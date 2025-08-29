Minnesota High School Football Final Scores, Results - August 28, 2025
The 2025 Minnesota high school football season kicked off on Thursday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this evening.
Minnesota high school football final scores, results — August 28, 2025
Adrian 6, Hills-Beaver Creek 49
Aitkin 14, Crosby-Ironton 12
Albany 21, Litchfield 19
Andover 44, Wayzata 20
Austin 7, New Ulm 44
Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 44, Underwood 18
Barnesville 52, Roseau 19
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 18, New York Mills 12
Bemidji 42, Elk River 50
Bertha-Hewitt 44, Blackduck 12
Big Lake 76, De La Salle 22
Blaine 21, Lakeville North 14
Blooming Prairie 8, Lewiston-Altura 21
B O L D 14, Sleepy Eye 22
Braham 64, East Central 8
Breck 42, Harding 0
Cambridge-Isanti 21, Sartell-St. Stephen 14
Centennial 21, Rosemount 14
Chanhassen 24, Alexandria 22
Champlin Park 21, St. Michael-Albertville 12
Chaska 19, Mayo 16
Clearbrook-Gonvick 42, Win-E-Mac 12
Columbia Heights 7, St. Anthony Village 76
Concordia Academy 35, Como Park 20
Coon Rapids 0, Osseo 36
Dassel-Cokato 28, Rockford 7
Deer River 48, Chisholm 6
Duluth East 34, Rock Ridge 29
Eagan 0, Shakopee 41
East Ridge 0, Minnetonka 41
Eden Prairie 49, Anoka 21
Eden Valley-Watkins 54, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 6
Edina 49, Hopkins 21
Farmington 35, Eastview 28
Fillmore Central 50, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 18
Foley 28, Glencoe-Silver Lake 12
Forest Lake 21, Prior Lake 18
Fosston 37, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 8
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 44, Lac qui Parle Valley 6
Goodhue 21, Triton 14
Hastings 20, New Prague 17
Heron Lake-Okabena 54, MLA Comfrey 20
Hibbing 27, Pine City 6
Hill-Murray 52, Chisago Lakes Area 15
Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 44, Northern Freeze co-op [Marshall County Central/Tri-County] 8
Holdingford 42, St. Cloud Cathedral 7
Hutchinson 20, Princeton 7
Irondale 26, Park Center 19
Jackson County Central 61, Maple River 25
Kennedy 45, Roosevelt 7
Kittson Central 33, Rothsay 20
Lake Park-Audubon 28, West Central Area 14
Luverne 40, Blue Earth Area 6
Mahnomen/Waubun 41, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 0
Maple Grove 37, Stillwater 17
Maple Lake 30, Menahga 24
Marshall 47, Mound-Westonka 0
Mayer Lutheran 14, Sibley East 0
McGregor 45, North Woods 6
Melrose 42, Montevideo 6
Minneapolis North 45, Simley 7
Minneota 42, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 7
Minnewaska Area 48, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 14
Moorhead 48, Rogers 10
Norwood-Young America 28, Belle Plaine 27
Ogilvie 50, Silver Bay 14
Otter Tail Central co-op (Battle Lake/Henning) 22, Ashby 18
Park Christian 33, Polk County West 12
Pequot Lakes 27, Esko 7
Pierz 42, Sauk Centre 12
Pillager 45, Warroad 20
Red Lake County Central 46, Pine River-Backus 6
Red Rock Central 28, New Ulm Cathedral 6
Robbinsdale Armstrong 41, Burnsville 21
Rocori 28, Totino-Grace 7
Royalton 26, Kimball 20
Rush City 24, Mesabi East 6
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 39, Yellow Medicine East 0
St. Cloud Tech 16, North 12
St. Louis Park 27, Minneapolis Southwest 21
Sebeka 38, Kelliher/Northhome High School 6
Spectrum 16, Fridley 12
Spring Lake Park 34, Two Rivers 14
Stewartville 25, Benilde-St. Margaret's 6
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 16, MACCRAY 8
Waconia 21, Northfield 9
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 32, Ortonville 0
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 28, Southland 26
Watertown-Mayer 34, Milaca 8
White Bear Lake 28, Park 14
Woodbury 23, Roseville 0
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 49, Kenyon-Wanamingo 0