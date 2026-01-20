Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - January 20, 2026
The 2025-26 Minnesota high school boys basketball season is here, and High School On SI has top 25 statewide rankings. Each week, we will rank the top 25 teams in Minnesota regardless of classification.
Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - January 20, 2026
No. 1 Tartan (11-0)
Previous ranking: 2
This week’s games: Jan. 20 vs. Minneapolis Southwest (5-6), Jan. 23 vs. North St. Paul (0-12)
Ranking rationale: Tartan is the class of the Metro East Conference and, now, of the state. The Titans won 83-49 at Simley (8-5) before fending off fellow conference unbeaten Hastings (8-6), 63-52 at home. Emmanuel Oyesanmi led with 19 points and K.J. Wilson Jr. had 16 in the latter. Hastings pulled within two in the second half before Tartan pulled away.
Tartan’s played a tougher schedule than it did during its unbeaten regular season in 2024-25. Wins over current No. 18 Hopkins (9-5) and No. 5 Maple Grove (10-3), are enough to give Tartan the nod at No. 1.
No. 2 Richfield (14-0)
Previous ranking: 3
This week’s games: Jan. 19 vs. No. 4 Totino-Grace (10-2) at St. Paul Johnson, Jan. 20 at St. Anthony (5-7), Jan. 23 at Robbinsdale Cooper (5-10)
Ranking rationale: Richfield dominated at home 88-60 vs. Brooklyn Center (1-8), putting up 61 in the first half. Adin Inda exploded for 36 points. The Spartans picked up another blowout in a 77-41 win at Holy Angels (8-6) in which the Stars had just 14 at the midway point. Dre Collins had 18 points. These were just warm-ups before a potential Class 3A state tournament matchup with Totino-Grace this week.
No. 3 Wayzata (13-2)
Previous ranking: 1
This week’s games: Jan. 20 vs. No. 12 Eden Prairie (11-2)
Ranking rationale: The Trojans can no longer say they’re unbeaten against Minnesota competition. Before last Tuesday, their only loss came in a close one to one of the top teams in the Badger State, West Allis Central (10-1).
Then, a road trip to new conference rival and No. 5 Maple Grove (10-3) resulted in a 77-75 thriller of a loss. It was back and forth throughout with Wayzata leading by one at the half. Isaac Olmstead led the team with 21 points, followed by 18 for Nolen Anderson and 17 from Christian Wiggins. There was tons of future D-I talent in a matchup that will be played again at Wayzata on Feb. 6. Get your tickets now.
Wayzata took out its frustration a few nights later with a 116-51 win vs. St. Michael-Albertville (0-13). Olmstead had 19 points on the night and surpassed 1,000 for his career. Wiggins led with 23.
No. 4 Totino-Grace (10-2)
Previous ranking: 4
This week’s games: Jan. 19 vs. No. 2 Richfield (14-0) at St. Paul Johnson, Jan. 21 at Coon Rapids (3-10), Jan. 23 vs. Centennial (2-11)
Ranking rationale: Totino-Grace had its way at Rogers (2-10), scoring a season high in a 110-60 win. Dothan Ijadimbola led with 22 points and Tian Chatman had 18. Next was an 84-64 win vs. previous No. 25 Osseo (8-5) and an 87-59 win vs. Shakopee (3-10).
The future Drake Bulldog Ijadimbola had 28 against the Cardinals. T-G is unbeaten against fellow Class 3A competition thus far this season with losses coming to current No. 3 Wayzata (13-2) and No. 11 East Ridge (10-4). The Eagles have a big one coming up this week against Richfield.
No. 5 Maple Grove (10-3)
Previous ranking: 6
This week’s games: Jan. 20 vs. No. 8 Buffalo (12-1), Jan. 23 vs. St. Michael-Albertville (0-13)
Ranking rationale: Maple Grove pulled off perhaps the best win any team in the state will record all season. The Crimson won at home 77-75 vs. previous No. 1 Wayzata (13-2), whose only previous loss was to Wisconsin juggernaut West Allis Central (10-1). Max Iversen put in a game-high 25 points to go with Baboucarr Ann’s 21.
This win just mucks up the rankings as Maple Grove’s beat Wayzata, who’s beat No. 4 Totino-Grace (10-2). In turn, T-G has a win over Maple Grove. It’s hard to decipher who’s the best among the top half dozen or so teams, but all are capable of beating one another on a given night.
Maple Grove almost had a letdown, though, escaping 76-73 in double overtime at an Edina (7-7) team that’s tougher than its .500 record would allude. The Crimson coughed up a 38-23 halftime lead. Henry Knutson hit a three at the buzzer to send it into the first OT.
No. 6 Cretin-Derham Hall (11-2)
Previous ranking: 5
This week’s games: Jan. 20 at Park of Cottage Grove (6-7), Jan. 25 at Forest Lake (6-8), Jan. 26 vs. No. 13 Prior Lake (9-4)
Ranking rationale: The Raiders rusted out Irondale (4-9), winning 94-60 on the road. Jojo Mitchell led five Raiders in double figures. Next, Cretin-Derham Hall dispatched a solid Mounds View (8-4) team that would’ve been in Power 25 consideration had it pulled off the upset.
The Raiders’ 73-57 home win was highlighted by MItchell’s 21 and 17 for Ty Schlagel. CD-H drops his week only due to Maple Grove’s upset of then-No. 1 Wayzata.
No. 7 Blaine (14-0)
Previous ranking: 7
This week’s games: Jan. 21 vs. Robbinsdale Armstrong (7-7), Jan. 24 at St. Paul Central (11-2)
Ranking rationale: Blaine looks like it could be headed to state for the first time in a decade. The Bengals are the front runners in a weak Section 7 lacking another Power 25 team.
They kept their undefeated season rolling last week with an 82-65 result at Coon Rapids (3-10), 75-69 at Centennial (2-11) and 86-47 vs. Rogers (2-10). Shiloh Ayitey posted 25 points against the Cardinals and 21 against the Royals.
No. 8 Buffalo (12-1)
Previous ranking: 14
This week’s games: Jan. 20 at No. 5 Maple Grove (10-3), Jan. 23 vs. Minnetonka (5-8)
Ranking rationale: Buffalo won 83-78 vs. one of the toughest unranked teams in the state, Edina (7-7). Matthew Jordan went off for 31 points. The Hornets took Maple Grove to double overtime later in the week. The Bison stretched their win streak to three with a gritty 88-84 victory at then-No. 11 Hopkins (9-5).
They fought back from an eight-point deficit with under seven minutes remaining thanks to some big shot-making. Eli Hegle led all scorers with 31 points. Buffalo’s only loss came to current No. 3 Wayzata (13-2). It can avenge that loss in the coming weeks.
No. 9 DeLaSalle (9-2)
Previous ranking: 10
This week’s games: Jan. 20 vs. Brooklyn Center (1-8), Jan. 21 vs. Champlin Park (6-9), Jan. 23 at Holy Angels (8-6)
Ranking rationale: The Islanders’ only losses have been to top-five teams. They’re on a three-game win streak since a one-point loss to current No. 2 Richfield (14-0). Last week included an 85-46 win at Columbia Heights and a 91-50 win vs. Bloomington Kennedy (6-9).
Jaeden Udean posted 21 points against the Hylanders. Evan Miller surpassed 1,000 career points against the Eagles. DeLaSalle gets the nod for the No. 9 spot over Alexandria (9-3) due to a head-to-head win. The Cards might want a rematch down the road now that they’re fully healthy.
No. 10 Alexandria (9-3)
Previous ranking: 13
This week’s games: Jan. 19 vs. Nicolet, Wisconsin (5-6) at St. Paul Johnson, Jan. 20 at Willmar (10-2), Jan. 22 at Bemidji (8-4)
Ranking rationale: The Cardinals opened last week with an 83-48 win vs. ROCORI (3-10). It was fueled by, and this is not a typo, a perfect 10-for-10 3-point shooting night from Gavin Roderick. He posted 40 points for his second 40-plus effort of the season. The next night, Alexandria knocked off Brainerd (4-8) on short rest, 113-68 at home. That’s also not a typo. A 3-0 week was capped with a 98-60 win vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice (5-8).
No. 11 East Ridge (10-4)
Previous ranking: 9
This week’s games: Jan. 20 at Stillwater (7-6), Jan. 23 vs. White Bear Lake (3-10)
Ranking rationale: Cedric Tomes passed 2,000 career points in the Raptors’ 70-60 win at Roseville (7-5). The future Golden Gopher led all scorers with 28 on the night. East Ridge picked up another Suburban East Conference dub, 65-55 vs. Park of Cottage Grove (6-7).
Tomes again had a game high of 29. The Raptors were no match for one of Wisconsin’s finest, falling 83-65 on neutral floor to West Allis Central (10-1). That same team is a slayer of Minnesota’s top teams as it also beat Wayzata (13-2) when it was No. 1.
