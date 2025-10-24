Minnesota (MSHSL) High School Football Schedules & Scores - October 24, 2025
There are 17 games scheduled across Minnesota on Friday, October 24, including 20 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on ourMinnesota High School Football Scoreboard.
Minnesota High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 24
Wayzata (1-7) vs #9 Lakeville South (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Rogers (4-3) vs Mounds View (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Andover (4-4) vs East Ridge (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Eastview (2-5) vs #1 Maple Grove (8-0) - 7:00 PM
Eagan (2-6) vs #21 Woodbury (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Moorhead (4-4) vs Blaine (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Stillwater (3-5) vs Shakopee (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Hopkins (3-4) vs #3 Centennial (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Roseville (1-7) vs #14 Champlin Park (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Lakeville North (1-7) vs #6 Eden Prairie (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Farmington (4-4) vs Edina (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Coon Rapids (2-6) vs #12 Forest Lake (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Anoka (0-8) vs #5 Minnetonka (6-2) - 7:00 PM
White Bear Lake (2-6) vs Prior Lake (4-4) - 7:00 PM
St. Michael-Albertville (3-5) vs Osseo (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Park (1-7) vs #4 Rosemount (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Maranatha Christian Academy (1-6) vs Mission Valley (3-4) - 9:00 PM
