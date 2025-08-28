Minnesota (MSHSL) High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 28, 2025
There are 98 games scheduled across Minnesota on Thursday, August 28, including 13 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Minnesota High School Football Scoreboard.
There are a few ranked on ranked showdowns Thursday night in Minnesota, but they're highlighted by No. 4 Shakopee going to No. 16 Eagan and No. 13 Anoka playing at No. 6 Eden Prairie.
Minnesota High School Football Games To Watch - August 28, 2025
With 13 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Minnesota high school football officially kicks into full swing.
Metro Area High School Football Schedule - Thursday, August 28
There are 88 games scheduled across the Minneapolis metro area on Thursday, August 28 with many of the ranked matchups above taking place in this area as well as No. 1 Maple Grove in action. You can follow every game on our Twin Cities Metro High School Football Scoreboard.