No. 12 Eden Prairie (11-2)
Previous ranking: 20
This week’s games: Jan. 20 at No. 3 Wayzata (13-2), Jan. 23 vs. Edina (7-7)
Ranking rationale: The Eagles are on the rise after pulling off a 74-68 upset at home against previous No. 11 Hopkins (9-5). Eden Prairie erased a five-point halftime deficit to record its best victory of the season by far. Hamze Yusuf led all scorers with 28 points. The Eagles next won 61-43 vs. Minnetonka (5-8) after trailing by one at the half. Cooper Fahning had 23 points.
No. 13 Prior Lake (9-4)
Previous ranking: 21
This week’s games: Jan. 20 at No. 15 Rosemount (11-3), Jan. 22 at Eastview (4-10), Jan. 24 at No. 6 Cretin-Derham Hall (11-2)
Ranking rationale: The Lakers continue to thrash opponents, winning 65-48 at previous No. 23 Apple Valley (6-5) and 86-69 vs. previous No. 22 Eagan (9-5). While the rest of the South Suburban Conference all have at least two losses, the Lakers are still undefeated after a rocky non-conference slate. Kolby Thompson scored team highs of 19 points against the Eagles and 22 against the Wildcats.
No. 14 Lakeville South (11-2)
Previous ranking: 16
This week’s games: Jan. 20 at Eastview (4-10), Jan. 23 at Lakeville North (5-8)
Ranking rationale: Lakeville South picked up a nice road win, prevailing 60-57 at previous No. 22 Eagan (9-5). Casey Fliehe headed four Cougars in double figures with 15 points. Next was a shocker of a score as South ended previous No. 19 Rosemount’s (11-3) nine-game win streak with a 77-51 home win.
The Cougars got up by 17 at the half and didn’t look back. Collin Johnson’s 15 points led four again in double figures. This team may lack the star power of other high-ranked teams, but it’s deep. The week ended with a 76-51 win at Rochester Century (5-11). Olivier Haberman and Johnson led with 13.
No. 15 Rosemount (11-3)
Previous ranking: 19
This week’s games: Jan. 20 vs. No. 13 Prior Lake (9-4), Jan. 23 vs. Apple Valley (6-5), Jan. 24 vs. Duluth East (5-8)
Ranking rationale: Rosemount won a battle of two of the hottest teams in the state. The Irish won 65-56 at home against previous No. 8 Farmington (10-2). Brady Molenaar led with 17 points to go with 16 for Peyton Gholson. Rosemount won the second half by 11.
The Irish’s win streak closed at nine after they came down to earth in a 77-51 loss at Lakeville South (11-2), which climbed two spots to No. 14. Molenaar was the team’s top scorer again with 11. The Irish got back on track with a 70-46 win vs. Rochester John Marshall (3-11).
No. 16 Farmington (10-2)
Previous ranking: 8
This week’s games: Jan. 20 at Lakeville North (5-8), Jan. 22 at No. 21 Chaska (9-4), Jan. 23 at Shakopee (3-10)
Ranking rationale: Farmington’s five-game win streak was halted by an even hotter Rosemount (11-3) team that climbed four spots to No. 15 this week. The visiting Tigers led by two at the break but fell 65-56. Briggs Sheridan’s 14 points led Farmington, whose two losses this season were to Power 25 foes. Farmington bounced back with a 68-62 win vs. Eastview (4-10). Sheridan was the top scorer again with 21.
No. 17 Northfield (13-1)
Previous ranking: 17
This week’s games: Jan. 20 vs. Owatonna (7-7), Jan. 23 vs. Mankato East (10-4)
Ranking rationale: The Raiders cruised to victory at home, winning 69-46 vs. Albert Lea (3-11). Kayden Oakland’s 16 points paced 10 Northfield players to find the score sheet. Northfield’s 13-game win streak nearly came to a close as it hung on at home 72-69 vs. Mankato West (6-7). Oakland led again with 29. The Raiders can avenge their lone loss of the season this week, a 74-72 heartbreaker at Mankato East in the season opener.
No. 18 Hopkins (9-5)
Previous ranking: 11
This week’s games: Jan. 20 vs. Minnetonka (5-8), Jan. 23 at No. 3 Wayzata (13-2)
Ranking rationale: As soon as Hopkins gains momentum this season, it gets brought back down to earth. The Royals’ six-game win streak, which featured two ranked wins, came to a close in a 74-68 loss at Eden Prairie (11-2), which jumps up eight spots to No. 12 this week.
Ahmed Nur’s double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds, as well as 27 points for Jayden Moore, weren’t quite enough. Hopkins looked poised to pick up a nice bounceback win up seven with under seven to go against then-No. 14 Buffalo (12-1). The visiting Bison closed with a flurry to pull off the 88-84 upset. Would it be a huge surprise if a talented Hopkins team gets its act together and pushes Wayzata this week? I don’t think so.
No. 19 Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (11-0)
Previous ranking: 24
This week’s games: Jan. 20 at Eden Valley-Watkins (4-7), Jan. 23 vs. Montevideo (11-1)
Ranking rationale: The Tigers rolled 75-42 vs. Redwood Valley (2-12), 72-33 at Sauk Centre (6-6) and 71-61 vs. Marshall (6-7). Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta’s perfect record and a slew of neighboring teams in the ranking taking losses lead to a five-spot climb.
No. 20 Rochester Mayo (13-3)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Jan. 20 at Austin (8-5), Jan. 22 at Rochester Century (5-11)
Ranking rationale: Rochester Mayo is on a five-game win streak as it re-enters the Power 25 for the first time since a one-week stint in December. The Spartans do not own a win over a currently ranked team, but their only blemishes have come on the road at No. 17 Northfield (13-1), as well as on neutral floor against No. 5 Maple Grove (10-3) and No. 16 Farmington (10-2).
Their best wins are a season sweep of conference rival and defending Class 3A runner-up Mankato East (10-4). The Spartans are 8-0 at home with a big rematch against Northfield coming on Jan. 27.
No. 21 Chaska (9-4)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Jan. 20 at Orono (8-4), Jan. 22 vs. No. 16 Farmington (10-2), Jan. 23 vs. St. Louis Park (4-7)
Ranking rationale: Chaska has been on the fringe of the Power 25 all season and finally makes its debut. The Hawks are rolling with six straight wins on the heels of a three-game losing streak (all to currently ranked foes, with two by a combined five points).
Their best win on the streak is either a 24-point blowout at Andover (9-5) or a 61-56 home win against a solid Edina (7-7) team that’s spent time in the Power 25. The only team to blow out the Hawks was Wayzata (13-2), the No. 1 all season until this week.
No. 22 Mahtomedi (11-2)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Jan. 20 vs. Hill-Murray (2-11), Jan. 22 at Simley (8-5)
Ranking rationale: Four straight wins and some teams moving out of the ranking create the formula for Mahtomedi to return to the Power 25 after a week away. The Zephyrs survived 74-72 on neutral floor vs. a surging Anoka (7-9) team and won the other three by double digits. Their latest outing was a 72-54 win at Two Rivers (4-10). Willie Roelofs went off for 43 points.
No. 23 Spring Lake Park (10-3)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Jan. 21 at Elk River (4-6), Jan. 23 vs. Champlin Park (6-9)
Ranking rationale: After a 3-3 start, seven straight wins have the Panthers rolling into their Power 25 debut. Spring Lake Park’s latest result was a 75-46 win vs. Park Center (3-8). Nolan Myren led with 23 points to go with 22 for Cal Spencer. The Panthers’ best win during the streak came earlier in the week in an 81-74 result vs. Andover (9-5). SLP can climb higher if it picks up a ranked win down the road.
No. 24 Waconia (10-4)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Jan. 20 vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (5-8), Jan. 23 at Bloomington Jefferson (2-11)
Ranking rationale: After losing three out of four late in December, Waconia has rattled off five wins in a row. While none of those five are huge resume-boosting wins, the Wildcats are blowing teams out with all coming by 14-plus points. Two of their losses on the season came to currently ranked teams (No. 12 Eden Prairie and No. 14 Lakeville South).
Waconia owns a big-time win last month at current No. 13 Prior Lake (9-4), which is atop the South Suburban Conference. The Wildcats also boast one of the top scorers in the state in guard Will Kirsch. He had 29 in the team’s most recent outing, an 83-66 win vs. Minnetonka (5-8).
No. 25 Moorhead (11-2)
Previous ranking: 15
This week’s games: Jan. 20 at Fergus Falls (3-9), Jan. 24 at Brainerd (4-8)
Ranking rationale: The Spuds fell in their lone game last week, 73-71 at Bemidji (8-4). A game scheduled Saturday at Elk River (4-6) was postponed to Feb. 7. Romeo Kromah led with 21 in the defeat to the Lumberjacks. Moorhead is still seeking a signature win, but its two losses are by a combined six points. The other was by four to current No. 10 Alexandria (9-3).
More from High School On SI