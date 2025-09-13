High School

Minnesota High School Football final scores, results - September 12, 2025

Spencer Swaim

The 2025 Minnesota high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the night.

Academy of Holy Angels 20, Robbinsdale Cooper 14

Adrian 58, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 14

Aitkin 2-0, Mora 0-3, 7:00 PM

Albany 43, Melrose 16

Albert Lea 17, New Ulm 14

Alexandria 42, Sartell-St. Stephen 14

Andover 55, Coon Rapids 14

Austin 14, Worthington 13

B O L D 29, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 22

Bagley 29, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 31

Barnum 25, Braham 6

Belle Plaine 25, Tri-City United [Montgomery-Lonsdale/Le Center] 12

Benilde-St. Margaret's 54, De La Salle 8

Benson 44, Brandon/Evansville 8

Bertha-Hewitt 30, Verndale 6

Blaine 41, Anoka 30

Border West 20, Clearbrook-Gonvick 8

Brainerd 49, Sauk Rapids-Rice 14

Breck 15, St. Cloud Tech 14

Breckenridge 42, Frazee 18

Browerville 36, West Central Area 14

Buffalo 32, Bemidji 31

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 0-2, Nicollet 0-2, 7:00 PM

Byron 42, Hill-Murray 6

Cannon Falls 6, Chatfield 24

Cedar Mountain 36, New Ulm Cathedral 6

Centennial 31, Champlin Park 10

Chanhassen 41, Waconia 16

Chaska 35, Hastings 14

Chatfield 24, Cannon Falls 6

Cherry 54, Chisholm 24

Cleveland 26, Lewiston-Altura 13

Cloquet 16, North Branch 30

Concordia Academy 34, St. Agnes 21

Cotter/Hope Lutheran 53, Lake City 22

Cretin-Derham Hall 45, Jefferson 14

Crosby-Ironton 14, Greenway 20

Dassel-Cokato 38, Jordan 20

Dawson-Boyd 54, Lac qui Parle Valley 6

Deer River 46, East Central 0

Detroit Lakes 19, Princeton 12

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 36, Perham 0

East Grand Forks 37, Park Rapids 23

East Ridge 23, Roseville 0

Eagan 28, Eastview 13

Eden Prairie 40, Edina 19

Edgerton 60, MLA Comfrey 0

Elk River 50, St. Francis 14

Esko 28, Hibbing 0

Fairmont/Martin Luther 14, Waseca 21

Farmington 22, White Bear Lake 6

Fergus Falls 28, Becker 7

Fertile-Beltrami 40, Underwood 6

Fillmore Central 43, Blooming Prairie 7

Foley 6, Annandale 4

Forest Lake 53, Park 0

Fosston 34, Win-E-Mac 0

Fridley 36, Columbia Heights 0

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 1-1, Mayer Lutheran 2-0, 7:00 PM

Glencoe-Silver Lake 48, Montevideo 12

Goodhue 56, La Crescent-Hokah 20

Grand Rapids 55, Denfeld 0

Greenway 20, Crosby-Ironton 14

Highland Park 28, Harding 8

Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 40, Hancock 14

Hills-Beaver Creek 50, Heron Lake-Okabena 14

Holdingford 12, Eden Valley-Watkins 8

Holy Family Catholic 24, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 20

Hopkins 14, Woodbury 35

Houston 24, Spring Grove 18

Hutchinson 14, Rocori 15

International Falls 21, Rush City 58

Irondale 0, Robbinsdale Armstrong 28

Jackson County Central 77, Sibley East 0

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 32, Blue Earth Area 0

John Marshall 14, Northfield 36

Kasson-Mantorville 21, Stewartville 18

Kelley 0-0, Blackduck 1-1, 7:00 PM

Kennedy 14, Tartan 55

Kittson Central 35, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 28

Lake City 22, Cotter/Hope Lutheran 53

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 7, Le Sueur-Henderson 20

Lake Park-Audubon 27, Menahga 14

Lakeville North 12, Lakeville South 28

LeRoy-Ostrander 46, Grand Meadow 20

Lester Prairie 0-1, St. James 1-1, 7:00 PM

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 0-1, St. James 1-1, 7:00 PM

