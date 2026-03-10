Minnesota High School Girls Basketball 2026 State Tournament Brackets, Matchups, Schedule

High School

See each matchup in the quarterfinal of the MSHSL girls basketball state championship
Providence Academy junior Maddyn Greenway hopes to lead the Lions to their another Class 2A championship
The 2026 Minnesota high school girls basketball state tournament begins on Wednesday, March 10 in Minneapolis. High School On SI has brackets for all four classifications.

Brackets will be updated with final scores throughout the tournament.

Class A Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. No. 8 Braham - 03/12

No. 4 Hillcrest Lutheran Academy vs. No. 5 New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva - 03/12

No. 2 Sleepy Eye Saint Mary's vs. No. 7 Mayer Lutheran - 03/12

No. 3 Kelliher/Northhome High School vs. No. 6 Central Minnesota Christian - 03/12

Class AA Bracket

No. 1 Providence Academy vs. No. 8 Central - 03/11

No. 4 Lourdes vs. No. 5 Perham - 03/11

No. 2 Marshall vs. No. 7 Sauk Centre - 03/11

No. 3 New London-Spicer vs. No. 6 Minnehaha Academy - 03/11

Class AAA Bracket

No. 1 Stewartville vs. No. 8 Willmar - 03/11

No. 4 Cretin-Derham Hall vs. No. 5 Hill-Murray - 03/11

No. 2 Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. No. 7 Rock Ridge - 03/11

No. 3 Marshall vs. No. 6 Totino-Grace - 03/11

Class AAAA Bracket

No. 1 Hopkins vs. No. 8 Blaine - 03/11

No. 4 Maple Grove vs. No. 5 East Ridge - 03/11

No. 2 Rosemount vs. No. 7 Chanhassen - 03/11

No. 3 Mayo vs. No. 6 Monticello - 03/11

Jack Butler
