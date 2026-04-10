Minnesota High School Football Lands New Head Coach
A Minnesota high school football team has hired a new head coach.
Enrico “EJ” Shelby has been named the new head football coach at Osseo High School. Shelby, according to Hometown Source, served in the United States Air Force after high school. He has since made stops as a coach at several college programs.
A former player at the College of the Desert and Taylor University, Shelby replaces Derrin Lamker, who took the same position at Wayzata High School.
New Head Minnesota High School Football Coach Has College Experience
Shelby served in a variety of roles at Concordia St. Paul, St. Norbert College, St. Olaf College, Millikin University, Kentucky Christian University and Hamline University.
Under Lamker, Osseo won the 2015 Minnesota State High School League Class 6A state football championship, three conference titles and two section crowns. He made two stints with the program, coaching them from 2005-16 before returning in 2025.
The Orioles rebounded from a 2-16 run during 2023 and 2024 to finish 4-5 this past season.
Enrico "EJ" Shelby Has Long Had Interest In Osseo
Shelby previously applied for the head coach position at Osseo.
“This is home for me,” Shelby told the Osseo Maple Grove Press. “I live like three minutes from the school. This is home and this is personal to me. I feel Osseo is a hidden gem.”
With two sons at home, Shelby opted to put his focus on the Orioles and this job despite having talks with Texas A&M-Texarkana, an NAIA college set to debut in 2027.
“I decided I wanted to stay in the state,” he said. “I kept having people come to me saying, ‘Hey, the Osseo job’s open again, ‘Osseo job’s open,’ so eventually I decided to give it another try and I applied.
“We’re going to get this tree growing and when the fruit starts to come, we aren’t going to stop there. We’re going to nourish this program. It starts with the youth. I’m excited to work with folks around youth football here and nurture that side of things.”
The Orioles scored 201 points last year, allowing 247. They started the year 3-1 before losing four of five down the stretch.
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker