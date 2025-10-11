High School

Minnesota high school football final scores, results - October 10, 2025

See every final score from Week 7 of Minnesota high school football

Spencer Swaim

Becker football senior Caleb Maddox runs the ball during a home game versus ROCORI on Oct. 10, 2025. The Bulldogs lost 28-21.
Becker football senior Caleb Maddox runs the ball during a home game versus ROCORI on Oct. 10, 2025. The Bulldogs lost 28-21. / Reid Glenn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Minnesota high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 7.

Aitkin 48, Hinckley-Finlayson 7

Albany 22, New London-Spicer 14

Alden-Conger 52, LeRoy-Ostrander 46

Alexandria 49, Brainerd 18

Annandale 56, Milaca 6

Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 72, Win-E-Mac 38

Bagley 58, Crookston 0

Barnum 54, Chisholm 20

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 2, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0

Belle Plaine 31, Worthington 0

Bemidji 42, Sartell-St. Stephen 19

Benilde-St. Margaret's 19, Jefferson 17

Bertha-Hewitt 64, McGregor 14

Bigfork 37, Silver Bay 7

Border West 56, Ortonville 6

Breckenridge 65, New York Mills 6

Byron 29, Stewartville 26

Caledonia 14, Chatfield 0

Cannon Falls 55, Austin 0

Cedar Mountain 57, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 7

Centennial 28, Blaine 21

Champlin Park 27, Lakeville North 14

Chanhassen 35, Mankato West 21

Chaska 20, Waconia 3

Clearbrook-Gonvick 32, Fosston 28

Cleveland 21, Lester Prairie 6

Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran 21, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 6

Cloquet 21, Duluth East 20

Cotter/Hope Lutheran 47, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 15

Cretin-Derham Hall 27, Mahtomedi 28

Cromwell 55, Carlton 13

Dassel-Cokato 42, Holy Family Catholic 35

Dawson-Boyd 42, Lakeview 15

Deer River 38, Cherry 14

Delano 26, Orono 21

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 43, Barnesville 15

Dover-Eyota 25, Rushford-Peterson 6

East Ridge 21, Stillwater 13

Eden Prairie 35, Eastview 12

Eden Valley-Watkins 32, Kimball 8

Edgerton 58, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 7

Edina 27, Minnetonka 20

Ely 58, East Central 40

Farmington 15, Shakopee 6

Fertile-Beltrami 46, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 0

Frazee 28, Lake Park-Audubon 22

Fridley 21, De La Salle 13

Goodhue 60, Red Wing 13

Goodridge/Grygla 36, Northern Freeze co-op [Marshall County Central/Tri-County] 0

Granada-Huntley-East Chain 42, Heron Lake-Okabena 34

Grand Rapids 55, Proctor/Maris Academy 0

Hancock 32, Rothsay 12

Hermantown 34, Rock Ridge 8

Hibbing 26, Mora 18

Highland Park 48, St. Paul Central 7

Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 54, Underwood 6

Hills-Beaver Creek 60, MLA Comfrey 0

Holdingford 61, Apollo 8

Hopkins 26, Coon Rapids 20

Houston 60, Bethlehem Academy 7

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 28, Watertown-Mayer 21

Hutchinson 48, Totino-Grace 7

Jordan 28, Foley 21

Kennedy 12, Park Center 6

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 26, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 6

Lakeville South 27, Prior Lake 23

Le Sueur-Henderson 63, Windom 6

Litchfield 62, Sauk Centre 7

Littlefork-Big Falls 40, Blackduck 12

Mabel-Canton 45, Kingsland 8

Mahnomen/Waubun 52, Pine River-Backus 0

Mahtomedi 28, Cretin-Derham Hall 27

Mankato East 37, Apple Valley 20

Maple Grove 42, Wayzata 21

Maple Lake 46, West Central Area 16

Maple River 51, Blue Earth Area 0

Marshall 27, Fergus Falls 14

Melrose 40, Little Falls 7

Minneapolis North 2, Camden/FAIR Downtown 0

Minneapolis Southwest 28, Washburn 21

Minnewaska Area 34, Montevideo 6

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 27, Glencoe-Silver Lake 16

Mounds View 28, Forest Lake 23

Nevis 22, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 20

New Prague 38, John Marshall 22

New Ulm Cathedral 35, Renville County West 12

North 42, Faribault 19

North Branch 56, Denfeld 18

Northfield 28, Century 6

Ogilvie 46, Mille Lacs Co-op 20

Osakis 34, St. Cloud Cathedral 21

Osseo 23, Andover 21

Otter Tail Central co-op (Battle Lake/Henning 54, Menahga 14

Owatonna 21, Mayo 20

Parkers Prairie 54, Wadena-Deer Creek 6

Paynesville 36, Royalton 0

Pelican Rapids 32, Warroad 21

Pequot Lakes 41, Two Harbors 0

Perham 28, Hawley 3

Pierz 34, Rockford 0

Pillager 30, Staples-Motley 24

Pine Island 47, Lake City 6

Pipestone 41, Sibley East 0

Princeton 50, St. Cloud Tech 7

Providence Academy 24, Big Lake 14

Red Lake County Central 29, Park Christian 20

Red Rock Central 28, Wabasso 14

Redwood Valley 47, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 0

Richfield 54, Columbia Heights 6

Robbinsdale Armstrong 31, Robbinsdale Cooper 28

Rocori 28, Becker 21

Rogers 31, Anoka 28

Rosemount 41, Eagan 7

Roseville 17, Park 0

Rush City 30, Crosby-Ironton 6

Sauk Rapids-Rice 32, Cambridge-Isanti 28

Sebeka 36, Verndale 34

Sleepy Eye 13, MACCRAY 6

South Ridge 22, Kelliher/Northhome High School 6

South St. Paul 36, Chisago Lakes Area 20

Southland 51, Hayfield 14

Spectrum 48, PACT Charter 0

Spring Grove 28, Lanesboro 24

Spring Lake Park 21, Buffalo 7

St. Charles 56, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6

St. Croix Lutheran 62, Breck 15

St. Francis 35, Irondale 13

St. James 41, Mayer Lutheran 27

St. Michael-Albertville 29, Moorhead 27

St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake 35, St. Anthony Village 0

St. Peter 24, New Ulm 0

Tartan 14, St. Louis Park 7

Thief River Falls 29, Park Rapids 28

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 66, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 6

Tri-City United [Montgomery-Lonsdale/Le Center] 35, Fairmont/Martin Luther 7

Triton 21, Lourdes 7

Upsala 44, Brandon/Evansville 0

Wabasha-Kellogg 30, Grand Meadow 14

Wabaunsee 47, Maranatha Christian Academy 0

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 66, Red Lake 0

Waseca 35, Albert Lea 10

Willmar 55, Detroit Lakes 7

Woodbury 30, White Bear Lake 20

Zimmerman 34, Mound-Westonka 19