Litchfield 57, Little Falls 8

Littlefork-Big Falls 62, Bigfork 8

Luverne 49, Windom 14

MACCRAY 20, Yellow Medicine East 0

Mabel-Canton 50, Lanesboro 26

Mahnomen/Waubun 48, Red Lake 0

Mankato East 28, Mankato West 7

Maple Grove 49, Mounds View 14

Maple Lake 48, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0

Maple River 51, St. Clair 0

Marshall 41, Willmar 7

Martin County West 48, Madelia 6

Mayo 27, New Prague 24

Mesabi East 44, Hinckley-Finlayson 6

Mille Lacs Co-op 26, Cromwell 20

Minneapolis North 41, Minneapolis Southwest 24

Minneota 69, Canby 0

Minnetonka 47, Moorhead 21

Moose Lake/Willow River 34, Aitkin 14

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 46, Sauk Centre 7

Mound-Westonka 16, Providence Academy 10

Murray County Central 35, Sleepy Eye 0

New London-Spicer 22, Watertown-Mayer 0

Nevis 56, Cass Lake-Bena 8

Nicollet 0-2, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 0-2, 7:00 PM

Northern Freeze co-op [Marshall County Central/Tri-County] 35, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 6

Norwood-Young America 2-0, St. Peter 1-1, 7:00 PM

Ogilvie 76, Carlton 6

Osakis 22, Kimball 14

Osseo 24, Rogers 14

Otter Tail Central co-op (Battle Lake/Henning) 34, Wadena-Deer Creek 14

PACT Charter 1-1, Avalon/Great River/Twin Cities Academy 0-1, 7:00 PM

Park Christian 48, Pine River-Backus 8

Parkers Prairie 14, New York Mills 6

Paynesville 8, Redwood Valley 44

Pelican Rapids 42, Thief River Falls 20

Pequot Lakes 68, Proctor/Maris Academy 0

Pierz 30, Minnewaska Area 7

Pillager 27, Barnesville 6

Pine City 0, Rock Ridge 20

Pine Island 27, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0

Pipestone 28, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 7

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 42, Red Wing 14

Polk County West 40, Crookston 0

Prior Lake 17, Rosemount 21

Randolph 44, Kenyon-Wanamingo 8

Red Lake County Central 48, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 0

Red Rock Central 46, Renville County West 6

Rock Ridge 20, Pine City 0

Rockford 28, Milaca 8

Roosevelt 0, Washburn 27

Rothsay 36, Ortonville 6

Royalton 54, Apollo 34

Rush City 58, International Falls 21

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 42, Lakeview 14

St. Charles 14, Rushford-Peterson 6

St. Cloud Cathedral 55, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 8

St. Croix Lutheran 50, Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 20

St. Louis Park 55, Mahtomedi 18

St. Michael-Albertville 15, Wayzata 14

St. Thomas Academy 49, Burnsville 14

Sebeka 48, McGregor 20

Southland 56, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 20

South St. Paul 46, North 26

Spring Lake Park 55, Park Center 18

Springfield 68, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 18

Staples-Motley 43, Hawley 14

Stewartville 18, Kasson-Mantorville 21

Stillwater 28, Shakopee 49

Tartan 55, Kennedy 14

Totino-Grace 35, St. Anthony Village 0

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 18, Springfield 68

Triton 13, Caledonia 3

Two Harbors 40, Mora 14

Two Rivers 28, Apple Valley 21

Uniontown 14, Maranatha Christian Academy 6

United South Central 36, Hayfield 6

Upsala 53, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 6

Wabasso 64, Granada-Huntley-East Chain 12

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 31, Bagley 29

Warroad 28, Roseau 8

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 59, Medford 0

Winona 33, Faribault 8

Woodbury 35, Hopkins 14

Zimmerman 14, Delano 2

South Ridge vs Cook County, Postponed

Published
