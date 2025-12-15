Minnesota Shooting Involved High School Wrestling Team
A recent high school shooting in Minnesota involved a wrestling team and a former member of the team.
This past Friday, Logan Moyer shot a member of the Stewartville High School wrestling team as students were gathering to head off to a tournament. While the student who was shot survived, Moyer turned the gun on himself and died by suicide.
According to a report by KKALTV.com, the 19-year-old Moyer was a former student at Stewartville High School. In his obituary, it was noted that he joined the high school wrestling team as an assistant coach during his senior season.
Stewartville Student Injured Remains In Critical But Stable Condition
The student who was shot remains in critical but stable condition, local law enforcement officials are reporting.
Moyer was not a coach or a paid member of the wrestling staff at the time of the incident.
Incident Remains An Ongoing Investigation, Sheriff's Office Confirms
The Olmstead County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement concerning the shooting:
“Since the tragic incident took place in the parking lot of Stewartville High School, our office has worked tirelessly to understand what exactly occurred,” the statement read. “It is important to stress that this is still an ongoing and active investigation, meaning that we still cannot release all the information but are trying to be as transparent as possible. Additionally, we are continuing to support the Stewartville School District in any way we can.”
The Olmstead County Sheriff’s Office did confirm that the person who was shot by Moyer is a juvenile male from Stewartville who is a teammate of the Stewartville wrestling team at the high school.
“He continues to be hospitalized from this incident,” they said. “We are not identifying him at this time but with the permission of his family, we can report that as of Sunday evening, he is still in critical but stable condition.”
Shooter Graduated From Stewartville High School In 2024
Moyer graduated from Stewartville High School in 2024 and was an athlete of the wrestling team. They confirmed that he was not a coach, volunteer or paid staff member of the wrestling program at Stewartville at the time of the shooting.
“We want to remind everyone that those affected by this event may experience grief in different ways,” the statement remarked. “Please keep in mind that those affected by this tragedy may need space and time to process such a devastating event.”