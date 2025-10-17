Minnesota High School Football Top 25 State Rankings — October 17, 2025
The 2025 Minnesota high school football regular season is almost over, and each week, High School On SI has all-classification top 25 rankings. Here are the rankings after Week 7.
No. 1 Maple Grove (8-0)
Last week’s ranking: 1
This week’s game: Oct. 24 vs. Eastview (2-6)
Ranking rationale: Maple Grove has gotten off to some slow starts of late, but the Crimson sure know how to finish. The reigning Class 6A champs made it through another regular season unbeaten after coming back from 14-0 down after one quarter to squash previous No. 2 Minnetonka (6-2) 30-14 in Maple Grove.
The Skippers still led 14-10 at the half but could not stop the Crimson from methodically marching down field. James Engle had another big day with 8 carries for 156 yards and two touchdowns.
Maple Grove is the clear cut choice at No. 1 and finished as the top seed from Section 6-6A. Determining Nos. 2-25 is much harder, as you’ll see with big shakeups in this week’s Power 25.
No. 2 St. Thomas Academy (8-0)
Last week’s ranking: 6
This week’s game: Oct. 25 vs. winner of Burnsville (1-7) at Apple Valley (3-5)
Ranking rationale: With a lot of parity atop Class 6A past Maple Grove, it’s time to launch the Class 5A-leading Cadets up to No. 2. They’ve passed test after test with flying colors, including in last week’s 35-7 blowout vs. previous No. 10 Mahtomed (7-1) in Mendota Heights. It was a scoreless game after one quarter. St. Thomas Academy got rolling in the second, going up 21-0 at halftime.
The Cadets had a shutout going until the fourth quarter. Running back Dominic Baez ran for one touchdown early and threw a 64-yarder to break the game open in the third. STA’s resume also features a win over current No. 10 Chanhassen (7-1). It earned the top seed in Section 3-5A.
No. 3 Centennial (7-1)
Last week’s ranking: 11
This week’s game: Oct. 24 vs. Hopkins (4-4)
Ranking rationale: Centennial’s win over current No. 4 Rosemount (7-1) keeps getting better by the day. The Irish have won seven straight since that Week 1 matchup. Meanwhile, the Cougars are a six-point loss to Andover (6-3) in Week 4 away from being undefeated.
Centennial closed the regular season with a 31-21 win vs. an Anoka (0-8) team that is not your usual winless squad. The Cougars earned the top seed out of Section 5-6A.
No. 4 Rosemount (7-1)
Last week’s ranking: 5
This week’s game: Oct. 24 vs. Park of Cottage Grove (1-7)
Ranking rationale: Make it seven straight for Rosemount. The host Irish looked poised to blowout previous No. 4 Lakeville South (6-2) with a 17-0 halftime lead.
Rosemount had big plays going with a 53-yard touchdown run by Savion Severson and a 40-yard pass from Finn Macken to Jakhai Hollie. South pulled within five with 3:28 but got no closer in Rosemount’s 20-15 victory. The Irish’s only loss came in Week 1 against current No. 3 Centennial (7-1). Rosemount is the top seed ot of Section 3-6A.
No. 5 Minnetonka (6-2)
Last week’s ranking: 2
This week’s game: Oct. 24 vs. Anoka (0-8)
Ranking rationale: Minnetonka had the No. 1 spot in its sights. The Skippers were up to the task for a half at No. 1 Maple Grove (8-0). They leapt out to a 14-0 lead after one quarter and still led 14-10 at the half. Caleb Francois, who started the year at running back but is back at the helm at quarterback in recent weeks, found the end zone twice.
Maple Grove made adjustments and Minnetonka did not have the answer. This marks two straight losses for the Skippers to end the year, but they’ll still be dangerous into November. They’re the No. 2 seed from Section 6-6A.
No. 6 Eden Prairie (6-2)
Last week’s ranking: 3
This week’s game: Oct. 24 vs. Lakeville North (1-7)
Ranking rationale: Eden Prairie drops more from other teams ascending than its own downfalls. The Eagles won their third straight, downing visiting Wayzata (1-7), 35-14. The Trojans put up 14 points in the fourth quarter to make this look more respectable. Eden Prairie is the No. 3 seed out of a tough Section 6-6A.
No. 7 Byron (8-0)
Last week’s ranking: 7
This week’s game: Oct. 25 vs. winner of Faribault (0-8) at Winona (2-6)
Ranking rationale: In a five-day stretch, Byron has beaten the reigning Class 3A champ and the 4A runner up. The Bears capped a perfect regular season with a 21-14 win vs. Totino-Grace (4-4). They led 21-0 through three quarters before a late Eagles rally.
Eli Rodemeyer threw for 102 yards and a touchdown while the team rushed for another 101. Byron is the top seed in a difficult Section 1-4A.
