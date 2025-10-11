Minnesota high school football final scores, results - October 10, 2025
The 2025 Minnesota high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 7.
Aitkin 48, Hinckley-Finlayson 7
Albany 22, New London-Spicer 14
Alden-Conger 52, LeRoy-Ostrander 46
Alexandria 49, Brainerd 18
Annandale 56, Milaca 6
Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 72, Win-E-Mac 38
Bagley 58, Crookston 0
Barnum 54, Chisholm 20
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 2, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0
Belle Plaine 31, Worthington 0
Bemidji 42, Sartell-St. Stephen 19
Benilde-St. Margaret's 19, Jefferson 17
Bertha-Hewitt 64, McGregor 14
Bigfork 37, Silver Bay 7
Border West 56, Ortonville 6
Breckenridge 65, New York Mills 6
Byron 29, Stewartville 26
Caledonia 14, Chatfield 0
Cannon Falls 55, Austin 0
Cedar Mountain 57, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 7
Centennial 28, Blaine 21
Champlin Park 27, Lakeville North 14
Chanhassen 35, Mankato West 21
Chaska 20, Waconia 3
Clearbrook-Gonvick 32, Fosston 28
Cleveland 21, Lester Prairie 6
Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran 21, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 6
Cloquet 21, Duluth East 20
Cotter/Hope Lutheran 47, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 15
Cretin-Derham Hall 27, Mahtomedi 28
Cromwell 55, Carlton 13
Dassel-Cokato 42, Holy Family Catholic 35
Dawson-Boyd 42, Lakeview 15
Deer River 38, Cherry 14
Delano 26, Orono 21
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 43, Barnesville 15
Dover-Eyota 25, Rushford-Peterson 6
East Ridge 21, Stillwater 13
Eden Prairie 35, Eastview 12
Eden Valley-Watkins 32, Kimball 8
Edgerton 58, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 7
Edina 27, Minnetonka 20
Ely 58, East Central 40
Farmington 15, Shakopee 6
Fertile-Beltrami 46, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 0
Frazee 28, Lake Park-Audubon 22
Fridley 21, De La Salle 13
Goodhue 60, Red Wing 13
Goodridge/Grygla 36, Northern Freeze co-op [Marshall County Central/Tri-County] 0
Granada-Huntley-East Chain 42, Heron Lake-Okabena 34
Grand Rapids 55, Proctor/Maris Academy 0
Hancock 32, Rothsay 12
Hermantown 34, Rock Ridge 8
Hibbing 26, Mora 18
Highland Park 48, St. Paul Central 7
Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 54, Underwood 6
Hills-Beaver Creek 60, MLA Comfrey 0
Holdingford 61, Apollo 8
Hopkins 26, Coon Rapids 20
Houston 60, Bethlehem Academy 7
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 28, Watertown-Mayer 21
Hutchinson 48, Totino-Grace 7
Jordan 28, Foley 21
Kennedy 12, Park Center 6
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 26, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 6
Lakeville South 27, Prior Lake 23
Le Sueur-Henderson 63, Windom 6
Litchfield 62, Sauk Centre 7
Littlefork-Big Falls 40, Blackduck 12
Mabel-Canton 45, Kingsland 8
Mahnomen/Waubun 52, Pine River-Backus 0
Mahtomedi 28, Cretin-Derham Hall 27
Mankato East 37, Apple Valley 20
Maple Grove 42, Wayzata 21
Maple Lake 46, West Central Area 16
Maple River 51, Blue Earth Area 0
Marshall 27, Fergus Falls 14
Melrose 40, Little Falls 7
Minneapolis North 2, Camden/FAIR Downtown 0
Minneapolis Southwest 28, Washburn 21
Minnewaska Area 34, Montevideo 6
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 27, Glencoe-Silver Lake 16
Mounds View 28, Forest Lake 23
Nevis 22, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 20
New Prague 38, John Marshall 22
New Ulm Cathedral 35, Renville County West 12
North 42, Faribault 19
North Branch 56, Denfeld 18
Northfield 28, Century 6
Ogilvie 46, Mille Lacs Co-op 20
Osakis 34, St. Cloud Cathedral 21
Osseo 23, Andover 21
Otter Tail Central co-op (Battle Lake/Henning 54, Menahga 14
Owatonna 21, Mayo 20
Parkers Prairie 54, Wadena-Deer Creek 6
Paynesville 36, Royalton 0
Pelican Rapids 32, Warroad 21
Pequot Lakes 41, Two Harbors 0
Perham 28, Hawley 3
Pierz 34, Rockford 0
Pillager 30, Staples-Motley 24
Pine Island 47, Lake City 6
Pipestone 41, Sibley East 0
Princeton 50, St. Cloud Tech 7
Providence Academy 24, Big Lake 14
Red Lake County Central 29, Park Christian 20
Red Rock Central 28, Wabasso 14
Redwood Valley 47, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 0
Richfield 54, Columbia Heights 6
Robbinsdale Armstrong 31, Robbinsdale Cooper 28
Rocori 28, Becker 21
Rogers 31, Anoka 28
Rosemount 41, Eagan 7
Roseville 17, Park 0
Rush City 30, Crosby-Ironton 6
Sauk Rapids-Rice 32, Cambridge-Isanti 28
Sebeka 36, Verndale 34
Sleepy Eye 13, MACCRAY 6
South Ridge 22, Kelliher/Northhome High School 6
South St. Paul 36, Chisago Lakes Area 20
Southland 51, Hayfield 14
Spectrum 48, PACT Charter 0
Spring Grove 28, Lanesboro 24
Spring Lake Park 21, Buffalo 7
St. Charles 56, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6
St. Croix Lutheran 62, Breck 15
St. Francis 35, Irondale 13
St. James 41, Mayer Lutheran 27
St. Michael-Albertville 29, Moorhead 27
St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake 35, St. Anthony Village 0
St. Peter 24, New Ulm 0
Tartan 14, St. Louis Park 7
Thief River Falls 29, Park Rapids 28
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 66, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 6
Tri-City United [Montgomery-Lonsdale/Le Center] 35, Fairmont/Martin Luther 7
Triton 21, Lourdes 7
Upsala 44, Brandon/Evansville 0
Wabasha-Kellogg 30, Grand Meadow 14
Wabaunsee 47, Maranatha Christian Academy 0
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 66, Red Lake 0
Waseca 35, Albert Lea 10
Willmar 55, Detroit Lakes 7
Woodbury 30, White Bear Lake 20
Zimmerman 34, Mound-Westonka 19
