week.
Richfield battled in the second half but a 15-point halftime deficit was the difference. Dre Collins and Tyrece Hagler had 18 points. The Spartans had a get-right game the next night, in an 89-59 win at St. Anthony (5-8) where Hagler led with 22. They remain undefeated in Tri-Metro Conference play.
No. 6 Maple Grove (10-4)
Previous ranking: 5
This week’s games: Jan. 27 at No. 12 Eden Prairie (12-3), Jan. 30 vs. No. 18 Hopkins (10-6)
Ranking rationale: Maple Grove fell in its only game last week, 83-75 vs. Buffalo (14-1), which jumps four spots to No. 4 this week. The Crimson battled from 11 down at the half but couldn’t chip away enough en route to their first home conference defeat.
Baboucarr Ann led with 27 points and Max Iversen had 18. Maple Grove’s four losses have come to current top-20 teams by a combined 18 points. It owns five ranked victories.
No. 7 DeLaSalle (11-2)
Previous ranking: 9
This week’s games: Jan. 27 vs. St. Anthony (5-8), Jan. 30 at Robbinsdale Cooper (5-10), Jan. 31 vs. No. 9 Cretin-Derham Hall (13-3)
Ranking rationale: DeLaSalle had itself a nice week on the Island, winning 72-40 vs. Brooklyn Center (1-9) and 83-69 vs. Champlin Park (7-10). The win against Champlin Park is better than it looks on paper now that the Rebels are back at full strength after missing star player Gavin Walter for much of the season due to injury. Champlin Park upset previous No. 23 Spring Lake Park (11-4) a couple nights later.
No. 8 Prior Lake (12-4)
Previous ranking: 13
This week’s games: Jan. 27 vs. Shakopee (4-11), Jan. 30 vs. Lakeville North (7-9)
Ranking rationale: There might not be a hotter team in the state right now than Prior Lake. Eleven straight wins have led the Lakers from obscurity to debuting in the top 10. A 99-98 triple-overtime instant classic at previous No. 6 Cretin-Derham Hall (13-3) was the cherry on top of a 3-0 week.
Prior Lake overcame an eight-point halftime deficit and won it on a 30-footer by Kolby Thompson at the buzzer. He led all scorers with 32 points. Kobby Sam-Brew added 20. Earlier in the week, the boys in blue and gold won 72-64 at previous No. 15 Rosemount (12-5) and 91-53 at Eastview (4-12).
No. 9 Cretin-Derham Hall (13-3)
Previous ranking: 6
This week’s games: Jan. 27 vs. Woodbury (6-10), Jan. 29 at Stillwater (7-9), Jan. 31 at No. 7 DeLaSalle (11-2)
Ranking rationale: The Raiders were a 30-footer at the buzzer away from standing pat at No. 6 this week. Cretin-Derham Hall looked like it was poised to end Prior Lake’s (12-4) 10-game win streak before Kolby Thompson’s deep walk-off three lifted the Lakers to a 99-98 triple-overtime victory in St. Paul. That ended CD-H’s nine-game win streak.
Ty Schlagel had 27 points and Jojo Michell 23. Earlier in the week, the Raiders won 86-73 at Park of Cottage Grove (6-9) and 84-77 at Forest Lake (7-9).
No. 10 Alexandria (10-3)
Previous ranking: 10
This week’s games: Jan. 27 at St. Cloud Tech (7-9), Jan. 30 vs. Willmar (11-3)
Ranking rationale: The Cardinals won 94-73 at Willmar, a team that’s spent multiple weeks in the Power 25. After trailing 38-30 at halftime, Alexandria put up 64 points in the second half to stay undefeated while fully healthy. Gavin Roderick led with 25 points and Talan Witt added 24. The Cardinals’ losses have all come by single digits against top-10 teams.
No. 11 East Ridge (12-4)
Previous ranking: 11
This week’s games: Jan. 27 vs. Irondale (5-10), Jan. 29 at Mounds View (9-5)
Ranking rationale: The Raptors remain with just one in the loss column in the Suburban East Conference after taking care of business last week. East Ridge won 76-63 at Stillwater (7-9) and 87-64 vs. White Bear Lake (3-12). Forty-plus point nights are becoming old hat for Cedric Tomes, who had 47 against the Ponies. He had 28 more against the Bears.
