The 2026 Minnesota high school girls basketball state tournament begins on Wednesday, March 10 in Minneapolis. High School On SI has brackets for all four classifications.

Brackets will be updated with final scores throughout the tournament.

Minnesota High School Girls Basketball 2026 State Tournament Brackets, Matchups, Schedule

Class A Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. No. 8 Braham - 03/12

No. 4 Hillcrest Lutheran Academy vs. No. 5 New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva - 03/12

No. 2 Sleepy Eye Saint Mary's vs. No. 7 Mayer Lutheran - 03/12

No. 3 Kelliher/Northhome High School vs. No. 6 Central Minnesota Christian - 03/12

No. 1 Providence Academy vs. No. 8 Central - 03/11

No. 4 Lourdes vs. No. 5 Perham - 03/11

No. 2 Marshall vs. No. 7 Sauk Centre - 03/11

No. 3 New London-Spicer vs. No. 6 Minnehaha Academy - 03/11

No. 1 Stewartville vs. No. 8 Willmar - 03/11

No. 4 Cretin-Derham Hall vs. No. 5 Hill-Murray - 03/11

No. 2 Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. No. 7 Rock Ridge - 03/11

No. 3 Marshall vs. No. 6 Totino-Grace - 03/11

No. 1 Hopkins vs. No. 8 Blaine - 03/11

No. 4 Maple Grove vs. No. 5 East Ridge - 03/11

No. 2 Rosemount vs. No. 7 Chanhassen - 03/11

No. 3 Mayo vs. No. 6 Monticello - 03/11

