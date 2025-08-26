Vote: Who is the top quarterback entering the 2025 Minnesota high school football season?
The 2025 Minnesota high school football is here, and High School On SI is highlighting some of the top talent by position entering the season. We start with quarterbacks.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. There are many outstanding players in Minnesota, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting will close on September at 11:59 p.m. PT. You can vote as many times as you wish. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
Vote: Who is the top quarterback entering the 2025 Minnesota high school football season?
Kaden Harney, Sr., Maple Grove
Herney led Maple Grove to the 2024 Class 6A Prep Bowl title, and he’ll lead another talented Maple Grove team. He is committed to South Dakota State University. He completed 78-of-133 passes for 1,578 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Joseph Mapson, Sr., Andover
In eight games last season, Mapson completed 55-of-81 passes for 807 passing yards and eight touchdowns to one interception, according to mnfootballhub.com.
Nathan Ramler, Sr., Chanhassen
Ramler completed 60 percent of his passes on 23.75 attempts per game. He finished with 2,373 passing yards and 23 touchdowns.
Roman Voss, Sr., Jackson County Central
Voss is a top all-around athlete, and he’s a threat to score any time he runs the ball. He is committed to Minnesota, where, at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, he could fit in as a linebacker or tight end. Voss led Jackson County Central to the 2024 Class 2A championship.
Pierce Petersohn, Sr., Triton
Petersohn will play tight end for Penn State, but last season for Triton, he played quarterback and threw for 1,479 yards and 17 touchdowns while rushing for 382 yards and nine touchdowns, according to 247sports.com.
Mason West, Sr., Edina
West had an eventful offseason. The Chicago Blackhawks took him 29th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, and he committed to Michigan State to play hockey. He returns for his senior football season with Edina after throwing for 2,592 yards and 37 touchdowns.
Jett Feeney, Jr., Moorhead
Feeney and Moorhead make the leap to Class 6A this season. In Class 5A last year, Feeney threw for 3,221 yards and 48 touchdowns.
Bridon Bahl, Jr., Fillmore Central
Bahl threw for 2,117 yards and 25 touchdowns to eight interceptions in 2024.
“Bridon is a very athletic young man with a strong arm and great decision maker,” Fillmore Central head coach Chris Mensink said.
Tre Moore, So., Hopkins
As a freshman, Moore threw for 1,438 yards and 14 touchdowns, and he ran for two touchdowns.
Reed Creighton, So., Belle Plaine
In seven starts as a freshman, Creighton threw for 13 touchdowns and 1,300 yards, according to his X account.
Jamin Metzger, Sr., Hills-Beaver Creek
Metzger led Hills-Beaver Creek to the 9-Player Prep Bowl last season. At 6-foot-5, Metzger can stand in the pocket and make throws to every part of the field.
Logan Lachermeier, Sr., Minneapolis North
Lachermeier threw for 2,494 yards on 8.5 yards per attempt. He had 29 touchdown passes to 15 interceptions.
Kaaleem Reiland, Sr., Kingsland
Reiland is an all-around playmaker for Kingsland. He has 2,775 career passing yards and 2,549 career rushing yards entering 2025. He has 67 career total touchdowns.
Drew Altavilla, Sr., Two Rivers
As a three-year starter, Altavilla has 2,179 passing yards and 31 touchdowns on a 64 percent completion percentage.
Caden Gutzmer, Jr., Minnetonka
In limited action last season, Gutzmer threw for 202 yards on 65 attempts with three touchdowns. He has scholarship offers from Sacramento State and South Dakota.
Parker Kuehn, Jr., Springfield
Kuehn completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 2,408 yards and 32 touchdowns. He added 222 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns as well for the 2024 Class 1A runner-up.
Many stats according to mnfootballhub.com.
Recommended Articles