No. 8 Marshall (8-0)
Last week’s ranking: 10
This week’s game: Oct. 25 vs. winner of St. Peter (7-1) at Hutchinson (4-4)
Ranking rationale: Byron and Marshall are neck and neck for top team in Class 4A. The Tigers posted their third shutout of the season in a 41-0 win at Benilde-St. Margaret’s (5-3). Logan Eickhoff had a 77-yard pick-six. Levi Maeyaert hit Ethan Boeck for a flea flicker pass. Everything was humming for a team that hasn’t let up all season. Marshall is the top seed in Section 2-4A.
No. 9 Lakeville South (6-2)
Last week’s ranking: 4
This week’s game: Oct. 24 vs. Wayzata (1-7)
Ranking rationale: Lakeville South admirably fought back to nearly pull out the road win in a top-five matchup. The Cougars fell 20-15 at Rosemount (7-1), which climbs up a spot to No. 4 this week. Griffen Dean’s 31-yard touchdown run with 3:28 to go gave South hope after trailing 17-0 at halftime. The Cougars are the No. 2 seed out of Section 3-6A.
No. 10 Chanhassen (7-1)
Last week’s ranking: 12
This week’s game: Oct. 25 vs. winner of Mankato West (3-5) at Waconia (5-3)
Ranking rationale: Chanhassen kept on rolling with a 41-17 win at Rochester Mayo (4-4). Nathan Ramler threw for four touchdowns, two going to Kade Bush. Peyton Ramsay ran for 114 yards and a touchdown.
The Storm’s only loss this season was a weather-shortened game at current No. 2 St. Thomas Academy (8-0). It owns a nice win over current No. 11 Alexandria (7-1). Chan draws the top seed in a deep Section 2-5A.
No. 11 Alexandria (7-1)
Last week’s ranking: 9
This week’s game: Oct. 25 vs. winner of Sauk Rapids-Rice (1-7) at Brainerd (3-5)
Ranking rationale: Alexandria scored 36-plus points for the sixth straight game in a 42-12 win at Robbinsdale Armstrong (4-4). The Cardinals got up 22-0 before allowing points in the second quarter of this 2024 Class 5A state quarterfinals rematch. They’re the top seed in Section 7-5A, in which they’ve blown out the other four teams in the section.
No. 12 Forest Lake (7-1)
Last week’s ranking: 13
This week’s game: Oct. 24 vs. Coon Rapids (2-6)
Ranking rationale: Forest Lake bounced back from its lone loss of the season in Week 7 with a 27-7 dismantling at Stillwater (3-5). The Rangers led 21-0 at halftime. Kevin Ndirangu led with nine carries for 68 yards and two touchdowns. Stillwater was held to 6 rushing yards on 23 carries. The Rangers earn the top seed in Section 4-6A.
No. 13 Spring Lake Park (8-0)
Last week’s ranking: 14
This week’s game: Oct. 25 vs. winner of Irondale (2-6) at Robbinsdale Cooper (2-6)
Ranking rationale: Spring Lake Park keeps finding ways to win. It overcame a 10-0 deficit at home in the second quarter to win 17-10 vs. Brainerd (3-5).
Nolan Roach threw the game-winning 5-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Konkler with 28 seconds left in the second quarter. SLP is the top seed in Section 6-5A and won’t face a Power 25 until at least the state quarterfinals if the Panthers get there.
No. 14 Champlin Park (7-1)
Last week’s ranking: 16
This week’s game: Oct. 24 vs. Roseville (1-7)
Ranking rationale: Champlin Park won its fifth straight with a 28-21 victory vs. previous No. 23 Osseo (4-4). Miles Felton ran for three touchdowns, none more important than the 8-yarder that broke a tie midway through the fourth quarter. The Rebels are the No. 2 seed in Section 5-6A with their only loss coming to top seed and state No. 3 Centennial (7-1).
No. 15 Monticello (7-1)
Last week’s ranking: 17
This week’s game: Oct. 25 vs. winner of Duluth East (3-5) at St. Francis (5-3)
Ranking rationale: Monticello is up to a season-high 15th after picking up a 43-30 win vs. Bemidji (4-4). The Magic came up big in the clutch, coming back from down 30-27 entering the fourth quarter. Cale Holthaus put Monti up with a 1-yard touchdown rush with 7:17 to go and Cole Mueller iced the game with a 45-yard touchdown run with 3:48 left.
The Magic get the top seed in Section 7-5A. Monti’s only loss came in Week 2 when it held current No. 11 Alexandria (7-1) to a season-low seven points.
No. 16 Kasson-Mantorville (7-1)
Last week’s ranking: 18
This week’s game: Oct. 25 vs. winner of Austin (1-7) at Stewartville (6-2)
Ranking rationale: Kasson-Mantorville cruised in its regular season finale, 63-7 vs. St. Anthony (2-6). Grady Babcock passed for a touchdown and ran for two more to lead the KoMets. Keymoni Bent had a kick return touchdown to open the scoring and Camryn Tottingham had a pick-six. K-M earned the No. 2 seed in Section 1-4A. Its only loss was to top seed and current state No. 7 Byron (8-0).
