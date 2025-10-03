Minnesota (MSHSL) High School Football Schedules & Scores - October 3, 2025
There are 168 games scheduled across Minnesota on Friday, October 3, including 21 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on ourMinnesota High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 10 Moorhead going to No. 3 Eden Prairie and No. 5 Lakeville South going to No. 8 Edina, both Friday night.
Minnesota High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 3
With 21 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Minnesota high school football rolls into Week 6.
MSHSL Class AAAAAA High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 18 games scheduled in the MSHSL AAAAAA classification on Friday, October 3, highlighted by the top 10 matchups above of No. 5 Lakeville South at No. 8 Edina and No.10 Moorhead at No. 3 Eden Prairie. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class AAAAAA High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL Class AAAAA High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 23 games scheduled in the MSHSL AAAAA classification on Friday, October 3, highlighted by No. 16 Chanhassen at No. 22 Chaska. You can follow every game on ourMSHSL Class AAAAA High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL Class AAAA High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 27 games scheduled in the MSHSL AAAA classification on Friday, October 3, highlighted by No.18 Kasson-Mantorville going to No. 12 Byron. You can follow every game on ourMSHSL Class AAAA High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL Class AAA High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 39 games scheduled in the MSHSL AAA classification on Friday, October 3 You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class AAA High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL Class AA High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 37 games scheduled in the MSHSL AA classification on Friday, October 3. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class AA High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL Class A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 42 games scheduled in the MSHSL A classification on Friday, October 3. You can follow every game on our MSHSL Class A High School Football Scoreboard.
MSHSL 9 Man High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 31 games scheduled in the MSHL 9 man classification on Friday, October 3. You can follow every game on our MSHSL 9 Man High School Football Scoreboard.
