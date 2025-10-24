High School

Minnesota (MSHSL) High School Football Schedules & Scores - October 24, 2025

Get MSHSL schedules and scores as the 2025 Minnesota high school football season continues Friday, October 24

Spencer Swaim

Becker football senior Isaac Daluge runs the ball during the Minnesota Class 4A state championship against Totino-Grace on Nov. 22, 2024 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Becker football senior Isaac Daluge runs the ball during the Minnesota Class 4A state championship against Totino-Grace on Nov. 22, 2024 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. / Reid Glenn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 17 games scheduled across Minnesota on Friday, October 24, including 20 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on ourMinnesota High School Football Scoreboard.

Minnesota High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 24

Wayzata (1-7) vs #9 Lakeville South (6-2) - 7:00 PM

Rogers (4-3) vs Mounds View (4-4) - 7:00 PM

Andover (4-4) vs East Ridge (4-4) - 7:00 PM

Eastview (2-5) vs #1 Maple Grove (8-0) - 7:00 PM

Eagan (2-6) vs #21 Woodbury (6-2) - 7:00 PM

Moorhead (4-4) vs Blaine (5-3) - 7:00 PM

Stillwater (3-5) vs Shakopee (5-3) - 7:00 PM

Hopkins (3-4) vs #3 Centennial (6-1) - 7:00 PM

Roseville (1-7) vs #14 Champlin Park (7-1) - 7:00 PM

Lakeville North (1-7) vs #6 Eden Prairie (6-2) - 7:00 PM

Farmington (4-4) vs Edina (4-4) - 7:00 PM

Coon Rapids (2-6) vs #12 Forest Lake (7-1) - 7:00 PM

Anoka (0-8) vs #5 Minnetonka (6-2) - 7:00 PM

White Bear Lake (2-6) vs Prior Lake (4-4) - 7:00 PM

St. Michael-Albertville (3-5) vs Osseo (4-4) - 7:00 PM

Park (1-7) vs #4 Rosemount (7-1) - 7:00 PM

Maranatha Christian Academy (1-6) vs Mission Valley (3-4) - 9:00 PM

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

Home/Minnesota