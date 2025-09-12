Minnesota (MSHSL) High School Football Schedules & Scores - September 12, 2025
There are 170 games scheduled across Minnesota on Friday, September 12, including 21 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Minnesota High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 2 Minnetonka hosting No. 5 Moorhead and another top-ten matchup featuring No. 3 Edina traveling to No. 6 Eden Prairie.
Minnesota High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 12
With 21 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Minnesota high school football rolls into week two.
St. Francis vs No. 9 Elk River, 6:00 PM
No. 16 Byron vs Hill-Murray, 6:30 PM
Willmar vs No. 22 Marshall, 7:00 PM
No. 4 Shakopee vs No. 24 Stillwater, 7:00 PM
Kasson-Mantorville vs No. 17 Stewartville, 7:00 PM
No. 11 Prior Lake vs Rosemount, 7:00 PM
Mankato West vs No. 12 Mankato East, 7:00 PM
No. 19 Rogers vs Osseo, 7:00 PM
No. 18 Mahtomedi vs St. Louis Park, 7:00 PM
No. 5 Moorhead vs No. 2 Minnetonka, 7:00 PM
Mounds View vs No. 1 Maple Grove, 7:00 PM
Lakeville North vs No. 10 Lakeville South, 7:00 PM
Park vs No. 7 Forest Lake, 7:00 PM
No. 14 Farmington vs White Bear Lake, 7:00 PM
No. 3 Edina vs No. 6 Eden Prairie, 7:00 PM
No. 8 Chanhassen vs Waconia, 7:00 PM
Burnsville vs No. 25 St. Thomas Academy, 7:00 PM
No. 20 Centennial vs No. 15 Champlin Park, 7:00 PM
No. 13 Alexandria vs Sartell-St. Stephen, 7:00 PM
Anoka vs No. 23 Blaine, 7:00 PM
Coon Rapids vs No. 21 Andover, 7:00 PM
MSHSL Class AAAAAA High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 19 games scheduled in the MSHSL AAAAAA classification on Friday, September 12, highlighted by No. 20 Centennial going to No. 15 Champlin Park as well as No. 4 Shakopee going to No. 24 Stillwater. You can follow every game on ourMSHSL Class AAAAAA High School Football Scoreboard. Here are the ranked on ranked matchups:
MSHSL Class AAAAA High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 27 games scheduled in the MSHSL AAAAA classification on Friday, September 5. There are nine games consisting of ranked teams Friday night. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class AAAAA Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL Class AAAA High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 26 games scheduled in the MSHSL AAAA classification on Friday, September 5, highlighted by three ranked teams in action. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class AAAA High School Football Scoreboard.
View our full Class AAAA Scoreboard
MSHSL Class AAA High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 37 games scheduled in the MSHSL AAA classification on Friday, September 12 highlighted by No. 17 Stewartville hosting Kasson-Mantorville. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class AAA High School Football Scoreboard.
View full MSHSL AAA Scoreboard
MSHSL Class AA High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 39 games scheduled in the MSHSL AA classification on Friday, September 12, with games kicking things off at 5:00pm. You can follow ever game on our MSHSL Class AA High School Football Scoreboard.
View full MSHSL Class AA scoreboard
MSHSL Class A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 40 games scheduled in the MSHSL A classification on Friday, September 12, with two games kicking off at 6:00pm. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full MSHSL Class A scoreboard
MSHSL 9 Man High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 31 games scheduled in MSHSL 9 man on Friday, September 12, with two games kicking off at 6:00pm. You can follow every game on our MSHSL 9 man High School Football Scoreboard.
View full MSHSL 9 man scoreboard