No. 12 Eden Prairie (12-3)
Previous ranking: 12
This week’s games: Jan. 27 at No. 6 Maple Grove (10-4), Jan. 30 vs. St. Michael-Albertville (0-14)
Ranking rationale: The Eagles don’t get penalized for losing to new No. 2 Wayzata (15-2), but getting dropped by 29 wasn’t a great look. Hamze Yusuf poured in 25 points but didn’t get much help. Eden Prairie bounced back with a 77-64 win vs. Edina (8-8). Yusuf had 33 to go with 19 for Cooper Fahning.
No. 13 Northfield (15-1)
Previous ranking: 17
This week’s games: Jan. 27 at No. 20 Rochester Mayo (15-3), Jan. 30 at Faribault (7-8)
Ranking rationale: A bevy of teams ranked in the teens losing, as well as two more wins for the Raiders, produce a four-spot jump. Northfield won 78-61 vs. Owatonna (7-8) and 62-58 vs. Mankato East (11-5). Kayden Oakland led with 24 points against the Huskies. After the win against East, there’s no team Northfield’s faced on its schedule that it hasn’t beat.
No. 14 Chaska (12-4)
Previous ranking: 21
This week’s games: Jan. 27 at Benilde-St. Margaret’s (6-9), Jan. 29 vs. No. 22 Waconia (12-4)
Ranking rationale: Chaska ran its win streak to nine with its last loss coming by three to No. 8 Prior Lake (12-4), which has won 11 straight. Who would’ve thought those teams would be where they are now when they met up on Dec. 29?
The Hawks went 2-0 last week with a 95-83 non-conference win vs. Farmington (12-3), which still climbed one spot to No. 15 this week, and an 84-58 drubbing of St. Louis Park (5-9). The Hawks moved to 5-0 in the Metro West Conference. Tyler Forrest and Eli Herzog each had 24 against the Tigers. Forrest had 21 against the pesky Orioles, who were within three at halftime.
No. 15 Farmington (12-3)
Previous ranking: 16
This week’s games: Jan. 27 vs. No. 16 Lakeville South (12-3), Jan. 29 at No. 3 Totino-Grace (12-2), Jan. 30 vs. Burnsville (5-10)
Ranking rationale: Despite taking a loss last week, Farmington jumps up a spot due to other tumult in the Power 25. The Tigers opened the week with an 89-78 win at Lakeville North (7-9). That win looks nice considering North upset rival Lakeville South later in the week.
Farmington next fell 95-83 at a hot Chaska (12-4) team that’s up to nine wins in a row. The Tigers got back on track with an 89-85 double-overtime win at Shakopee (4-11), which has played better ball of late. Max Blandin led with 19 points against the Panthers, Kale Flees was tops with 18 against the Hawks and 20 against the Sabers. Farmington erased a nine-point halftime deficit against Shakopee.
No. 16 Lakeville South (12-3)
Previous ranking: 14
This week’s games: Jan. 27 at No. 15 Farmington (12-3), Jan. 30 vs. Shakopee (4-11), Jan. 31 vs. Moorhead (12-3)
Ranking rationale: Lakeville South’s five-game win streak was extinguished in a 65-57 loss at Lakeville North (7-9). The Cougars fell apart after leading 32-22 at the break. Casey Fliehe had 21 points. Earlier in the week, South won 68-43 at Eastview (4-12). Collin Johnson posted 20 points.
No. 17 Hopkins (10-6)
Previous ranking: 18
This week’s games: Jan. 27 vs. Edina (8-8), Jan. 30 at No. 6 Maple Grove (10-4)
Ranking rationale: Hopkins fell just shy of making a big leap in the ranking, but its noble effort at new No. 2 Wayzata (15-2) earns the Royals a one-spot improvement. After winning 72-52 vs. rival Minnetonka (6-10), they almost upset another rival in the Trojans in an 80-76 loss.
Jayden Moore led five Royals in double figures with 19 points against the defending Class 4A state champs. Hopkins led by seven at the break and were in it until the end. Five of the Royals’ losses have been to current top-15 teams and all by single digits.
No. 18 Rosemount (12-5)
Previous ranking: 15
This week’s games: Jan. 27 at Burnsville (5-10), Jan. 30 at Eagan (10-6)
Ranking rationale: Rosemount drops after a 1-2 week. There’s no shame in falling 72-64 vs. Prior Lake (12-4), which has won 11 in a row and is up to No. 8. The Irish have to be a little disappointed in losing again at home to a talented, but perhaps underachieving, Apple Valley (8-5) squad, 79-64. Apple Valley is back in the Power 25 this week at No. 24. Rosemount salvaged the week with an 85-39 win vs. Duluth East (5-10).
