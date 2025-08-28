High School

Minnesota high school football 2025 preseason all-state teams

See who the top talents are entering the 2025 Minnesota high school football season

Jack Butler

Roman Voss of Jackson County Central is one of the top players entering the 2025 Minnesota high school football season.
Roman Voss of Jackson County Central is one of the top players entering the 2025 Minnesota high school football season. / Jeff Lawler

The 2025 Minnesota high school football season begins today, so High School On SI is highlighting the top players the state has to offer with a first and second preseason all-state team.

The team consists of two running backs and an extra "athlete" position on offense.

Minnesota high school football 2025 preseason all-state team

FIRST TEAM ALL STATE OFFENSE

Quarterback

Mason West, Sr., Edina

West can make a throw to any part of the field, and he’s accumulated over 5,000 career passing yards with 65 touchdowns. He was recently drafted No. 28 in the 2025 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, and he’s going to Michigan State for hockey. 

Mason West is selected as the 29th overall pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock
Mason West is selected as the 29th overall pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Running Back

Caleb Francois, Sr., Minnetonka

Francois makes the switch from quarterback to running back for the Skippers. Last season, he led them in rushing attempts and finished with 1,624 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns. He is committed to Iowa State. 

Taye Reich, Jr., Moorhead

Reich averaged 8.7 yards per carry for 601 yards and ten touchdowns. He is a threat to score every time he touches the ball. He has offers from Kansas State, Minnesota and North Dakota. 

Wide Receiver

Jayden Moore, Sr., Hopkins

A star on the basketball court, Moore is also a talented wide receiver. In 2024, Moore had 44 receptions 924 yards and 11 touchdowns in nine games.  

David Mack, Jr., Moorhead

Mack had 930 receiving yards and 18 receiving touchdowns in 10 games last season. He has scholarship offers from Minnesota and South Dakota. 

Tight End

Kade Bush, Sr., Chanhassen

Bush is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end who has taken snaps as a running back. Last season, he ran for three touchdowns while catching 28 passes for 412 yards and two touchdowns. He is committed to Arkansas. 

Offensive Line

Andrew Trout, Sr., Rocori

Trout is recovering from a twice broken foot, but he says he’s ready to go for the 2025 season. He is a 6-foot-6, 270 pound tackle who is committed to Minnesota. 

Owen Linder, Sr., Chanhassen

Linder excelled at right tackle for the Storm last season. He is 6-foot-5, 280 pounds and committed to Iowa. 

Ethan Beckman, Sr., Prior Lake

Beckman is a mobile left tackle at 6-foot-4, 345 pounds. He is committed to Iowa State. 

Braden Petzel, Sr., Mankato East

Petzel is one of the taller offensive lineman at 6-foot-9, 250 pounds. He is committed to Northern Illinois. 

Weston Rowe, Sr., Jackson County Central

Rowe is the left tackle for the defending Class 2A champions. He is 6-foot-6, 280 pounds and committed to South Dakota State. 

Athlete

Roman Voss, Sr., Jackson County Central

Voss is an athlete committed to Minnesota. For Jackson County Central, Voss is the quarterback who runs around defenders on a regular basis. 

FIRST TEAM ALL STATE DEFENSE

Defensive Lineman

Howie Johnson, Sr., Forest Lake

Johnson has been a mainstay on these teams for three years now. He’s been a varsity player since his freshman year, and last season, he had 87 total tackles and four sacks. He is committed to Minnesota. 

Sawyer Jezierski, Sr., Edina

Jezierski is a disruptive defensive tackle who had five tackles for loss last season. He is committed to Iowa. 

Ajibola Khalid Afuye, Sr., Stillwater

Afuye is an athletic edge who can put his hands in the dirt or stand and set the edge. He is committed to Iowa State. 

Eli Diane, Jr., Wayzata

At 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, Diane is an athlete who received Division 1 offers after his sophomore season. He’s No. 81 in the nation 247sports’ prospect composite rankings for the class of 2027. He is committed to Minnesota. 

Linebacker

Ryder Skanson, Sr., Maple Grove

Skanson helped Maple Grove win the 2024 Class 6A championship with 64 total tackles, two forced fumbles and two interceptions during the season. He is committed to Air Force Academy. 

Andrew McGee, Jr., Shakopee

As a sophomore, McGee had 43 total tackles, five tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks. He can stand up on the edge and play in the middle of the defense. 

Aiden Boche, Sr., Park of Cottage Grove

Boche led Park with 77 total tackles last season and two interceptions in 2024. Boche is also a long snapper. 

Defensive Back

Brayden Dozier, Sr., Maple Grove

Dozier had five interceptions last season to go with 42 total tackles. He is committed to North Dakota State. 

Deron Russell, Sr., Waseca

Russell is a top athlete who excels on both sides of the ball. On defense, in 2024, he had 20 solo tackles and two interceptions.

Blake Betton, Jr., Shakopee

Betton was everywhere for the Sabers in 2024. He had 87 total tackles and four interceptions. He’s recently received scholarship offers from Michigan, Missouri and Northwestern, among others. 

Zak Walker, Jr., Moorhead

Walker is another Spud who made an impact as an underclassman. He has a scholarship offer from North Dakota State. 

SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE OFFENSE

Quarterback

Jett Feeney, Sr., Moorhead

Running Backs

Martin Sleen, Jr., Hermantown

Zack Shatek, Jr., Hastings

Wide Receiver

Jameson Smuda, Jr., Zimmerman

Micah Bush, Sr., Hills-Beaver Creek

Tight End

Henry Hauge, Sr., Lakeville South

Offensive Line

Matthew Perusse, Sr., Maple Grove

Noah Dietel, Sr., Litchfield

Earl Brown, Sr., Pillager

Joseph Hamer, Jr., Lakeville South

Jayveon Kelly, Sr., Bloomington Kennedy

Athlete

Godson Rufus-Okomhanru, Sr., Mounds View

SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Gavin Walden, Sr., Eden Prairie

Daniel Devine, Sr., Holy Angels

Nehemiah Ombati, Jr., Shakopee

Hans Pederson, Sr., Buffalo

Linebacker

Luke Henry, Sr., Eden Prairie

Benjamin Bergan, Jr., Totino-Grace

Anthony Taylor, Jr., Litchfield 

Defensive Back

Jayden Meister, Jr., Marshall

Jeremiah Peterson-Gordon, Sr., Kasson-Mantorville

Levi Grigson, Sr., Hill-Murray

Devon Luckas, Sr., Anoka

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Minnesota