No. 17 Mahtomedi (7-1)
Last week’s ranking: 10
This week’s game: Oct. 25 vs. winner of St. Paul Central (1-7) at St. Paul Highland Park (3-5)
Ranking rationale: Mahtomedi’s undefeated season came to a halt with a 35-7 shellacking at current No. 2 St. Thomas Academy (8-0). The Zephyrs are still having an incredible season and have a great shot at making it back to state as the top seed in Section 4-5A.
No. 18 Elk River (6-2)
Last week’s ranking: 20
This week’s game: Oct. 25 vs. Cambridge-Isanti (4-4)
Ranking rationale: Elk River played a vintage game on Wednesday, using its overwhelming rush attack to score nine touchdowns, all on the ground, in a 61-27 win vs. previous No. 25 Cretin-Derham Hall (5-3). Braedon Becker led with eight carries for 186 yards and a touchdown.
He was one of three Elks in triple figures for a team that finished with 47 carries for 617 yards. This one was never close with Elk River leading 20-0 midway through the second quarter. Elk River draws the No. 2 seed in Section 7-5A.
No. 19 Jackson County Central (8-0)
Last week’s ranking: 21
This week’s game: Oct. 25 vs. winner of Windom Area (3-5) at Pipestone Area (4-4)
Ranking rationale: Jackson County Central is into the top 20 for the first time after another dominant win. The Huskies rolled 59-6 at Windom Area. Future Golden Gopher Roman Voss set the JCC all-time passing touchdown record after recording three (to go with two rushing). The Huskies are the top seed in Section 3-2A.
No. 20 Annandale (8-0)
Last week’s ranking: 22
This week’s game: Oct. 25 vs. winner of Mora (1-7) at Pine City (2-6)
Ranking rationale: Annandale bursts into the top 20 for the first time and remains Class 3A’s top team. The Cardinals capped a perfect regular season with a 38-7 win at a good Jordan team (5-3). Annandale is the top seed in Section 5-3A.
No. 21 Woodbury (6-2)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s game: Oct. 24 vs. Eagan (3-5)
Ranking rationale: Woodbury cracks the Power 25 for the first time in 2025. While the Royals didn’t play a world-beating schedule, winning 75% of their games is still a worthy feat. They enter the postseason on a four-game win streak with a nice win vs. Mounds View (4-4) a week before Mounds View upset then-unbeaten and top-five ranked Forest Lake (7-1). Woodbury earned the No. 2 seed in Section 4-6A.
No. 22 Chaska (6-2)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s game: Oct. 25 vs. Mankato East (6-2)
Ranking rationale: Earning the No. 2 seed in Section 2-5A was no small achievement. The Hawks earned it this season with a win over their first round opponent. They also closed the regular season with a pair of nice defensive efforts: 20-3 at Waconia (5-3) and 26-15 at New Prague (2-6). Sam Summer led with 24 carries for 204 yards and three touchdowns in the latter.
No. 23 ROCORI (7-1)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s game: Oct. 25 vs. winner of New Ulm (2-6) at Willmar (5-3)
Ranking rationale: ROCORI’s 28-0 loss vs. Marshall (8-0) didn’t look too great at the time, but seeing how Marshall (8-0) is up to No. 8 in the state and destroying just about everyone, the loss was a little more understandable.
Plus, it was the Spartans’ second game under new head coach Greg Enz, who implemented a different offensive scheme this season. ROCORI’s since reeled off six straight wins and looks a lot more comfortable. It closed the regular season with a 49-12 vs. Princeton (2-5). The Spartans are the No. 2 seed behind Marshall in Section 2-4A.
No. 24 Minneapolis North (8-0)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s game: Oct. 25 vs. winner of Brooklyn Center (4-4) at Breck (5-3)
Ranking rationale: While Annandale is the top team in Class 3A by this writer’s opinion, and in the media polls, Minneapolis North is the top 3A squad per the QRF computer ranking. The Polars are averaging 42.2 points per game and allowing just 9.6.
They’re the top seed in Section 4-3A, which also features another team in Power 25 consideration, St. Croix Lutheran (8-0). Aside from a 34-27 win at Minneapolis Washburn (5-3), a Class 5A squad, North has beaten everyone by 17-plus.
No. 25 Pine Island (8-0)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s game: Oct. 25 vs. winner of Plainview-Elgin-Millville (3-5) at Lake City (3-5)
Ranking rationale: It’s cliche to say a team or player is putting up video game-like numbers, but that’s actually the case for Pine Island. The Panthers are outscoring teams at a roughly 40-3 clip. Their 3.4 points allowed per game leads Class 3A.
Pine Island’s only reasonably close game was a 42-21 win vs. Winona Cotter (7-1) in which they shutout the Ramblers in the second half after leading 28-21 at the break. These last two spots in this week’s Power 25 could have just as easily gone to fellow 3A unbeatens like Section 7 mates Pequot Lakes and Pierz, or St. Croix Lutheran and Waseca.
