Minnesota High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - September 29, 2025
The 2025 Minnesota high school football season rolls on, and each week, High School On SI has all-classification top 25 rankings. Here are the rankings after week five.
Minnesota High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - September 29, 2025
No. 1 Maple Grove (5-0)
Last week’s ranking: 1
This week’s game: Oct. 3 vs. St. Michael-Albertville (1-4)
Ranking rationale: Maple Grove is showing no signs of relinquishing the top spot. The Crimson rolled on the road 56-14 at a Jett Feeney-less Moorhead (3-2) squad ranked No. 6 at game time. The two teams matched touchdowns on their opening possessions.
The Spuds pulled within 21-14 with just 3:17 before halftime. There was no slowing James Engle, who rushed for his second and third of five touchdowns on the night before the break. He finished with 11 carries for 176 yards. Kaden Harney finished with a 6-for-8 passing line for 97 yards and no picks. Moorhead was held scoreless in the second half.
Maple Grove (40.6 points per game) is second in Class 6A in scoring offense behind only Andover (41.4).
No. 2 Minnetonka (5-0)
Last week’s ranking: 2
This week’s game: Oct. 3 at Wayzata (1-4)
Ranking rationale: Minnetonka survived a top-five matchup to pick up its best win of the season. A 15-yard Caleb Francois touchdown rush with 2:33 remaining broke a tie at 14 and proved to be the game-winner in a 21-14 win vs. No. 3 Eden Prairie (3-2).
He was the star of the show all night, rushing 36 times for 246 yards and three touchdowns. Francois’s first two scores were from 66 yards in the first quarter and 53 in the second. Elijah Fernandez led with 12 total tackles. This was the Skippers’ first win over the Eagles in more than 20 years.
No. 3 Eden Prairie (3-2)
Last week’s ranking: 3
This week’s game: Oct. 3 vs. No. 10 Moorhead (3-2)
Ranking rationale: A 3-2 record doesn’t scream “No. 3 team in the state,” but when your two losses are competitive ones to the top two teams and your wins are dominant, there’s logic to keeping the Eagles in the third slot. Eden Prairie is coming off a hard-fought 21-14 loss at No. 2 Minnetonka (5-0) in a border battle the Eagles haven’t lost since 2004.
Eden Prairie got out to a 7-0 lead and only trailed briefly in the second quarter before tying it at 14 at halftime. The score stayed deadlocked until Minnetonka scored the game-winner with 2:33 to go. Andrew Johnson led the Eagles with 81 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Their three wins this season have all been by 24-plus points. No one’s played Maple Grove or Minnetonka tougher thus far as we are now past the midway point of the season.
No. 4 Forest Lake (5-0)
Last week’s ranking: 4
This week’s game: Oct. 3 vs. East Ridge (3-2)
Ranking rationale: Forest Lake is one of those teams that’ll be hard to tell how good it truly is until the postseason. The Rangers have zero current Power 25 teams on their schedule. Part of the reason for that is they’re absolutely destroying everyone in their path that otherwise might be in the running to crack the ranking.
Their latest bludgeoning came by a 32-3 score at White Bear Lake (2-3). The Bears hung tough 11-3 at halftime before the visitors took over. Forest Lake rushed for 208 yards as a team on just 22 carries.
Kevin Ndirangue had two touchdowns and Mack Jurkovich led with 77 yards to go with one TD. WBL was held under 3 yards per carry and to sub-50% passing for 104 yards. The Rangers lead Class 6A in scoring defense (8.2).
No. 5 Lakeville South (4-1)
Last week’s ranking: 5
This week’s game: Oct. 3 at No. 8 Edina (3-2)
Ranking rationale: I just told you about Class 6A’s top scoring defense above with No. 4 Forest Lake (8.2). Lakeville South is next behind at a lean 9.8 per night. The Cougars helped their average last week in a 31-8 home romp over Eagan (1-4).
They had a shutout going until the fourth quarter. A 21-point second quarter helped South create separation. The surge was highlighted by two Nic Swanson touchdowns and a 66-yard punt return touchdown by Max Zagorski. Zagorski also had an interception.
