Minnesota High School Football final scores, results - September 12, 2025
The 2025 Minnesota high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the night.
Academy of Holy Angels 20, Robbinsdale Cooper 14
Adrian 58, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 14
Aitkin 2-0, Mora 0-3, 7:00 PM
Albany 43, Melrose 16
Albert Lea 17, New Ulm 14
Alexandria 42, Sartell-St. Stephen 14
Andover 55, Coon Rapids 14
Austin 14, Worthington 13
B O L D 29, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 22
Bagley 29, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 31
Barnum 25, Braham 6
Belle Plaine 25, Tri-City United [Montgomery-Lonsdale/Le Center] 12
Benilde-St. Margaret's 54, De La Salle 8
Benson 44, Brandon/Evansville 8
Bertha-Hewitt 30, Verndale 6
Blaine 41, Anoka 30
Border West 20, Clearbrook-Gonvick 8
Brainerd 49, Sauk Rapids-Rice 14
Breck 15, St. Cloud Tech 14
Breckenridge 42, Frazee 18
Browerville 36, West Central Area 14
Buffalo 32, Bemidji 31
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 0-2, Nicollet 0-2, 7:00 PM
Byron 42, Hill-Murray 6
Cannon Falls 6, Chatfield 24
Cedar Mountain 36, New Ulm Cathedral 6
Centennial 31, Champlin Park 10
Chanhassen 41, Waconia 16
Chaska 35, Hastings 14
Chatfield 24, Cannon Falls 6
Cherry 54, Chisholm 24
Cleveland 26, Lewiston-Altura 13
Cloquet 16, North Branch 30
Concordia Academy 34, St. Agnes 21
Cotter/Hope Lutheran 53, Lake City 22
Cretin-Derham Hall 45, Jefferson 14
Crosby-Ironton 14, Greenway 20
Dassel-Cokato 38, Jordan 20
Dawson-Boyd 54, Lac qui Parle Valley 6
Deer River 46, East Central 0
Detroit Lakes 19, Princeton 12
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 36, Perham 0
East Grand Forks 37, Park Rapids 23
East Ridge 23, Roseville 0
Eagan 28, Eastview 13
Eden Prairie 40, Edina 19
Edgerton 60, MLA Comfrey 0
Elk River 50, St. Francis 14
Esko 28, Hibbing 0
Fairmont/Martin Luther 14, Waseca 21
Farmington 22, White Bear Lake 6
Fergus Falls 28, Becker 7
Fertile-Beltrami 40, Underwood 6
Fillmore Central 43, Blooming Prairie 7
Foley 6, Annandale 4
Forest Lake 53, Park 0
Fosston 34, Win-E-Mac 0
Fridley 36, Columbia Heights 0
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 1-1, Mayer Lutheran 2-0, 7:00 PM
Glencoe-Silver Lake 48, Montevideo 12
Goodhue 56, La Crescent-Hokah 20
Grand Rapids 55, Denfeld 0
Greenway 20, Crosby-Ironton 14
Highland Park 28, Harding 8
Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 40, Hancock 14
Hills-Beaver Creek 50, Heron Lake-Okabena 14
Holdingford 12, Eden Valley-Watkins 8
Holy Family Catholic 24, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 20
Hopkins 14, Woodbury 35
Houston 24, Spring Grove 18
Hutchinson 14, Rocori 15
International Falls 21, Rush City 58
Irondale 0, Robbinsdale Armstrong 28
Jackson County Central 77, Sibley East 0
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 32, Blue Earth Area 0
John Marshall 14, Northfield 36
Kasson-Mantorville 21, Stewartville 18
Kelley 0-0, Blackduck 1-1, 7:00 PM
Kennedy 14, Tartan 55
Kittson Central 35, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 28
Lake City 22, Cotter/Hope Lutheran 53
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 7, Le Sueur-Henderson 20
Lake Park-Audubon 27, Menahga 14
Lakeville North 12, Lakeville South 28
LeRoy-Ostrander 46, Grand Meadow 20
Lester Prairie 0-1, St. James 1-1, 7:00 PM
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 0-1, St. James 1-1, 7:00 PM
Litchfield 57, Little Falls 8