No. 19 Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (12-0)
Previous ranking: 19
This week’s games: Jan. 27 vs. Minnewaska Area (9-4), Jan. 29 at Melrose Area (7-6)
Ranking rationale: Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta had just one last game due to winter weather postponements. The Tigers cruised 80-56 at Eden Valley-Watkins (5-8). MA/C-A remains the only undefeated team in a Class 2A that’s filled with parity after years of dominant teams.
No. 20 Rochester Mayo (15-3)
Previous ranking: 20
This week’s games: Jan. 27 vs. No. 13 Northfield (15-1), Jan. 30 at Mankato West (6-10)
Ranking rationale: Rochester Mayo upped its win streak to seven and still has no losses to unranked teams. The Spartans went 2-0 last week winning 76-50 at Austin (8-6) and 68-44 at Rochester Century (6-12).
Elliot Myszkowski had 23 points and Odin Dyer 20 against the Packers. Isaac Peterson was the pacesetter with 17 against the rival Panthers. Mayo can climb into solo first place in the Big 9 Conference if it pulls off a revenge win against Northfield.
No. 21 Mahtomedi (13-2)
Previous ranking: 22
This week’s games: Jan. 27 vs. Hastings (8-8), Jan. 30 vs. River Falls, Wisconsin (10-4)
Ranking rationale: Mahtomedi’s won six straight. The Zephyrs won a pair last week, coming 64-41 vs. Hill-Murray (2-14) and 64-43 at Simley (8-7). Willie Roelofs led with 21 points against both the Pioneers and Spartans. Mahtomedi can make bigger climbs up the ranking if it can record the signature win it’s been looking for with a rematch against No. 1 Tartan (13-0) coming next month.
No. 22 Waconia (12-4)
Previous ranking: 24
This week’s games: Jan. 27 vs. Orono (9-6), Jan. 29 at No. 14 Chaska (12-4)
Ranking rationale: Waconia is on a seven-game win streak and rolling heading into a huge matchup of Metro West Conference unbeatens this week against Chaska. Last week, the Wildcats fended off Benilde-St. Margaret’s (6-9) 86-81 at home before handling Bloomington Jefferson (2-13) on the road, 70-46. Jefferson was held to 13 points in the second half after it was tied at the break. Will Kirsch scored 18 points against the Jaguars to tie the school record for career points (1,990).
No. 23 St. Paul Central (13-2)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Jan. 26 at St. Paul Humboldt (8-5), Jan. 27 at St. Paul Como Park (4-12), Jan. 29 at St. Paul Washington (5-7)
Ranking rationale: The Minutemen are hitting their stride as they make their Power 25 debut. St. Paul Central is coming off its best win of the season, a 62-57 win vs. previous No. 7 Blaine (14-2). Eli Moseman led with 25 points.
That upped its win streak to five. The Minutemen are the new favorites to win the St. Paul City Conference as the lone unbeaten left. Central’s only losses on the season both came by single digits to Class 2A power Minnehaha Academy (10-4) and perennially tough 3A Benilde-St. Margaret’s (6-9).
No. 24 Apple Valley (8-5)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Jan. 27 at Lakeville North (6-9), Jan. 30 Eastview (4-12)
Ranking rationale: Apple Valley rejoins the Power 25 after a week away. The Eagles are back in good graces following a couple big road wins. They prevailed 75-68 at Eagan (10-6) and 79-64 at previous No. 15 Rosemount (12-5). Tyrese Hutton led with 23 points and Trey Parker chipped in 19 against the Wildcats.
No. 25 Henning (15-0)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Jan. 27 at Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal (6-8), Jan. 29 vs. Menahga (4-9)
Ranking rationale: A Class 1A team enters the Power 25 chat. The Hornets have dominated just about everyone in their path, averaging close to 80 points per night while allowing fewer than 50. The only team to hang within single digits against Henning was Class 3A Fergus Falls (4-10), which fell 75-70 on its home court.
Just last week, Fergus Falls dominated previous No. 25 Moorhead (12-3). All other Henning wins have come by 17-plus.
More from High School On SI