No. 6 Rosemount (4-1)
Last week’s ranking: 7
This week’s game: Oct. 3 vs. Lakeville North (1-4)
Ranking rationale: Rosemount continues to be one of the best resurgence stories in Class 6A and the state at large. The Irish enjoyed a 35-7 win to spoil previous No. 22 Farmington’s (3-2) homecoming. Rosemount went up 21-0 at halftime. Running back Jakhai Hollie and quarterback Finn Macken each broke off long touchdown runs.
No. 7 Shakopee (4-1)
Last week’s ranking: 8
This week’s game: Oct. 3 at Prior Lake (2-3)
Ranking rationale: Shakopee picked up its second win against a current Power 25 team. The Sabers outlasted No. 23 Osseo (3-2), 36-19. It was a nip and tuck game until the Sabers won the fourth quarter 14-0. Judah Forsberg and Jake Courts each passed for a touchdown. Chris Peris’ eight rushes for 131 yards and two touchdowns led a ground game that churned out 381 yards.
No. 8 Edina (3-2)
Last week’s ranking: 9
This week’s game: Oct. 3 vs. No. 5 Lakeville South (4-1)
Ranking rationale: Edina shook off two straight losses against current No. 3 and No. 1 with a 42-21 romp at St. Michael-Albertville (1-4). The Hornets got out to a 14-0 start. The Knights hung in down 21-14 at halftime before the visitors took control with a 21-0 start to the second half.
Mason West threw for two touchdowns and no interceptions with the latter plaguing recent losses. Chase Bjorgaard ran 24 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns. STMA was held under 200 yards of offense. The Knights were intercepted twice and held to 39.3% passing.
No. 9 St. Thomas Academy (5-0)
Last week’s ranking: 10
This week’s game: Oct. 3 vs. Hastings (3-2)
Ranking rationale: St. Thomas Academy avoided a letdown playing on short rest after a weather-lengthened, big-time victory vs. previously unbeaten Chanhassen (4-1). The Cadets rolled 36-14 at a solid Apple Valley (2-3) squad.
The game was played at Rosemount High School due to Apple Valley’s field currently being unusable while ospreys nest in the stadium lights. Wildlife laws prevent the removal of nests of protected species such as this.
STA led 15-0 at halftime. The Eagles cut it to an eight-point game in the third quarter, only for the Cadets to come right back and score.
They led by as much as 29 before a late Apple Valley score. Running back Dominicz Baez rushed for touchdowns of 80 and 2 yards in the first half and threw a 10-yard TD in the fourth.
No. 10 Moorhead (3-2)
Last week’s ranking: 6
This week’s game: Oct. 3 at No. 3 Eden Prairie (3-2)
Ranking rationale: Football is a team game, and Moorhead’s defense has had its work cut out for it whether or not the Spuds have had their quarterback healthy. However, it’s hard to accurately judge Moorhead while its prolific starting QB, Jett Feeney, remains sidelined with a shoulder injury.
The host Spuds admirably hung tough down 21-14 last week vs. No. 1 Maple Grove (5-0) late in the first half. The Crimson showed their championship mettle by responding with two late touchdowns before the break to retake control in a 56-14 blowout.
David Mack was a bright spot with 12 receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown.
No. 11 Alexandria (4-1)
Last week’s ranking: 11
This week’s game: Oct. 3 vs. Bemidji (3-2)
Ranking rationale: Ever since a 7-0 win vs. new No. 24 Monticello (4-1) in Week 4, Alexandria has been on a rampage. The Cardinals’ third straight win by 28 or more was a 49-14 blowout at Sauk Rapids-Rice (0-5). They led 49-0 midway through the third quarter.
First-year starter Talan Witt has continued the program’s strong play at quarterback. He completed 16 of 21 passes for 231 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.
He also rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown. Brody Berg added 78 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The Cardinals picked off two passes and held the Storm to 27 passing yards.
No. 12 Byron (5-0)
Last week’s ranking: 12
This week’s game: Oct. 3 vs. No. 18 Kasson-Mantorville (5-0)
Ranking rationale: Byron leads the trio of Class 4A teams in this week’s Power 25. The Bears continue to maul after a 56-10 win at Winona (2-3). Carson Heimer posted more video game numbers, rushing for 211 yards and four touchdowns on just 14 carries.
Elijah Rodemeyer passed and rushed for a touchdown. Byron gets its first crack against a ranked opponent this week in what could be the game of the year in southern Minnesota and 4A.
No. 13 Mahtomedi (5-0)
Last week’s ranking: 13
This week’s game: Oct. 3 vs. Tartan (3-2)
Ranking rationale: Mahtomedi picked up two wins against Bloomington schools last week after its homecoming game two Fridays ago was postponed three days due to a robbery/kidnapping that occurred near the Zephyrs’ home stadium.
The postponed game never happened as Bloomington Kennedy (1-4) forfeited. Taking the field for the first time in two weeks, Mahtomedi rolled 20-0 at Bloomington Jefferson (1-4). Jacob Reubish led with 19 rushes for 108 yards and two touchdowns.
The Zephyrs have not played a current Power 25 team, but their Week 1 win vs. Mankato West (2-3) is looking better after the Scarlets upset previous No. 16 Chaska (4-1) last week.
No. 14 Andover (4-1)
Last week’s ranking: 14
This week’s game: Oct. 3 vs. Rogers (1-4)
Ranking rationale: With a 62-point output last week, Andover now leads Class 6A averaging 41.4 points per game. Not bad for a program in its first year moving up from 5A. What is still a work in progress is the defense. It allowed 61 in that same game against winless Anoka (0-5) to up its season average to 27.8.
The Huskies survived in a game that did not, in fact, go to overtime like the gaudy final score might indicate. It took a gutsy effort by Andover to erase a 12-point deficit in the final 8:37. Quarterback Joseph Mapson ran in a 14-yard touchdown with 12 seconds to go. Mapson passed for two touchdowns and rushed for four more.
No. 15 Marshall (5-0)
Last week’s ranking: 15
This week’s game: Oct. 3 vs. Orono (4-1)
Ranking rationale: Marshall hasn’t exactly played a cupcake of a schedule so far, especially as far as Class 4A squads go. You wouldn’t know it by the way the Tigers are blowing out everyone in their sight. Their fifth straight victory of 28 or more was a 36-6 victory at Delano (3-2). The home team was held to 136 yards of offense. Marshall’s 4A-leading scoring defense’s average actually went up to 3.8 per game.
No. 16 Chanhassen (4-1)
Last week’s ranking: 17
This week’s game: Oct. 3 at No. 22 Chaska (4-1)
Ranking rationale: Chanhassen got its groove back. After the Storm were stormed on a stormy night at current No. 9 St. Thomas Academy (5-0) two weeks ago, Chanhassen bounced back with a 33-2 win vs. previous No. 25 Mankato East (3-2). Head coach Cullen Nelson earned his 50th career victory in style.
No. 17 Elk River (4-1)
Last week’s ranking: 18
This week’s game: Oct. 3 at Robbinsdale Armstrong (3-2)
Ranking rationale: Elk River’s eclipsed the half-century mark on offense in every win this season. The Elks bounced back from a 52-16 loss at current No. 11 Alexandria (4-1) in Week 4 with a 51-19 home win vs. Cambridge-Isanti (2-3).
The C-I offense was held to just one offensive touchdown in the first half as the Bluejackets benefitted from a fumble return touchdown that cut it to 14-7 late in the first quarter. The Elks ran for 9 yards a pop for 485 yards and seven touchdowns. Quarterback Levi Harris ran for two of them and also had one pass completion for 42 yards.
No. 18 Kasson-Mantorville (5-0)
Last week’s ranking: 19
This week’s game: Oct. 3 vs. No. 12 Byron (5-0)
Ranking rationale: Kasson-Mantorville took care of business 58-6 at home vs. Faribault (0-5). They hung 51 points by halftime. The KoMets held the Falcons to 83 yards of offense. Logan Louks passed for more than that on just two pass attempts, completing both for 96 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 65 yards and two more touchdowns. The team ran for 10.2 yards per carry.
No. 19 Centennial (4-1)
Last week’s ranking: 20
This week’s game: Oct. 3 vs. Roseville (0-5)
Ranking rationale: Centennial boasts one of the best defenses in the state. The Cougars pitched their first shutout of the season in a 36-0 win at Rogers (1-4). Tobie Serna and Isaac Belinske-Strauss each found the end zone in the first half to help Centennial get out to a fast start. The Cougars are a six-point loss vs. current No. 14 Andover (4-1) away from being unbeaten.
No. 20 Champlin Park (4-1)
Last week’s ranking: 21
This week’s game: Oct. 3 vs. Anoka (0-5)
Ranking rationale: Blaine (3-2) had designs of reentering the Power 25 with a win last week. Champlin Park had other plans. The Rebels came back from 10 points down early in the fourth quarter for a 28-24 road victory. A 77-yard touchdown rush by Miles Felton cut it to three with 11:30 remaining. His pass to Landen Olsen-Gray was the game winner with 1:17 on the clock.
No. 21 Spring Lake Park (5-0)
Last week’s ranking: 24
This week’s game: Oct. 3 vs. Robbinsdale Cooper (2-3)
Ranking rationale: In a week without a ton of shakeup in the Power 25, Spring Lake Park is the biggest mover. The Panthers rise three spots in the ranking after a 35-14 home rout of Robbinsdale Armstrong (3-2).
Marqueal Mitchell’s 74-yard touchdown run set the tone for a 21-point second quarter as SLP led 21-7 at the break. Armstrong never drew any closer. Michell led with 125 rush yards. Nolan Roach threw for 108 more with a touchdown and no interceptions.
No. 22 Chaska (4-1)
Last week’s ranking: 16
This week’s game: Oct. 3 vs. No. 16 Chanhassen (4-1)
Ranking rationale: Chaska will have to settle for a split in its two straight weeks playing Mankato schools. After the Hawks upset then-No. 11 Mankato East (3-2), 28-0, they were on the other end of an upset. They fell 28-21 at Mankato West (2-3). Chaska led 21-14 early in the fourth quarter. Jacob Bellmont led with 18 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns.
No. 23 Osseo (3-2)
Last week’s ranking: 23
This week’s game: Oct. 3 vs. Blaine (3-2)
Ranking rationale: Osseo hangs tight at No. 23 despite a loss. The Orioles looked better than a 36-19 final score would indicate in a home defeat against new No. 7 Shakopee (4-1). It took a 14-0 fourth quarter for the Sabers to pull away. Wes Franz hit Braylon Eidsvoog for an early touchdown that had Osseo within a point after one quarter.
No. 24 Monticello (4-1)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s game: Oct. 3 at Brainerd (3-2)
Ranking rationale: Monticello’s one of those teams where a loss might be one of its more impressive results. Holding current No. 11 Alexandria (4-1) to one touchdown in a 7-0 loss in Week 2 looks better and better. Alexandria’s been running it up on teams in recent weeks, including dropping 52 on defending Class 5A champ Elk River in Week 4.
Monticello has yet to beat anyone of great consequence, but the Magic’s four wins have all come via blowout. The latest result was a 49-14 win vs. Buffalo (3-2). Cale Holthaus had 72 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Garett Bauer added 51 yards on the ground and three touchdowns.
No. 25 Waconia (4-1)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s game: Oct. 3 at Mankato East (3-2)
Ranking rationale: Waconia’s four wins have all come by double digits and its lone loss was in Week 3 vs. current No. 16 Chanhassen (4-1). The Wildcats’ most impressive win was a 30-14 result at Mankato West (2-3). A week later, West upset then-No. 16 Chaska (4-1).
Last week, Waconia won 34-6 vs. Burnsville (0-5). Wide receiver Will Kirsch had two first-half touchdowns in a game the Wildcats led 20-0 at halftime.
More from High School On SI