Top 25 Girls High School Basketball National Rankings - Jan. 19, 2025
At this stage of the basketball season, résumés are being built in real time, and the margin for error has narrowed to almost nothing.
Elite programs are no longer separated by reputation alone, but by who is willing to schedule the hardest games, survive them, and respond when the spotlight is brightest. One marquee matchup at the top created movement throughout the rankings, while a growing cluster of battle-tested teams continues to apply pressure from every direction.
This update reflects a shift from projection to proof. Depth, coaching, adaptability, and late-game execution are now determining factors as much as star power. From coast to coast, these teams have played each other, shared common opponents, and created a web of results that leaves little room for speculation.
What remains is separation by substance. The teams listed here have either delivered statement wins, sustained dominance over elite competition, or proven they can absorb adversity without losing ground. With postseason play looming and nationally significant matchups on the horizon, every result from this point forward carries amplified weight.
1. Bishop McNamara (Forestville, MD) (13-2)
Previous Rank: 4
Next Up: Archbishop Carroll (DC)
Outlook: Bishop McNamara defeated Ontario Christian (CA) which establishes them the best team in the country at this point of the season. The Mustangs have talent, coaching, and are battle-tested against many of the best teams in the country.
2. Ontario Christian (Ontario, CA) (22-1)
Previous Rank: 1
Next Up: Long Island Lutheran (NY)
Outlook: Ontario Christian lost a national game of the year candidate to Bishop McNamara (MD) on Friday night. The game was tight, finishing 57-55. Those are currently the two best teams in the country.
3. Johnston (Des Moines, IA) (13-0)
Previous Rank: 2
Next Up: Northwest (IA)
Outlook: The Dragons were dominant in an 81-38 win over Waukee. They followed that performance with a win over Southeast Polk. This team has all the pieces. They are the best team in the Midwest until proven otherwise.
4. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, CA) (13-2)
Previous Rank: 5
Next Up: Archbishop Riordan (CA)
Outlook: The Monarchs are going to be better because of their double overtime game against Ontario Christian (CA) in the long run. They have all the pieces to make a deep run in California. Nationally, their position as a top-tier team remains strong.
5. Incarnate Word (St. Louis, MO) (11-2)
Previous Rank: 6
Next Up: Example Academy (IL)
Outlook: From a national standpoint, the Red Knights lost to Sierra Canyon (CA) and defeated Long Island Lutheran (NY). The latter was their most recent game. As a result, they move into the top five.
6. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, NY) (12-2)
Previous Rank: 7
Next Up: Ontario Christian (CA)
Outlook: The win over Sierra Canyon (CA) was a major big bounce-back win for the Crusaders. They’re bunched up with a handful of programs around this same position. Up next is a game vs. Ontario Christian (CA). A win could result in them moving toward the Top 3.
7. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA) (18-2)
Previous Rank: 3
Next Up: Harvard Westlake (CA)
Outlook: The Trailblazers are a tough team to rank in this portion of the rankings. They have common opponents with Long Island Lutheran (NY) and Incarnate Word (MO). The results were evenly split. As a result, the most recent result carries weight.
8. Westtown School (West Chester, PA) (15-1)
Previous Rank: 12
Next Up: Germantown Friends School (PA)
Outlook: Wins over IMG Academy and Bullis make Westtown the biggest riser of this week. They’re the biggest riser in the country this week.
9. Hopkins (Minneapolis, MN) (14-1)
Previous Rank: 10
Next Up: Minnetonka (MN)
Outlook: The Royals are set to play Minnetonka on Tuesday. This game will have major implications. Not only will the winner be considered the best team in Minnesota, but it’s an opportunity for Minnetonka to become nationally ranked. Hopkins has a target on their back.
10. Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, VA) (15-0)
Previous Rank: 11
Next Up: Salem (VA)
Outlook: The rise of this team and their star Micah Ojo has been special. The first half of the season proved they’re a top team that can compete with anybody nationally. This group has a unique chemistry when they play.
11. DME Academy (Daytona Beach, FL) (17-0)
Previous Rank: 13
Next Up: Catholic (VA)
Outlook: The perfect season continues for DME. They’re a more traditional prep school playing other prep schools more times than not. Their next few weeks have a handful of difficult challenges.
12. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV) (14-1)
Previous Rank: 14
Next Up: Sage Hill (CA)
Outlook: The Gorman Gaels have had a slow but steady rise to 14th. It’s a roster deep with talent and a host of complimentary difference-makers. They’re a team who can compete with any team on the West Coast.
13. Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga, CA) (20-2)
Previous Rank: 15
Next Up: Francis Parker (CA)
Outlook: With Etiwanda, it was almost a matter of when, not if they rose back into the top half of the national rankings. The Eagles have been dominating California-based competition behind the play of Arynn Finley who recently reached the 1,000 point milestone.
14. Bradley Central (Cleveland, TN) (18-0)
Previous Rank: 16
Next Up: Howard Tech (TN)
Outlook: Recent wins over East Hamilton, Walker Valley, and Middle Tennessee Christian push the Bears to an 18-0 record. They’re the most successful program in Tennessee over the past handful of seasons with their last loss coming to Montverde (FL) over a year ago.
15. Red Bank Catholic (Red Bank, NJ) (12-1)
Previous Rank: 17
Next Up: Manasquan (NJ)
Outlook: Early season results has proven that this team can compete with anyone in the Northeast / East Coast. Players such as Addy Nyemchek and Katie Liggio lead the way.
16. St. John Vianney (Holmdel, NJ) (12-2)
Previous Rank: 18
Next Up: Red Bank Regional (NJ)
Outlook: A loss to second-ranked ranked Ontario Christian (CA) doesn’t impact this team's ranking. The game ended 78-70 in a respectable effort.
17. Montverde (Montverde, FL) (12-2)
Previous Rank: 20
Next Up: Hamilton Heights (TN)
Outlook: Defeating Bartlett (TN) showed the quality of this team. They have found momentum during the most important stretch of the season. Missy Odom, Jayla Forbes, and Kendall Perry form a dynamic trio.
18. St. John’s (Washington, DC) (15-3)
Previous Rank: 21
Next Up: Our Lady of Good Counsel (MD)
Outlook: Four wins in one week make the Cadets a major riser. The victories came against quality opponents. Paul VI (VA) and Bishop Ireton (VA) are two of the better teams in Virginia.
19. Westlake (Austin, TX) (29-0)
Previous Rank: 22
Next Up: Akins (TX)
Outlook: Westlake is the standard in Texas currently. They’re a team that will have a chance to earn 40 wins this season. Key players include Tamia King, Molly Frazer, and Wynn Thorne.
20. Tualatin (Tualatin, OR) (10-1)
Previous Rank: 23
Next Up: Lakeridge (OR)
Outlook: Oregon high school basketball has improved greatly in recent years. It’s becoming an area of the country where premier talent is developed. Tualatin is the most talented team in the state this season. Beyond that, they’re one of the best teams on the West Coast.
21. St. James Performance Academy (Springfield, VA) (11-3)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Next Up: Monsignor Scanlan (NY)
Outlook: Key wins have allowed this group to rise back into national contention. The talent was always there. Senior wing Jordyn Jackson is averaging 15.6 points per game. 5-star junior point guard Jezelle Banks leads the team in assists.
22. IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) (12-4)
Previous Rank: 8
Next Up: Cardinal Mooney (FL)
Outlook: Losses to nationally ranked Westtown (PA) and St. James Performance Academy (VA) have made the margin of error thin for IMG moving forward. A game against Long Island Lutheran (NY) on Friday provides the chance to bounce back and make a statement.
23. Bullis (Potomac, MD) (11-5)
Previous Rank: 19
Next Up: Georgetown Day (DC)
Outlook: A loss to Westtown (PA) last week was the story of the year for this team. They’re very talented and have proven to be competitive against any team in the country. With that being said, ranked games are where they have struggled.
24. Arrowhead (Heartland, WI) (13-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Next Up: Catholic Memorial (WI)
Outlook: Arrowhead emerges on the national scene following a 13-0 start in which senior guard Natalie Kussow has led the way. The 5-star Minnesota signee has been lighting up the nets in Wisconsin this season.
25. Belleville (Belleville, MI) (9-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Next Up: East Kentwood (MI)
Outlook: Belleville is a team we had circled in the preseason. They’re dominant on the defensive end and had great success last season going 28-1. The star is 5-star do-it-all guard Sydney Savoury. She’s the reigning Gatorade Player of the Year in the state.