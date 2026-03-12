The 2026 Minnesota high school girls basketball state tournament continues on Thursday with action from three classifications.

Class 1A begins its tournament with the quarterfinals, and Class 2A and 4A play their semifinals.

This page will be updated with scores and recaps throughout the day.

Minnesota High School Girls Basketball 2026 State Tournament Day 2 Scores, Recaps - March 12

CLASS 1A

No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. No. 8 Braham

No. 4 Hillcrest Lutheran Academy vs. No. 5 New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva

No. 2 St. Mary's vs. No. 7 Mayer Lutheran

No. 3 Kelliher/Northhome High School vs. No. 6 Central Minnesota Christian

CLASS 3A

No. 1 Stewartville vs. No. 4 Cretin-Derham Hall

No. 2 Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. No. 3 Marshall

CLASS 4A

No. 1 Hopkins vs. No. 4 Maple Grove

No. 2 Rosemount vs. No. 3 Mayo

More from High School On SI