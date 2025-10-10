Minnesota (MSHSL) High School Football Schedules & Scores - October 10, 2025
There are 149 games scheduled across Minnesota on Friday, October 10, including 17 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on ourMinnesota High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 18 Edina going to No. 2 Minnetonka and No. 15 Centennial going to No. 23 Blaine on Friday night.
Minnesota High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 10
With 17 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Minnesota high school football rolls into Week 7.
MSHSL Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 19 games scheduled in the MSHSL AAAAAA classification on Friday, October 10, highlighted by the top 25 matchups of No. 18 Edina at No. 2 Minnetonka and No.15 Centennial at No. 23 Blaine. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 24 games scheduled in the MSHSL AAAAA classification on Friday, October 10, highlighted by No. 10 Mahtomedi going to No. 24 Cretin-Derham Hall. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 23 games scheduled in the MSHSL AAAA classification on Friday, October 10, highlighted by No. 12 Marshall going to Fergus Falls and No. 8 Byron at Stewartville. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 33 games scheduled in the MSHSL AAA classification on Friday, October 10. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class AAA High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 31 games scheduled in the MSHSL AA classification on Friday, October 10. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class AA High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 32 games scheduled in the MSHSL A classification on Friday, October 10. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class A High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL 9-Player High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 32 games scheduled in the MSHL 9-player classification on Friday, October 10. You can follow every game on our MSHSL 9-Player High School Football Scoreboard.
