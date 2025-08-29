Minnesota high school football final scores, results — August 28, 2025

High School

Spencer Swaim

The 2025 Minnesota high school football season kicked off on Thursday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this evening.

Adrian 6, Hills-Beaver Creek 49

Aitkin 14, Crosby-Ironton 12

Albany 21, Litchfield 19

Andover 44, Wayzata 20

Austin 7, New Ulm 44

Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 44, Underwood 18

Barnesville 52, Roseau 19

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 18, New York Mills 12

Bemidji 42, Elk River 50

Bertha-Hewitt 44, Blackduck 12

Big Lake 76, De La Salle 22

Blaine 21, Lakeville North 14

Blooming Prairie 8, Lewiston-Altura 21

B O L D 14, Sleepy Eye 22

Braham 64, East Central 8

Breck 42, Harding 0

Cambridge-Isanti 21, Sartell-St. Stephen 14

Centennial 21, Rosemount 14

Chanhassen 24, Alexandria 22

Champlin Park 21, St. Michael-Albertville 12

Chaska 19, Mayo 16

Clearbrook-Gonvick 42, Win-E-Mac 12

Columbia Heights 7, St. Anthony Village 76

Concordia Academy 35, Como Park 20

Coon Rapids 0, Osseo 36

Dassel-Cokato 28, Rockford 7

Deer River 48, Chisholm 6

Duluth East 34, Rock Ridge 29

Eagan 0, Shakopee 41

East Ridge 0, Minnetonka 41

Eden Prairie 49, Anoka 21

Eden Valley-Watkins 54, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 6

Edina 49, Hopkins 21

Farmington 35, Eastview 28

Fillmore Central 50, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 18

Foley 28, Glencoe-Silver Lake 12

Forest Lake 21, Prior Lake 18

Fosston 37, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 8

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 44, Lac qui Parle Valley 6

Goodhue 21, Triton 14

Hastings 20, New Prague 17

Heron Lake-Okabena 54, MLA Comfrey 20

Hibbing 27, Pine City 6

Hill-Murray 52, Chisago Lakes Area 15

Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 44, Northern Freeze co-op [Marshall County Central/Tri-County] 8

Holdingford 42, St. Cloud Cathedral 7

Hutchinson 20, Princeton 7

Irondale 26, Park Center 19

Jackson County Central 61, Maple River 25

Kennedy 45, Roosevelt 7

Kittson Central 33, Rothsay 20

Lake Park-Audubon 28, West Central Area 14

Luverne 40, Blue Earth Area 6

Mahnomen/Waubun 41, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 0

Maple Grove 37, Stillwater 17

Maple Lake 30, Menahga 24

Marshall 47, Mound-Westonka 0

Mayer Lutheran 14, Sibley East 0

McGregor 45, North Woods 6

Melrose 42, Montevideo 6

Minneapolis North 45, Simley 7

Minneota 42, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 7

Minnewaska Area 48, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 14

Moorhead 48, Rogers 10

Norwood-Young America 28, Belle Plaine 27

Ogilvie 50, Silver Bay 14

Otter Tail Central co-op (Battle Lake/Henning) 22, Ashby 18

Otter Tail Central co-op (Battle Lake/Henning) 22, Brandon/Evansville 18

Park Christian 33, Polk County West 12

Pequot Lakes 27, Esko 7

Pierz 42, Sauk Centre 12

Pillager 45, Warroad 20

Red Lake County Central 46, Pine River-Backus 6

Red Rock Central 28, New Ulm Cathedral 6

Robbinsdale Armstrong 41, Burnsville 21

Rocori 28, Totino-Grace 7

Royalton 26, Kimball 20

Rush City 24, Mesabi East 6

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 39, Yellow Medicine East 0

St. Anthony Village 76, Columbia Heights 7

St. Cloud Tech 16, North 12

St. Louis Park 27, Minneapolis Southwest 21

Sebeka 38, Kelliher/Northhome High School 6

Spectrum 16, Fridley 12

Spring Lake Park 34, Two Rivers 14

Stewartville 25, Benilde-St. Margaret's 6

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 16, MACCRAY 8

Waconia 21, Northfield 9

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 32, Ortonville 0

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 28, Southland 26

Watertown-Mayer 34, Milaca 8

White Bear Lake 28, Park 14

Woodbury 23, Roseville 0

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 49, Kenyon-Wanamingo 0

SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

