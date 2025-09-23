Minnesota High School Football Captain Critically Injured
One Minnesota high school football player is battling just to get back on his feet after suffering a serious injury during a game earlier this season.
Henry Beaver, a captain of the Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons High School, was airlifted to a Rochester hospital after suffering a traumatic brain injury against Kingsland High School on September 11.
A GoFundMe page to keep people updated on his condition and the long road ahead to recovery has been set up, with the Beaver family providing direct updates of his condition.
“Henry has been playing football since third grade and was chosen to be one of the captains for his senior year,” the page reads. “Henry took pride in being a captain and wanting to be a role model for the younger players. He has helped with the elementary football camp throughout his high school career. He loves working with the younger players and teaching them the skills he has learned throughout his playing.”
Henry Beaver was Immediately Taken to Rochester Hospital
Taken directly from the field in Alden, Minnesota to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, doctors became concerned over pressure in Beaver’s head while there. A drain tube was placed to help relieve the pressure, as Beaver remains in ICU.
The neurological testing has improved, the page posted, and Beaver is “working with his physical therapy team to ensure a successful return home.”
“Henry has made significant progress since the accident, but he will have a long recovery road ahead of him.”
Almost 200 donations have been made, bringing in nearly $11,000 for the Beaver family.