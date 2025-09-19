Minnesota (MSHSL) High School Football Schedules & Scores - September 19, 2025
There are 171 games scheduled across Minnesota on Friday, September 19, including 18 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on ourMinnesota High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 1 Maple Grove going to No. 8 Edina and No. 10 Lakeville South goes to No. 13 Farmington.
Minnesota High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 19
With 19 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Minnesota high school football rolls into week four.
MSHSL Class AAAAAA High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 20 games scheduled in the MSHSL AAAAAA classification on Friday, September 19, highlighted by No. 1 Maple Grove going to No. 8 Edina as well as No. 10 Lakeville South going to No. 13 Farmington. You can follow every game on ourMSHSL Class AAAAAA High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL Class AAAAA High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 28 games scheduled in the MSHSL AAAAA classification on Friday, September 19, highlighted by No. 6 Chanhassen going to No. 19 St. Thomas Academy as well as No. 7 Elk River going to No. 12 Alexandria. You can follow every game on ourMSHSL Class AAAAA High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL Class AAAA High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 30 games scheduled in the MSHSL AAAA classification on Friday, September 19, highlighted by No. 21 Kasson-Mantorville, No. 18 Marshall, and No. 14 Byron all being in action. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class AAAA High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL Class AAA High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 38 games scheduled in the MSHSL AAA classification on Friday, September 19 You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class AAA High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL Class AA High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 38 games scheduled in the MSHSL AA classification on Friday, September 19. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class AA High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL Class A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 42 games scheduled in the MSHSL A classification on Friday, September 19. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class A High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL 9 Man High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 34 games scheduled in the MSHL 9 man classification on Friday, September 19. You can follow every game on our MSHSL 9 Man High School Football Scoreboard.
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here