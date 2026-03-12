Minnesota High School Girls Basketball 2026 State Tournament Day 2 Scores, Recaps - March 12
The 2026 Minnesota high school girls basketball state tournament continues on Thursday with action from three classifications.
Class 1A begins its tournament with the quarterfinals, and Class 2A and 4A play their semifinals.
This page will be updated with scores and recaps throughout the day.
CLASS 1A
No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. No. 8 Braham
No. 4 Hillcrest Lutheran Academy vs. No. 5 New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva
No. 2 St. Mary's vs. No. 7 Mayer Lutheran
No. 3 Kelliher/Northhome High School vs. No. 6 Central Minnesota Christian
CLASS 3A
No. 1 Stewartville vs. No. 4 Cretin-Derham Hall
No. 2 Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. No. 3 Marshall
CLASS 4A
No. 1 Hopkins vs. No. 4 Maple Grove
No. 2 Rosemount vs. No. 3 Mayo
