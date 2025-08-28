Minnesota high school football 2025 preseason all-state teams
The 2025 Minnesota high school football season begins today, so High School On SI is highlighting the top players the state has to offer with a first and second preseason all-state team.
The team consists of two running backs and an extra "athlete" position on offense.
FIRST TEAM ALL STATE OFFENSE
Quarterback
Mason West, Sr., Edina
West can make a throw to any part of the field, and he’s accumulated over 5,000 career passing yards with 65 touchdowns. He was recently drafted No. 28 in the 2025 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, and he’s going to Michigan State for hockey.
Running Back
Caleb Francois, Sr., Minnetonka
Francois makes the switch from quarterback to running back for the Skippers. Last season, he led them in rushing attempts and finished with 1,624 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns. He is committed to Iowa State.
Taye Reich, Jr., Moorhead
Reich averaged 8.7 yards per carry for 601 yards and ten touchdowns. He is a threat to score every time he touches the ball. He has offers from Kansas State, Minnesota and North Dakota.
Wide Receiver
Jayden Moore, Sr., Hopkins
A star on the basketball court, Moore is also a talented wide receiver. In 2024, Moore had 44 receptions 924 yards and 11 touchdowns in nine games.
David Mack, Jr., Moorhead
Mack had 930 receiving yards and 18 receiving touchdowns in 10 games last season. He has scholarship offers from Minnesota and South Dakota.
Tight End
Kade Bush, Sr., Chanhassen
Bush is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end who has taken snaps as a running back. Last season, he ran for three touchdowns while catching 28 passes for 412 yards and two touchdowns. He is committed to Arkansas.
Offensive Line
Andrew Trout, Sr., Rocori
Trout is recovering from a twice broken foot, but he says he’s ready to go for the 2025 season. He is a 6-foot-6, 270 pound tackle who is committed to Minnesota.
Owen Linder, Sr., Chanhassen
Linder excelled at right tackle for the Storm last season. He is 6-foot-5, 280 pounds and committed to Iowa.
Ethan Beckman, Sr., Prior Lake
Beckman is a mobile left tackle at 6-foot-4, 345 pounds. He is committed to Iowa State.
Braden Petzel, Sr., Mankato East
Petzel is one of the taller offensive lineman at 6-foot-9, 250 pounds. He is committed to Northern Illinois.
Weston Rowe, Sr., Jackson County Central
Rowe is the left tackle for the defending Class 2A champions. He is 6-foot-6, 280 pounds and committed to South Dakota State.
Athlete
Roman Voss, Sr., Jackson County Central
Voss is an athlete committed to Minnesota. For Jackson County Central, Voss is the quarterback who runs around defenders on a regular basis.
FIRST TEAM ALL STATE DEFENSE
Defensive Lineman
Howie Johnson, Sr., Forest Lake
Johnson has been a mainstay on these teams for three years now. He’s been a varsity player since his freshman year, and last season, he had 87 total tackles and four sacks. He is committed to Minnesota.
Sawyer Jezierski, Sr., Edina
Jezierski is a disruptive defensive tackle who had five tackles for loss last season. He is committed to Iowa.
Ajibola Khalid Afuye, Sr., Stillwater
Afuye is an athletic edge who can put his hands in the dirt or stand and set the edge. He is committed to Iowa State.
Eli Diane, Jr., Wayzata
At 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, Diane is an athlete who received Division 1 offers after his sophomore season. He’s No. 81 in the nation 247sports’ prospect composite rankings for the class of 2027. He is committed to Minnesota.
Linebacker
Ryder Skanson, Sr., Maple Grove
Skanson helped Maple Grove win the 2024 Class 6A championship with 64 total tackles, two forced fumbles and two interceptions during the season. He is committed to Air Force Academy.
Andrew McGee, Jr., Shakopee
As a sophomore, McGee had 43 total tackles, five tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks. He can stand up on the edge and play in the middle of the defense.
Aiden Boche, Sr., Park of Cottage Grove
Boche led Park with 77 total tackles last season and two interceptions in 2024. Boche is also a long snapper.
Defensive Back
Brayden Dozier, Sr., Maple Grove
Dozier had five interceptions last season to go with 42 total tackles. He is committed to North Dakota State.
Deron Russell, Sr., Waseca
Russell is a top athlete who excels on both sides of the ball. On defense, in 2024, he had 20 solo tackles and two interceptions.
Blake Betton, Jr., Shakopee
Betton was everywhere for the Sabers in 2024. He had 87 total tackles and four interceptions. He’s recently received scholarship offers from Michigan, Missouri and Northwestern, among others.
Zak Walker, Jr., Moorhead
Walker is another Spud who made an impact as an underclassman. He has a scholarship offer from North Dakota State.
SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE OFFENSE
Quarterback
Jett Feeney, Sr., Moorhead
Running Backs
Martin Sleen, Jr., Hermantown
Zack Shatek, Jr., Hastings
Wide Receiver
Jameson Smuda, Jr., Zimmerman
Micah Bush, Sr., Hills-Beaver Creek
Tight End
Henry Hauge, Sr., Lakeville South
Offensive Line
Matthew Perusse, Sr., Maple Grove
Noah Dietel, Sr., Litchfield
Earl Brown, Sr., Pillager
Joseph Hamer, Jr., Lakeville South
Jayveon Kelly, Sr., Bloomington Kennedy
Athlete
Godson Rufus-Okomhanru, Sr., Mounds View
SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Gavin Walden, Sr., Eden Prairie
Daniel Devine, Sr., Holy Angels
Nehemiah Ombati, Jr., Shakopee
Hans Pederson, Sr., Buffalo
Linebacker
Luke Henry, Sr., Eden Prairie
Benjamin Bergan, Jr., Totino-Grace
Anthony Taylor, Jr., Litchfield
Defensive Back
Jayden Meister, Jr., Marshall
Jeremiah Peterson-Gordon, Sr., Kasson-Mantorville
Levi Grigson, Sr., Hill-Murray
Devon Luckas, Sr., Anoka