Littlefork-Big Falls 62, Bigfork 8
Luverne 49, Windom 14
MACCRAY 20, Yellow Medicine East 0
Mabel-Canton 50, Lanesboro 26
Mahnomen/Waubun 48, Red Lake 0
Mankato East 28, Mankato West 7
Maple Grove 49, Mounds View 14
Maple Lake 48, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0
Maple River 51, St. Clair 0
Marshall 41, Willmar 7
Martin County West 48, Madelia 6
Mayo 27, New Prague 24
Mesabi East 44, Hinckley-Finlayson 6
Mille Lacs Co-op 26, Cromwell 20
Minneapolis North 41, Minneapolis Southwest 24
Minneota 69, Canby 0
Minnetonka 47, Moorhead 21
Moose Lake/Willow River 34, Aitkin 14
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 46, Sauk Centre 7
Mound-Westonka 16, Providence Academy 10
Murray County Central 35, Sleepy Eye 0
New London-Spicer 22, Watertown-Mayer 0
Nevis 56, Cass Lake-Bena 8
Nicollet 0-2, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 0-2, 7:00 PM
Northern Freeze co-op [Marshall County Central/Tri-County] 35, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 6
Norwood-Young America 2-0, St. Peter 1-1, 7:00 PM
Ogilvie 76, Carlton 6
Osakis 22, Kimball 14
Osseo 24, Rogers 14
Otter Tail Central co-op (Battle Lake/Henning) 34, Wadena-Deer Creek 14
PACT Charter 1-1, Avalon/Great River/Twin Cities Academy 0-1, 7:00 PM
Park Christian 48, Pine River-Backus 8
Parkers Prairie 14, New York Mills 6
Paynesville 8, Redwood Valley 44
Pelican Rapids 42, Thief River Falls 20
Pequot Lakes 68, Proctor/Maris Academy 0
Pierz 30, Minnewaska Area 7
Pillager 27, Barnesville 6
Pine City 0, Rock Ridge 20
Pine Island 27, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0
Pipestone 28, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 7
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 42, Red Wing 14
Polk County West 40, Crookston 0
Prior Lake 17, Rosemount 21
Randolph 44, Kenyon-Wanamingo 8
Red Lake County Central 48, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 0
Red Rock Central 46, Renville County West 6
Rock Ridge 20, Pine City 0
Rockford 28, Milaca 8
Roosevelt 0, Washburn 27
Rothsay 36, Ortonville 6
Royalton 54, Apollo 34
Rush City 58, International Falls 21
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 42, Lakeview 14
St. Charles 14, Rushford-Peterson 6
St. Cloud Cathedral 55, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 8
St. Croix Lutheran 50, Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 20
St. Louis Park 55, Mahtomedi 18
St. Michael-Albertville 15, Wayzata 14
St. Thomas Academy 49, Burnsville 14
Sebeka 48, McGregor 20
Southland 56, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 20
South St. Paul 46, North 26
Spring Lake Park 55, Park Center 18
Springfield 68, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 18
Staples-Motley 43, Hawley 14
Stewartville 18, Kasson-Mantorville 21
Stillwater 28, Shakopee 49
Tartan 55, Kennedy 14
Totino-Grace 35, St. Anthony Village 0
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 18, Springfield 68
Triton 13, Caledonia 3
Two Harbors 40, Mora 14
Two Rivers 28, Apple Valley 21
Uniontown 14, Maranatha Christian Academy 6
United South Central 36, Hayfield 6
Upsala 53, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 6
Wabasso 64, Granada-Huntley-East Chain 12
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 31, Bagley 29
Warroad 28, Roseau 8
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 59, Medford 0
Winona 33, Faribault 8
Woodbury 35, Hopkins 14
Zimmerman 14, Delano 2
South Ridge vs Cook County, Postponed
