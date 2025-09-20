Minnesota High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 19, 2025
The 2025 Minnesota high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores.
Aitkin 34 vs International Falls 27
Albert Lea 42 vs Worthington 0
Alexandria 52 vs Elk River 16
Andover 22 vs Centennial 16
Annandale 49 vs Watertown-Mayer 0
Apple Valley 45 vs Hastings 28
Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 20 vs Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 14
Barnum 18 vs Deer River 16
Becker 20 vs Princeton 12
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 30 vs Browerville 0
Belle Plaine 27 vs New Ulm 14
Bemidji 29 vs Sauk Rapids-Rice 13
Benilde-St. Margaret's 18 vs St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake 16
Bertha-Hewitt 44 vs Carlton 12
Blaine 49 vs Coon Rapids 13
Blue Earth Area 50 vs Hayfield 34
Braham 53 vs Chisholm 14
Brandon/Evansville 22 vs West Central Area 12
Breckenridge 42 vs Wadena-Deer Creek 0
Buffalo 27 vs Robbinsdale Armstrong 21
Burnsville 34 vs Two Rivers 28
Byron 49 vs Faribault 0
Cambridge-Isanti 42 vs Spring Lake Park 12
Camden/FAIR Downtown 50 vs Roosevelt 29
Canby 29 vs Yellow Medicine East 7
Cannon Falls 63 vs Kenyon-Wanamingo 8
Cedar Mountain 43 vs Nicollet 22
Champlin Park 41 vs Rogers 15
Chanhassen 13 vs St. Thomas Academy 28
Cherry 42 vs Ely 6
Chisago Lakes Area 28 vs St. Anthony Village 14
Clearbrook-Gonvick 40 vs Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 18
Cleveland 29 vs Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 8
Cook County 24 vs Blackduck 6
Cromwell 57 vs McGregor 6
Crookston 68 vs Cass Lake-Bena 0
Delano 28 vs Big Lake 6
East Grand Forks 28 vs Warroad 7
East Ridge 21 vs White Bear Lake 14
Eastview 28 vs Roseville 19
Eden Prairie 37 vs St. Michael-Albertville 13
Eden Valley-Watkins 46 vs Redwood Valley 34
Edgerton 24 vs Adrian 0
Esko 50 vs Mora 0
Fergus Falls 27 vs Zimmerman 16
Fertile-Beltrami 37 vs Win-E-Mac 0
Foley 42 vs Little Falls 7
Forest Lake 51 vs Woodbury 0
Frazee 18 vs New York Mills 12
Goodhue 62 vs Lake City 14
Grand Meadow 26 vs Lanesboro 7
Grand Rapids 49 vs Duluth East 12
Hancock 50 vs Ortonville 0
Hermantown 41 vs Cloquet 21
Hibbing 36 vs Proctor/Maris Academy 0
Hill-Murray 26 vs North 6
Hills-Beaver Creek 62 vs Westbrook-Walnut Grove 8
Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 28 vs Border West 6
Holy Family Catholic 49 vs Glencoe-Silver Lake 22
Hopkins 45 vs Park 21
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 12 vs Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 6
Irondale 21 vs Fridley 13
Jackson County Central 48 vs Pipestone 6
John Marshall 27 vs Century 20
Jordan 25 vs Rockford 14
Kasson-Mantorville 47 vs Providence Academy 30
Kelliher/Northhome High School 20 vs Bigfork 12
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 26 vs Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 22
Kingsland 40 vs LeRoy-Ostrander 32
Kittson Central 28 vs Goodridge/Grygla 24
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 48 vs Sibley East 8
Lakeville North 17 vs Eagan 0
Lakeville South 35 vs Farmington 6
Lester Prairie 16 vs Martin County West 6
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 16 vs Martin County West 6
Litchfield 54 vs Montevideo 6
Lourdes 16 vs St. Charles 6
Luverne 6 vs Le Sueur-Henderson 0
MACCRAY 20 vs Lac qui Parle Valley 6
Mahnomen/Waubun 47 vs Nevis 0
Maple Grove 33 vs Edina 7
Maple Lake 38 vs Benson 14
Maple River 38 vs Blooming Prairie 12
Marshall 49 vs Hutchinson 6
Maur Hill Prep-Mount Academy 56 vs Maranatha Christian Academy 6
Mayer Lutheran 19 vs Madelia 0
Mayo 35 vs Northfield 21
Mesabi East 24 vs Crosby-Ironton 8
Milaca 8 vs Apollo 6
Mille Lacs Co-op 42 vs Sebeka 22
Minneapolis North 34 vs Washburn 27
Minneapolis Southwest 52 vs St. Paul Central 0
Minneota 53 vs Lakeview 0
Minnetonka 33 vs Prior Lake 15
Minnewaska Area 26 vs Melrose 25
Monticello 30 vs St. Francis 15
Moose Lake/Willow River 48 vs Hinckley-Finlayson 7
Moorhead 28 vs Wayzata 27
Mountain Iron-Buhl 52 vs East Central 0
Murray County Central 44 vs Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 12
New London-Spicer 20 vs Dassel-Cokato 14
North Branch 44 vs Rock Ridge 6
Ogilvie 42 vs Verndale 14
Orono 37 vs Mound-Westonka 0
Osseo 29 vs Anoka 25
Otter Tail Central co-op (Battle Lake/Henning) 22 vs Lake Park-Audubon 16
Owatonna 17 vs New Prague 14
Park Christian 33 vs Ada-Borup/Norman County West 20
Park Rapids 28 vs Pelican Rapids 23
Parkers Prairie 54 vs Menahga 12
Paynesville 44 vs B O L D 39
Pequot Lakes 27 vs Denfeld 24
Pierz 21 vs Albany 14
Pillager 27 vs Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 12
Pine River-Backus 70 vs Red Lake 0
Red Lake County Central 52 vs Bagley 20
Red Rock Central 12 vs Heron Lake-Okabena 7
Robbinsdale Cooper 40 vs Park Center 28
Rocori 21 vs Willmar 20
Rosemount 17 vs Shakopee 10
Rothsay 36 vs Underwood 6
Royalton 31 vs Sauk Centre 28
Rush City 30 vs Greenway 24
Sartell-St. Stephen 20 vs Brainerd 16
Simley 25 vs South St. Paul 30
South Ridge 26 vs Kelley 0
Spectrum 44 vs PACT Charter 0
Springfield 34 vs Dawson-Boyd 7
Spring Grove 26 vs Wabasha-Kellogg 14
St. Clair 42 vs Medford 15
St. Cloud Cathedral 28 vs Kimball 0
St. Cloud Tech 28 vs Detroit Lakes 20
St. James 38 vs Southland 20
St. Peter 39 vs Tri-City United [Montgomery-Lonsdale/Le Center] 0
St. Thomas Academy 28 vs Chanhassen 13
Staples-Motley 49 vs Perham 14
Stephen-Argyle Central 35 vs Fosston 0
Stewartville 28 vs Winona 0
Stillwater 27 vs Mounds View 0
Thief River Falls 37 vs Roseau 16
Totino-Grace 56 vs Columbia Heights 14
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 42 vs Sleepy Eye 26
Two Harbors 7 vs Pine City 0
Upsala 58 vs Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 7
Wabasso 26 vs New Ulm Cathedral 20
Waconia 30 vs Mankato West 14
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 26 vs Polk County West 0
Waseca 21 vs Norwood-Young America 0
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 51 vs Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 14
