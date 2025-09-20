High School

Minnesota High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 19, 2025

See every final score from Week 4 of Minnesota high school football

Spencer Swaim

Minnesota high school football continues through Week 4
Minnesota high school football continues through Week 4 / Jeff Lawler

The 2025 Minnesota high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores.

Aitkin 34 vs International Falls 27

Albert Lea 42 vs Worthington 0

Alexandria 52 vs Elk River 16

Andover 22 vs Centennial 16

Annandale 49 vs Watertown-Mayer 0

Apple Valley 45 vs Hastings 28

Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 20 vs Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 14

Barnum 18 vs Deer River 16

Becker 20 vs Princeton 12

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 30 vs Browerville 0

Belle Plaine 27 vs New Ulm 14

Bemidji 29 vs Sauk Rapids-Rice 13

Benilde-St. Margaret's 18 vs St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake 16

Bertha-Hewitt 44 vs Carlton 12

Blaine 49 vs Coon Rapids 13

Blue Earth Area 50 vs Hayfield 34

Braham 53 vs Chisholm 14

Brandon/Evansville 22 vs West Central Area 12

Breckenridge 42 vs Wadena-Deer Creek 0

Buffalo 27 vs Robbinsdale Armstrong 21

Burnsville 34 vs Two Rivers 28

Byron 49 vs Faribault 0

Cambridge-Isanti 42 vs Spring Lake Park 12

Camden/FAIR Downtown 50 vs Roosevelt 29

Canby 29 vs Yellow Medicine East 7

Cannon Falls 63 vs Kenyon-Wanamingo 8

Cedar Mountain 43 vs Nicollet 22

Champlin Park 41 vs Rogers 15

Chanhassen 13 vs St. Thomas Academy 28

Cherry 42 vs Ely 6

Chisago Lakes Area 28 vs St. Anthony Village 14

Clearbrook-Gonvick 40 vs Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 18

Cleveland 29 vs Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 8

Cook County 24 vs Blackduck 6

Cromwell 57 vs McGregor 6

Crookston 68 vs Cass Lake-Bena 0

Delano 28 vs Big Lake 6

East Grand Forks 28 vs Warroad 7

East Ridge 21 vs White Bear Lake 14

Eastview 28 vs Roseville 19

Eden Prairie 37 vs St. Michael-Albertville 13

Eden Valley-Watkins 46 vs Redwood Valley 34

Edgerton 24 vs Adrian 0

Esko 50 vs Mora 0

Fergus Falls 27 vs Zimmerman 16

Fertile-Beltrami 37 vs Win-E-Mac 0

Foley 42 vs Little Falls 7

Forest Lake 51 vs Woodbury 0

Frazee 18 vs New York Mills 12

Goodhue 62 vs Lake City 14

Grand Meadow 26 vs Lanesboro 7

Grand Rapids 49 vs Duluth East 12

Hancock 50 vs Ortonville 0

Hermantown 41 vs Cloquet 21

Hibbing 36 vs Proctor/Maris Academy 0

Hill-Murray 26 vs North 6

Hills-Beaver Creek 62 vs Westbrook-Walnut Grove 8

Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 28 vs Border West 6

Holy Family Catholic 49 vs Glencoe-Silver Lake 22

Hopkins 45 vs Park 21

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 12 vs Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 6

Irondale 21 vs Fridley 13

Jackson County Central 48 vs Pipestone 6

John Marshall 27 vs Century 20

Jordan 25 vs Rockford 14

Kasson-Mantorville 47 vs Providence Academy 30

Kelliher/Northhome High School 20 vs Bigfork 12

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 26 vs Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 22

Kingsland 40 vs LeRoy-Ostrander 32

Kittson Central 28 vs Goodridge/Grygla 24

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 48 vs Sibley East 8

Lakeville North 17 vs Eagan 0

Lakeville South 35 vs Farmington 6

Lester Prairie 16 vs Martin County West 6

Litchfield 54 vs Montevideo 6

Lourdes 16 vs St. Charles 6

Luverne 6 vs Le Sueur-Henderson 0

MACCRAY 20 vs Lac qui Parle Valley 6

Mahnomen/Waubun 47 vs Nevis 0

Maple Grove 33 vs Edina 7

Maple Lake 38 vs Benson 14

Maple River 38 vs Blooming Prairie 12

Marshall 49 vs Hutchinson 6

Maur Hill Prep-Mount Academy 56 vs Maranatha Christian Academy 6

Mayer Lutheran 19 vs Madelia 0

Mayo 35 vs Northfield 21

Mesabi East 24 vs Crosby-Ironton 8

Milaca 8 vs Apollo 6

Mille Lacs Co-op 42 vs Sebeka 22

Minneapolis North 34 vs Washburn 27

Minneapolis Southwest 52 vs St. Paul Central 0

Minneota 53 vs Lakeview 0

Minnetonka 33 vs Prior Lake 15

Minnewaska Area 26 vs Melrose 25

Monticello 30 vs St. Francis 15

Moose Lake/Willow River 48 vs Hinckley-Finlayson 7

Moorhead 28 vs Wayzata 27

Mountain Iron-Buhl 52 vs East Central 0

Murray County Central 44 vs Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 12

New London-Spicer 20 vs Dassel-Cokato 14

North Branch 44 vs Rock Ridge 6

Ogilvie 42 vs Verndale 14

Orono 37 vs Mound-Westonka 0

Osseo 29 vs Anoka 25

Otter Tail Central co-op (Battle Lake/Henning) 22 vs Lake Park-Audubon 16

Owatonna 17 vs New Prague 14

Park Christian 33 vs Ada-Borup/Norman County West 20

Park Rapids 28 vs Pelican Rapids 23

Parkers Prairie 54 vs Menahga 12

Paynesville 44 vs B O L D 39

Pequot Lakes 27 vs Denfeld 24

Pierz 21 vs Albany 14

Pillager 27 vs Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 12

Pine River-Backus 70 vs Red Lake 0

Red Lake County Central 52 vs Bagley 20

Red Rock Central 12 vs Heron Lake-Okabena 7

Robbinsdale Cooper 40 vs Park Center 28

Rocori 21 vs Willmar 20

Rosemount 17 vs Shakopee 10

Rothsay 36 vs Underwood 6

Royalton 31 vs Sauk Centre 28

Rush City 30 vs Greenway 24

Sartell-St. Stephen 20 vs Brainerd 16

Simley 25 vs South St. Paul 30

South Ridge 26 vs Kelley 0

Spectrum 44 vs PACT Charter 0

Springfield 34 vs Dawson-Boyd 7

Spring Grove 26 vs Wabasha-Kellogg 14

St. Clair 42 vs Medford 15

St. Cloud Cathedral 28 vs Kimball 0

St. Cloud Tech 28 vs Detroit Lakes 20

St. James 38 vs Southland 20

St. Peter 39 vs Tri-City United [Montgomery-Lonsdale/Le Center] 0

St. Thomas Academy 28 vs Chanhassen 13

Staples-Motley 49 vs Perham 14

Stephen-Argyle Central 35 vs Fosston 0

Stewartville 28 vs Winona 0

Stillwater 27 vs Mounds View 0

Thief River Falls 37 vs Roseau 16

Totino-Grace 56 vs Columbia Heights 14

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 42 vs Sleepy Eye 26

Two Harbors 7 vs Pine City 0

Upsala 58 vs Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 7

Wabasso 26 vs New Ulm Cathedral 20

Waconia 30 vs Mankato West 14

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 26 vs Polk County West 0

Waseca 21 vs Norwood-Young America 0

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 51 vs Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 14

Published
Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

